Stars Who We Have Tragically Lost In 2023

Sadly, the world has experienced many iconic star losses this year. In April, Jerry Springer, Len Goodman and Harry Belafonte all sadly left us. Prior to that, we were also saddened by the deaths of a renowned crooner, along with a French fashion icon and iconic television star. Furthermore, news recently surfaced regarding the cause of Lisa Marie Presley's death. Most notably though, the passing of the "Queen of Rock and Roll" Tina Turner in May marks a huge blow to the entertainment industry, as well as the loss of many others on this list…

Lisa Marley Presley, 54

Wikimedia Commons

On January 12th, Priscilla Presley tragically announced the death of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, aged 54. Sources reported that Lisa had gone into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, before being taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center. Distressingly, there was no evidence of drugs at the scene. Lisa was the only progeny of the world-renowned musical artist Elvis Presley, who himself had died in 1977 due to heart disease at the age of 42.

David Crosby, 81

Wikimedia Commons

Jan Dance, wife of legendary rock star David Crosby, announced his death through a statement to Variety on Jan. 19, sharing that he had passed away after a long battle with an unknown illness at the age of 81. Noting his humanitarian and kind spirit, she expressed “peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched,” noting that “his legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.” It is clear that he will be dearly missed.

Tina Turner, 83

Wikimedia Commons

Since the beginning of rock and roll to becoming a prominent figure during the time of MTV, Tina Turner's impact on the music world is incalculable. Her iconic voice, dynamic shows, and timeless songs have left an unmistakable imprint on the music industry. Her life and influence will keep inspiring musicians and enthusiasts around the world for years to come.

Alan Arkin, 89

Netflix

Alan Arkin's prolific seven-decade-long career lives on in our memories. Always easy to spot due to his distinctive Brooklyn accent, Arkin maintained a standard of excellence regardless of whether performances were comedic or dramatic. In 1963, he earned his very first Tony Award for a featured role in the play "Enter Laughing." Later on, he won an Oscar for his part as Edwin Hoover in "Little Miss Sunshine", a 2006 dramedy that became a critical favorite. Sadly, Arkin passed away at his Carlsbad, California home on June 29.

Raquel Welch, 82

Wikimedia Commons

Known for her remarkable appearance and portrayals of resilient characters on the big screen, Raquel Welch was an icon. Starting off with a few select lines in the 1966 science fiction film "One Million Years B.C.," After her initial breakthrough, she maintained a steady acting streak, featuring in such works as "Bedazzled," "Bandolero!" and "100 Rifles." Sadly, the Hollywood starlet passed away on February 15 from a "brief illness," as confirmed by her manager.

Lance Reddick, 60

Wikimedia Commons

On March 17, Reddick's reps confirmed to Variety that the actor had passed away at the age of 60. TMZ reported that Reddick's body was discovered at his Studio City, Calif. home, and law enforcement sources said the cause of death appears to be natural causes. The star was well-known for portraying police officer Cedric Daniels across all five seasons of HBO's smash hit "The Wire".

Annie Wersching, 45

Fox

Wersching passed away on January 29, succumbing to cancer, which she had been diagnosed with in 2020, according to The New York Times. She was widely renowned for her roles in "Bosch," "Timeless" and her counterpart to Kiefer Sutherland's character of F.B.I. agent Renee Walker in "24." In more recent years, Wersching has had major roles as the Borg Queen in season two of "Picard" and Rosalind Dyer, a serial killer, in "The Rookie."

Richard Belzer, 78

NBC

On Feb. 19, Richard Belzer, who formerly starred as detective John Munch on NBC's "Law & Order: SVU" from 1993 to 2016, passed away at his home in France. Bill Scheft, close friend to the 78-year-old actor, relayed that Belzer's last words were, “F–k you, motherf–ker”. Belzer was also acclaimed for his work on "The X Files" and "Homicide: Life on the Street".

