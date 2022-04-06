Pepsi and IHOP Have Teamed Up For a Maple-Flavored Soda

IHOP and Pepsi have teamed up to deliver a delicious new taste to fans of the world-famous pancake franchise. The new maple-flavored cola is available in very limited quantities, but people who have tried the new drink have absolutely loved it.

2,000 lucky people who post with the hashtags #ShowUsYourStack and #PepsiSweepstakes could win a six-pack of the new Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola. And this isn’t the first time Pepsi has introduced a wild new flavor, with previous collaborations including Peeps-inspired Pepsi, Pepsi Apple Pie, and Pepsi x Cracker Jack.

Pepsi

"There is truly nothing quite like the indulgent taste of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola—sweet maple syrup blended with the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola. We couldn't be more excited to partner with IHOP on this special initiative, as it isn't often we get to bring together two iconic brands to satisfy the cravings of pancake and Pepsi lovers alike, “Chief marketing officer for Pepsi Todd Kaplan said in a press release. "We can't wait to celebrate those who have an unapologetic love of pancakes by giving the limited-edition cans to 2,000 fans who #ShowUsYourStack online."

"At IHOP we celebrate our history of bringing folks together and providing a sense of togetherness, belonging and joy when they dine with us," chief marketing officer for IHOP Kieran Donahue added in the release.

"We are thrilled to partner with Pepsi to have some fun and create a moment for our guests to bring home an additional source of happiness with this limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola."