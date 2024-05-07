Roast Of Tom Brady Included Jabs About Gisele Bündchen

Sunday night's live "Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" on Netflix saw the former NFL star mocked for his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen and a rumored romance with Kim Kardashian, who was aggressively booed by the audience.

Host Kevin Hart called Brady an "idiot" for not realizing Bündchen had sparked a romance with her jiu-jitsu instructor.

“I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f**king karate classes a day,” Hart said, as Brady looked uncomfortable.

“Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt," Hart joked. "Everybody should have known it."

“The scariest part about this guy is if you have any problems I’m worried for you," Hart said. "You can’t lose any fight to the bonus dad. Kids gonna change their name. The guy knows karate, Tom. I can’t help you with this, Tom.”

Earlier this year, Bündchen told the New York Times that rumors she began the relationship before divorcing Brady were "a lie."

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” the supermodel told the outlet.

When Hart called Kim Kardashian up to the stage to participate in the roast, she started to make a joke about the host's short stature, but the audience booed so aggressively she couldn't finish and the veteran comedian had to step in, saying "whoa, whoa, whoa."

"I'm really here tonight for Tom," the SKIMS founder, 43, said as the audience settled.

"I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might," Kardashian said.

"Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release the tape," she said, referencing her 2007 sex tape.

"I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now," Kardashian joked, referring to Caitlyn Jenner, former spouse of Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner. "Part of me thinks you would want to undress me, just to try on my clothes."

But Brady got his jabs in, too, poking fun at her relationship with former husband Kanye West when he took the stage at the end of the night.

"I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight," Brady said. "Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad."