Sinéad O'Connor, 56

Wikimedia Commons

On July 26, the sad news was reported that Sinéad O’Connor, the pioneering and award-winning singer with the iconic song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” had passed away at the age of 56. She is survived by her three children. Throughout her long and storied career, she released 10 albums, though she was also known for being at the center of a range of controversies. Her death comes 18 months after her son, Shane, had taken his own life in January 2022.

Tony Bennett, 96

Wikimedia Commons

On July 21, Tony Bennett sadly passed away in his home city of New York, only two weeks short of his 97th birthday. After his death, his Instagram page posted a statement reading that his last song, sung at the piano, was his very first number one hit- “Because of You.” Bennett is survived by his wife Susan Benedetto and four children.

CoCo Lee, 48

Instagram / Coco Lee

On July 5th, CoCo Lee, a singer renowned for her roles in both “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Mulan” in 1998, sadly passed away due to suicide. She was 48. In an emotional joint statement released by Nancy and Carol Lee, CoCo's sisters, they revealed that she had suffered from depression for a number of years, with her condition worsening drastically during the last few months.

Harry Belafonte, 96

Wikimedia Commons

Belafonte was a treasured singer, songwriter, actor, and activist, adored by millions worldwide for his various accomplishments, such as winning prestigious Emmy, Tony, and Grammy awards. After his 1954 breakout performance in "Carmen Jones" (which earned him an Oscar nomination), he went on to become a pioneering artist in music and film. Additionally, he actively fought for civil rights with dear compatriots Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sidney Poitier, participating in marches and giving speeches about the apartheid in South Africa. He sadly passed away on April 25.

Lisa Loring, 64

ABC

Loring originated the character of Wednesday Addams for the "The Addams Family" sitcom, which aired for two seasons between 1964 and 1966. As the inspiration for the role, her performance as Wednesday has been carried on by actresses such as Christina Ricci and Jenna Ortega in Netflix's show "Wednesday". After her career as Wednesday Addams, Loring co-starred with Phyllis Diller in the sitcom "The Pruitts of Southampton" and played Cricket Montgomery in the series "As the World Turns".

Cody Longo, 34

Vertical Entertainment

The manager of the late Cody Longo, Alex Gittelson, mournfully shared about his friend and client's passing via Twitter on Feb. 10, expressing his heartbreak for Cody's family. It is guessed that a relapse on alcohol may have led to his death which occurred on Feb. 8 in Austin, TX. He is survived by his wife and their three children. Devastation beyond words is shared by those closest to him.

Jacklyn Zeman, 70

ABC

Executive Producer Frank Valentini said a heartfelt goodbye in a statement posted to Twitter when explaining the sad news of the death of Jacklyn Zeman, who played nurse Bobbie Spencer on the hit show “General Hospital”. Zeman lost her short battle with cancer at the age of 70. Valentini expressed that she was a shining light and professional personality that spread nothing but good energy on the show. He sends his sympathies to her close ones, particularly her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.

Jansen Panettiere, 28

Wikimedia Commons

In February, Jansen Panettiere, the brother of Hayden Panettiere, passed away at 28. Jansen, or Rane as he was known in the art community, had started off as an actor in Hollywood alongside his sister but had moved on to painting as a full-time profession. No reason for his sudden death was made public.

Odele Ventimiglia, 25

Belinda Cape/Facebook

Lucinda Ventimiglia mourned the passing of her sister Odele on Jan. 12, who was 25. Expressing her grief on social media, she shared that "Words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling. I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything." No cause of death has been provided. Odele was the daughter of “Sopranos” star John Ventimiglia.

Al Brown, 83

Facebook / Al Brown

On January 13, 2021, Al Brown, the actor renowned for his role as Col. Stan Valchek in the HBO series "The Wire," sadly passed away due to complications from Alzheimer’s. His talent manager stated, “Angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13. He will be remembered for his wonderful work and the love he had for his fans.”

Cindy Williams, 75

ABC

On January 30th, the news of the death of Cindy Williams broke, the beloved alum of "LaVerne & Shirley" having passed away at the age of 75. Williams' children declared in a statement that it was their joy and privilege to have known and loved her, calling her "one of a kind", "beautiful", "generous" and praising her "brilliant sense of humour" and "glittering spirit". The cause of her death has not been revealed.

