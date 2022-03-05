Celebrities Over 40 Who Have Incredible Beach Bodies

Age doesn’t have to stop you from looking your best as all of these celebrities, who are over the age of 40, can attest to. Thanks to a well planned workout routine, and maybe the help of fitness trainers and food specialists, these stars always look camera ready, even when they’re just taking Instagram selfies.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian The reality star isn't in the spotlight as much as her sister Kim, but Kourtney is just as focused on keeping her body in shape. Kardashian even has her own lifestyle brand called Poosh, where she tells her followers all of the lifestyle tips she uses to keep her mind and body healthy, and whatever they are, they seem to be working!

Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram / goop Gwyneth Paltrow may be 47 years old, but her empire is stronger than ever with her Goop brand and continued work in the entertainment industry. But one thing that she never looses focus on is fitness, which is evident by her amazing beach body that is enviable for people of any age.

Nicole Kidman Instagram / Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman is more fashion forward than ever in her career, and she loves showing off her figure while rocking some trend-setting outfits. Even at 54-years young, the Oscar winning actress focuses on looking her best and has said that she never leaves the house without sunscreen and often wears at least SPF 100.

Naomi Watts Instagram / naomiwatts Naomi Watts has had an incredible film career which has included classics like "Mulholland Drive," "Birdman," and "The Impossible," for which she was nominated for an Academy Award. She has also been included on a few lists of the world's most beautiful women, as she always knows how to make her inner joy show through her outer beauty.

Taraji P. Henson Instagram / tarajiphenson Taraji P. Henson was critically celebrated for her role in the historical film "Hidden Figures," but she's not one to hide her figure on social media! According to her fitness trainer, Henson works out seven times a week and "her focus is second to none." Henson combines weight training and cardio to keep in shape.

Sofia Vergara Instagram / sofiavergara The "Modern Family" star always puts fitness first and has said in the past that she works out five times a week. She focuses her workouts on her glutes with lots of squats and lateral raises. But she also allows herself to indulge every now and again, especially when it comes to sweets.

Carmen Electra Instagram / Carmen Electra At 49, Carmen Electra knows what it takes to keep herself in tip-top shape and working out is a huge part of that. Her favorite way to burn some calories is dancing, and when she's not working out she drinks a ton of water throughout the day to keep her skin clear and blemish free.

Reese Witherspoon Instagram / Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon recently donned the poolside outfit that she wore in the 2001 film "Legally Blonde" to show off the fact that her body hasn't changed much after 20 years and three children. And although she's stated that she doesn't like to exercise much, she makes time for a yoga workout every now and again.

Eva Longoria Instagram / Eva Longoria Eva Longoria is 46 years old, but you'd never guess that if you followed her on social media and saw these incredible summer shots! The "Desperate Housewives" actress gave birth to a son in 2018, and she already found a fitness regimen that helped her return to her pre-baby body.

Gwen Stefani Instagram / Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani may be in her 50's, but she hasn't changed a bit since the '90s, as is evident from this throwback look she recently donned for a show in Las Vegas. To stay in shape, Stefani does HIIT workouts, circuit training, and full body cardio. She works out about four times a week in addition to all of the grueling performances she does.

Salma Hayek Instagram / Salma Hayek Not everyone can look like Salma Hayek, but the actress does have one tip that anyone can use to keep looking their best and that is to have good posture. Having good posture forces you to use your muscles all day long and keeps your body naturally in shape. Hayek also loves to snack on healthy foods like organic fruits and vegetables.

Jennifer Garner Instagram / Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner is serious about staying in shape and she works out with Body by Simone trainer Simone De La Rue. She also makes fitness a priority by working out five times a week, which includes cardio and strength training. Garner also watches what she eats pretty closely and indulges in moderation.

Kristen Bell Instagram / Kristen Bell Kristen Bell loves being an open book to the world, as she often shares somewhat embarrassing stories about herself and her family to the press. But she also shares her wins, like this snap of her incredible beach bod in a "Pretty Woman" inspired outfit.

