Food Industry Workers Share The Worst Orders They Have Ever Received From Customers

In the food service industry there is one rule to follow: The customer is always right. In some cases though, it may seem against good judgement to give the customer what they want, especially when their orders sound absolutely disgusting, like putting ketchup into soda and blending a sandwich into a smoothie. But most food service workers know that everyone has their own tastes and preferences and what may be gut wrenching to one person is someone else’s favorite meal. So, they fulfilled these orders, even though they made them sick to prepare!

This Monstrosity Twitter “this monstrosity. it looked and tasted like swamp sludge.” Twitter / @shakesqueerean

Latte With Cucumber Twitter “I’m a barista and somebody ordered a latte with CUCUMBER and MACADAMIA NUT flavoring” Twitter / @chotske

Put a Cake In It Starbucks “A customer wanted a grande vanilla bean crème Frappuccino with a whole lemon pound cake double blended inside” Twitter / @Scrubletz

Hold the Meat Unsplash “Big Mac without the meat.” Twitter / @Ellie_clover

Sweet Tea With Extra Sauce Chick-fil-A “I worked at Chick-fil-A. A man ordered a large sweet tea and two CFA sauces. Not unusual— figured he was gonna take em home. Nope. Man opened his sweet tea and POURED BOTH PACKETS IN, stirring it together with his straw. Saw him drinking as he drove off. Never been so disgusted.” Twitter / @CAugustusM

Mushroom Pizza, No Mushrooms Unsplash “Someone I know once served someone who wanted a 'pizza funghi' (just mushroom pizza) 'without the mushrooms'. My friend replied 'so a Margherita?', but the person INSISTED on ordering - and paying extra for - a no-mushroom, mushroom pizza.” Twitter / @RobyLou_

It Didn’t Even Pour Twitter “Omfg my time to shine. Someone mobile ordered this to my store. It didn’t all fit in the shaker and it didn’t even pour, it kinda... plopped into the cup” Twitter / @LJ_Gato

Steam It Until It’s Cottage Cheese Unsplash “As a barista I had a guy come in and get a breve white mocha with 8 pumps of white mocha, 4 shots, and wanted you to steam his half and half “until it’s almost cottage cheese”” Twitter / @heather_marie79

Cookies on a Sub Unsplash “at subway: 4 double chocolate chip cookies on a foot long teriyaki sub on flatbread. lettuce, pickle, olives, sweet onion, honey mustard, chipotle southwest. had to quit like a month later. that monster haunted me” Twitter / @domrkc

Just Mayonnaise on Bread Unsplash “when i worked at subway a woman asked for only mayonnaise on white bread. doesnt sound too weird right? except she had me put nearly the entire bottle of mayo on it and at first i thought she was just [messing] w me but she sat down after the transaction and just.. ate it.” Twitter / @honeystixxs

The Syrups Filled The Cup Unsplash “Three and a quarter shots of espresso, four pumps of chai, four pumps of vanilla, two pumps on caramel and a pump of hazelnut. Milk had to be wet and not one scoop of foam on as she would be “checking”. Half marshmallow cream and half vanilla cream. I think she’s dead now Keeping in mind our largest cups were 16oz and the syrups and coffee had filled it up half way” Twitter / @bambinodisatana

A Daily Order of Cake Pizza Hut “I worked at a few pizza places on delivery. I saw weird [stuff] all the time. But one always sticks out bc it was a daily order.. This lady wanted a liter of orange soda, coke & cheese cake-- every damn day from a pizza place.., with no pizza or pasta. Just dessert & soda. She lived alone and there was never anyone at her house.. So I eventually concluded that a large part of this woman's diet was cheesecake and soda. Every once and a while she ordered ice cream at 11am too. Then later on at 7pm it was soda/cake time..” Twitter / @Zugzwangame

Fries, Hold the Sodium Unsplash “While at Five Guys this lady wanted fries but said she couldn’t have sodium. I told her we could make her fries without salt to which she replied “I want the salt, just not the sodium.” Sure, lemme just go in the back, pull out my chem set, and separate this compound” Twitter / @LucasLambert13

It Was a Thick Sludge Unsplash “I made a venti green iced tea with 23 stevias and 1/3 of the cup was a thick sludge My man was like thanks bro this is perfect and left to go commit serial murder probably” Twitter / @DeathtoCameron

Extra Sauce For My Pancakes Unsplash “Once a lady asked for extra sauce for her blueberry pancakes, so I came back with more syrup. She goes “Ohhh sorry— I wasn’t specific. Can I please get a side of ranch?” FOR. HER. PANCAKES.” Twitter / @MelissaSison24

Coffee-Flavored Water Unsplash “a sweet old man that would ask you to fill a mug with some coffee, dump it out, and then fill it with hot water so it just very faintly tasted like coffee... never charged him for it” Twitter / @brookelaughing

Fat Free Water Unsplash “I once was a waitress at a pretty fancy restaurant frequented by celebrities and those rich influencers. The things they ordered smh. From fat free water to caviar "but please make it not taste like fish", I had to refrain from laughing out loud so many times” Twitter / @Annie17694