Mark Margolis, 83

AMC

Morgan Margolis confirmed that on 3rd August, his father--the star of "Better Call Saul," Mark Margolis--passed away at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, following a brief illness. The 83 year-old was famous for his chilling portrayal of Hector 'Tio' Salamanca in "Breaking Bad," for which he was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 -- and which he reprised in "Better Call Saul." Margolis was also known for starring in well-known films such as "Scarface," "Requiem for a Dream," and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective."

Jane Birkin, 76

Wikimedia Commons

On July 2023, at the age of 76, the beloved icon, Jane Birkin, passed away. Although she endured health worries and a minor stroke within the couple of years prior, her substantial effect on the world through her art and activism still remains. In fact, Birkin was even awarded an OBE in 2001 for streamlining Anglo-French cultural ties with her passionate performances of politically-loaded songs.

Angus Cloud, 25

HBO

On July 31, Angus Cloud, best known for his portrayal of Fezco on HBO's acclaimed series "Euphoria," passed away at the age of 25. His family released a statement, expressing their tremendous sadness over the loss of their "incredible human" and requesting privacy during the difficult process. They also acknowledged Angus's suffering following the death of his father weeks prior, which weighed heavily on his heart. Everyone who knew him will remember the actor for his humor, laughter, and love for all.

Nick Benedict, 77

ABC

On July 15, the restaurant where his wife, Ginger, works, shared a heartwarming Facebook post and a GoFundMe link to assist with bills, food and any medical expenses that may arise due to the emergency spinal cord surgery and paralysis from the neck down of 'All My Children' and 'Days of Our Lives' star, Richard Benedict, who sadly passed away at the age of 77 in Arizona on his birthday.

Paul Reubens, 70

Wikimedia Commons

On July 30, Paul Reubens, famously remembered for playing Pee-wee Herman, passed away at the age of 70 following a hidden fight against cancer for six years. In a tribute posted after his death, he apologized for not disclosing his condition and thanked everyone for their love and appreciation of his art. “I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you,” he wrote.

Tatjana Patitz, 56

Wikimedia Commons

Tatjana Patitz, one of the world-renowned original supermodels alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and others, passed away in early 2023 at the unfortunate age of 56 due to metastatic breast cancer. A representative from the family confirmed the cause of death was metastatic breast cancer. Her legacy will live on in the fashion industry.

Randy Meisner, 77

Wikimedia Commons

On July 26, it was announced that Eagles co-founder and bassist Randy Meisner had passed away at the age of 77 due to complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The statement released by the Eagles in remembrance of Meisner read: “Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit.’” Meisner formed the popular band with Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Bernie Leadon in 1971.

Jeff Beck, 78

Wikimedia Commons

In January, Jeff sadly passed away at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis. Referred to by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the top 5 greatest guitarists ever, he had an incredible impact on the sound of music with his inventive application of audio feedback and distortion. His prestigious career earned him two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions and 8 Grammy Awards.

Tom Sizemore, 61

Paramount Pictures

At the age of 61, Sizemore made headlines by tragically passing away due to a brain aneurysm. He had worked with many high-profile directors such as Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Oliver Stone throughout his lifetime. Unfortunately, the star had faced long-term drug abuse as well as multiple legal conflicts, such as with his ex-fiancee, Heidi Fleiss. When Sizemore died, his net worth was estimated at $500,000.

Robert Blake, 89

Public Domain

Blake, the American actor, passed away at the age of 89 in his home in Los Angeles, with his family by his side. He had gained a lot of fame from his iconic roles in "Our Gang" (renamed "The Little Rascals"), "In Cold Blood" (1967 film adaptation of Truman Capote's novel) and "Baretta" (1970s ABC cop show), for which he was honored with an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Nevertheless, his professional reputation was damaged after the death of his second wife.

