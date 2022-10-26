Funny People Who Know Exactly What Irony Is

A Good Laugh

Let's face it, even celebrities experience spectacular failures and embarrassing events. Failure itself does not matter; what matters is how you respond to it.

You need to have the ability to laugh at oneself in order to avoid embarrassment or save face—the individuals on this list have shown that self-irony can be beneficial in any circumstance by doing just that. For a laugh along with them, keep reading!

Cartoon Copy

Braceface

Nowadays, thanks to social media platforms and apps, you can virtually become whoever you want to be. There are numerous filters available that allow you to transform into anything, including an animal, a celebrity, or even your grandmother.

So, we bet she didn't expect to see a cartoon version of herself when this Snapchat user opted to apply a filter to her face! Even yet, she did manage to make a fairly hilarious joke at her own expense!

The Female Garth

Wayne’s World!

What began as a well-liked Saturday Night Live sketch evolved into one of the all-time biggest cult favorites. Mike Myers and Dana Carvey played basement-dwelling, girl-obsessed music fans in the original sketch.

The sketch quickly became a movie, which was released in 1992, and it was well received. But you don't have to change yourself into Garth just because! It's amusing that this girl here made the link, but we're just kidding.

One And Only

“How Would I Know?”

Leonardo DiCaprio is unquestionably one of the greatest performers of his time and is regarded as one of Hollywood's most powerful figures. He has been nominated for several awards over the years for his superb performances, but he didn't actually win his first and only Oscar until 2016 for The Revenant.

You may see him in this picture shortly after receiving the honor. Of course, the legendary actor had to crack a joke about never having received an Academy Award.

The Stereotype

National Donut Day

You might be asking why doughnuts and cops go together so frequently. Well, given that many police officers are required to work long, irregular hours, there haven't always been a lot of options for eating in the early morning or late at night.

Former Seattle Police Department chief: "Graveyard cops in the 1940s and 1950s had few options. They might bring a meal, hope there would be an all-night diner along their route, or eat a lot of doughnuts. They were affordable and practical." In any case, it's good to see police officers make fun of themselves and the stereotype.

Driving Not So Carefully

You’re Very Welcome

If we didn't know any better, we might have assumed that the couple deliberately struck the sign. But that would be absurd! Even though it might have been an accident, this photo oozes irony because they had to drive into this road sign because of all the other ones.

You know, the one that figuratively rewards drivers for exercising caution. As long as no one was hurt, of course, the OP can at least laugh at herself and her spouse.

Proud Owner Of Nothing

Pimp My Ride

Had he not posted the second selfie of himself, this Snapchat user could have easily convinced us that he bought a car. But that was his intention all along: to deceive his users into believing he had finally acquired his own ride, just to disappoint them by revealing that he was actually riding the bus.

And even though he might be bummed out over not yet owning a car, this guy has a terrific sense of humor.

Dreaming

When You Wish Upon a Star

Dreams do come true, if we desire long and hard enough, as Scottish author J.M. Barrie famously stated. If you are willing to give up all else for it, you can have anything in life.

This OP seems to have taken that attitude and gone with it! This person wished fervently enough, and presto, they now weigh precisely what they desire. Guys, dreams truly do come true!

Jack Of All Trades

My Precious

What better method to demonstrate your dental talents than by painting Gollum from The Lord of the Rings before and after? Perhaps the dentist only practices dentistry during the day and is an artist at night.

In all honesty, there are other methods to demonstrate your skill as a dentist or orthodontist than to hang this picture in your reception area, so that is the only thing that makes sense.

More Than One Use

Make-Up Hack

Let's clarify one thing first, okay? There's no doubting that this woman is brilliant, whether or not she's making fun of herself for donning goggles in the shower. Those who use makeup will completely understand this.

There are simply certain days when you've applied everything flawlessly, including your eyeliner, mascara, and foundation, and you don't want to take the chance of ruining any of it just because you need to shower. What do you do then? You acquire a set of goggles!

Ugly Sweater

Holiday Cheer

Since this joke has been around for a long, this isn't the first time we've seen an ugly sweater, but we still find the guy's sly grin amusing when his boss looks at himself in the mirror.

We have to give kudos to the store manager's staff for the creative outfit, even though he was sporting the customary ugly sweater. What do you think, guys?

Doing It All

Heavy Lifting

When you're on the interstate and see different kinds of cars with different stickers, license plates, and tire covers, there is sometimes nothing better. Consider this image as an example.

