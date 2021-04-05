The Most Expensive Vehicles Ever Featured in TV and Movies

There are some cars on television and in movies that are just as important as the main characters themselves. Where would Sam and Dean have been without their Chevy Impala on the show “Supernatural?" How could Marty McFly have traveled through time without his DeLorean? And movies that feature cars like the "Transformers" franchise and "Ford v Ferrari" showcase the amazing capabilities of their star vehicles just like they show off the physical skills of their actors. But you won’t believe just how expensive the cars featured in TV and movies really are.

Ford Mustang Fastback from “Need for Speed," $300,000 Entertainment Pictures The 2012 Ford Mustang Fastback was used for the video game-turned-film “Need for Speed.” The interesting thing is that the Ford company actually sold the vehicle to the movie for $300,000. The money allowed Ford to fund a non-profit started by actor Henry Ford called the Edith and Benson Ford Heart and Vascular Institute.

The Beverly Hillbillies Truck from “The Beverly Hillbillies,” $275,000 20th Century Fox The 1960s TV series “The Beverly Hillbillies” was about a low-class family from the country who got rich after striking oil. So, they moved it on up to Beverly Hills in this truck which most people would never think twice about buying. And yet, because of the popularity of the series, the truck was auctioned off at the Barrett-Jackson auction house for $275,000.

Batpod from “The Dark Knight Rises," $338,066 Warner Bros. Pictures The Batpod was a speedier alternative to the Batmobile and was used in the film “The Dark Knight Rises.” After the movie, the Batpod, which is basically a souped-up motorcycle, was sold for $338,066. The weird thing is that it wasn’t even operable as a vehicle.

Plymouth Fury from “Christine,” $198,000 Columbia Pictures “Christine” was a film based on a Stephen King book about a car containing an evil supernatural force inside. Fortunately, there was nothing evil lurking in the 1958 Plymouth Fury when it was sold for $198,000, and thankfully, it didn't have a mind of its own.

Mercury Series 9CM Custom Convertible from “Grease,” $385,000 Julien's Auctions “Grease” fans were drooling in the 1978 film not just because of actor John Travolta, but because of the 1949 Mercury Series 9CM Custom Convertible that appeared in the film. The vehicle eventually sold at a Julien’s Auction in Los Angeles, California, for $385,000.

Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole from “Magnum, P.I.,” $185,500 NBCUniversal Television Distribution The 1984 Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole from the 1980s series, “Magnum, P.I.” was every fans’ dream car. The sports car which actor Tom Selleck had driven through Hawaii was later sold for $181,500. Unfortunately, Selleck was not included in the sale.

Monkeemobile Pontiac GTO from “The Monkees,” $396,000 Raybert Productions The NBC show “The Monkees” was based on a real band and viewers saw the characters hit the road and rock out to tunes like “Pleasant Valley Sunday” while riding in their 1966 Monkeemobile Pontiac GTO. The car was eventually auctioned off for an impressive $396,000.

Chevrolet Camaro SS Custom from “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” $167,200 Paramount Pictures Kids from the 1980s rejoiced when they learned that their favorite cartoon about a bunch of sentient cars that could shapeshift into warrior robots was being turned into a movie in the new millennium. One of the cars used was the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, which was sold for $167,200 at an auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Modena Spyder from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” $407,000 Paramount Pictures Although some fans believe that the car used in the film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder, it was in fact a 1985 Modena Spyder worth $407,000. But while it might not have had the prestige of the 1961 Ferrari, it was still a symbol of high school rebellion thanks to the film.

Volkswagen Samba Bus from “That ‘70s Show,” $121,000 Carsey-Werner Distribution / Twitter: @BudBrownVW The 1967 Volkswagen Samba Bus, complete with 21 windows, debuted on “That ‘70s Show.” In the episode, Kelso won the bus after participating in a competition that required contestants to hold the vehicle the longest. The bus was later sold for $121,000 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Dodge Charger from “Dukes of Hazzard,” $80,000 Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Paul R. Picard Productions The 1969 orange Dodge Charger that characters Bo and Luke Duke named “General Lee,” was featured heavily in the TV series “Dukes of Hazzard.” Then in 2008, a fan bought a replica of the car owned by actor John Schneider who played Bo and it was signed by the cast of the 1997 film based on the series.

Volkswagen Beetle from “Herbie: Fully Loaded,” $107,250 Walt Disney Productions In the 2005 film “Herbie: Fully Loaded,” producers acquired a 1961 Volkswagen Beetle, spruced it up, and used it to make a new adaption of the original 1968 Disney film “The Love Bug.” The VW Beetle was then sold during a 2018 Monterey auction for a whopping $107,250.

Aston Martin DB5 from “Goldfinger,” $4.6 Million United Artists The Aston Martin DB5 was considered quite beautiful and classy back when Bond fans saw Sean Connery riding in one in the film “Goldfinger.” Now it may not have been the only awesome vehicle seen in the James Bond franchise but it certainly was the priciest, selling at $4.6 million.

