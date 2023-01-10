After Seeing the Dog the Woman Had Adopted, The Vet Soon Called the Authorities 

There was a mystery behind Benji's repeated adoption and subsequent return to the shelter. It had happened eleven times by this point, and each of his owners had given more lame reasons. What was wrong with Benji wasn't discovered until the new trainee took him home with her.

Nobody at the shelter would have expected this to happen…

Benji's Return

Shutterstock

Stacy was still a little disturbed up on the ride back to the shelter. As we drove, Benji slept out in the back seat. After thinking she could assist this unfortunate puppy, Stacy felt terrible when she realized she had to return him to the shelter for the twelfth time. At least they understood the reason why now…

Frustration at the shelter

Shutterstock

Stacy had contacted the office ahead of time, so when she and Benji arrived, they found three other workers already seated and waiting. Although they were plainly saddened by the adoption's failure, they were also quite interested in learning the real reason why.

What's Really Going On

Shutterstock

11 times. There was always a reason to bring Benji back to the shelter, but they knew Stacy would tell them the truth. Sadly, the facts would show them that they were unprepared.

Benjij was sent back to the Shelter 11 times, but why? They wanted to know what was wrong with the dog and whether it was fixable.

Spending a total of 1.5 years in a shelter

Shutterstock

Benji had already spent a year and a half at the shelter by this time. Though he was getting on in age, he still looked like a puppy, and all the people who visited the shelter to choose puppies fell in love with him. That being said, why was poor Benji still around?

Adoption as a common occurrence

Shutterstock

Surprisingly, Benji didn't spend all that much time in shelter over the course of those 1.5 years. It would take no more than two weeks for him to be adopted if he were there. Unfortunately, his adoptive families kept sending him back.

Having been adopted as a young pup

Shutterstock

This began the first time he was brought to the shelter, when he was only three weeks old. His original owners' dog had five healthy pups. But for some reason they kept four of them and just sent Benji to the shelter without an explanation.

Not a single valid one

Shutterstock

The shelter staff had their suspicions aroused, so they had the on-call vet give Benji a thorough examination. There was apparently nothing wrong with the dog, so the shelter decided he simply had bad luck and ended up there.

Eventually approved the next day

Shutterstock

The following day, an adopter came in to take him home after he had been placed up for adoption that day. Adopters of Benji saw a rare opportunity, since most dogs surrendered to shelters were already adults.

Seemingly ideal parents and children

Shutterstock

This seemed to be the ideal household for him to join. A newlywed couple with a 5-year-old girl who has been begging for a pet. Benji would have constant human companionship thanks to his mother's flexible work schedule that allowed her to stay at home. Upon leaving the shelter, no one had any hope of ever seeing Benji again.

Tried again in three weeks

Shutterstock

However, this turned out to be completely false. Benji's new owners sent him back to the shelter after barely three weeks. Benji's elated and pleased father had arrived alone with him. He had clearly become close to the guys and had no clue that this would be the final time they would ever see one other.

Why it's happening

Shutterstock

The men's explanation for sending Benji back was flimsy at best. Something wasn't functioning, maybe because it was too consistent for too long. Given what the shelter already knew about the family, this explanation didn't make any sense.

This is only an occurrence, right?

Shutterstock

However, at that moment, the shelter opted not to probe too much. Benji would be better off with the neighbors if his folks couldn't be bothered to care for him. They were certain that he would soon find a new home with a family that adored him. Surely this was just a freak occurrence.

These occurrences continued happening

Shutterstock

But in the end, this wouldn't turn out to be a crisis at all. Things continued occurring like that for no apparent reason. Benji kept being adopted, returned to the shelter, and then was adopted again within two weeks.

Some of the owners had to be fibbing

Shutterstock

No one at the shelter could explain why this was occurring, since it was completely unprecedented. The justifications presented for sending the unfortunate animal back always sounded flimsy and superficial. Plus, they varied so much from one another, suggesting that some of them must be fabrications.

As a matter of fact, it was illogical

Shutterstock

On the one hand, Benji was supposed to have too much energy, but on the other, he was believed to be too lazy to get out of bed. Some people reported he was too violent among other dogs, while others said he was too afraid of them to take him to the park. Simply put, it didn't add up…

There is really no way out of this

Shutterstock

The shelter couldn't think of anything else to do, so they placed Benji up for adoption once again. It was impossible to keep him in the shelter indefinitely. After being returned for the eleventh time, no one was holding out hope that this unfortunate puppy would ever find a permanent home.

