OJ Simpson Dead At 76

O.J. Simpson died Wednesday at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer.

The controversial Hall of Fame football player's family announced the news Thursday morning on X, formerly Twitter.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," the statement read. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

The former NFL star, broadcaster and actor is perhaps best known for his 1994 arrest in connection with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, following the most famous televised car chase in history.

After the charges were announced, Simpson got into a white Ford Bronco driven by his friend and former teammate Al Cowlings, who called 911. Cowlings said Simpson demanded to be driven to his Brentwood estate, and threatened to kill himself.

The Bronco was followed along freeways by more than a dozen Los Angeles Police vehicles — as well as television news helicopters.

In October 1995, Simpson was acquitted of all charges as tens of millions tuned in to hear the verdict. He was later sued by the Brown and Goldman families, who were awarded $33.5 million, though Simpson only paid a fraction of that.

He was later arrested for felony armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas. Simpson claimed he was trying to get the victims to return memorabilia he claimed they'd stolen. In 2008, he was convicted and sentenced to 33 years in prison. After serving nearly nine years, he was released from the Lovelock Correctional Center on Oct. 1, 2017.

Simpson, nicknamed "The Juice," was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1969, and played with the team through 1978. Until his retirement in 1982, he played for the San Francisco 49ers. He was the first NFL player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season in 1973, and he still holds the record for single season yards-per-game average at 143.1.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

After his retirement from the NFL, Simpson went on to become a legendary football announcer — and an actor. He appeared in TV shows including "Dragnet" and "In the Heat of the Night," and in films including "Roots" and "The Naked Gun."