This intelligent owner chose to purchase a tire cover that makes it appear as though their small Jeep is doing all the heavy lifting, as opposed to some folks who would typically just tie their Jeep to their RV and drive it down the highway as is. Even though we are all aware that the RV is actually doing the job, it is still amusing.

A Good Sense Of Humor

Play Ball!

We won't lie: this doctor for prosthetics has a really fantastic vibe and a terrific sense of humor. It must be quite difficult to be born without a limb or to lose one at some time in your life.

But as they say, laughter is the best medicine. And we know that this doctor would concur. After all, he's holding a baseball bat in his prosthetic socket while posing for a photo. This image is yet another example of how self-irony can be beneficial in any circumstance.

Things Are Slow

”Flash Is the Fastest Guy in Here”

It goes without saying that the DMV is one of the worst places to be. You better believe that you'll be spending a significant portion of, if not the entire day there because the personnel is so incredibly unpleasant and the lineups are so ridiculously long.

Fortunately, one DMV worker understands the difficulty all too well and chose to poke fun of it by dressing up for Halloween. It's not just any outfit, though. He donned a Flash the Sloth costume from Zootopia from 2016. Get it? As a result of how slowly DMV lines move!

The Right Way To Exercise

Benching Bottles

The following individual mastered self-irony! Why not learn a few things from this poster if you enjoy drinking but don't enjoy going to the gym? They chose to create their own training plan since they enjoy unwinding with a bottle of wine after a long day at work, knowing well that they won't make it to the gym.

Even though they are drinking all the calories they are concurrently burning off, it is still preferable than doing nothing at all, right?

"You're A Wizard, Harry!"

“You’re a Wizard, Harry!”

Well, this is bizarre. If we ourselves had to do a double-take, then we can only imagine how actor Daniel Radcliffe reacted when he was approached by this fan — a fan that looks more like his famous character, Harry Potter, than he himself does.

Perhaps the fan is really the wizard here?! All jokes aside, from the looks of it, Radcliffe didn’t seem too phased by the interaction. Maybe this happens a lot more than we think it does…

No One Noticed

No One Noticed

Whether you just got a haircut or had your nails done, there’s nothing worse than getting pampered only for no one to notice! Come on — we all know someone that gets offended if someone doesn’t notice their new do. Take Ghufran, for instance.

She must have gotten multiple haircuts throughout the year yet no one seemed to care! Obviously, we’re only playing around and getting in on the joke with Ghufran. Because she wears a hijab that covers her head and hair, no one can possibly notice whether or not she’s recently been to a salon.

All By Myself

All by Myself

You could be the nicest person on the planet, but if you have resting (you know what) face, people will automatically assume that you are totally unapproachable. Take this lovely lady, for instance.

She’s perfectly sweet — when she’s speaking to someone. When she’s by her lonesome, though, it looks as if she hates everything and everyone. After receiving a photo of herself sitting alone in class, she herself realized this.

Keep Them At Arm's Length

Keep Them at Arm’s Length

This gal ain’t wrong — her arms really do look long enough that she could tie her shoes without bending over. The question is, how come? Does she have unnaturally long arms? Did someone Photoshop her arms to look that way? Is it just the angle and lighting?

We’re guessing it’s the latter. Still, we’re sure that this poster here felt a bit unsettled after scrolling through these photos. But, what better way to get past it than to make a self-deprecating joke?

Is This Bad Luck?

Is This Bad Luck?

Whether you’re getting take-out or sitting in at a restaurant, there’s really nothing like some good ‘ol Chinese food. From eggs rolls to lo mein, Chinese food is one of the most comforting cuisines, especially when you know you’ll be getting a fortune cookie at the end of your meal.

But, what if you ended up with a fortune cookie like this? Sure — there’s a cookie and a fortune but isn’t the fortune supposed to go inside the cookie? In that case, we think it’s safe to say that the job isn’t really that well done.

Failure Is Not An Option

Failure Is Not an Option

You heard the mug — failure is not an option, even if the handle on your favorite coffee mug breaks off as you take your first sip of coffee in the morning. Life can be rough, and this picture only proves that.

Luckily, this particular poster knows how to shake things off with a laugh. She’s well aware of the fact that her mug failed her today, but even so, she’s prepared to drink some of that irony before owning the day!