Burt Bacharach, 94

Public Domain

At the age of 94, renowned pop music composer Burt Bacharach passed away from natural causes at his residence in Los Angeles. He is remembered for timeless classics such as "I Say A Little Prayer," "Walk On By" and "What The World Needs Now Is Love." Bacharach left a lasting legacy through his intricate melodic lines and plush orchestral textures, proven in his 73 Top 40 charting in the US and extravagant 52 chartings in the UK.

Christina Ashten Gourkani, 34

Instagram

A family's nightmare unfolded on April 25, when they received a frantic phone call from a family member screaming and crying on the other end of the line, "Ashten is dying! Ashten is dying!" Ashten, an OnlyFans model and Kim Kardashian lookalike, unfortunately passed away prematurely at the age of 34 due to a cardiac arrest brought on by a recent plastic surgery procedure.

Gina Lollobrigida, 95

Wikimedia Commons

The illustrious "most beautiful woman in the world", as described by many, and award-winning Italian actress, co-starring with Hollywood legends such as Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn, and Rock Hudson in the Golden Era of Cinema, has passed away at the ripe age of 95 in Rome.

Carole Cook, 98

ABC

On January 11, just 3 days prior to her 99th birthday, this comedic actress sadly passed away. Carole had been blessed with the support of Lucille Ball, who helped to rocket her to fame. Her impact was wide-spread, as she made appearances on a variety of programs, including That Girl, Maude, Charlie's Angels, Kojak, Starsky & Hutch, Laverne & Shirley, Dynasty, and The Love Boat.

Paxton Whitehead, 85

NBC

Robert Attermann, Paxton Whitehead's representative, confirmed the passing of the well-known, gifted actor of both the screen and stage. Whitehead, whose roles in "Friends" and Tony-nominated performance in "Camelot" are highly celebrated, was 85 years old. Attermann's statement expressed the immense love and admiration that Whitehead was held in, saying, "Paxton was deeply loved and respected by his family and all those fortunate enough to know him."

Michael Lerner, 81

20th Century Fox

Michael, an Oscar-nominated actor, passed away at the age of 81. His nephew, Sam Lerner, an actor himself, took to Instagram to express his grief: "It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, and extremely talented, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. His friends know how amazing and one-of-a-kind he was— in the best way."

Jim Brown, 87

Public Domain

Many view him as the greatest player to have ever played in the NFL and a passionate campaigner for social justice, both during and after his career with the Cleveland Browns. Sadly, Brown passed away peacefully on Thursday night in his Hollywood Hills, California home. His wife Monique Brown took to Instagram to confirm the news on Friday, detailing that he was 87 years old.

Nicholas Webber, 43

Instagram

On March 25, composer Nicholas Webber, son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, tragically passed away due to gastric cancer at the age of 43. Andrew Lloyd Webber expressed a heart-wrenching statement on Twitter, “I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft.”

Caleb Willingham, 40

Instagram

Tammy Slaton, star of 1000-Lb. Sisters, tragically announced the death of her husband Caleb Willingham, age 40, on Instagram. The couple had met last year at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation center and married in November. Slaton expressed her sorrow and thanked her late husband for his love and happiness in the post: "RIP, sweet angel. You will forever be missed and loved so much. Thank you, Caleb, for showing me real love and happiness."

Paul Cattermole, 46

Instagram

On April 6th, Paul Cattermole of the band S Club 7, was found dead at his home in Dorset, England. He was 46, and his family shared that his cause of death is unknown. The band released a statement expressing their memories of him, saying, "We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."

Julian Sands, 65

Wikimedia Commons

After being reported missing since January during a hiking expedition in the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles, British actor Julian Sands—famous for his appearances in the 1985 period film A Room With a View and in the Warlock horror franchise—has been officially declared deceased. His body was identified among the human remains discovered in the California mountains, where he was last seen on Mt. Baldy. A particularly wet winter had brought heavy snowfall and strong windstorms to the area. To locate Sands and another individual who had gone missing together with him, a ground search and rescue effort was launched.

Larry Myers Jr., 49

Facebook / Larry Myers Jr.

