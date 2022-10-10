Casino Refuses To Give Woman $8m Win, Have No Idea Who She Is

Blink Of An Eye

Maribel is immobile as she stands still. She never imagined that she would become a millionaire. Simply put, individuals like her don't experience things like this. She turned to face her daughter, tears running down her cheeks. She muttered, "I've won," her voice breaking.

She collected herself steadily, but eventually, and then she went to claim her prize. But right away, the casino employee took her dreams without giving her a reason. Within a split second, her entire world had been turned upside down. What was taking place?

Family Trip

Maribel Sanchez didn't enjoy gambling much. She never had that much money on the line and never regarded herself as fortunate. But the Newcastle Casino eventually made its way onto their schedule after her daughter recommended a trip to Newcastle, Oklahoma.

But the mother-daughter combo from Portland, Oregon, had no idea they would strike it so lucky so quickly when they arrived at the gambling establishment.

A Strange Noise

Maribel entered the casino, but as soon as she did, she felt compelled to leave for an unknown reason. The brilliant lights of the casino totally surrounded her daughter as she turned to see her grinning.

Maribel was walking along the red velvet carpet with her daughter when she abruptly heard a sound that halted her in her tracks.

A Piercing Scream

Maribel heard a loud scream coming from the other side of the room, echoing throughout the busy casino. The speaker yelled loudly, "They're all liars!"

When Maribel turned back, she was shocked to see a bunch of muscular security officers dragging a middle-aged woman outside. She yelled, "They're hiding something."

Keeping Secrets

"Everyone pay attention," the woman yelled. "They are all lying. They have something to hide!" The woman was being hauled out of the building by security as many perplexed tourists watched.

To her daughter, Maribel responded, "That's very unusual." She was unaware that things were going to get even worse, though.

Drama

Maribel and her daughter carried on with their day when the casino barred the irate mother from entering. Maribel wanted to keep things simple and play the slots because she didn't feel at ease at the tables. Additionally, she could relax with her daughter and enjoy their time together.

She sat down at a machine that had a free one next to her after selecting it as her daughter pulled up next to her. If only she had been aware of the turmoil this silly game would bring.

Spending Quality Time Together

Maribel, a loan officer who put in a lot of overtime, deposited $1.25 into a Liberty 7 slot machine. Maribel understood that this vacation wasn't about winning anything; it was about enjoying time with her family and creating memories.

With her mouth gaping, she immediately began staring at what was displayed on the screen after pulling the lever.

She Was A Millionaire

Maribel had earned approximately $8.5 million, the screen revealed! Was she delusional? She stretched out to her daughter, who was engaged in the other game, and gave her a shoulder shake while keeping her eyes glued to the screen.

Her daughter threw up her beverage. Maribel achieved millionaire status. She was also certain of her plans for the money.

Big Plans

Maribel had no trouble coming up with things to buy with the money. She would undoubtedly purchase a new home, a new automobile, and an exotic trip in a place like the Bahamas.

But she had done enough daydreaming for the moment; it was time to act to fulfill her fantasies! Little did she realize what was coming.

It Was Amazing!

Maribel was astonished by how much money she had won. Actually, she thought she was the luckiest person on earth. She could be certain that this would alter her life.

Maribel walked up to a casino employee, full of energy and money in her eyes. But they managed to return her to Earth quite quickly.

Unplugged

An employee of the casino quickly came and unplugged it after noticing the enormous jackpot number, adamant that she couldn't claim such a large sum.

They turned the machine off, removed it, and gave Maribel $100. Fortunately, Maribel had captured a picture of the winnings on the screen before the screen turned blank. It wasn't over yet.

Have This Instead

Maribel straight away complained to the manager. As well as the mere $100 they claimed Maribel had actually won, as a way of an apology they offered Maribel and her daughter, a guest suite for the rest of the weekend, as well as free dining. But Maribel still wasn’t happy.

“To me, it’s cheating, maybe even fraudulent,” she stated. “My first thought was, 'how many people has this happened to?' They think they’ve won, then go away empty-handed.” Maribel didn’t want complimentary hospitality, she wanted an explanation.

Taking It Further

Maribel escalated the situation all the way to the top. The CEO of the casino John Setterstrom said this was the first time he’d experienced a guest winning a jackpot and being denied it like that.

Something had gone seriously wrong. And the reason she wouldn’t be given her prize money was very difficult for Maribel to swallow.

A Faulty Machine

The casino worker claimed that the machine was simply malfunctioning. At the time, Maribel was directed to a sticker on the machine that stated all payouts are voided if the machine breaks down.

She couldn’t believe it. How could they do this to her? Maribel was hardly a confrontational and vengeful person, but she knew she had to make them pay for this.

Posting It Online

Maribel had luckily taken a photo of her prize money on the screen before it went black. She then posted this picture online to her hundreds of followers, explaining that the casino was refusing to pay her. Within a matter of hours, Maribel had gone viral.

But Maribel knew that merely online naming and shaming the casino wasn’t going to be enough to satisfy her. She had to go bigger.

