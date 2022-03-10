Famous Characters From TV and Movies That Fans Can’t Stand

There are some TV and movie characters fans simply adore and others they LOVE to hate. And we really can't blame them, as some of the characters on this list were just too awful to watch. These TV show and movie characters were sometimes too rude, annoying, or total backstabbers. And although some of these characters tried to redeem themselves at some point in the show or movie, many of them were simply too awful to forgive.

Alex Karev ABC Alex Karev, played by Justin Chambers on “Grey’s Anatomy,” was a total jerk. He bullied fellow intern George O’Malley, got his friend Meredith Grey fired (temporarily,) and put Doctor Andrew Deluca in the hospital when he mistakenly assumed he was putting the moves on his girlfriend, Jo Wilson. He later married Jo and then dumped her for his original girlfriend, Izzie Stevens.

Lucius Malfoy Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. Lucius Malfoy, played by Jason Isaacs in all 8 “Harry Potter” films,” was as wicked as he was powerful. He believed that pure-blood wizards were superior. He continued to demonstrate his prejudicial views and was two-faced. While he appeared to support Voldemort, he avoided being put behind bars by claiming his loyalty to the dark lord was because he was under the Imperius Curse.

Robert Romano ABC Robert Romano, played by Paul McCrane on “ER,” was racist, homophobic, sexist, and the list goes on! He loved to push the doctors and nurses the wrong way and got on everyone's nerves. When the character lost his arm in a chopper accident, he became even more unbearable. And then he had a second chopper accident, but this time, the chopper landed on him and crushed him which unsurprisingly didn't crush fans of the show.

Dolores Umbridge IMDb Dolores Umbridge, played by Imelda Staunton in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1,” had a strong hatred for half-breeds like Harry Potter. Ironically, she was a half-breed herself, but that didn’t stop her from being a self-hating blood traitor.

Spence Pinterest Spence, played by James Purefoy on “Resident Evil,” appeared to be a love interest and an ally to Alice, played by Milla Jovovich. But as his memories returned in the hive, audiences learned that he was the one that released the T-Virus that killed everyone inside the underground lab and turned them into zombies.

Lord Voldemort IMDb Lord Voldemort, played by Ralph Fiennes in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, had a particularly troubling upbringing, which helped to sway him towards the dark side. But audiences weren’t feeling particularly sympathetic towards the character given all the horrible suffering and deaths he was responsible for.

Kevin Moretti IMDb Kevin Moretti, played by Stanley Tucci on “ER,” was temporarily in charge of the ER at County General and he was a strict boss. But fans despised him because he slept with Dr. Abby Lockhart, who was really drunk at the time. This not only pushed her to drink even more, but it nearly destroyed her marriage to fan favorite Dr. Luca Kovac.

Gollum Pinterest Gollum, played by Andy Serkis in “The Lord of the Rings” films, was obsessed with getting the ring back. And despite appearing to show signs of kindness, the ring had corrupted his soul. So, he did everything in his power to drive a wedge between Frodo and Samwise so he could claim the ring for himself.

Carl Bruner IMDb Carl Bruner, played by Tony Goldwyn in “Ghost,” appeared to be a loyal friend to Sam Wheat, played by the late Patrick Swayze. But it was later discovered that he was the one that hired the guy that killed Sam. Worst of all, he tried putting the move on Sam’s girlfriend, Molly, played by Demi Moore.

Emily Gilmore Getty Images Emily Gilmore, played by Kelly Bishop on “Gilmore Girls,” was the total opposite of her daughter Lorelai, who was kind, funny and warm. Emily was mean, judgmental, and critical of the way she was raising her daughter. But as the show progressed, Emily proved she genuinely cared for her daughter.

Chuck Bass Pinterest Chuck Bass, played by Ed Westwick on the original “Gossip Girl,” was snooty, cocky, rude, and uptight. He also broke fan favorite Blair Waldorf’s heart a few times. And fans can’t forget that he tried to assault 16-year-old Serena van der Woodsen and then the much younger 14-year-old Jenny Humphrey.

Danny Zuko IMDb Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta in “Grease,” was a straight up jerk. But he started off as prince charming during a summer fling with Sandy. Then, on her first day of school at Rydell High, he gave her the brush off and acted like their summer romance didn’t mean a thing.

Janice Pinterest Janice Litman-Goralnik, played by Maggie Wheeler on “Friends,” was often disliked by fans mainly because Chandler was always breaking up with her. Also, the main characters didn’t seem to like her because she came off as annoying. But Janice did care for Chandler despite the way he treated her.

Sid Pinterest Sid, voiced by Erik von Detten in “Toy Story 3,” treated toys like they were garbage. In fact, a lot of audience members felt that he was as close to pure evil as possible. But luckily, the toys paid him back for being so wicked.

Miranda Bailey IMDb Miranda Bailey, played by Chandra Wilson on “Grey’s Anatomy,” was a hard-working doctor and a loyal friend to many of the show’s characters. But initially, she was a tough teacher and many of the interns called her “The Nazi,” before she mellowed out.

