When the Doctor Learns Why Mom Left the Baby in the Sink All Day, He Is Astounded

A kid was something that had long been on Sally's wish list. The birth of her son Tom granted her dream, although she wasn't as overjoyed as she had anticipated. Weird things began happening to her from the day he was born. When she finally woke Tom up one day, she couldn't believe her eyes. Sally's instinctive response was to panic and throw him in the sink, even though she realized that wouldn't solve the problem for good. She dreaded taking her kid to the hospital, but she knew she would have no alternative.

She had no idea the doctor would respond thus surprisingly.

Even the physicians couldn't figure it out.

Shutterstock

The doctor wasn't very concerned when he first saw Tom the infant. He persuaded himself in his head, "It's probably just another overanxious new mother," since there was nothing obviously wrong with the infant. Sally told the doctor she had placed her kid in the sink for a whole day because she was so worried about him. Here, a few people lifted their brows…

Taking Tom, Sally's kid, away from her

Shutterstock

When the doctor questioned Sally more, he learned the situation was even more dire. The doctor couldn't believe Sally when she explained why she placed baby Tom in the sink after he cried. If so, why? Why did Sally leave her infant in the sink for so long? Was she going crazy? Tom's little life was in jeopardy, right?

Is it too late now?

Shutterstock

Taking Tom's tiny son in his arms, the doctor performed a more thorough examination and instantly realized something was very wrong. He wasn't sure whether he should tell Sally the truth while she was still waiting impatiently. Would Sally be even more outraged by this?

But what was the matter with little Tom? Is there any chance of his being saved, and why did his mother throw him in the sink?

Tom's birthday falls on the unlucky number 13

Shutterstock

Tom, the newborn, was every first-time mom's fantasy. He was a plump ball of delight, full of giggles and huge, inquiring eyes that took in everything around him. Baby Tom was born on a Friday the 13th, which is just another way he's unique. This beam of sunlight was unfortunately conceived by Sally, a profoundly superstitious lady. Worse yet, there were many mysterious signs pointing to bad fortune in the circumstances leading up to his birth.

The lights started to flutter.

Shutterstock

Tom's actual arrival date was more than a week after the scheduled one. Sally, already nervous about the new road of parenthood ahead of her, became more and more apprehensive as Tom's due date passed. What she feared most, however, came true when she learned that her due date fell on a day she regarded as very unfortunate. Also, as they were wheeling her into the emergency delivery room, the hospital lights started to flicker. As things were, they were not promising.

Exactly how would the remainder of his life play out...

Shutterstock

Contraction pains raging through her body, Sally listened in dread as the nurse told her that the doctor she'd been seeing throughout her pregnancy had just been admitted to the hospital after suffering an injury in a fall. She had another doctor covering for her, but Sally was still anxious about how difficult her son's birth and immediate postpartum might be. What the rest of his life would be like was beyond her imagination.

A content infant, Tom was.

Shutterstock

After giving birth to a healthy son, Sally was still inconsolable. Sally and her newborn were sent home soon after, with staff assuring her that everything would be well. Despite the fact that Tom rapidly shown to be a fairly calm and stress-free baby, Sally continued to monitor him with an even more neurotic intensity than other new moms. Tom was able to pass each test with flying colors until the unthinkable occurred.

There was some digging into history on her part.

Shutterstock

It was true that Tom was much easier to care for than the average baby. He was able to adapt to new situations far more quickly than other infants his age and only screamed when he was hungry. However, Sally was everything from fine. She lived in continual fear that the bad luck associated with his birth day would eventually harm or kill her beautiful newborn. She was so fed up with stress that she started to investigate the issue.

Just taking a walk in the neighborhood

Shutterstock

Sally looked through all of her magical tomes in search of stories of children like Tom who were born on Friday the 13th, but she couldn't find any. After failing to find more than a few of lines regarding the day's superstitious significance in her books, she turned to the internet. Still, there wasn't any information that was sufficiently detailed. Sally scowled as she contemplated the next tasks. She took Tom out for a walk around their hometown the very following day. She had to locate a certain store…

Healer spices and herbs from the time of Old Antoinette.

Shutterstock

Similar to the pendant that Sally had around her neck, a sign advertising "Antoinette's Healing Herbs and Spices" hung from the exterior of a modest store. She had seen the storefront many times before but never worked up the nerve to go inside. She prayed earnestly that the information she sought would be found in these pages.

Urban legends

Shutterstock

She scooped Tom out of the pram, wrapped her arms around him, and walked inside the shop with a steely resolve. She cautiously made her way down each aisle, keeping an eye out for the plants and instruments she knew and used. Soon enough, she arrived to the books and started perusing the titles. She looked through each of the columns until she spotted a binder that caught her eye.