Buzz, Buzz

Buzz, Buzz

According to this next poster, “My friend, who has been in a coma for three months and presumed dead, texted me this.” Can you imagine receiving this kind of message from your buddy?

Your phone buzzes with a notification and you check to see who it’s from, only to find out that the dude you’ve been mourning for the last few months has woken up. Clearly, the former comatose pal has a great sense of humor considering that he sent a duck-face selfie as if it was just any other day.

World's Worst Parking Inspector

World’s Worst Parking Inspector

Wow — if this photo doesn’t scream irony, we don’t know what does. This dude works as a parking inspector. As an inspector, he’s supposed to patrol streets and parking lots to enforce local parking restrictions. In some cases, inspectors may even arrange to have illegally parked vehicles towed away.

While this guy was on duty, though, he parked his own truck in the wrong place. So, some other parking inspector came along and placed a tire boot lock on the car. Let’s just hope no one told his boss!

Old Farts

Old Farts

Considering that this group of guys come to this restaurant every single day, it only makes sense to give them a sign that they can use to claim their table. In fact, if we’re being completely honest here, they’ve lived long enough to earn that honor.

What’s written on the sign makes it all that much funnier, especially because these ‘old farts’ don’t seem to take notice or even care that this is the name their group was given.

Picture Day

Picture Day

Imagine finding out that you have a twin years after you’ve already grown up. In fact, you really only find out because your faculty picture in the school yearbook is located right below your twin’s.

Thanks to the power of twin telepathy, you two wore the exact same outfit and posed the exact same way. All jokes aside, this is a pretty funny mishap… although it probably wasn’t the most cost-effective mistake to make, considering that all the yearbooks had been issued by this point. Still, we’re sure Mr. Ben Kisila had a good laugh.

Whatever Floats Your Goat

Whatever Floats Your Goat

As you age, your body inevitably changes. And with age comes thinning hair and even balding for some. Just because that’s the case, though, doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of what you've got! Take this guy, for instance.

He may have gone bald over the years, but that hasn’t stopped him from living his best life. In fact, he made a joke of his hairless head by tattooing a goat on the bald spot. He also had the tattoo artist add some grass, so it looks as though the goat is taking a bite out of the little hairs he has left.

Ralph Lauren Won't Break Your Heart

Ralph Lauren Won’t Break Your Heart

Love can make you do some crazy things, including tattooing your partner’s name on your body. But, what happens if you guys break up — or worse, if you get dumped? Well, you take a page out of this guy’s book, of course.

To honor his girlfriend at the time, he got her name, Lauren, tattooed on the inside of his wrist. Unfortunately, though, Lauren broke his heart. Rather than resorting to getting the tattoo removed altogether, he decided to dress it up. What’s better than Lauren? Ralph Lauren… duh!

ICU, Honey

ICU, Honey

There’s no denying that sickness and hospital stays can really take a toll on your mental health. If you’re constantly going in and out of the hospital, it can understandably get really depressing. As we’ve said before, though, laughter is the best medicine — and this guy seems to agree.

He may be dressed in a hospital gown and walking around with an IV, but he’s here to show the ladies that he’s the ultimate catch. Any takers?

Be Different, They Said

Be Different, They Said

Today, more than ever, people are constantly finding different ways to express their individuality. After all, it’s important to embrace who we are as individual people and to celebrate our unique qualities.

That’s essentially the mindset that this group of guys had when they each got dressed in the morning. Unfortunately, though, things didn’t go as planned. Although they each wanted to emphasize the importance of individuality, they completely defeated the point by showing up in the same t-shirt. ‘Be different’ lost its true meaning that day.

Safety First

Safety First

Think safety first, people! After all, who needs a ladder when you’ve got the railings of a staircase to break your fall? In reality, the ladder would make this all the more dangerous! In all seriousness, this picture is a funny case of self-irony.

But, if you’re going to preach something, you’ve got to follow through with it in your own actions. Otherwise, you’re just a hypocrite. Perhaps the guy that decided to make the staircase railing a jungle gym of sorts shouldn’t be the one actually putting up a safety sign.

A Little Self-Love Goes A Long Way

A Little Self-Love Goes a Long Way

Sometimes all a gal needs is a little pick-me-up; a compliment of sorts that’ll just make her day. From the sounds of it, that’s what this little lady needs. She hasn’t received a compliment from anyone over the past few days and it’s really gotten to her — so much so that she’s beginning to believe she looks like the zoomed-in reflection of herself inside her makeup mirror.

