Coca-Cola Life Hacks That Might Surprise You

Coca-Cola is an iconic American drink beloved by an unimaginable number of people worldwide. The cool thing about this drink is that over the years, we have discovered it can be used for so much more than drinking! There are a plethora of life hacks out there that use Coca-Cola. Here are our favorites that actually work!

Toilet Cleaner

Unsplash

Would you ever think that you could clean your toilet with Coca-Cola? Well, you can! It might sound crazy or even counterproductive, but you can use the sugary cola to have a sparkling clean toilet bowl. The phosphoric acid in Coca-Cola can help break down stubborn stains and mineral build-up.

How It Works:

Wikimedia Commons

Pour Coca-Cola from a can or bottle into the toilet bowl, making sure to cover any stains. You can even put it in a spray bottle to reach the harder-to-reach areas. Close the lid and let Coca-Cola do its work. Flush the toilet. Use a scrub brush to clean as you normally would, paying special attention to any remaining stains. Flush again to remove any residue from the bowl.

Self-Tanner

Unsplash

We have to preface this by saying that excessive tanning is dangerous. While some amount of natural tanning is fine, taking things to the extreme, especially year after year, puts you at a much higher risk of getting skin cancer and other ailments.

With that out of the way, if you are going to tan, you should try Coca-Cola as a self-tanner. It reportedly gives you a deeper tan with a more pronounced glow.

How It Works:

Unsplash

Using Coca-Cola like a lotion, slather it on your skin wherever you want to tan. Head outdoors to the beach, park, or wherever you plan your outing. At the end of the day, rinse off the Coca-Cola to reveal a glowing tan.

Keep in mind that Coca-Cola does exfoliate the skin. This method can make you more susceptible to sunburn, so be careful and don’t stay out too long!

Stain Remover for Concrete

Unsplash

You probably don’t think too often about cleaning concrete until it is stained. While concrete is a fabulous surface due to its strength and durability, it is a slightly porous material. This means that it can (and likely will) stain. One of the best, cheapest, and easiest ways to get rid of a concrete stain is with Coca-Cola.

How it Works:

Unsplash

To use this hack, besides Coca-Cola, you will need something to absorb any excess fluid from the initial spill- cat litter is usually the best choice, as well as a nylon brush.

To get rid of the stain, follow these steps:

Spread cat litter over the spill to absorb any excess fluid. Wait a few minutes, then sweep the litter away. Pour Coca-Cola over the stained area. Use the nylon brush to scrub the stain away gently. Rinse the area to avoid any sticky residue.

Coca-Cola Hair Treatment

Youtube/Ellko

There are many at-home hair treatments available. Some cost $50 to $100 or more. Did you know you can use a simple can of Coca-Cola as a hair treatment? The best part is that it is as effective as other at-home treatments. The ingredients in the Coca-Cola leave hair feeling softer and smoother while giving it more volume.

How it Works:

Youtube/Ellko

Coca-Cola has several ingredients that improve the quality and appearance of hair. The acid helps to smooth hair and define curls even better. The sugar helps to remove any deep excess dirt on hair and the scalp. The bubbles from the pop give the hair a voluminous lift. Altogether, you get a healthy tousled look.

Follow these steps to use Coca-Cola as a hair treatment:

Rinse your dry hair with Coca-Cola. Rinse the Coca-Cola out of your hair with plain water. Dry your hair naturally or with a dryer and style.

Coca-Cola Cake

Unsplash

Coca-Cola has been used as a cooking ingredient for decades. In the 1960s and 70s, making cake with soda was a huge trend, and Coke was certainly a big part of that. Coca-Cola adds sugar to cake, making it slightly sweeter. The bubbles it adds from carbonation also give it an airier texture.

How it Works:

Youtube/Kathy’s Southern Kitchen

You can add Coca-Cola to a box cake mix and otherwise follow the baking directions, or you can make a Coca-Cola Cake from scratch using the following recipe.

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, mix flour and sugar. In a saucepan, boil butter, cocoa powder, and cola. Pour the hot mixture into the bowl with flour and sugar. Mix well. Add buttermilk, eggs, baking soda, vanilla, and marshmallows. Mix. Grease a 9×13" pan and pour the batter into it. Bake for 30-45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let the cake cool before serving.