It Took 30 Minutes To Fill Twitter “Remember when we sold those huge Starbucks cups/planters? A customer had a free drink (mobile order) and asked for a java chip with 100 shots, 100 frapp pumps, one hundred pumps of everything in this cup. it took 30 minutes. On thanksgiving. During peak.” Twitter / @kalena_bella

“My Baked Potato is Raw!” Delish “a lady kept insisting her baked potato was raw after sending it back to the kitchen at least 3 times. eventually her husband said to her “if you want mashed potatoes you can’t ask for a baked potato and expect the same thing”” Twitter / @betsycoitus

Butter on Sushi Unsplash “Waitress at a sushi restaurant. Once had a couple ask for a bowl of butter. They spread said butter on top of each piece of sushi and then sprinkled them with artificial sugar. I -“ Twitter / @none_yo_lizness

A Lemon Sorbet Milkshake Unsplash “When I worked in a gelato shop a woman came in and ordered a lemon sorbet milkshake. I tried to explain to her the sorbet was non-dairy and she may not like it, and offered to let her taste it first. She explained she knew exactly what she asked for, she was just pregnant.” Twitter / @ZojoJojo

Put the Sandwich in the Blender Starbucks “Frappuccino with a double smoked bacon sandwich blended in” Twitter / @DisneyDragon

“Lick the Rim” Unsplash “a margarita dressed but “lick the rim to make the salt stick” no, I did not incase you’re wondering” Twitter / @Allie_dooleyy

The Cup Was Full of Sugar Syrup Instagram “While working at Dunkin: Large coffee with 15 creams and fifteen sugars. They specified they wanted the liquid, pure corn syrup sugar too. The cup was about 2/3 full before putting a drop of coffee in. Thinking about it still makes my stomach turn.” Twitter / @JockoPotato

Burn My Burger Wordpress / Queen of Sleep “A woman at Big Larry's once asked to speak with the cook so I came to the counter to talk to her and these were her exact words: "I want my burger burnt. I cannot stress it enough. I want it. Hockey. Puck. Burnt.”” Twitter / @averypotato

That’ll Be All Unsplash “Had someone in work order 2 almonds, 2 dates, 2 cashews and 4 walnuts on a plate. That is all.” Twitter / @ChloeDemolder

A Manly Order Unsplash “A guy came in every Saturday and wanted a lager top (beer with a bit of lemonade on top) but to protect his masculinity he would order a beer out loud and then do this elaborate signal indicating a squirt of the soda premix. Men are screwed up.” Twitter / @BruceAsbestos

20 Scoops Unsplash “I owned a Ben and Jerry’s where we made the Vermonster with 20 scoops of ice cream and like 20 scoops of toppings. I. Have. Seen. Some. [Stuff].” Twitter / @MayaFlinn

Another Monstrosity Twitter “i had three minutes left in my shift when i had to make this MONSTROSITY for some girl in fifth grade, i was so [MAD]” Twitter / @TheRealMu

This Wine is No Good Unsplash “A guy trying to impress his date ordered a very expensive bottle of wine. I opened it and poured and he told me it was no good because there were bubbles in it. The wait staff drank it with lunch.” Twitter / @Dawndsweet1

Boil My Soda Pinterest “Applebees - Dude asked me to boil his Dr. Pepper in the microwave till it boiled.” Twitter / @_kierstinnichol

Tuna on Cinnamon Bread The Pioneer Woman “I worked at a bakery, we made sandwiches at lunch. I had a woman come in for weeks getting a grilled tuna sandwich on cinnamon swirl bread. Sometimes with pickles” Twitter / @laliyson

Don’t Buy Milk From the Coffee Shop Unsplash “A lady would come in every day and get 2 large cups of almond milk... it cost her like $8 and she would [complain] about the price and try to trick us into charging her less... there was a grocery store right next door where she could’ve gotten a whole jug for the same price” Twitter / @EmmaTrentacoste

The Milk Will Curdle Twitter “Passion tango iced tea with two percent milk. The manager came out to tell her that the lemon in the tea will curdle the milk and the woman said she liked it like that, I threw up in my mouth a little.” Twitter / @Viveros_1998

Crunchy Snacks Unsplash “A couple walked in and asked for raw cinnamon sticks and coffee beans. Sat there and ate them slowly.” Twitter / @dearpluviophile

Absolutely Not Unsplash “not me but a woman put a bottle of breast milk on the counter and asked my coworker if he could use that in her latte. absolutely not ma’am also once a guy came in & asked for a large cup of just espresso. it was about 10 shots. he went to the bathroom for like 20 minutes while this abomination sat dying on the counter & then came back & chugged it like no problem. never saw him again so i assumed he died bc of that” Twitter / @hospitalflowers

Ketchup Dressing Heinz “A chicken Caesar salad but instead of Caesar dressing he wanted it tossed in ketchup” Twitter / @NorskEmily

He Doesn’t Order Here Anymore Unsplash “twenty four pump chai latte in a 20 ounce cup. multiple times a week. we think she's dead now. Also, these big keto lattes *made* with heavy cream concern me greatly” Twitter / @CannoliCamo

Custom Order Unsplash “House salad hold the cheese, croutons, egg, and lettuce. So a bowl of tomatoes!!!” Twitter / @spiceegal