Well, darling, if no one else is going to compliment you this week, why not compliment yourself? After all, self-love is the most important kind of love!

Happy Divorce!

Happy Divorce!

When couples get married, there are some that just know they’ll be spending the rest of their lives together. Then, there are those that are hopeful for forever… until the day comes that they find themselves filing for divorce.

For many, divorce is a last resort; it’s considered to be a negative ending to what was supposed to be happily ever after. Rather than looking at it that way, though, this particular user celebrated their divorce because why not? After all, this is the start of a very new chapter!

One In A Million

One In A Million

Here we go again with another fortune — this time minus the cookie. Now, if you’re going to write a ‘You are one in a million fortune, it’s probably best to make sure that the person who’s on the receiving end of the fortune doesn’t get it twice.

Because if that happens, this person no longer feels like they’re one in a million. In fact, they feel sort of cheated. That’s how we would feel, at least.

Moms Are Superheros

Moms Are Superheros

Giving birth is no easy feat… and this new dad can totally vouch for that. Except, well, he wasn’t actually the one to give birth. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a man passed out on the floor after his wife has given birth. In fact, we’ve seen it plenty of times.

Still, it is proof that men could never deal with the pain that comes with giving birth. Sure — science says that men are physically stronger than women. But, do you understand what kind of strength it takes to push an entire human out of your body?!

She's A Brick House

She’s a Brick House

We’ve all heard the saying — “It’s like talking to a brick wall.” When people say this, what they really mean is that the someone they are speaking to doesn’t react or listen. This Snapchat user took this sentiment to the next level by posing in front of an actual brick wall and captioning the picture, “Just me and my girl having a disagreement.”

Ha! Get it? Whenever he and his girlfriend have an argument, he feels like he’s talking to a brick wall because everything he says goes through one ear and out the other.

A Perfect Match

A Perfect Match

Whoever took this perfectly-timed photo honestly deserves a medal of some sort. The iPhone is so well-placed in front of the guy’s face that it really does look as though the anime character’s face on the back of the phone case belongs to the actual person sitting down at a Japanese restaurant.

Even the real dude’s hair blends in perfectly with the anime characters. Ignoring the distraught expression on the anime character’s face, wouldn’t you say that this is a perfect match?

Made In China

Made in China

Whether its clothes, toys, or electronics, none of us are strangers to the fact that plenty of products are made in China. Sometimes, you’re even able to turn a product over on its backside to reveal the origin label, ‘Made in China.’

Now, although this woman isn’t an item of clothing, a toy, or an electronic, she wants to make it clear to the world that she indeed was made in and comes from China. And what better way to do that than to get an origin label tattooed on the back of your shoulder?

Snap Of A Finger

Snap of a Finger

If you’re a Marvel fan, then you know exactly what you’re looking at. If you’re not a fan of the Marvel comics or movies, then let us fill you in really quick. This mama bear here cleverly transformed her son’s cast into the Infinity Gauntlet — one of the most powerful objects in the Marvel Universe that’s designed to hold all six Infinity Stones.

So, this kid no longer possesses a broken limb. Instead, he possesses infinite power, to the point that all he’d have to do is snap his fingers, and humanity would cease to exist. Whoa.

All Fun & Games

All Fun & Games

It’s all fun and games until someone loses a hand! All jokes aside, though, this picture is filled with tons of self-irony. Much like the prosthesis doctor that we already saw on the list, this Snapchat user clearly knows how to make a joke and have a good laugh — especially when it’s at his own expense.

His facial expression may tell you differently but don’t be fooled because that’s just a part of the act!

Glow Up

Glow Up

And we have yet another person who has found the humor in having a prosthetic limb. With this kind of sense of humor, life is always an adventure — even if you didn’t actually go on a beach holiday, like you told your co-workers you did.

Luckily, stain and varnish products exist… not so you can refurbish that outdated piece of furniture, but so you can give your prosthetic leg a tan or glow-up of sorts. Then, your work colleagues will totally think you had a holiday in the sun. You’d hate to look lame in front of them, after all.

How Big?

How Big?

When you’re able to buy yourself a first-class airline ticket, you know you’ve made it big. How big? Well, cover of Forbes big, according to this high school government teacher.

Although this guy didn’t actually land himself on the cover of a business magazine, he wanted to let the rest of the first-class passengers — and maybe even the flight attendants — know that he belonged there. What we’re left wondering, though, is if he sat in first-class on the return flight. And if he did, which magazine was he the face of during that flight?