Compost Enzyme

Unsplash

If you are trying to cut down on food waste, Coca-Cola can help! If you are composting, adding a Coca-Cola can expedite the process. Once again, we see the acid in the soda as a main factor in this hack as it aids in the breakdown process. The sugar in the drink attracts microorganisms that also expedite the process.

How it Works:

Youtube/The Ultimate Recycler

If your household already drinks Coca-Cola, this is basically a free hack, as you can simply use the end of leftover drinks in your compost.

To make this work, you simply crack open a can of cake, pour it into your compost, and let it do its thing. There’s nothing more to this hack for speeding up composting than that.

Ease Stomach Upset

Unsplash

When feeling ill with an upset stomach, many of us have likely reached for a can of Coca-Cola. The carbonation helps alleviate stomach acid, which often contributes to reducing nausea. Interestingly, phosphoric acid is not only a key component in Coca-Cola but also in various anti-nausea medications. This shared ingredient may explain why the soda seems to provide relief for some people during bouts of stomach discomfort.

How it Works:

Youtube/TimTheTank Official

Some doctors advise drinking Coca-Cola to settle a mildly upset stomach. The best way to use Coca-Cola for this is to sip very small amounts of soda. It works best if it has gone flat and is at room temperature.

Meat Marinade & Tenderizer

Youtube/BabbleTop

There are literally hundreds of variations of marinades for meat that include Coca-Cola that range from submerging the meat in just the soda for a few hours to marinades with a long list of herbs, spices, and other ingredients.

How it Works:

Youtube/Babble Top

Coca-Cola works as a tenderizer for meat because of the acid it contains. It also adds a distinct sweet flavor that will be a hit at your next barbeque! The easiest way to use this hack is to cover meat such as a steak in a container or sealed bag with Coca-Cola. Marinade for at least two hours or as long as overnight.

Coca-Cola Can Curls

Wikimedia Commons

You can use Coca-Cola as a hair treatment like we talked about earlier and you can also use it to curl your hair. You use the can and a blow dryer to create perfect curls in much the same way that a curling iron or other heated tool would.

How it Works:

Youtube/Gowri Jadhav

You will need an empty can of Coca-Cola and a blow dryer. It is important to was out the can and make sure it is completely clean and dry or you will end up with a mess instead of the desired curls.

Place small strands of hair into the can opening and continue to slide the piece of hair into the can until reaching the roots. Use the blow dryer to heat the can. This will normally take about a minute. Gently remove the can to reveal soft, lovely curls.

Gum Remover

Unsplash

If you are a mom, you have probably dealt with gum getting in hair at least once. Of course, you don’t want to have to cut hair to get it out. This is a great little hack that uses Coca-Cola instead of scissors to get gum out of hair.

How it Works:

Youtube/Ava, Kya, Mason & Nori

In this simple hack, all you need is Coca-Cola and a medium size bowl. You simply pour the Coca-Cola into the bowl and submerge the piece of hair into it. It will loosen the gum from the hair, and you should be able to remove it. Rinse the Coca-Cola from the hair and it will leave the hair in good condition, as mentioned in our Coca-Cola hair treatment hack earlier.

Flower & Grass Fertilizer

Unsplash

Do you grow gardenias or azaleas? Do you have a lack luster spot of grass you really want to improve? Coca-Cola may be the answer for you. It actually works great as a fertilizer for gardenias, azaleas, and grass. This is a great hack you just have to try!

How it Works:

Youtube/Happiness Garden

Coca-Cola works as a great fertilizer because it add nutrients to the plant such as potassium, carbon, hydrogen, and others. The CO2 and caffeine also make for happy fast growing plants. Just add 15-20 ml of Coca-Cola to the base of plants every few weeks and watch them grow!

Rust Remover

Youtube/Auto Motivate

Coca-Cola works to remove rust and loosen stuck bolts. The acid and carbonation in the drink work together to loosen the problematic particles associated with rust, and that leaves bolts and screws unwilling to budge.

How it Works:

Youtube/Lets Test Laurence

If you have an area affected by rust or a bolt that won’t come loose, you can use Coca-Cola to fix the problem. All you need to do is pour the soda over the problem area. Let it sit overnight, and you should be able to wipe away rust or loose a seized bolt.

