39 Items On Amazon That Will Upgrade Your Home

Whether you've just moved into a new apartment or the home you've lived in for years is just starting to bore you, you're in luck. These home improvement items are the best of both worlds; they're stylish and they'll make your life easier. So if you're in the mood for change this spring, consider revamping your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen or garden with one of these helpful tools or gadgets. Products are chosen by our writers. Purchases you make through the links in this article may earn us a commission.

Comfy Kitchen Floors If you don’t have a dishwasher, you probably spend a lot of time standing in front of your kitchen sink day after day. So you should totally splurge on this comfy, fatigue-reducing mat. The soft mat could also be using at a standing desk because it promotes good posture and reduces lower back pain, while also being easy to clean and completely non-slip. Buy on Amazon

Magnetic Bar For Tools or Kitchenware Whether you’re more handy in the workshop or the kitchen, this magnetic bar can hold all of your metal tools, from chef’s knives to wrenches and screwdrivers. The bar is super easy to use and its stainless steel finish perfectly complements any kitchen decor. Plus, the magnetic bar comes with everything you need to install it easily. Buy on Amazon

Luxurious and Extendable Bathtub Tray You deserve some serious me time and what better way to enjoy yourself than in the bath? This tray can fit almost any tub thanks to its extendable sides, and it has plenty of compartments for all of your favorite things. One review states, “It is wonderful. My baths, which I have always loved, are now a true spa time. I appreciate the security of the tray to hold my iPhone/electronics, eye glasses, and hand mirror.” Buy on Amazon

6-Pack of Ultra-Versatile Mason Jars Every kitchen needs Mason jars, whether you are a canning expert or just someone who needs a reliable place to put leftover soup after dinner. One review states, “Bought these for canning and they work perfectly. My first go round with them was pickled onions and they worked better than I expected. The measurements on the glass comes in handy!” Buy on Amazon

Create Extra Space in an Instant These extendable bamboo organizers instantly create more room in your drawers, no matter what their size. The built-in spring device makes installation a snap. One review states, “I am a naturally disorganized person—and now I don’t even have to think about where things in a drawer should go for the next time I want to use it. Since everything has its own place, I can see where it is [without] causing more mess.” Buy on Amazon

For Foodies with Small Kitchens If you’re sick of mincing garlic or chopping ginger by hand, this mini-food processor could make all the difference! One review states, “Its capacity is perfect--we never need to process more than three cups at a time--and this processor works better than any other electric kitchen appliance we've ever owned.” Buy on Amazon

Convenient Rice Cooker and Food Steamer Even if you don’t consider yourself a chef, you can make delicious rice and perfectly steam vegetables in this convenient cooker. One review states, “I am obsessed, this steamer makes me feel like I'm a chef at a five star restaurant.. A bit of a stretch but I bought this more than two months ago and I use it at least 3-4 times a week.” Buy on Amazon

Effortless Grip Jar Opener for Kitchens Whether you find it hard to open a pickle jar, nail polish bottle or water bottle, this product will definitely come to your rescue! A top review states, “This is an absolutely awesome product. I have hands that are very painful to use - making opening ANYTHING difficult and sometimes impossible. This gadget, which installs with three screws in under 5 minutes, solves every problem.” Buy on Amazon

Rest Your Head on Something Soft Your bed is the place where you spend all of your resting hours, so why not make it feel luxurious? These satin pillowcases that come in dozens of bright and neutral colors are soft to the touch and easy to wash. Plus, satin and silk can keep your hair looking shiny after a long night of sleep, so these pillowcases will also aid in your self-care routine. Buy on Amazon

Even More Pantry Space There’s nothing worse than looking for something in your pantry cupboards and having to shuffle everything around before you finally find that elusive can of tomato soup in the back. This 3-tier pantry organizer is the perfect solution for that problem. You’ll finally have the Instagram-worthy cabinet of your dreams after lining up all of your pantry items on it! Buy on Amazon

A DIY’ers Favorite Tool Anyone who wants to tackle all of those little household DIY projects should have a plethora of brushes and these foam sponges are the perfect thing to help you finish that painting project you’ve been putting off. This deal comes with 20 brushes, so you can paint with every color of the rainbow. Buy on Amazon

Spice Up Your Life Perfect for kitchens without much counter space, this spice rack rotates 360 degrees, so you can store up to 20 spices of your choosing in style! It’s also heavy duty, durable, and made out of stainless steel, so it can be a sleek part of your kitchen layout for years to come. Buy on Amazon