New Diet Plan

New Diet Plan

There are a lot of people who are looking to lose a little weight. They struggle to find a way to do so, or they give up when they don’t see any results. But, this guy has a good sense of humor about it.

Not only is he saying he’s broke, but his joke could also be referring to actually shedding weight. Whichever way you look at it, though, it’s pretty amusing!

Looking For Work

Looking for Work

We know being out of work can come with its own set of challenges. Not only are you stressed about how to make ends meet, but you’re most likely bored too. This person has chosen to try their hand at a bit of comedy, though.

This image is a great example of self-irony at its best. She’s taking something super serious and putting a humorous twist on it! Maybe she found a new career in comedy? Someone call Dave Chappelle!

Healthy Fats

Healthy Fats

We know there’s a time and place in which a good costume is appreciated. When you’re looking for a costume, you often have to filter through a bunch before you find the right one for you and the event.

This guy is taking his belly for a ride in what has to be a custom-designed costume. This could be a new market for a costume manufacturing company for sure — costumes that incorporate your different body parts!

Thinking Outside The Box

Thinking Outside the Box

The tech world has become a multibillion-dollar industry because they know that you don’t only need the hardware, but all the accessories too. This guy has it all figured out. We don’t know if he’s a genius, or just on a tight budget.

Either way, he seems to have created a life hack that many Mac users could probably really use, and he’s not trying to hide it at all.

Facetime

Facetime

When you’re a kid, sometimes it feels like an Olympic sport to get the adults around you frustrated — especially when they have a stellar sense of humor like this father. But what does dad think of this?

Apparently, he thinks it’s pretty amusing himself — so much so that he decided to share it with the internet. We wonder what kind of face he’s making now…

I Have My Concerns

I Have My Concerns

Sometimes, you have no control over what your face does. This guy seems to have that problem, and he set out to figure out why his coworkers think he always looks so suspicious. When he figured it out, what did he do?

He decided to share his findings with everyone. Apparently, that’s just his face, and he has had it since he was born. Or perhaps, the poor dude was just wondering why his parents dressed him in this…

Smile!

Smile!

One of the biggest events in a person’s life is graduating from college. It’s a day that they want to celebrate with their family and loved ones, especially their parents. So, when your parents can’t be there, that must be beyond disappointing.

This guy’s friends had him covered, though. They even decided to get a few pics of the occasion so their buddy could look back on the fond memories. In all seriousness, this whole scene was staged and is obviously a joke, but then again — that’s self-irony at its finest!

Finally!

Finally

Many people struggle with their weight their entire lives. Some even set a goal weight for themselves to reach, and for those that do, it’s something worth documenting. However, people that don’t reach their goal weight in the time they’ve set for themselves have to dream like this woman.

At least she has a good sense of humor about it. Perhaps she should consider this as a sign — the fact that her goal weight is written on the box the scale came in. In any case, we love this OP’s use of self-irony.

Business In The Front?

Business in the Front?

The ’80s and ’90s brought us some pretty unique trends. One of those, the mullet, left its mark on society and continues to do so to this day apparently (yes, mullets are back!). Anyway, this OP’s dad parties like it’s still the ’90s.

Or perhaps, he was making a joke in reference to mullets and the fact that they’re iconically known as the ‘business in the front, party in the back hairdo — hence the “party’s in the back” flyer. If only Joe Dirt himself could make an appearance with his iconic mullet. Perhaps his real-life counterpart, David Spade, would be willing to show face?

Isn't That Cute!

Isn’t That Cute!

We’ve all seen those pictures or reels in which people recreate the fondest memories they’ve captured on film. This father and son decided to do the same. There’s one big difference, though.

This father is making a very different face. We would too. There’s quite a bit of difference between the weight of a baby boy and the weight of a full-grown man.

Keep Smiling

Keep Smiling

Sometimes, life throws you a curveball or two. This can lead you to struggle a bit in life. But, you have to pick yourself up and get back to business. This old guy certainly understands that and is doing the best he can.

Of course, he thought, “Why not have a little fun with getting back on my feet?” This sign would definitely stop us and cause us to ask a few questions.

Dad!

Dad

When you’re a kid, and you go to the grocery store, one of the best things to do is ride around in the shopping cart. This father and daughter had a tradition where he would put her in the cart and push her around the store.