After perusing several unsettling stories

Shutterstock

The binding was beginning to come loose, and the pages were ancient and dusty. Not being able to rely on the back cover blurb, Sally instead turned through the pages in search of stories of or remedies for infants born on Friday the 13th. Twenty minutes later, though, Sally began to feel nauseous. The book's disturbing tales added to her existing sense of worry and tension. As she could think of no other option, she decided.

She hurried back to the house.

Shutterstock

Sally, baby Tom nestled in her arms, purchased the book (despite its exorbitant price) and hastened home to perform the elaborate cleaning process described in its tattered pages. After that, she curled up with Tom, who was still sound sleeping, for hours, until her anxiety subsided. Finally, Sally put her son back in his cot and went to take a much-needed sleep herself.

Time of day: 6:00 a.m.

Shutterstock

Sally meant to take a short sleep, but it ended up being much longer. She sprang out of bed, grabbing the clock from next to her pillow. Upon realizing it was already half past ten at night, she was overcome with guilt. So why wasn't Tom weeping? He must be ravenous. Grumbling, Sally felt the embarrassment of having failed at such a fundamental aspect of parenthood that she felt she should have mastered by now. Though she was still tired, she got out of bed to make sure her son was okay.

Sally had an odd sensation.

Shutterstock

Sally got out of bed and headed down the corridor, feeling more uneasy. She felt horrible for sleeping in so late, but she was worried that Tom's hunger would go unanswered. She had a bad feeling about this. She sped up her speed and entered Tom's room. She was welcomed by stillness, which seemed calm at first, but then... it didn't seem right.

Tom slept soundly in his cradle

Shutterstock

With her stomach in knots, Sally quietly entered Tom's bedroom. As she got closer to the crib, she peered over the side to see whether Tom was okay. She had believed he was sleeping through the silence, so she was taken aback when she saw his wide eyes. It was clear that something was very wrong, yet the baby remained motionless and seemed to be awake. Sally moved the night net out of the way to get a better look at her kid, and her shriek of fear was audible throughout the house.

Sally just couldn't muster a grin in return.

Shutterstock

Anxiety was building up inside of Sally. Tom's eyes widened with realization as he looked up at his frightened mom and grinned. Yet Sally was unable to reciprocate the grin. The situation was far worse than she had feared. I don't understand how she managed to stay asleep when something so terrible happened to her kid in the next room. These days he just doesn't look as cheerful.

Sally Couldn’t Find Joy

Shutterstock

Sally acted robotically while her worst fears about her boyfriend echoed in her mind. Taking her kid in tow, she made her way downstairs and into the kitchen. She turned on the lights and gazed at her baby's radiant face as her pulse raced. Tom, on the other hand, seemed to be in good spirits. I don't understand how he could keep his composure and smile despite the obvious fact that something was really wrong with him.

She Put Tom in the Sink

Shutterstock

In a moment of desperation, Sally decided what to do to assist her kid. It was necessary to wash Tom. Sally placed her kid in the sink carefully and held his head up as the sink was filled with warm water. Sally strolled up and down the kitchen to make sure he was well and wouldn't drown if he moved about. Her mind was blank. How could she possibly cure her sick infant?

Folklore collections

Shutterstock

Sally fought down the need to show her fear on her face and in her voice in order to avoid waking Tom. She hurriedly rummaged through her purse on the kitchen table and pulled out the book she had purchased from the holistic store the day before. Sally sat back, closed her eyes, and heaved a deep sigh, hoping against hope that the book might hold the answer to her problems.

Fear began to grip Sally.

Shutterstock

Sally perused the book, found some cleaning treatments she believed would work, and kept a watchful eye on Tom while he washed in the sink. She opened the cupboard where she kept her herbs and pulled out the necessary items. She gathered a few lotions, mixed them together, and then applied them to Tom's skin after he had dried off with a soft towel. After a few hours, however, none of the promised changes had materialized.

This was unlike anything she'd ever seen before.

Shutterstock

Things were looking bad. How could she know what would happen to her unborn child? Sally looked through the book once again, hoping to find an other cure. She took another bath in the hopes that the next lotion might work better, and then she applied it. At first, it seemed to be working. Sally felt a sigh of relief when the dust finally cleared. The livid red specks were unlike anything she'd ever seen before, yet they seemed to have disappeared. And if they weren't, then who were they...?

The tears were not typical.