Ceramic Pie Dish For Perfect Crusts If you consider yourself a baker, you’ll need a durable ceramic pie dish at some point and this dish from Faberware could last you for many years and many delicious desserts! The 10-inch pie dish is oven, microwave and freezer safe and could be the thing you need to take your creations from drab to fab! Buy on Amazon

Non-Stick Meatball Shaper For Easy Dinners “I also have the silicon burger patty maker and love it so when I saw this I knew I had to have it! It's so easy. Just make your meatball mixture, push the meat into the side without the walls, close it and freeze it for a few hours. Then take the meatballs out and cook them. So easy! No mess trying to make perfectly sized meatballs. This does it for you in a fraction of the time!” wrote one verified customer. Buy on Amazon

Hilarious and Warm Tortilla Throw Blanket This hilarious blanket would make a perfect gift for anyone who is obsessed with eating at Taco Bell, and it’s a pretty comfy addition to your home too! One review states, “The burrito blanket is extremely soft, I use it to sleep every night. Very light weight and perfect. Came tight and secure, along with a bag to carry it around in when you’re on the go!” Buy on Amazon

Magnetic Wristband for The Ultimate Convenience With nine magnets, this wristband can hold dozens of small tools and accessories with ease. One review states, “We saw that it was fairly priced and more importantly extremely useful, efficient and time saving. We decided to order another 7 for all of our employees. We definitely recommend this product to anyone who wants to save time and create more efficiency on the job.” Buy on Amazon

Flashlight Gloves That Light the Way “These are simply amazing! The one-size-fits-all concept wasn't a problem. I gave one set as a gift to someone with small hands. I bought one set for myself and I have large hands. No complaints. Instead of holding a flashlight in my teeth or between my feet or knees, I can now see what I need to work on without being a contortionist,” wrote one verified customer. Buy on Amazon

At-Home Soft Serve Maker For Healthy Desserts “It is a true marvel of science, magically producing perfect frozen yogurt from fruit, yes that's right, magic. It blew my mind how similar it is to real ice cream. If you had placed a bowl in front of me, I dare say I would not recognize its true composition of pure fruit,” wrote a customer. Buy on Amazon

Sandwich Cutter and Sealer For Easy Lunches One reviewer wrote, “These have been a GAMECHANGER in this house!! My sons always begged me for uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them. I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with!” Buy on Amazon

Chop, Mince and Slice Like a Pro Just because you don’t have the best knife skills doesn’t mean you can’t make gourmet-worthy meals every night of the week. One review for these easy-to-use shears states, “I received these Jenaluca Herb Scissors as a birthday gift, and can't believe how fast and easy it is to cut up cilantro, basil, parsley, lovage, etc. The storage case-cleaner is very efficiently designed too.” Buy on Amazon

Make Meal Prepping Easy With a Food Dehydrator This food dehydrator can do it all. Whether you want to preserve your fruit crop for winter or make some incredibly healthy snacks to have at the ready, you’re set with this dehydrator. Its easy to set thermostat ranges from 95 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can safely make everything from fruit leather to jerky! Buy on Amazon

Box Organizer to Declutter Your Counters With eight fully adjustable wire holders, you can store all of the boxes that you have in your kitchen with ease. Whether you are overwhelmed with Ziploc bags and plastic wrap or you just can’t find a place to put your tissues that doesn’t clutter your counter space, this handy organizer will help make your house feel like a home. Buy on Amazon

Pot, Pan and Lid Organizer If you think there’s just no good place to put your pots, pans and myriad of lids in your kitchen, this is the organizational tool for you. With completely adjustable dividers, you can customize it to fit the items in your kitchen and maximize your cabinet space. One review states, “Wasn’t hard to adjust and put together and REALLY improved my cupboard space. This was such a simple improvement.” Buy on Amazon

Refrigerator Lock Keeps Kids Out If your toddlers just won’t keep their hands out of the fridge to look for sweets when your back is turned, this fridge lock could be a lifesaver. It can also be used on cabinets and tool boxes so little fingers can stay out of dangerous places. One happy customer wrote in their review, “This has been exactly what we needed and wanted: a way to keep our food from spoiling due to curious little ones.” Buy on Amazon

Personal Alarm Keychain is a Total Life Saver This compact keychain could end up saving saving your life. It has an included siren that alerts attackers to stay away and a flashlight that you can take with you anywhere without hassle. One review says, “Uses AAA batteries (which I always have on hand), small and unobtrusive. I love the fact that it is a flashlight too!” Buy on Amazon