Halle Berry Instagram / Halle Berry Even though Halle is in her '50s, she could grace the cover of any magazine she wanted to! Halle Berry credits her figure to the Keto diet, which limits carbs from your diet to burn more fat. And she has battled type 2 diabetes for years, so she closely monitors what she eats to strengthen her endurance and minimize her symptoms.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Instagram / Jennifer Love Hewitt Jennifer Love Hewitt has been in the spotlight for years and she loves being candid with her fans, like when she shared this snap of her day of relaxation while she was pregnant with her youngest son in 2021. Hewitt credits her youthful look to completely cutting alcohol and dairy out of her diet for the past few years.

Jessica Alba Instagram / Jessica Alba It's obvious from the peaceful way that Jessica is soaking in the sun's rays in this photo that she has found the best way to live her life and we want to know her secrets! Alba loves yoga and attends hot yoga classes often. She also limits sugar and carbs in her diet, but never deprives herself of a craving.

Elizabeth Hurley Instagram / elizabethhurley1 Elizabeth Hurley may have been every man's dream girl back in the '90s, but she's still making people fall head over heels for her nearly 30 years later. The 56-year-old recently shared this snap on her Instagram page for Valentine's Day which showcased her amazing figure and love of the color red.

Cindy Crawford Instagram / Cindy Crawford Cindy Crawford has either found the fountain of youth or we should all be following in her footsteps when it comes to her fitness routine! The 56-year-old likes to do 20 minutes of cardio on a treadmill before moving on to weight training. Besides working out about three times a week, she doesn't let herself eat any processed foods and prefers simple, natural snacks.

Cameron Diaz Instagram / Cameron Diaz Cameron Diaz credits her youthful glow to mixing things up. Whether its having a glass of wine in the afternoon or spending the day on the beach, Diaz never likes to do the same thing twice. Her workouts are varied and she likes to build up her strength with Pilates and yoga.

Gabrielle Union Instagram / Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union knows that staying healthy is important because she has a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. So, Union works out often and eats healthy to combat these issues and stay in the best shape possible, and it looks like it's working! Union is mostly vegan and drinks a lot of water throughout the day to stay hydrated after her workouts.

Penelope Cruz Instagram / Penelope Cruz Penelope Cruz stays in great shape by sticking to a routine of 90 minutes of Bikram yoga three times a week. She also works out with trainer Gunnar Peterson, who helps the two-time Oscar nominee focus on strength training. And even after having two kids, Cruz has such a youthful glow that makes her looks decades younger!

Gisele Bündchen Instagram / gisele Gisele Bündchen is 41, but she hasn't let age slow her down. The former highest-paid model in the world still has a figure to die for, and along with husband Tom Brady, she considers fitness to be incredibly important. But she likes to go the untraditional route and get her exercise from activities like horseback riding, surfing and skiing.

Kate Hudson Instagram / katehudson Kate Hudson undeniably got good genes from her mother Goldie Hawn, but she has also find her own unique way to stay happy in her skin. Hudson finds fitness so important that she co-founded the activewear brand Fabletics. And the business proved to be a pretty big success that currently sells footwear, leggings and other clothes to stay active in.

Demi Moore Instagram / Demi Moore Demi Moore is currently 59, but she can still keep up with the best of 'em! Moore loves calming her mind and working her body by running, and it's not uncommon for her to run for six miles after completing a three-hour workout! Moore also followed the raw vegan diet for a time, which excludes all cooked foods.

Jennifer Lopez Instagram / jlo JLo may be in her 50s, but she doesn't let age stop her from living her best life, both mentally and physically. Lopez performed at the 2020 Superbowl Halftime Show alongside fellow musician Shakira, where they both showed off their curves and serious moves. And with several movies in the works, JLo shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Garcelle Beauvais Instagram / Garcelle Beauvais Garcelle Beauvais is an actress and fashion model from Haiti who, at 55, is still the envy of many women for her brains and beauty. The host of “The Real” likes to stay fit by doing Pilates and utilizing the treadmill, and when it comes to her diet, she’s all about balance. On this topic, she said, "If I'm with my kids and it's pizza night, I am having a couple of slices, for sure. And then the next day I'll have something a little healthier."

