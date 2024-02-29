Matthew Perry’s X Account Hacked By Cryptocurrency Scammers

Matthew Perry's account on X, formerly Twitter, was hacked by scammers seeking cryptocurrency donations through a fraudulent website, according to the Matthew Perry Foundation.

The "Friends" star died in October 2023 at the age of 54 after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Southern California. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said Perry died “from the acute effects of ketamine.”

"We have received reports that Matthew's official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency," the Matthew Perry Foundation wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

"Please do not donate to this site or share the fraudulent posts on social media. MatthewPerryFoundation.org is the only website associated with the foundation, and we are only accepting donations through this site," the foundation wrote.

The scam post was later removed from Perry's X account. The identity of the scammers, and the amount of money they may have received, remains unclear.

Perry had long been open about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction. In 2022, he published “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” which also detailed his efforts to help others battling addiction.

The Matthew Perry Foundation was established after his death to continue the actor's "enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction," according to its website. "It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible."