Kate Andrich Universal Pictures Kate Andrich, played by Emilia Clarke in “Last Christmas,” was considered highly unlikeable because she was a serial whiner. And even though the film had all the makings of a romantic comedy, Kate’s character was just too impossible to like.

President Snow IMDb President Snow, played by Donald Sutherland in “The Hunger Games,” was the villain every story needs. But fans couldn’t warm up to him at all. Some felt so strongly about their dislike for the character that Sutherland probably needed a bodyguard.

Cat Grant CBS Cat Grant, played by Calista Flockhart on the CW series “Supergirl,” was in charge of CatCo, a media corporation in National City. She often treated Kara Danvers/Supergirl like an office slave and mispronounced her name on purpose. But she later mellowed out and proved to be a mentor before departing the series.

Addison Montgomery ABC Addison Montgomery, played by Kate Walsh on “Grey’s Anatomy,” was Derek Shepherd’s first wife. Fans didn’t like the fact that she cheated on him with his best friend, Mark Sloan, and later followed him to Seattle, Washington, to ask for a second chance. She was also responsible for temporarily driving a wedge in Meredith and Derek’s relationship.

Meg Pinterest Meg, played by Rachel Miner on the CW series “Supernatural,” was a recurring villain and a demon somewhat responsible for the death of the mother-daughter demon hunting duo Jo and Ellen Harvelle. But a run-in with Crowley, the King of Hell, and a brief romance with the angel Castiel, made her slightly more likeable.

Andie Anderson Pinterest Andie Anderson, played by Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” was 23, had a master’s degree, and her own magazine column. But what made her kind of annoying was the fact that she made one of her writers intentionally drive a guy bonkers so that he would eventually dump her. All this for a story.

Ruby CW Ruby, played by Genevieve Padalecki on the CW series “Supernatural,” was Sam Winchester’s lover and ultimate betrayer. While she passed herself off as a good demon, she tricked Sam into drinking her demon blood so he would have the power to break the final seal and release Lucifer from his cage.

Emily Waltham Pinterest Emily Waltham, played by Helen Baxendale on “Friends,” may not have been everyone’s favorite cup of tea. But she had every right to be upset after Ross Geller said Rachel’s name instead of hers while they were getting married. And yet, fans didn’t like that Emily asked Ross to stop talking to Rachel, even though she had every right to do so.

Denethor Youtube Denethor, played by John Noble in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, became really annoying after his son was killed. The tragedy sent him over the edge, and in his grief became a horrible tyrant who treated his servants very badly.

Barrett Cain Guy DAlema/FOX Barrett Cain, played by Morris Chestnut on “The Resident,” sparked some strong reactions among the medical drama’s fans. Cain was brash, mean and condescending. He was even responsible for the temporary dismissal of fan-favorite Doctor Conrad Hawkins and permanent dismissal of Doctor Mina Okafor, which didn’t earn him any friends in the fandom.

Colonel Tavington IMDb Colonel Tavington, played by Jason Isaacs in “The Patriot,” was a heartless murderer plain and simple. He had no redeemable qualities, and on top of that, he savagely murdered Heath Ledger’s character, Gabriel Martin. Nuff Said.

Meredith Blake Buena Vista Pictures Meredith Blake, played by Elaine Hendrix in “The Parent Trap,” was a publicist engaged to Nick Parker. But she wasn’t happy with the fact that he was still flirting with his ex. On top of that, she had to contend with twins Hallie and Annie who not only disliked her, but tried to drown her.

Toni Topaz CW Toni Topaz, played by Vanessa Morgan on the CW series “Riverdale,” was originally brought into the show to put a wedge between Jughead and Betty. This made her pretty unlikeable to fans. But they changed their tune when Toni took an interest in Cheryl and started dating her.

Dottie Hinkle Youtube/iluvdeboraharry Dottie Hinkle, played by Mink Stole in “Serial Mom,” was the moody neighbor who didn’t recycle and didn’t see a problem in stealing other people’s parking spots. But she met her match when Beverly Sutphin, aka Serial Mom started crank calling her, which drove her nuts.

Julianna Gianni IMDb Julianna Gianni, played by Cameron Diaz in “Vanilla Sky,” was in love with David Aames, until she discovered that he thought of her simply as a friend with benefits and started dating Sofia. So, Julianna lured him into her car, crashed it, and altered his life forever.

Mary Jones Lionsgate Mary Jones, played by Mo’Nique in “Precious,” was Precious’s mother and by far the worst one in the world. Despite seeing her daughter being abused by her father, she didn’t lift a finger to help her daughter out. She even blamed Precious for being a victim.

Grandpa Joe Wikipedia Grandpa Joe, played by Jack Albertson in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” was supposedly bed-ridden, which made him unable to support his family. But fans noticed he was lying about his condition when he stood up because he was eager to visit the factory after Charlie told him he won the golden ticket.

Stanley Zbornak Wikipedia Stanley Zbornak, played by Herb Edelman on “The Golden Girls,” was Dorothy’s ex-husband. One of the reasons he was so hated by fans was the fact that he cheated on Dorothy and dumped her. But he kept popping back into her life and annoying her with foolish get rich schemes or whenever he needed help to get out of a bind.

