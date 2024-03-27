McDonald’s To Begin Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Later This Year

McDonald's and Krispy Kreme on Tuesday announced the fast-food chain will begin selling the iconic doughnuts at restaurants nationwide beginning later this year.

Fans will begin seeing Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled doughnuts at McDonald's locations across the country later this year, as part of a phased rollout with nationwide availability expected by then end of 2026.

The three doughnut varieties, Krispy Kreme's most popular, will be delivered fresh to McDonald's restaurants every day, the companies said. They will be available individually or in boxes of six all day long, while supplies last.

"Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we’ve continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald’s an irreplaceable part of fans’ morning routines,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said in a statement. “This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day. Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country.”

The move follows a "successful" test at 160 McDonald's locations in Lexington, Ky., and Louisville, Ky. The pilot restaurants will continue to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts as they roll out to other locations across the country.

“The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme,” said Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth.

Krispy Kreme has been scaling up its supply chain and adding new technology and equipment in preparation for its Delivered Fresh Daily expansion.

“Significantly, by making Kreme Krispy accessible to fans nationwide through this partnership, we expect to more than double our points of access by the end of 2026. The partnership accelerates the development of our existing Delivered Fresh Daily channel, creating operating leverage through distribution density and production utilization,” said Charlesworth.

To celebrate, Krispy Kreme is giving one free Original Glazed Doughnut to all guests who visit U.S. Krispy Kreme shops between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.

Story via TMX