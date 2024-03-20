Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce Set To Open Luxe Steakhouse In Kansas City

Super Bowl winners Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are opening an upscale steakhouse in Kansas City called 1587 Prime, after their jersey numbers.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and tight end partnered with hospitality group Noble 33 "after years of being patrons of Noble 33's restaurants," according to a press release.

"Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City," Mahomes said in a statement.

"We're excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City," Kelce said.

The restaurant is set to open in 2025 in the Loews Hotel Kansas City, spanning 10,000 square feet across two floors, with street-level access.

1587 Prime is slated to have multiple private dining rooms, a chef's kitchen, a "jaw-dropping meat display," an extensive wine list, and "hyper-subtle nods to Patrick and Travis' on-field accomplishments."

"We are thrilled to partner with Patrick and Travis to help bring our collective vision to life with 1587 Prime. This partnership represents a convergence of culinary artistry, athletic prowess, community enrichment, and unmatched hospitality," said Noble 33 co-founder Mikey Tanha.

"We are honored to collaborate with two icons of the game to create an unforgettable dining experience for Kansas City and beyond," said co-founder Tosh Berman.

Noble 33 has restaurants in Las Vegas, New York, Toronto, London, and elsewhere, with more soon to open in Miami and Houston, along with Kansas City. The group plans to open another seven restaurants in the next 18 months.