But it’s very different when you’re a grown adult being pushed around a store by your father. Perhaps it’s time to create a new, more fitting tradition!

Working Hard

Working Hard

Many of us work hard all our lives to build accomplishments that both ourselves and our families can be proud of. This can be a struggle, and when you see others achieving more than you, it might bring out some jealousy.

Of course, you shouldn’t be jealous when the “person” in question is just a duck. However, we can understand why this guy feels a little inadequate around this animal. Look at all those achievements — who wouldn’t want to be that duck?

Busted

Busted

One of the latest trends in dieting is intermittent fasting. It can be incredibly helpful if done right, but to do that, you have to read up on it. That being said, maybe you should be mindful about what you’re doing when you’re attempting to fast.

We just hope that he hadn’t told everyone he started fasting already. If he did, then we think he needs to hit the books harder, as it’s evident that the dude doesn’t fully understand the definition of fasting…

Need To Read More

Need to Read More

When you do the same thing every day, it oftentimes becomes second nature in that you can basically perform the task with your eyes closed. This truck driver was clearly too desensitized by the message on his truck, otherwise, he wouldn’t have gotten himself stuck (literally) in this situation.

He’s just read the slogan so many times now that he barely gives it any thought. Now, though, we’re sure he can see the irony in the situation. Let’s just hope that his boss sees the humor in this…

Not So Psychic

Not So Psychic

There’s no doubt that there are certain individuals born with a special gift that allows them to tap into different energies than others. This often gives these said people the ability to mind-read and predict the future, or even contact those that have left this planet.

However, if you do truly have this gift, you should be able to predict the future. The irony here is that this notice — which lets people know that something has been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances” — was placed in a psychic-medium magazine. Well, then, it goes without saying that this magazine’s psychic abilities aren’t all they cracked up to be!

Grammar Isn't My Strong Suit

Grammar Isn’t My Strong Suit

We don’t know about you, but we’re sure that if we handed this award to any of our teachers, they would probably have a few words to say. Not a thank you, nor would it be a speech about how much they love their job.

It would be about the improper use of grammar in this award. The most ironic part about this whole situation? The fact that this card was given to an English teacher! So, are they really the best teacher ever, considering that they couldn’t even teach this student the difference between “your” and “you’re”?

It's So True

It’s So True

There are all kinds of advertisements that we’re exposed to on a daily basis. We find ourselves drawn to eye-catching and head-turning advertisements. Because of this, we could be missing out on so many other things.

This person found this out the hard way — safety begins with them. By looking at their now-totaled car, they seemed to have gotten the message loud and clear. Plus, they can see the irony of how they learned that lesson!

Like Father, Like Son

Like Father, Like Son

When you come home from a long day of work and see the house in disarray, you often want an answer from those that were home all day. But, this father and son duo has nothing to say despite the fact that they both look strangely suspicious.

In fact, we think they’re actually pleading the fifth. At least mom is able to share this photo with the internet, as we certainly appreciate it! We hope that they eventually break their silence, though. Otherwise, it must have been a very long night!

Spitting Image

Spitting Image

It’s always nice to receive a handmade gift from a loved one. Even more so when it’s a piece of artwork that was specifically made for you, this grandpa was simply trying to raise his granddaughter’s confidence; he just wanted her to feel good about herself.

Unfortunately, as sweet as Grampy’s intentions were, we’re not sure that it had the desired effect. In fact, we think it probably did the opposite of boosting the OP’s confidence — but it’s the thought that counts, right?

Sarcasm?

Sarcasm?

There are always new fads and trends cropping up on social media. One of them is women who are expecting a child posting pictures of themselves pregnant. This woman wants to join in but isn’t actually with the child.

Even still, if this was a pregnancy photo, it would be absolutely adorable. Even better than that, though — she has a lot of confidence in her body, and that’s all we could hope for anyone!

Saving The World

Saving the World

Many cities across the globe have begun making governmental changes to help their homes become more eco-friendly. For many of these places, that move was to ban or charge people for plastic bags. However, it seems that not everyone got the memo.

This person wanted to share the fact that the town he was born and raised in clearly hasn’t learned the definition of “ban.” But, hey, at least the OP is able to recognize the irony in this picture.

Not So Much

Not So Much

Coffee and tea mugs are a popular gift for people — be it for their birthday, a holiday, or just because. A lot of these mugs feature a message of some sort. Of course, this can also lead to some ironic statements.