Scuff Mark Remover

Unsplash

We’ve all been there and done it: having a favorite pair of shoes ruined by an ugly scuff mark. There are several methods of removing scuff marks from shoes. Would you believe that you can use Coca-Cola to get rid of scuff marks?

How it Works:

Wikimedia Commons

Apply a small amount of Coca-Cola to the affected area. Let it sit for a few minutes. The Coca-Cola's carbonation and acid will help fade the marks. After a few minutes, you should be able to wipe away the scuff marks with a soft brush or cloth.

Ant Trap

Unsplash

Ants and other bugs can be a real nuisance. If you are caught off guard and unprepared to deal with ants at a picnic or don’t want to use harsh chemicals, Coca-Cola has a solution for ant problems.

How it Works

Unsplash

You can use Coca-Cola to create a makeshift trap for ants and other bugs. Use a saucer or small bowl, or cut the bottom out of a paper cup (make sure to keep the edges very low so it will be easy for the bugs to crawl into. Pour a small amount of Coca-Cola into the dish or cup. The sweet liquid will attract the bugs and trap them in the liquid.

Jewelry Cleaner

Unsplash

We all love the sparkle and shine of jewelry. Tarnish really ruins the look. The problem is that most of us don’t just keep jewelry cleaner in the closet, and who wants to use harsh chemicals anyway? Use Coca-Cola to clean your jewelry.

How it Works:

Youtube/Today

To use Coca-Cola to clean jewelry, pour the soda into a bowl. Submerge your piece of jewelry into the Coca-Cola. Allow the acid in the drink to work on the tarnish for a few minutes. Remove the jewelry and rinse it with clear water. Dry and buff the jewelry to perfection.

Grass Stain Remover

Unsplash

It’s really easy to end up with a grass stain if you’ve been working or playing outside. Even worse they are hard to get out and have been the ruin of more than one favorite piece of clothing. The good news is that Coca-Cola can help remove grass stains.

How it Works:

Youtube/Sanwal Dildar

Coca-Cola works on grass stains by lifting them off of the material. This works by using the combination of carbonation and acid. Simply dab some Coca-Cola over the grass stain and it should start to lift off of the clothing.

Car Battery Cleaner

Youtube/Gear Rules

If you have never heard of this hack, it might sound crazy, but we promise you that it absolutely works. It is tried and true and has been used by many people over the years. You really can clean your car battery terminals with Coca-Cola. In fact, some people keep Coca-Cola in their vehicles for this reason.

How it Works:

Youtube/Gear Rules

Coca-Cola's chemical composition perfectly cleans car battery terminals. If you are having problems with your cables connecting to the terminals because of built-up corrosion, Coca-Cola is the answer. Just pour the soda over the battery terminals and give it a few minutes to work. It will be easy to clean off the Coca-Cola and the terminals, leaving you with a solid, working connection.

Fix a Flat Tire

Unsplash

If you are traveling and losing tire pressure, this hack could save you a lot of trouble. We have to say this doesn’t work on a blowout or a gashed tire; it is effective on a small leak, usually, the type coming from the tire’s valve stem (which is very common).

How it Works:

Wikimedia Commons

Carefully pour a small amount of Coca-Cola onto the tire valve and let it sit for a few minutes. After allowing the soda to work its magic, reconnect your tire pump and attempt to inflate the tire once more. This unconventional method may help you get back on the road until you can reach a proper tire service center.

Drain Cleaner

Unsplash

If you have a slow drain or a small clog, then this Coca-Cola hack is for you. While this won’t help with lodged items or a severe clog, Coca-Cola can clear a small clog and definitely helps with maintenance keep-up for slow drains.

How it Works:

Youtube/Smart Fox

Pour a can of Coca-Cola down the drain. Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes. Then flush the drain with hot water. The acid and bubbles in the Coca-Cola work to loosen clogs and debris from drains, making them flow clearer.

Jelly Fish Sting Treatment

Unsplash

This is the wildest one we heard while checking out all of the different Coca-Cola hacks out there. Can you imagine that Coca-Cola is used to treat the stings of jellyfish? It might sound crazy, but the doctors at the Cleveland Clinic confirm that it is a method that can work.

How it Works:

Wikimedia Commons

Research done in Australia in the 1990s shows that Coca-Cola can reduce the pain from a jelly fish sting and can help stop the skin's reaction to the venom. Simply pour Coca-Cola over the sting and then seek medical attention.