Shelby Mustang GT500 from “Gone in 60 Seconds,” $1 Million Buena Vista Pictures / Touchstone Pictures In the 2000 reboot version of the 1974 film “Gone in 60 Seconds,” this 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 was the vehicle that made every car enthusiast in the theater drool. The car that was given the nickname Eleanor sold for $1 million at auction after the film's release.

Mustang GT 930 from “Bullitt,” $3.7 Million Warner Bros. / Seven Arts Steve McQueen, a.k.a. “The King of Cool,” was in various racing films back in the 1960s, many of which were impressive box office draws. One of them was a film called “Bullitt” which featured the 1968 Mustang GT 390. The car was later sold at a Mecum Auction for $3.7 million.

Lotus Esprit Submarine from “The Spy Who Loved Me,” $966,560 United Artists / Eon Productions In the 1977 James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me,” actor Roger Moore plunged into the ocean in a Lotus Esprit Submarine, which looked more like a sports car than a seafaring vessel. The vehicle eventually sold for $966,560 at an auction, but the new owner probably shouldn't try taking a dip underwater in the vehicle.

Aston Martin DB10 from “Spectre,” $3.41 Million Columbia Pictures The Aston Martin DB10 has been featured in James Bond films before, and some Bond fans would say that it’s one of the coolest cars in the franchise. But only an international super spy would have the money to own one for $3.41 million like the one seen in the Bond film “Spectre” starring Daniel Craig.

Chitty Chitty Car from “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” $805,000 United Artists When the 1968 film “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” came out, it introduced movie fans to the Chitty Chitty Car, a flying vehicle that became a staple in Disney film history. The original car was eventually bought by “The Lord of the Rings” film director, Peter Jackson, for $805,000.

Porsche 911S from “Le Mans,” $1.37 Million YouTube / RM Sothebys In the 1971 film “Le Mans,” legendary actor Steve McQueen played Michael Delaney, the protagonist who rode the Porsche 911S. The film featured real footage from the actual 1970 Le Mans race. McQueen’s character went on to ride other vehicles in other films and the Porsche 911S eventually sold for $1.37 million at an auction.

DeLorean DMC-12 from “Back to the Future,” $541,000 Universal Pictures Without the DeLorean DMC-12 from “Back to the Future,” Marty wouldn’t have been able to travel the 1955, and later to 2015 and ultimately to the Wild West before he returned to his own time in 1985. Of course, the real DeLorean doesn’t have time travel capabilities, but it did get the Foundation for Parkinson’s Research lots of money when the vehicle was auctioned off in 2011 for $541,000.

Batmobile from “Batman,” $4.62 Million 20th Television The original Batmobile seen in the 1960s television series and TV movie in 1966 may not be as luxurious as the Batmobiles from later films, but it didn’t stop someone from buying it for $4.62 million. But most people don’t know that this was a 1955 Lincoln Future concept car that once came in a variety of colors.

Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe from “Red Line 7000,” $7.25 Million Paramount Pictures This 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona appeared in a film that same year called “Red Line 7000.” And naturally, it was driven by Steve McQueen. But another reason this sports car excelled among others is the fact that it had the horsepower to leave Ferraris in the dust. But no one could have imagined that someone would buy it an auction for $7.25 million.

Pontiac Trans Am from “Knight Rider,” $40,000 Universal Television Folks from the 1980s will remember KITT, the A.I. inside the 1982 Pontiac Trans Am that helped Michael Knight, played by David Hasselhoff, fight sinister criminals. Ultimately, the original car was put for auction at the Volo Auto Museum where it was sold for $40,000. But, the car doesn't come with any impressive voice functionalities like it did on the show, where KITT was voiced by "1776" and "Boy Meets World" actor William Daniels.

Ectomobile from “Ghostbusters,” $45,000 Barrett Jackson Now we ask you, how on Earth would the guys from “Ghostbusters” have arrived in time to stop those pesky ghosts from terrorizing New York City without the Ectomobile? Visually, it’s an eyesore, but someone still bought it for $45,000. Although not worth as much as other famous movie cars, the vehicle has seen some considerable wear and tear since the filming of the 1984 hit.

General Motors Bus from “Speed,” $102,400 20th Century Fox Alright, so it’s not exactly a sportscars, but the massive 1991 General Motors Bus that was being driven by Sandra Bullock in the film “Speed” was sold for an impressive $102,400 in 2018. Fortunately, the bus did not come with a bomb like in the film.

1956 Ferrari Berlinetta from “The Love Bug,” $6.71 Million YouTube / RM Sothebys The original Disney film of the series “The Love Bug” featured an iconic Volkswagen Beetle, but there were other impressive cars featured in that movie, some of which were more expensive than the film’s star car. One such car from the movie was a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta, which was sold for $6.71 million at an RM Auction in Monterey, California.