This coffee cup features the word “Quality.” But do you see what’s actually happening here? Considering that the handle came right off, we’d say that the quality of this mug isn’t the highest. Oh, irony — we love you!

It's The Effect

It’s the Effect

You have to get the order to your customer fast, especially when dealing with food. After all, you don’t want to deliver cold food. In that case, walking out to find this kind of scene — it’s as if someone is trying to tell you something, right?

This pizza delivery person knows they will have an intimate understanding of what the “Domino” effect actually means. Ha! Get it? Let’s just hope that their scooter was the first in the chain and not the one under everything!

Almost An A+

Almost an A+

It’s a big thing when a new restaurant gets their first health inspection and aces it. So, it’s not surprising that this person wanted to document the moment. However, they had a bit of a surprise waiting for them when they snapped the photo.

We’re sure they didn’t share this with anyone other than their Snapchat friends — although, unfortunately for this eatery, the post still made its way onto the web. This is just too ironic for words. That inspector must not have been paying close enough attention.

Let's Be Honest

Let’s Be Honest

There’s a lot of upkeep that a building requires, especially if many people come and go from it each and every day. That’s why this maintenance shop just wanted to be very clear about what they can and can’t fix — right after claiming that they can repair anything, of course.

That being said, they do understand irony a bit. Plus, at least they’re honest and know their limits! With that, no one can say they didn’t communicate properly!

Bad Dog

Bad Dog

When you get a new puppy, there’s a lot of training that comes into play. You have to ensure that they understand what’s right and wrong. Some people send their little fur babies to schools for this.

Apparently, though, just like with kids — sometimes the lessons don’t stick. This person wanted to share the irony of what they came home to with the world. It looks like they need to find their doggo a different school, and perhaps ask for a refund from the last one!

Do As I Say

Sorry, Mom

How do you tell someone not to do something? The answer is super easy — you put up a sign, and then the problem is fixed. That’s what this person’s employer had them do. But, unfortunately, the way they requested him to do it holds just a tad of irony.

That’s why he wanted to make sure he wasn’t the only person who thought this way and had to share the sign with everyone. He’s right, though. This is super ironic, and we definitely thank him for sharing it with us.

Surprise!

Surprise!

Much like the divorce party that we saw on this list, this guy’s friends celebrated him for getting fired! While getting the axe isn’t necessarily the most ideal situation, perhaps you could consider it a blessing in disguise if you weren’t totally keen on what you were doing.

If you absolutely loved your work, well then, that sucks. From the looks of it, this dude wasn’t in much of a party mood when his friends surprised him with a celebration, so we’re assuming he was probably pretty bummed about getting let go.

Your Package Has Arrived

Your Package Has Arrived

If you didn’t laugh at this next post, we have no idea what to tell you. One look at these photos, and we were cracking up. We can only imagine how the OP must feel every time they receive an email that a package has been delivered to the apartment.

They’re probably waiting for another photo from this delivery guy, who clearly knows how to have a good time. If he didn’t have a good sense of humor, he would not waste his time posing with delivery boxes — just saying.

Hotline Cringe

Hotline Cringe

If you’re a fan of dark humor, then there’s a good chance you’ll like this next example of self-irony. This OP works for an emergency hotline specifically for people in need of mental health assistance. So, their desktop background is pretty ironic and even a bit cringe.

Judging from the user’s tone of voice, they didn’t choose this picture for their computer background, so they were probably very surprised on their first day of work.

Sorry, Mom

Sorry, Mom

Some parents have a tendency to put pressure on their kids to go down a certain career path. After all, what mother doesn’t love to brag about their children? “My son’s a doctor… my daughter’s a lawyer!” From the sounds of it, this OP used to get the same kind of pressure from his own mom — until he became a published author!

Naturally, he had to dedicate his first book to mom. And along the way, he made sure to reiterate the fact that he chose the right career path because if he had become a doctor, “people would have died.”

Beary Tasty!

Beary Tasty!

In today’s day and age, we can access pretty much anything we want on the internet — including recipes and video tutorials on how to make the perfect dish. This OP got inspired by a food influencer’s rice dish and decided to try it out. While the influencer successfully shaped her serving of rice into a little bear, the OP went for a more alien-like vibe.

Better yet, they recreated Old Grandma’s mom from Spongebob Squarepants! “What are they selling?! CHOCOLATE?” Nevertheless, practice makes perfect, so after a few more tries, we’re sure the OP will get it down pat.

