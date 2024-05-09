Planters Nuts Recall Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

Hormel is recalling two varieties of Planters nuts sold in five states because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause potentially fatal listeria infection.

The recall includes 4 oz. packages of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts with a "Best if Used By" date of April 11, 2025, and 8.75 oz. cans of Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts with a "Best if Used By" date of April 5, 2026, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled nuts were shipped to Publix distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina and to Dollar Tree distribution centers in South Carolina and Georgia.

Hormel said the nuts, which were produced in April, were recalled "out of an abundance of caution," and no illnesses or injuries related to the recalled nuts had been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, and can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women, according to the FDA. Healthy adults may experience symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Consumers should discard the recalled nuts, or return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or refund.

Story via TMX