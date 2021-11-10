The Oldest Brewery in America Sent a 106-Year-Old Woman a Truckload of Beer

Margaret Dilullo is 106 years old, meaning that she has lived through a lot of major historical events like the Great Depression, World War II, the Civil Rights movement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But she attributes her health and old age to one surprising thing. Every night since she has turned 21, she has enjoyed a cold beer. That would mean that she’s spend over 31,000 nights savoring her favorite drink. And her favorite brand of beer just so happens to be Yuengling Lager.

When Yuengling heard about Dilullo and her daily ritual, they wanted to make sure that she could keep enjoying their beer for as long as possible. So, they invited some of Dilullo’s friends to her home and delivered a trunkful of beer to her front yard. The truck contained 20 cases of beer, so Dilullo should be all set for about the next 480 days.

Debbie Yuengling, who works at her family’s business, noticed a special similarity between Dilullo’s family and her own family’s business. “There’s five generations of her family,” said Yuengling, which mirror the six generations of Yuenglings that have worked in the family’s company.