Evidently, Benji had suffered an injury

Shutterstock

It was also clear that the puppy, which everyone at the shelter adored, was beginning to suffer as a result of this never-ending cycle of misery. Every time they placed him back in the case, they could see the light dim a bit in his eyes. The news was devastating…

Sad dog

Shutterstock

Benji had resigned himself to sitting in the corner of his case and looked dejected. A return reason that the shelter might truly believe had been provided by his eleventh owner. This Benji clearly did not trust him and appeared dissatisfied generally. There's no doubt in their minds that that's true…

Stacy, a brand new trainee

Shutterstock

Everyone in the shelter felt an overwhelming sense of urgency to find a resolution. They were all really concerned about the dog, and it turned out that a trainee called Stacy, who had been there for just a few of weeks, had the answer.

Infatuation with Benji

Shutterstock

She was in the midst of her studies and training to enter the veterinary field. For two months, she helped out at the shelter as a volunteer. The first time she saw Benji was when his previous owner returned him, and she fell madly in love with him.

Assuming Adoption

Shutterstock

She had only seen Benji at his saddest, but the more seasoned staff members at the shelter filled her in on all the good times Benji had brought the shelter in the past. To top it all off, they were honest with her about Benji's 11 returns for different reasons.

She was certain she could assist Benji, so she did

Shutterstock

Stacy, however, was not discouraged by this. It was their loss, she recalled, that so many inept pet owners had sent Benji back to the rescue. She was resolved to provide the care and love this puppy so plainly needed. However, she was still unaware of the full extent of her involvement…

Persuading her mother and father

Shutterstock

Since she was still living at home with her parents, she would have to win them on to the idea of acquiring a pet. She had anticipated resistance to the plan, but was surprised to find that they were enthusiastic about it. As Stacy's impending departure seemed more certain, they began discussing the possibility of obtaining a dog.

A dozenth adoption

Shutterstock

All the necessary arrangements were finalized, and Stacy could bring Benji home the same day. Benji has gone through this process 11 times before. When usual, he showed no signs of excitement or fear as he was taken from his cage.

Benji was in serious need of improvement

Shutterstock

Benji avoided any eye contact with Stacy on the journey back home. There was a lot of work ahead, she realized, before the dog would trust humans again and return to his former state of ecstatic bliss. Although Stacy first felt confident in her abilities, she soon realized that they were overstated.

Get some brand-new gear

Shutterstock

Stacy and Benji's arrival at home found her parents eager to meet their new son. Stacy's dad had went to the pet shop and picked out a new bed and dish. They were all looking forward to the opportunity to care for their new family member.

In reference to the other canine

Shutterstock

Thanks to the fact that Benji wasn't the family's first dog, they already had a lot of the necessary dog supplies lying around the house. Already there were three more prowling the premises. Even so, Benji was the smallest of the bunch. It wasn't quite right, and they couldn't put their finger on what it was. Yet Benji's behavior seemed strange.

All he did was glance around.

Shutterstock

The family realized right away that Benji had problems trusting and associating with the other dogs. He merely stood there for a while and glanced around. While the family took excellent care of Benji, it seemed as if he was unhappy there. You can see they gave it their all.

All the other dogs want to do is play

Shutterstock

After being allowed out of the other room, the family's other canines were not as hesitant to approach their new canine companion. They were sniffing him like there was no tomorrow, and one of them even gave Benji a toy. Later, Benji's disposition shifted somewhat. Was he enjoying all the focus?

Pay him heed

Shutterstock

Benji's aloofness had been somewhat thawed by all the attention and engagement, and he was now interacting with the other dogs. The remainder of the day was planned around giving Benji the finest experience possible, and the family made sure of it. From their perspective, it was the most they could do to show Benji some love. Right?

Go have some fun at the park

Shutterstock

They spent time at the park, bought a toy for Benji, and cooked him a delicious meal. Benji was profoundly impacted by his day in doggie paradise. All day long, his tail was wagging. Like the rest of the family, Stacy seemed to enjoy Benji's company. Indeed, Benji seems to like them as well. How long do you think the sensation may last?

Why did this happen, exactly?

Shutterstock

After just 24 hours with the family, he was converted back into the playful dog they had originally adopted him to be. But if that's the case, then why did Benji get sent back so often? Have they missed anything they need to know?

Everything evolves

Shutterstock

The subsequent couple of days were somewhat routine. Benji was quite content to join his new family and participate in their regular activities. Stacy reported back to the shelter with the findings, and they were overjoyed with the developments. However, it was before things began to shift. Benji's mysteriously disappeared, and no one could explain why.

There is no one sleeping on his bed

Shutterstock

In the morning when everyone else in the household got up, they found Benji nowhere to be found. The whole home was combed through, but they couldn't find him. Stacy felt her anxiety levels rising. The shelter had put their faith in her with Benji, but she betrayed them. What was taking place? Where did Benji go, did he just go, or what?

Seek out Benji

Shutterstock

She opted against telling them, and instead took a week off to look for Benji. To begin, she asked all of her neighbors whether they had seen the dog, but no one had. Benji seemed to have vanished into thin air, as he was nowhere to be located. This was a huge disappointment to Stacy.