Captain Hook American Broadcasting Companies Inc. Captain Hook, played by Colin O’Donoghue on “Once Upon a Time,” started off as an annoying but handsome villain who seemed to have no heart. That was evident since he murdered Prince Charming’s adoptive father. But he grew a conscience when he fell in love with Snow White’s daughter, Emma Swan.

Christian Grey Kobal Collection Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” film franchise, may have been dreamy and hot, but he was also an emotionally abusive, master manipulator. To top it off, he drafted a contract to date Anna. Who does that?

Rumpelstiltskin Wikipedia Rumpelstiltskin, played by Robert Carlyle on “Once Upon a Time,” was an evil wizard who offered to grant wishes for a price. Not only was he untrustworthy but he was also powerful enough to be a real threat to Regina Mill’s plans to exact revenge against Snow White.

Cordelia Chase Pinterest Cordelia Chase, played by Charisma Carpenter on the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” series, was the total stuck up “It Girl” at Sunnydale High. Her sassiness and witty remarks about Buffy and her friends made her off-putting. But fans eventually embraced her as part of the gang.

Regina Mills Wikipedia Regina Mills, played by Lana Parrilla on “Once Upon a Time,” put the “evil” in Evil Queen throughout the entire first season and a good portion of the second season. But audiences started to feel for her after learning that Snow White was indirectly responsible for killing the love of her life. Snow was also responsible for killing Regina’s mom.

Hades Pinterest Hades, voiced by James Wood in Disney’s “Hercules,” was sassy and had a very short fuse. He was trying to trap Hercules in the underworld forever. So, obviously, kids weren’t his biggest fan. But as grownups, people started appreciating how wickedly humorous the character was.

Mother Gothel Pinterest Mother Gothel, voiced by Donna Murphy in the animated film “Tangled,” kidnapped Rapunzel from the castle, locked her up in a tower and pretended to be her mom just so she could tap into the magic in her hair and stay young forever.

Andrea Harrison Pinterest Andrea Harrison, played by Laurie Holden on “The Walking Dead,” became an unlikeable character in the eyes of fans when she was manipulated by The Governor’s” charm and turned her back on Rick and the other survivors.

Rizzo from Grease IMDb Rizzo, played by Stockard Channing in “Grease,” was irritated by Sandy and Danny’s love story and it showed at first. She was sort of mean too, like the time when she sang “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” to make fun of Sandy.

Tess Harding Twitter/@rtsaddestdeaths Tess Harding, played by Emilie De Ravin on the WB series "Roswell," was a hybrid alien, a member of The Royal Four, and the alien wife of Max Evans. The shocking revelation ruined Max's relationship with his human girlfriend, Liz. Then audiences learned that Tess was responsible for killing the gang's dear friend, Alex, and was in league with the alien leader to deliver the Royal Four to him.

Carl Kerry Brown / 20th Century Fox Carl, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Terminator: Dark Fate," was a T-800 Terminator who killed John Connor as a child shortly after the events of "Terminator 2: Judgement Day." Audiences felt Sarah Connor's anger when Carl resurfaced in her life years later as a T-800 who developed remorse for his actions.

Dan Espinoza Pinterest Dan Espinoza, played by Kevin Alejandro on the Netflix series "Lucifer," started off as a shady cop and the ex-husband of Detective Chloe Decker, Lucifer's love interest. He didn’t like Lucifer at first and the feeling was mutual. Lucifer referred to him as Detective Douche. But Espinoza eventually redeemed himself and became a model cop until he got killed off in season 5.

Biff Tannen Pinterest Biff Tannen played by Thomas F. Wilson in the “Back to the Future” film franchise, was dumb as a post and an insane bully. He tried assaulting Marty’s mom in 1955. Then in the second film, he discovered the Delorean and went back in time to alter the future in his favor. And if that wasn’t bad enough, his ancestor in the Old West was just as bad in the third film.

Ben IMDb Ben, played by Bradley Cooper in “He’s Just Not That Into You,” was horrible from the beginning. Not only did he lie to his wife about quitting cigarettes, but he also cheated on her. Ultimately, his wife learned about his dirty little secrets and ended her relationship. To add insult to injury, Ben’s mistress dumped him too.

Cal Hockley IMDb Cal Hockley, played by Billy Zane in “Titanic” was the villain everyone hated. He was jealous of his fiancée Rose’s relationship with Jack and tried to frame him by planting the stolen diamond necklace on him. Then he chased the couple around the ship with a gun. And to really drive the nail in the coffin, he grabbed a poor child and pretended to be her father so the ship’s crew would let him board an escape boat when the Titanic started to sink.

Pete Campbell AMC 2011 Pete Campbell, played by Vincent Kartheiser on “Mad Men,” was an entitled brat that felt the world owed him everything. He let the power of his position get to his head and treated women badly. Not only did he cheat during his marriage, but he also assaulted one of his neighbor’s au pair.