Jane Seymour Instagram / Jane Seymour At 71, Jane Seymour knows what works for her body, and one of those things is Pilates. She has been going to the same Pilates class for over 30 years, so she definitely credits the consistency in her routine to her incredible health. She also loves fresh, healthy food so much that she has become an avid gardener in recent years and she often snacks on fresh fruits and veggies from her garden.

Shakira Instagram / Shakira Shakira showed the world at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show that even in her 40’s, she wasn’t planning on slowing down at all when it comes to performing at her ability’s peak. And it’s clear by this photo, in which the world renowned songstress is wearing a bathing suit that she designed, that she has no plans to let herself go anytime in the future.

Jennifer Connelly Wikimedia Commons / Paul Sherwood / CC 2.0 Jennifer Connelly made her acting debut in 1984, and in the decades since she’s maintained her status as a talented and beautiful actress who deserves a ton of praise. She has even been included on a couple list of the world’s most beautiful women, including in publications like Vanity Fair, Esquire and the Los Angeles Times. But when she’s home, she spends time maintaining her figure and raising her daughter and son.

Charlize Theron Instagram / Charlize Theron At 46, Charlize Theron has already done more than most people can dream to do in a lifetime. She’s one of the highest paid actresses in the world and won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2003. And it’s clear by this fun photo on a boat that the actress posted on her birthday that even though she’s done it all, Charlize doesn’t take herself too seriously.

Vanessa Williams Instagram / Vanessa Williams Vanessa Williams was crowned Miss America in 1984, and by the looks of this beachside photo, which she captioned, “Are we doing bikini shots in our early 50s?” on Instagram, she could still win any beauty pageant! In the years since her pageant win, she has become an actresses and singer, and was nominated for three Emmy Awards during her time on the series “Desperate Housewives.”

Susan Lucci Instagram / Susan Lucci Susan Lucci, who is enjoying her 70’s by the beach in this photo, has always shown her best side to the world. The soap opera legend stays fit by using a Pilates Pro Chair machine six times a week. Thanks to her routine, she’s managed to fight off most of the aches and pains that come with aging, but she also credits her diet for her great figure.

Christie Brinkley Instagram / Christie Brinkley Christie Brinkley has always spoken out about her diet choices, which include avoiding all meat since she was about 12 years old. And at 68, she knows that eating well not only helps your body, but also keeps your skin clear from blemishes. And as the face of CoverGirl cosmetics for 25 years, she should know a thing or two about skincare!

Jennifer Aniston Instagram / Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston has gotten candid with her fans a lot recently on her Instagram account, which is where she posted this beach photo taken by a friend. Although it’s not known when exactly this photo was taken, Aniston hasn’t changed much since her years on the sitcom “Friends,” thanks to her incredible workout regimen.

Kate Beckinsale Instagram / Kate Beckinsale According to New Beauty magazine, Kate Beckinsale stays in shape by working out often and watching what she eats. She focuses her diet on lean sources of protein, like chicken, salmon and eggs. And it’s obvious that the actress, who is 48 years old, will be able to keep going at full speed for many years thanks to her healthy choices.

Jada Pinkett Smith Instagram / Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett Smith is candid about her body on her show “Red Table Talk.” On the show, she described taking care of your body as “an act of self-love,” and part of her self-love routine is working out every day. Jada prefers to do 20 minutes of cardio daily before doing a specialized workout that tones her muscles and clears her mind.

Melanie Griffith Instagram / Melanie Griffith Even in her 60’s, Melanie Griffith makes time for working out her body, and showing it off on Instagram! She also posts her workouts to social media too, which include strength training and cardio workouts. It’s easy to see that she must also work on some strength training, because you can’t keep those muscles without it!