Nowhere

Shutterstock

It had been a frustrating morning of asking around and not finding Benji. It seemed that nobody had seen him, therefore posting posters was the next natural move. Stacy prayed silently that no one from the shelter saw them. After all they had been through, she did not want to disappoint them.

Distribute flyers

Shutterstock

Two more days had gone. Benji had not returned at that time. The family had put up posters everywhere, but nobody had seen them. Stacy was getting to the point where she knew she had to be truthful with the shelter. After much deliberation, she decided to make the call. After then, something else occurred.

The phone rang

Shutterstock

The phone, however, rung after what seemed like an eternity. Someone had tracked down Benji. The caller didn't appear ready to provide anything, but he was clearly unhappy. In an instant, Stacy's adrenaline was pumping and she was on the edge of her seat. Just what was Benji's problem?

Clueless

Shutterstock

Stacy arrived to the man's residence bewildered and worried. Getting there would take close to an hour. I don't understand how Benji got this far away from the ranch. She had no idea how Benji had accomplished this and was equally intrigued by the unknown.

Just what was he doing now, anyway?

Shutterstock

When Stacy returned home, the guy who had discovered him was already standing there. He stood there, arms crossed, appearing quite tense. What in the name of God had Benji done? Stacy was a little uneasy since the guy didn't seem to be moving.

The Locked Up Benji

Shutterstock

The guy ushered Stacy inside, where he caged a despondent-looking Benji, without saying a word. Stacy was about to become mad at the guy for shutting up the poor dog when the man began to explain what had occurred. I was sure that soon everything will make sense.

Collar

Shutterstock

Seemingly earlier in the day, Benji had arrived. Not having noticed any of the ads, the guy first searched the area for Benji's owner; if he couldn't locate one, he planned to phone the shelter, since Benji was still sporting the collar bearing their number.

Contrary to His Expectations

Shutterstock

He had Benji with him at the time and assumed he was dealing with a well-mannered dog as the two strolled about the home. Then, though, his own cat stopped over to see what was going on. Stacy suspected what Benji could have done ahead of time.

Assaulting the feline

Shutterstock

Suddenly, Benji changed his mind and began attacking the man's cat. The cat rushed away before Benji could damage it, and he quickly grabbed the dog to prevent any harm. Immediately after that, the guy confined Benji to his cat cage. He believed that this was the best option for the safety of both his cat and Benji.

I placed a call to the emergency services

Shutterstock

He contacted the center and gave a detailed account of what had occurred. After he described the dog to the staff at the shelter, they advised him to phone Stacy so that she could come get him. Thankfully, Benji emerged from the ordeal unscathed.

A missed call

Shutterstock

Stacy checked her phone and saw several missed calls from the homeless shelter. Keeping this information hidden was no longer an option. She accepted Benji from the guy when he was feeling extremely down and she comforted him. She felt obligated to provide the shelter an explanation.

Contacting the previous homeowners

Shutterstock

She took Benji back to the shelter thereafter. Prior to Stacy's arrival, the other workers had already contacted several of Benji's prior owners to inquire about whether or not they had encountered any problems. These conversations led to some surprising findings.

The way he acts

Shutterstock

They called a number of the property's prior owners, and each one of them gave them the same account. They gave Benji back because he had assaulted another animal. A lot of questions were answered, and they were able to get a clearer image of Benji because to this. We need to know what triggered this aggressiveness against other species.

Best option

Shutterstock

They hadn't been honest about it because they were worried for Benji's safety if he were to be found out. They all cared too much about the dog's happiness for it to be a factor. However, they all decided to return him to the shelter to ensure that this wouldn't happen again while he was in their care.

Soothe Benji

Shutterstock

Now normally Benji would have been classified a dangerous animal and actually put down, but Stacy and the shelter would not let that to happen. The situation's true nature was ultimately revealed to them. It was also clear to them that they could aid Benji.

His Grand Return

Shutterstock

Benji would return to the shelter for a few weeks of treatment aimed at increasing his tolerance of feline companions. They were given the chance to get to know Benji in a safe and gradual manner. While Benji first resisted the shelter's efforts, they ultimately succeeded. How successful was this?

Hard to Follow

Shutterstock

Despite the challenges, Benji's cat-aggression was finally trained out of him and he was returned to Stacy and her family. Benji was the family's dream dog, thus his return was met with jubilation. They doted on Benji all the time. He expressed gratitude to them for helping.

A place to call home indefinitely

Shutterstock

From that point on, they had no more issues with the dog. He finally became the member of the family Stacy always hoped he would be a part of. Finally, Benji had found his permanent home.

The events of this story are entirely fictional and are products of the author’s imagination. Images included are meant for illustration purposes only. Any resemblance to actual events, places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.