Food Industry Workers Share The Worst Orders They Have Ever Received From Customers

In the food service industry there is one rule to follow: The customer is always right. In some cases though, it may seem against good judgement to give the customer what they want, especially when their orders sound absolutely disgusting, like putting ketchup into soda and blending a sandwich into a smoothie.
But most food service workers know that everyone has their own tastes and preferences and what may be gut wrenching to one person is someone else’s favorite meal. So, they fulfilled these orders, even though they made them sick to prepare!
This Monstrosity
“this monstrosity. it looked and tasted like swamp sludge.”
Twitter / @shakesqueerean
Latte With Cucumber
“I’m a barista and somebody ordered a latte with CUCUMBER and MACADAMIA NUT flavoring”
Twitter / @chotske
Put a Cake In It
“A customer wanted a grande vanilla bean crème Frappuccino with a whole lemon pound cake double blended inside”
Twitter / @Scrubletz
Hold the Meat
“Big Mac without the meat.”
Twitter / @Ellie_clover
Sweet Tea With Extra Sauce
“I worked at Chick-fil-A.
A man ordered a large sweet tea and two CFA sauces. Not unusual— figured he was gonna take em home.
Nope.
Man opened his sweet tea and POURED BOTH PACKETS IN, stirring it together with his straw.
Saw him drinking as he drove off. Never been so disgusted.”
Twitter / @CAugustusM
Mushroom Pizza, No Mushrooms
“Someone I know once served someone who wanted a 'pizza funghi' (just mushroom pizza) 'without the mushrooms'. My friend replied 'so a Margherita?', but the person INSISTED on ordering - and paying extra for - a no-mushroom, mushroom pizza.”
Twitter / @RobyLou_
It Didn’t Even Pour
“Omfg my time to shine. Someone mobile ordered this to my store. It didn’t all fit in the shaker and it didn’t even pour, it kinda... plopped into the cup”
Twitter / @LJ_Gato
Steam It Until It’s Cottage Cheese
“As a barista I had a guy come in and get a breve white mocha with 8 pumps of white mocha, 4 shots, and wanted you to steam his half and half “until it’s almost cottage cheese””
Twitter / @heather_marie79
Cookies on a Sub
“at subway: 4 double chocolate chip cookies on a foot long teriyaki sub on flatbread. lettuce, pickle, olives, sweet onion, honey mustard, chipotle southwest. had to quit like a month later. that monster haunted me”
Twitter / @domrkc
Just Mayonnaise on Bread
“when i worked at subway a woman asked for only mayonnaise on white bread. doesnt sound too weird right? except she had me put nearly the entire bottle of mayo on it and at first i thought she was just [messing] w me but she sat down after the transaction and just.. ate it.”
Twitter / @honeystixxs
The Syrups Filled The Cup
“Three and a quarter shots of espresso, four pumps of chai, four pumps of vanilla, two pumps on caramel and a pump of hazelnut. Milk had to be wet and not one scoop of foam on as she would be “checking”. Half marshmallow cream and half vanilla cream. I think she’s dead now
Keeping in mind our largest cups were 16oz and the syrups and coffee had filled it up half way”
Twitter / @bambinodisatana
A Daily Order of Cake
“I worked at a few pizza places on delivery. I saw weird [stuff] all the time. But one always sticks out bc it was a daily order..
This lady wanted a liter of orange soda, coke & cheese cake-- every damn day from a pizza place.., with no pizza or pasta. Just dessert & soda.
She lived alone and there was never anyone at her house.. So I eventually concluded that a large part of this woman's diet was cheesecake and soda.
Every once and a while she ordered ice cream at 11am too. Then later on at 7pm it was soda/cake time..”
Twitter / @Zugzwangame
Fries, Hold the Sodium
“While at Five Guys this lady wanted fries but said she couldn’t have sodium. I told her we could make her fries without salt to which she replied “I want the salt, just not the sodium.”
Sure, lemme just go in the back, pull out my chem set, and separate this compound”
Twitter / @LucasLambert13
It Was a Thick Sludge
“I made a venti green iced tea with 23 stevias and 1/3 of the cup was a thick sludge
My man was like thanks bro this is perfect and left to go commit serial murder probably”
Twitter / @DeathtoCameron
Extra Sauce For My Pancakes
“Once a lady asked for extra sauce for her blueberry pancakes, so I came back with more syrup.
She goes “Ohhh sorry— I wasn’t specific. Can I please get a side of ranch?”
FOR. HER. PANCAKES.”
Twitter / @MelissaSison24
Coffee-Flavored Water
“a sweet old man that would ask you to fill a mug with some coffee, dump it out, and then fill it with hot water so it just very faintly tasted like coffee... never charged him for it”
Twitter / @brookelaughing
Fat Free Water
“I once was a waitress at a pretty fancy restaurant frequented by celebrities and those rich influencers. The things they ordered smh. From fat free water to caviar "but please make it not taste like fish", I had to refrain from laughing out loud so many times”
Twitter / @Annie17694
It Took 30 Minutes To Fill
“Remember when we sold those huge Starbucks cups/planters? A customer had a free drink (mobile order) and asked for a java chip with 100 shots, 100 frapp pumps, one hundred pumps of everything in this cup. it took 30 minutes. On thanksgiving. During peak.”