Shutterstock

The rash returned overnight, and it was much worse than before. His skin become red and irritated, looking like scales. Scars like those in horror movies quickly spread over Tom's little frame. Sally was worried that the curse had come true and was affecting her kid. Tom's calm and satisfied demeanor started to shift as he realized his life was in jeopardy. He began a prolonged period of sobbing and shouting.

Seeking Peace

Shutterstock

Sally did everything she could think of to calm her kid down, but nothing helped. She doused him in the creams and offered him ceremonial baths to wash away his sins, but nothing helped. When Tom wasn't feeling well, not even his favorite activities, like building with blocks or watching Peppa Pig, could bring a smile to his face. The only thing that helped was soaking him in the sink with some warm water.

Fear Is Increasing

Shutterstock

As she saw her son succumb to the fate that had been predestined for him at birth, Sally's terror reached a fever pitch. And the supplies for the home cures she'd been using to help him were running low. Even though it was the only thing that seemed to make Tom stop weeping recently, she could not keep him in the sink indefinitely.

In need of Expertise?

Shutterstock

In reality, Sally was down to a single choice, and she didn't like it. Tom needed medical attention, so she had to drag herself out of the house—her least preferred option—and drive him to the hospital. She really didn't like it very much. To her, a visit to the doctor's office was never a highlight of her day. She didn't want her kid to have to go through the trauma of her own hospitalization-plagued childhood. She was willing to risk her own safety to protect Tom.

Unknown Illness

Shutterstock

See, Sally was afflicted with an unusual illness from the time she was a kid. As a young kid, she spent a lot of time being hauled in and out of the hospital for terrifying things like MRIs, X-rays, observation, and pharmaceutical trials. They kept saying they could fix her, but no one ever could figure out what was wrong.

Minimal Changes

Shutterstock

Sally had given up hope for her health by the time she was fifteen, after a long series of visits to hospitals and physicians that had no positive results. This was the case up to the point that she visited a natural medical practitioner. She felt better after taking the treatment he had never heard of, and she was finally able to lead a normal life.

Is This a Family Curse?

Shutterstock

As Sally became older, the odd symptoms diminished. Her son's health had recently been deteriorating dramatically, and she was terrified that she had infected him. Her mother had told her she was cursed from birth, and this sickness was simply more confirmation. Was Tom's curse destined to leave him in hospitals and unsure of his future for a long time? Sally just did not know, and she was too terrified to see the doctor just yet.

Extending a Hand

Shutterstock

Sally called the holistic doctor who had helped her when she was a teenager, despite knowing that she couldn't afford a full course of therapy. Perhaps she would have the opportunity to humbly request assistance for her child. Because it had helped her before. Perhaps, just as he helped her, he might assist her kid. However, the worst possible news was delivered when her call finally went through.

The Mysterious Ending

Shutterstock

Sally was devastated to learn only a few days ago that the doctor had died under mysterious circumstances. His body looked to be in great condition, therefore the reason of his death was first a mystery. Sally sighed as she thanked the receptionist and hung up the phone. Though she disliked it, she was stuck with it.

A Way Out

Shutterstock

With her hands trembling, Sally packed the last of the specialty lotions she had created into her handbag, knowing the physicians would want to know what she had been using. Tom burst into sobs again as soon as she lifted him from the sink to get him ready for the doctor. Clearly, he was a very unhappy infant. Sally got Tom dressed, placed him in the stroller, and left the house while he was still crying, all while attempting to explain that she was sorry and just wanted to assist.

Punishment Promenade

Shutterstock

The poor infant. Tom was inconsolable the entire time. Where the bus is. While strolling across the green space. Passing through the mall on the way to the car. All the people Sally walked by on the street gave her weird looks. She was so embarrassed that she walked as quickly as she could to avoid meeting their gaze. She was very aware of how it seemed to others that her kid was continuously inconsolable and sickly appearing. She felt like screaming right along with him, maybe even telling the people who were giving her a hard time to know that she was giving it her all.

Waiting

Shutterstock

When Sally brought Tom, who was fatigued and still screaming, to the ER, she discovered that it was overcrowded. The front desk worker warned her that the wait may take up to an hour. As tiredness and anger overwhelmed her, Sally was on the verge of tears. The whole day had consisted of unpleasant news.

A Very Sad Little One

Shutterstock

Sally parked the stroller as far away from the other guests as she could and settled down with Tom on her lap. He cried and wailed for a time, refusing food when she brought it to him, and ultimately passed out from exhaustion. Sally prayed silently that he would continue to sleep for the next hour.