She Had To Take It Further

At this point, Maribel knew that it was more important to create awareness of how casinos work when the players get the big winnings rather than simply reclaiming the money that’s rightfully hers.

So to do this, she’s taking things further to make sure it never happens to another person again.

Hiring A Lawyer

Since that fateful day at the casino, Maribel has hired lawyer Bill Zuhdi. "Together, we are going to look at her legal options and aggressively pursue her rights," Bill stated. "She should be paid for what she won."

Although those idyllic thoughts of sunbathing in the Bahamas and driving around in a Mercedes slowly fade away in Maribel's mind, the investigation is still ongoing. But as she awaited the final verdict, a different incident occurred in Vegas.

Sin City

Pexels

Kimmy, her husband Jeff, and her husband's brother Royce were visiting Sin City for a chance to blow off some steam.

Like Maribel and her daughter, the trio was by no means experienced gamblers. Well, that's what Kimmy and Jeff thought. They didn't know what kind of secrets Royce held and how it would lead to them having to sprint out of the casino literally.

Running A Bookstore

Unsplash

Kimmy and Jeff had been working hard all year long. As summer drew close, they made a promise to set aside everything and fly to Las Vegas for a week-long vacation.

Given that they ran a family business that centered around a bookstore and Kimmy's career as a celebrated novelist, the two could make the trip work without stepping on any toes.

Getting Everything In Order

Unsplash

Kimmy and Jeff arranged for the Vegas trip in time. They ensured the store was in safe hands before leaving and even set up emergency safety nets in case something went wrong while they were away.

But as they were about to leave, Jeff got a call from Royce, his twin brother who had eloped three years prior without a word. Jeff had to hear him out.

Talking To Him

Unsplash

Royce explained that although he was doing good in life, he missed his family and wanted to see them. He had gone to their parents, spending time with them before calling.

"I wanted to see you, share a beer or read one of those books you have lying around," he said with a nervous chuckle. He didn't know he was too late.

The Plans Are Set

Pexels

Jeff told his brother he wanted to see and spend time with him. But the only problem was that he and Kimmy had booked a flight to Vegas. They'd made reservations at a fancy hotel, looking for some time to wind down.

Jeff hated having to turn down his brother, especially since Royce was the one who reached out. Jeff remembered that Royce wasn't even there for his wedding. Could he reschedule?

Kimmy To The Rescue

Pexels

Jeff talked to Kimmy about his problem, and that's when Kimmy gave a solution that would leave him stumped.

How about they invite Royce to their little trip? She projected that she'd spend most of her vacation time alongside their hotel's pool with a novel glued to her face. Having Royce over ensured that Jeff wouldn't lose himself to boredom.

New Plan

Unsplash

Jeff called Royce and relayed the message, and to his surprise, his twin agreed. He even booked a room in the same hotel as them to be closer to his family.

Since he was in a different state, they agreed to meet at the hotel instead of having him fly to San Francisco, where Jeff and Kimmy lived. The couple didn't know what they were signing up for.

He's Different

Pexels

As planned, Kimmy and Jeff landed in Las Vegas and checked into their hotel. But they weren't even in for ten minutes when Royce came knocking.

He was changed, taller than Jeff remembered him. He was also covered in tattoos on his neck, arms, and legs. Regardless, he still radiated the warmth Jeff had always associated with him. But instead of coming into the house, he insisted Jeff and Kimmy join him for some fun in the city.

Out On The Strip

Pexels

Jeff and Kimmy hadn't been in Las Vegas in a while. Although it was already night, they locked their doors and left with Royce.

He took them to the first casino that came in sight, stating that since he hadn't gotten them a wedding present, he would fund their gambling through the night. But they wouldn't be in the casino for more than an hour.

Playing Roulette

Pexels

Royce took Jeff and Kimmy to play roulette, insisting he felt really lucky. He handed them a hundred dollars each in twenty dollar bills and asked that they follow his instructions.

They began playing the game, losing each twenty-dollar bill per spin. But although Jeff and Kimmy were slowly getting dejected, Royce insisted they continue playing.

Black 22

Pexels

He handed them more money amounting to two hundred dollars, and repeated what he kept saying before they played. "Follow my rules."

On the next spin, the ball landed on Black 22, but the electronic board displayed Red 32. Jeff and Kimmy cursed. They had lost again. But Royce was still in it to win it. "Put everything on Red 32," he told Jeff and Kimmy as he placed all his cash. But they wouldn't listen.

Red 32!

Pexels

The next spin came, and the ball landed on Red 32. Jeff and Kimmy almost fell back. They watched as Royce received more than a hundred thousand dollars in chips.

But someone saw him as he took the money and came running. "We need to go now," is the only thing he said as he turned the corner with his money. It was time to make a break for it.

Run!

Pexels

Royce, Kimmy, and Jeff ran out of the casino and into the first taxi that came in sight, barely holding onto their chips. A woman rushed out of the establishment after them.

It turns out it was Royce's boss enjoying her vacation. Seeing that he wanted to spend time with family, he didn't want anything to ruin the moment. "Happy marriage," he said as he handed over all his winnings to Jeff and Kimmy.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.