On June 13, tragically three days after celebrating his 49th birthday, Larry Myers Jr. of the TLC show “My 600-Lb. Life” passed away from a heart attack. Darell Todd, his cousin, wrote a touching Facebook post mourning the loss of Myers, stating “Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed.” Darell Todd also expressed the family's gratitude to well-wishers and asked to be kept in prayers.

Pat Robertson, 93

Public Domain

Robertson, who was 93 at the time of his passing, left this world on June 8th, 2023. He had made religion central to the Republican Party politics in America through his Christian Coalition. Although the cause of death has not been clarified, the Christian Broadcasting Network made an announcement stating that Pat Robertson, long-time television host, religious broadcaster, educator, humanitarian, and one-time presidential contender passed away at his Virginia Beach residence.

Jerry Springer, 79

Wikimedia Commons

On April 26, after a short fight against cancer, Jerry Springer, renowned talk show host, sadly passed away at the age of seventy-nine. According to Jene Galvin, a long-term friend and representative of the family, Springer's immense talent for connecting with people was the cornerstone of his success in politics, broadcasting and conversation with everyday people on the street, looking for a photo or an autograph.

Heather Hamilton, 47

Instagram / dooce

On May 9, it was confirmed by her boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, that Heather Hamilton had passed away. At the time of her passing, she was 47. The well-known mommy blogger had openly experienced depression over the course of her life. She reportedly said after attempting to heal herself through a clinical trial in 2017, “I wanted to make sure I had provided my kids with a cheerful and healthy mother, so I had to make sure I had tried all the possible solutions for that.”

Len Goodman, 78

Wikimedia Commons

On April 24, it was revealed that Len Goodman, the "Dancing With the Stars" judge, had passed away two days prior at age 78. A statement reported that he died Saturday night in a hospice in Kent due to bone cancer, while his family surrounded him. Goodman's agent stated that despite his illness, he managed to maintain his classic sense of humor and a strong sense of dignity. He had been involved with "DWTS" and "Strictly Come Dancing" in various capacities since 2005 and 2004 respectively, up until 2022.

Anna Shay, 62

Netflix

On June 5, sorrow filled the hearts of those who loved reality star and “Bling Empire” matriarch, Anna Shay, after she passed away unexpectedly due to a stroke, at the ag of 62. Her family released a statement to People in which they remembered her as a loving mother and grandmother, a charismatic star, and the “brightest ray of sunshine”. They shared that Anna taught them “many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things”, and her memory and impact on their lives will never be forgotten.

Treat Williams, 71

Wikimedia Commons

On June 12, the news of Treat Williams' death at the age of 71 was reported after he was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident. Barry McPherson, Williams' rep, shared with People: “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.” McPherson further described Williams as “an actor’s actor” who has “been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.” He leaves behind his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gille and Ellie.

Adam Rich, 54

ABC

Adam Rich is renowned for his role as Nicholas Bradford on the 1970s sitcom Eight Is Enough, the youngest child of the family headed up by Dick Van Patten. Though Adam continued to do some remarkable voice-over work as his career progressed, he battled with substance abuse in his adult life.

Robbie Knievel, 60

Wikimedia Commons

At the age of 60, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, "Kaptain" Robbie Knievel, son of famous Evel Knievel, passed away. During his 30-year career as an American Daredevil, he completed hundreds of dangerous jumps, setting 20 world records and paying tribute to the feats of his father with over 350 jumps. His memory will forever be remembered for his death-defying stunts.

Sixto Rodriguez, 81

Wikimedia Commons

The late Detroit-born musician and star of the acclaimed documentary "Searching for Sugar Man", Rodriguez, passed away at the age of 81. Having started his expedition in the music world in 1967, Rodriguez wasn't welcomed with success upon its arrival, causing him to part ways with his record label. Amazingly, Rodriguez lived in ignorance of his own fame for many years with very little knowledge of him in his home country, even though his music was adored there. Furthermore, rumor had it that he took his own life during a performance in the 1970s, however, that was proven to be false.