Eternal Suspense

Shutterstock

Many names were shouted out slowly as the hour passed. Sally didn't own any of them, however. Sally kept approaching the receptionist in hopes of getting an estimate of time remaining, but each time the lady replied that she just did not know. Sally was terrified that Tom might come to and start yelling again at any second.

Panic Shattering Glass

Shutterstock

With her strength waning after going nearly a week without eating or sleeping, Sally dug through her pack for a water bottle when she accidentally knocked over a glass bottle containing her moisturizer. The glass shattered and a milky liquid poured everywhere. Tom was jolted awake by the noise, much to Sally's chagrin. The baby's red, itchy skin brought back his previous round of screaming since he was immediately reminded of the pain he was through.

Gratitude for the Help of Complete Strangers

Shutterstock

Sally felt bad and was prepared to be screamed at or perhaps sent out of the ER, but instead, everyone was incredibly kind. Baby Tom was in a stroller, which people made sure was kept away from any broken glass, and the next person called volunteered to let Sally go instead. There was a general consensus that the infant required immediate care. Sally's level of appreciation almost brought her to tears.

Genetics and the Past

Shutterstock

When Sally sat down, the doctor was equally kind, bringing her a glass of water. Tom's loud sobs subsided to muted sniffles as he sensed that assistance was on the way. In a state of nervousness, Sally started to narrate her experience to the doctor. She shared her worries about passing on her odd sickness to her son from her youth with him. She was quite clear that everything with Tom was OK up until recently.

Rejoicing in the Face of Curses

Shutterstock

Sally gradually opened up to the doctor about her beliefs in superstition and her worry that Tom's condition was the result of a curse. She was completely unprepared for the doctor's reaction when she informed him about her dread of a curse on Friday the 13th. He could only give her a grin, much to her surprise.

This Is No Joke

Shutterstock

The doctor remained silent for a moment after Sally finished relating her tale. He just looked at her blankly, grinning as if the whole thing were a joke. Sally's temper flared as she berated herself for returning to the doctor after learning of their unpleasant nature. In response to her request for an explanation, he offered her something else.

Lacking Humor Awareness

Shutterstock

The doctor started to speak, but then he just started laughing uncontrollably. He sobbed and smacked his leg. Sally's face heated up with resentment and shame as she felt dismissed and insulted by the doctor's response. This was why she found the hospital environment so depressing. She had been defenseless and needy, but now she would be mocked for it.

Intentionally Distracting

Shutterstock

She got Tom out of the stroller and drew up his little shirt to show the doctor the reddish, peeling rash in a last-ditch effort to catch the doctor's attention about exactly how bad the issue was. The doctor's mirth subsided at this, as he realized that his coworkers weren't attempting to pull a fast one on him. After seeing the mother's distress, he felt awful.

Searching for Solutions

Shutterstock

He quickly put on his doctor hat and gently removed Tom from his mother so he could check the fussing infant. He checked the small kid over carefully, but said nothing to him, being as nice as possible. Then he asked Sally what components she had used in her handmade lotions, implying that Tom could be mildly sensitive to some of the substances while attempting to seem as nonjudgmental as possible.

Aids from the Plant Kingdom

Shutterstock

Sally handed him the cookbook, and after a thorough perusal he concluded that none of the dishes had any of the ingredients that may have triggered his response. The majority of these treatments consisted of little more than conventional herbal medicines. He tapped out some characters on the keyboard and jotted down some notes. Sally had been waiting anxiously for him to reach a decision all this time.

Finding the Facts

Shutterstock

Doctor gazed back at Sally after a while. He inquired as to why she had waited so long to come in, and what she had done, except applying lotions, during the preceding several days to attempt to alleviate Tom's pain. She said that Tom had been comforted by being kept in the warm water in the sink. A sudden insight dawned in the doctor's eyes at this.

Simple Answer

Shutterstock

What was wrong with Tom was eventually disclosed by the doctor. Sally was shocked by what she was hearing and could not believe her ears. If it were so easy, I wouldn't believe it. She was so worried about curses and her own beliefs that she failed to consider the possibility that the problem was really rather easy.

The Truth of the Matter

Shutterstock

Doctor said Tom's chicken pox were really bad but will go away shortly. But being immersed in the warm water all the time created the scaling on his skin and the redness. Lotions had helped a bit, but they weren't potent enough to heal the water damage and the chicken pox. In a matter of days, Tom's skin cleaned up after using the lotion the doctor recommended, which was essentially an upgraded version of the one Sally had been preparing. It everything worked out great in the end.

The events of this story are entirely fictional and are products of the author’s imagination. Images included are meant for illustration purposes only. Any resemblance to actual events, places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.