Water-Resistant Backpack With USB Charging Port This ultra-sleek backpack comes in two sizes and is comfortable for either hiking or lugging your computer to the office. By simply connecting your own power bank, you can start charging your phone and other tech devices on the go. The bag easily fits a 16-inch laptop and features plenty of pockets for everything you need while you’re on the go. Buy on Amazon

Spread Cold Butter With Ease We all know the feeling of disappointment that washes over you when you realize that you don’t have any room temperature on hand when you’re making toast. This stainless steel knife perfectly solves that problem by quickly creating small curls of butter that will easily melt over any hot food, so you can enjoy your breakfast in peace. Buy on Amazon

For the Corn-on-the-Cob Lover With this handy tool, say goodbye to spending your valuable time cutting all of the corn off the cob after you boil it. This tool, which is dishwasher safe, can quickly and easily strip the corn from the cob using stainless steel blades that don’t skip even one kernel. And the compact tool is small enough to fit in any drawer once you’re done with it. Buy on Amazon

Organize Your Garage With Cord Wraps Cords, cords, cords. Is there anything more troubling to deal with while you’re decluttering? It seems like every home appliance comes with at least two cords these days, and if you need something to tidy them all up, these cord wraps with an attached grommet will definitely do the trick! Buy on Amazon

Shower Filter for Hard Water Saves Skin and Hair If you’ve tried every shampoo and face mask under the sun, but still struggle with dry hair and flaky skin, you could probably benefit from a water filter for your shower. This filter neutralizes odors and balances water’s pH levels to give you a more relaxing shower and less scale buildup around the drain. Buy on Amazon

Garden Gloves to Protect Your Hands Everyone with a green thumb should own a couple pairs of gardening gloves that they can get dirty, and these gloves are even more versatile than an ordinary pair. These gloves also have durable claws, so you can dig in your garden without extra tools. One reviewer wrote, “No more pricked fingers picking up pricker bushes, or dirty finger nails... I'm in love!” Buy on Amazon

Dimmable Light Strips for That Modern Touch These adhesive LED lights are perfect for adding a modern feeling to your home without any costly renovations. The dimmable feature is perfect for bathrooms and bedrooms and coming in at over 16 feet, this strip will be able to cover a lot of ground. Buy on Amazon

Museum Putty For All Surfaces The best-kept secret for keeping valuable pieces of art and fragile ceramics safe in your home is museum putty. Just place a few dots of this sticky, residue-free material under the object you’re hoping to secure, and forget about your anxiety of bumping into your bedside table and knocking over your vase forever. Buy on Amazon

Lightweight No-Kink Garden Hose This flexible hose is compact and easy to use, so you can stop spending time untangling your old plastic hose and get to watering your garden. A verified customer wrote, “Very well made and without doubt one of - if not THE best of - it's type; DON'T be tempted to scrimp on cheap imitations as you'll regret it. Using this is sooooo much less hassle than a bulky, cumbersome, heavy and unwieldy plastic hose - it's actually a joy to use.” Buy on Amazon

Easy-Install Indoor Clothesline Whether you’re looking to save some money by air-drying your clothes or you need some way to dry your clothes while it rains, this retractable clothesline is perfect. It won’t take up much space in your house and when you’re done using it, it’s out of sight and out of mind. The clothesline itself is sturdy and rust-resistant, so you can use it for years to come. Buy on Amazon

Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker This durable speaker is well worth every cent because it has 10 hours of battery life and is great for listening to music at home or on the go, completely wirelessly. Plus, the JBL brand is known for their speakers, so you can trust that this product will delivery the same quality of sound as their bigger speakers. Buy on Amazon

Easy-to-Mount Floating Shelves This set of three floating shelves is perfect for renters and can be installed in minutes with the included hardware. Each shelf holds up to 40 pounds, so you can use them around the house to declutter your space and even get big items out of the way. Buy on Amazon

Contact Paper for Faux Marble Countertops Another easy project for DIY’ers is refinishing your countertops, as long as you have some of this contact paper. Its glossy finish mimics real marble countertops, so you can completely revamp your kitchen in minutes! This contact paper is perfect for countertops, desks and even floors. Buy on Amazon

Hydroponic Garden For Quick and Easy Fresh Herbs If you’re a gourmet in the kitchen who loves fresh herbs, you can’t do better than growing your own! This highly-reviewed indoor garden comes with a seed kit with basil, parsley, dill and thyme, so you can start growing as soon as possible! Plus, the control panel lets you know when to add water so there’s no guess work for novice gardeners. Buy on Amazon