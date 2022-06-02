Celebrities Who Chose To Live In Modest Homes

With a celebrity's paycheck, the sky's the limit when it comes to the places these people can live in. International fame opens the door to incredible luxuries such as intricate, sprawling, and elaborate houses done by incredible architects and designers.

But not all celebrities want giant mansions. Although their homes are still nicer than most, here are some celebrities that have chosen to live in simpler homes.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is widely known as one of Hollywood's most down-to-earth actresses. She has featured in some of the most successful roles and is one of the highest-paid leading actresses.

But she has chosen to spend her days in a humble home rather than a massive, Hollywood mansion. Back in 2014, the actress bought a beautiful, five-bedroom home for $8 million. This is impressive, considering she could have bought a way fancier place with her massive earnings.

Shaquille O’ Neal

It's safe to assume that basketball legend, Shaquille O’ Neal, has tons of money. He has invested in some quality real estate, but despite this, he has decided to go simple with his home.

Sitting at $235,000, his home is quite humble for such a wealthy man. Compared to his other properties, this five-bedroom home is pretty average and cozy.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Everyone knows who Blake Lively and Rya Reynolds are. They are one of Hollywood's most loved and celebrated couples! Not only are they absolutely gorgeous, but they also enjoy prolific acting careers and have garnered vast wealth from them.

They can definitely enjoy a far more expensive home than what they have now, but they prefer the modest country home where they live with their family.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightly was perfectly happy in her Tribeca, New York apartment which she bought for $2.2 million.

But a few years ago, the British actress moved back to London and put the two-story, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment up for sale. The place was on the market for seven years before it found its new owner.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson became a household name when he starred as a handsome vampire in the Twilight saga. He spent some of his millions on gorgeous mansions, one of which is in LA and cost him $6 million.

But in 2014, Pattinson made a massive lifestyle change. In January of that year, he sold his $6 million home and settled for a more private 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom bungalow.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton’s had an incredibly successful country music career, but she has chosen to spend her millions on various charities and theme parks, but she is far less extravagant in her personal life than you might think.

In her songs, she sings about her humble beginnings in a struggling household. She has remained close to her roots as she chose a sweet and cozy bungalow. It cost her $1.2 million and it isn't big at all, just how she liked it.

Kesha

She has always pulled off quirky costumes and colorful hair and she is knows for being fun and rebellious with her party-animal imagine and music.

But this popstar surprised fans when she chose her simple home in Califronia. She chose a smaller, $1.65 million bungalow which was exactly what she had always wanted. This is the complete opposite of the grand party house that everyone expected.

Paul McCartney

As one of the founding members of The Beatles, everyone knows who Paul McCartney is. He has decades of timeless songs under his belt, like “And I Love Her,” “Yesterday,” “Eleanor Rigby,” and “Blackbird”.

He is known to have a networth of $1.2 billion, making him once of the wealthiest musicians of all time. But despite that, the singer liked to relax in the comfort of his small, modest townhouse in London rather than some mansion which he could easily afford.

Matthew McConaughey

McConaughey is one of the most experienced actors in Hollywood and over the years, he had racked quite the networth. He had invested in many homes and properties, but his favorite is a transportable airstream trailer.

He could live in any of his many houses, but the actor prefers to spend his time in his trailer. Although he has made upgrades on the trailer, it’s still a modest choice considering his options.

Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood began his career at a very young age. You would think he’d prefer to live in one of those extravagant homes, but that’s not the case.

In fact, Wood used to purchase many lavish properties. However, the actor soon made a lifestyle change. In 2013, Wood moved into a smaller, homey gingerbread-style house in Austin, Texas. The house cost him just $ 1 million.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood first became famous when she won season four of the hit talent show Americal Idol. Since then, she has enjoyed a successful career as a country singer.

Despite her success, Underwood still likes the simple life and enjoys her private life with her family in her home in Ottawa. Her home may be larger than most houses, but it is actually more modest than most famous singers’ homes.

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank is one of Hollywood’s leading actresses. Considering her success, it is easy to think that she’d be lounging around in an enormous, extravagant house.

Surprisingly, the actress likes to keep things simple. The famous actress lives in a small and modest apartment in New York, not what you’d expect from someone of her status. The apartment is modern and beautiful, and the location does make the rent quite pricey, though.

Tobey Maguire

The famous actor’s dream house wasn’t as grand as his fellow actors’. It didn’t have multiple rooms, gyms, and pools. Instead, the Spiderman actor invested in a small 1920s Santa Monica home when he was still with his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer.

The house looked plain and basic from the outside but was quite beautiful inside. Apparently, Maguire and his wife spent some money on the interior.

Jack White

Jack White is famous for being the lead singer of the famous duo The White Stripes, among other things. White received 12 Grammys throughout his career and was included in Rolling Stone’s 2010 list of “The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time”.

While some celebrities love the spotlight, Jack White is one of those who prefer privacy. Thus, the singer found himself a more secluded home in the woods in Kalamazoo, Michigan, for just $ 510,000.