Twitter / @kalena_bella
“My Baked Potato is Raw!”
“a lady kept insisting her baked potato was raw after sending it back to the kitchen at least 3 times. eventually her husband said to her “if you want mashed potatoes you can’t ask for a baked potato and expect the same thing””
Twitter / @betsycoitus
Butter on Sushi
“Waitress at a sushi restaurant. Once had a couple ask for a bowl of butter. They spread said butter on top of each piece of sushi and then sprinkled them with artificial sugar. I -“
Twitter / @none_yo_lizness
A Lemon Sorbet Milkshake
“When I worked in a gelato shop a woman came in and ordered a lemon sorbet milkshake. I tried to explain to her the sorbet was non-dairy and she may not like it, and offered to let her taste it first. She explained she knew exactly what she asked for, she was just pregnant.”
Twitter / @ZojoJojo
Put the Sandwich in the Blender
“Frappuccino with a double smoked bacon sandwich blended in”
Twitter / @DisneyDragon
“Lick the Rim”
“a margarita dressed but “lick the rim to make the salt stick”
no, I did not incase you’re wondering”
Twitter / @Allie_dooleyy
The Cup Was Full of Sugar Syrup
“While working at Dunkin:
Large coffee with 15 creams and fifteen sugars.
They specified they wanted the liquid, pure corn syrup sugar too.
The cup was about 2/3 full before putting a drop of coffee in.
Thinking about it still makes my stomach turn.”
Twitter / @JockoPotato
Burn My Burger
“A woman at Big Larry's once asked to speak with the cook so I came to the counter to talk to her and these were her exact words:
"I want my burger burnt. I cannot stress it enough. I want it. Hockey. Puck. Burnt.””
Twitter / @averypotato
That’ll Be All
“Had someone in work order 2 almonds, 2 dates, 2 cashews and 4 walnuts on a plate. That is all.”
Twitter / @ChloeDemolder
A Manly Order
“A guy came in every Saturday and wanted a lager top (beer with a bit of lemonade on top) but to protect his masculinity he would order a beer out loud and then do this elaborate signal indicating a squirt of the soda premix. Men are screwed up.”
Twitter / @BruceAsbestos
20 Scoops
“I owned a Ben and Jerry’s where we made the Vermonster with 20 scoops of ice cream and like 20 scoops of toppings. I. Have. Seen. Some. [Stuff].”
Twitter / @MayaFlinn
Another Monstrosity
“i had three minutes left in my shift when i had to make this MONSTROSITY for some girl in fifth grade, i was so [MAD]”
Twitter / @TheRealMu
This Wine is No Good
“A guy trying to impress his date ordered a very expensive bottle of wine. I opened it and poured and he told me it was no good because there were bubbles in it. The wait staff drank it with lunch.”
Twitter / @Dawndsweet1
Boil My Soda
“Applebees - Dude asked me to boil his Dr. Pepper in the microwave till it boiled.”
Twitter / @_kierstinnichol
Tuna on Cinnamon Bread
“I worked at a bakery, we made sandwiches at lunch. I had a woman come in for weeks getting a grilled tuna sandwich on cinnamon swirl bread. Sometimes with pickles”
Twitter / @laliyson
Don’t Buy Milk From the Coffee Shop
“A lady would come in every day and get 2 large cups of almond milk... it cost her like $8 and she would [complain] about the price and try to trick us into charging her less... there was a grocery store right next door where she could’ve gotten a whole jug for the same price”
Twitter / @EmmaTrentacoste
The Milk Will Curdle
“Passion tango iced tea with two percent milk. The manager came out to tell her that the lemon in the tea will curdle the milk and the woman said she liked it like that, I threw up in my mouth a little.”
Twitter / @Viveros_1998
Crunchy Snacks
“A couple walked in and asked for raw cinnamon sticks and coffee beans. Sat there and ate them slowly.”
Twitter / @dearpluviophile
Absolutely Not
“not me but a woman put a bottle of breast milk on the counter and asked my coworker if he could use that in her latte. absolutely not ma’am
also once a guy came in & asked for a large cup of just espresso. it was about 10 shots. he went to the bathroom for like 20 minutes while this abomination sat dying on the counter & then came back & chugged it like no problem. never saw him again so i assumed he died bc of that”
Twitter / @hospitalflowers
Ketchup Dressing
“A chicken Caesar salad but instead of Caesar dressing he wanted it tossed in ketchup”
Twitter / @NorskEmily
He Doesn’t Order Here Anymore
“twenty four pump chai latte in a 20 ounce cup.
multiple times a week.
we think she's dead now.
Also, these big keto lattes *made* with heavy cream concern me greatly”
Twitter / @CannoliCamo
Custom Order
“House salad hold the cheese, croutons, egg, and lettuce. So a bowl of tomatoes!!!”
Twitter / @spiceegal
She Had to Sip it First
“everyday this woman ordered a tea w milk & every time we made it she’d sip it in the drive thru and give it back & make us add more milk. eventually i started making it practically all milk w a dash of tea & she finally was okay with it but i still had to watch her sip it first”
Twitter / @onlineryn