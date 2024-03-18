Massive Fire Destroys Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles Home

A massive fire engulfed the Los Angeles mansion belonging to model and actress Cara Delevingne early Friday while she was in London for work.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said two people, including one firefighter, were injured in the blaze at 3265 N Oakdell Lane in Studio City early Friday. The firefighter was transported to the hospital in "fair condition" after reportedly falling off a ladder, while one person inside the home sustained "minor" smoke inhalation.

The fire department responded to the blaze shortly before 4 a.m. Friday. Firefighters arrived to find "heavy fire" at the rear of the two-story home, extending into the attic, causing a roof collapse. The agency said 94 firefighters worked for more than two hours to control the flames.

The Los Angeles Police Department also responded to the scene to evacuate nearby residents and control traffic.

Delevingne, 31, has been in London performing as Sally Bowles in “Cabaret” at the Playhouse Theatre.

"My heart is broken today ... I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have," Delevingne wrote in an Instagram Story Friday alongside a photo of two cats. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help."

Delevingne's L.A. home was featured in Architectural Digest in 2021. The "fantastical" decor included a ball pit room, a hat room, a "David Lynch-inspired poker room," and a specially designed "vagina tunnel" secret passage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