Minnie Driver Instagram / Minnie Driver Minnie Driver always looks on the bright side of life, like she did in this Instagram snap, which she captioned, “By the time we got the phone out the #rainbow had gone.” And the 52 year old has a lot to be happy about, including her incredible film career, which has earned her an Oscar nomination, and her figure, which she owes in part to dancing, cardio and eating healthy.

Charlotte Ross Instagram / Charlotte Ross Charlotte Ross can’t get enough of working out. She goes hard, which is evident by her incredible abs at the age of 54. And the actress does a lot of cardio, but she also incorporates weight training into her fitness routine. Ross also prefers to drink decaf green tea instead of coffee and she eats a completely vegetarian diet.

Christy Turlington Burns Instagram / Christy Turlington Burns Christy Turlington Burns knows that food can be a source of joy or stress, so she doesn’t like to go to extremes with her diet. She stated, "I'm not one to binge eat or starve myself... I do a juice cleanse once a year and have done since I was in my early twenties." She has also stuck to a strict workout regimen since her teens and has even run six marathons!

Bethenny Frankel Instagram / Bethenny Frankel Bethenny Frankel is so serious about fitness that she even created her own workout regimen, which was released as the “Body by Bethenny” DVD series. The reality star has stated that she continues to follow these workout routines a few times a week, and she likes to go on walks to stay active on other days.

Monica Bellucci Instagram / monicabellucciofficiel Monica Bellucci is an actress and model who credits her great figure in her 50’s to staying busy. She doesn’t go to the gym or follow a strict workout routine, and she eats what she wants to and when. Maybe isn’t too open about what she does to stay healthy, but her busy schedule proves that she is doing something right!

Padma Lakshmi Instagram / Padma Lakshmi The “Top Chef” host knows good food when she sees it, so she never deprives herself from tasty foods, but she prefers to eat things made with fresh, whole ingredients. And as for her workout routine, she told Us Magazine in 2019 that she loves to box, “old-school, Mohammed Ali boxing,” and clarifying, “no kickboxing.”

Courtney Cox Instagram / Courtney Cox Courtney Cox became a household name after her appearance in Bruce Springsteen’s music video for “Dancing in the Dark,” and since 1984, she hasn’t been out of the public eye. The “Friends” actress has obviously stayed in shape throughout the years, thanks to meticulously watching her diet and her workout routine, which includes yoga, pilates, boxing and a healthy dose of meditation.

Uma Thurman Instagram / Uma Thurman Uma Thurman has done some pretty incredible stunts in her film career, like the 2003 film “Kill Bill,” which saw Thurman pull off some amazing martial arts and sword-wielding skills. Thurman likes to do cardio when she’s not working on a film, but she often hits the gym harder while she’s preparing for a role.

Heather Graham Instagram / imheathergraham Heather Graham owes her incredible figure to yoga, which she has been practicing regularly for over 20 years. The actress has practiced transcendental meditation since 1991, after being introduced to it by director David Lynch. She also makes sure to moisturize often, which is another reason she has maintained her youthful glow.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Instagram / Catherine Zeta-Jones Catherine Zeta-Jones not only has an active lifestyle, which includes swimming, tennis and tap dancing, but she also likes to think about the best choices for her diet, which includes her morning cup of coffee. The iced coffee lover recently endorsed her new coffee brand, Casa Zeta-Jones, which donates a portion of its profits to “charities that are dear to Catherine’s heart.”

Thandiwe Newton Instagram / Thandiwe Newton Thandiwe Newton really relishes her time in nature, and she likes other calming activities too, like yoga, which she practices often. The “Westworld” star is also a vegetarian who loves variety. "It's key to make sure you have a lot of color on your plate. The more colorful the food, the more beneficial it is,” she said.

Brooke Shields Instagram / Brooke Shields Brooke Shields is 56 years old it’s clear that she hadn’t changed a bit in decades. In the ‘90s, Shields made it clear that she believed that athletics and femininity go hand in hand, and by the way she still poses for glamorous Instagram shots on the beach, it’s clear that she still believes that to be true!