1970 Porsche 917K from “Le Mans,” $14 Million YouTube / HD Retro Trailers Another car driven by Steve McQueen in the film “Le Mans” was the 1970 Porche 917k, which had a strange story after the movie was filmed. The car actually disappeared for 25 years and was later found in a warehouse in France in 2001. When it emerged, the car was sold at an auction in Monterey, California for $14 million, a truly impressive feat.

Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from “Smokey and the Bandit,” $317,500 AaronP / Bauer Griffin The original Pontiac vehicle from the 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit” isn’t for sale, but a replica of the car from the popular film sold for an impressive $317,500 when it was sold by auction house Julien’s Auctions. The car was bought by a film buff, so movie experts imagine that if the original car from the movie resurfaces, it would sell for a much higher sum.

Ford Thunderbird from “Thelma and Louise,” $71,500 Barrett Jackson There’s a famous scene in the 1966 film “Thelma and Louise” where this car meets its demise, but the convertible originally used in the movie is actually still in pretty good condition. The 1966 Ford Thunderbird was sold by the Barrett Jackson auction house for just $71,500, which included certificates of authenticity from the MGM film studio proving its famous past.

Ferrari Testarossa from “Miami Vice,” $151,800 NBCUniversal Television Distribution The crime series “Miami Vice” was an iconic piece of ‘80s history that showcased the hottest trends of fashion and lifestyle of the decade. The ultra cool Ferrari that was featured in the series was a luxurious car that caught the eye of many viewers. The Barrett Jackson auction house bought the iconic car and it later sold for $151,800.

Volkswagen Beetle from “Herbie Goes Bananas,” $128,700 Buena Vista Distribution There were many films featuring Herbie the Love Bug that not many casual movie viewers would recognize, including “Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo” and “Herbie Goes Bananas.” The Volkswagen Beetle that was featured in both of these films sold for $128,700 at auction, becoming the most expensive VW Type 1 to ever be sold. It’s original manufacturer suggested retail price was just $15,000.

Peterbilk 379 Stunt Truck from “Transformers,” $121,000 Peterbilt The stunt truck featured in the “Transformers” film is better known by it’s other name, Optimus Prime. This stunt truck was made specially for the film, after a team of artists and illustrators mocked up the perfect way to bring transformers to the big screen. The unique truck was sold as-is for $121,000 at a Barrett Jackson auction in 2016.

Austro Daimler Touring Victoria from “Titanic,” $176,000 Bonham’s James Cameron, the director of the 1997 film “Titanic,” went to great lengths to make sure that the movie featured accurate items that would have been around in the 1920s, like this 1912 Austro Daimler Touring Victoria. This vehicle was also featured in the film “Chaplin” before it was sold at a Bonham’s auction for $176,000.

Lexus 2054 Concept Car from “Minority Report,” $88,000 Bonham’s This Lexus was featured in the Tom Cruise lead film, “Minority Report,” which was directed by legendary director Steven Spielberg, who is a big fan of Lexus. The futuristic car was auctioned for $88,000, and it has an estimated value of about $100,000.

Buick Phaeton from “Casablanca,” $461,000 Bonham’s “Casablanca” has become one of the most celebrated films in movie history since its premiere in 1942. The Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman lead film also featured one of the most expensive movie cars of all time, which was the Buick Phaeton. It sold for $461,000 at a Bonham’s auction in 2013, but it is estimated that the car is worth now today than ever.

Oldsmobile 442 from “Demolition Man,” $93,500 Barrett Jackson The Sylvester Stallone movie “Demolition Man” came out in 1993, and it featured a beautiful red Oldsmobile 442, which became famous for its use in the film. While several different versions of the car have been sold for over $50,000, it is estimated that the car that was actually featured in the film could be sold at auction for upwards of $93,500.

Rolls-Royce Landaulette from “My Fair Lady,” $385,000 Bonham’s This 1912 Rolls-Royce is an incredibly rare car, not only because of its famous history. This car was utilized in the 1964 Audrey Hepburn-led musical film “My Fair Lady.” The antique car was sold in November 2017 for an impressive $385,000 making it one of the most expensive cars in movie history, and it’s still in pretty impressive shape!

Toyota Supra from “The Fast and the Furious,” $185,000 Universal Pictures “The Fast and the Furious” was a movie that premiered in 2001 and it was so popular that it launched an entire franchise of films. The car that actor Paul Walker rode in the original film, the Toyota Supra MK IV, sold for $185,000 at an auction in 2015. The tricked out features of the vehicle itself were definitely a selling point, as they raised the value of the car considerably.

Audi R8 from “Iron Man,” $116,000 Paramount Pictures Billionaire and superhero Tony Stark can be seen riding several Audi R8’s during the “Iron Man” film franchise, including a silver R8 in the first film, a white R8 Spyder in “Iron Man 2,” a red R8 e-tron in “Iron Man 3,” and an orange 2016 R8 in “Avengers: Age of Ultra.” The first silver R8 driven by Stark sold at auction for an incredible $116,000.