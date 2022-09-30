Frustrated Mom Tries To Pass Slow Truck Not Knowing Its About To Change Her Life

The Back Window

She wasn't surrounded by much traffic and only noticed the large SUV bumbling along the road. She had been stuck behind it for some time because they were driving through narrow neighborhood roads. She was trying her best to stay patient.

It wasn't working, and she was about to honk her horn, but then she saw the SUV's back window. She never expected that moment to change her life forever.

A Rough Start

Public Domain

Rebecca Lane had a rough start that morning, hoping to make it to the office on time. She already had a lot on her plate, considering she needed to take her son to the emergency room because he had fallen ill.

Her husband was away for the week, so she had to handle everything independently. She had gained a lot of experience as a mother and seemed ready for anything but didn't expect her morning to be ruined by a car.

Hard Work Pays Off

Pexels - Anderson Guerra

Rebecca had worked hard for a comfortable life with her family in their small Colorado-based town. She had expertly divided her time between her friends and family, work, and hobbies.

She considered everything in her life perfect and loved every bit of it. But a sign inside a car window would change her beliefs.

How She Was Raised

Pexels - Andrea Piacquadio

The incident was unlike any Rebecca had encountered, and she had never anticipated it. But it changed so much for her and how she saw things from before.

How we were raised influences how we think and behave when we are older. Rebecca grew up in a community that allowed her to focus on herself and her family, which meant she would do anything for those she loved. However, she hardly spared strangers a second glance.

It Wasn't Easy

Public Domain

Although it didn't happen often, Rebecca knew what to do when one of her kids was sick and needed to go to the doctor. She knew that the morning missions would often make her late for work, despite how efficient she tried to be.

She knew what had to be done, but that didn't make things any easier. With her husband away, it was all for Rebecca to deal with before she even thought of going to the office.

Doctor Visit

Pexels - Element Digital

Rebecca was forced to put everything on hold after finding her oldest son, Jayden, had a rash. She couldn't leave him like that and had to take him to a doctor.

She drove back home after the appointment to ensure he had everything he needed for the rest of the day. She dropped her children off at school and rushed to the office.

Saving Time

Pexels - Justin Hamilton

As much as Rebecca tried, she knew she would be late for work. She knew that the highway would be packed with cars by that time, so she had to find an alternative route. She prayed that she could stay on her boss's good side.

The route would be longer, but Rebecca thought the empty roads would save her time. She wanted to avoid confrontation but had no idea what was around the bend.

What She'd Been Avoiding

Pexels - Andrea Piacquadio

Despite rushing, Rebecca stuck to the speed limit and the traffic rules. But she soon saw something on the road that made her want to cry.

Her blood boiled at the realization that the traffic she had been trying to avoid had caught up with her, and she had to slow down. She didn't know what to do when she spotted it.

Stuck

Public Domain

Words On The Sign

Pexels - Peter Fazekas

Her mind had been busy worrying about her son and getting to work on time that Rebecca had ignored the sign. But she squinted at it now, trying to read what it said.

She read, "Learning stick - apologies for the inconvenience." Rebecca instantly felt herself calm, thinking about how she had never considered such a possibility.

Her Thoughts On The Matter

Pexels - Peter Fazekas

"Knowing this information, I was very patient with their slow shifting, and honestly, they were doing pretty well for still learning," Rebecca shared on Facebook.

She remembered her first time learning to drive a manual car and the hell it had been. Suddenly, the anger that had been simmering within her dissipated, and she asked herself an important question.

A Clearer View

Public Domain

"Then I asked myself a tough question: Would I have been just as patient if the sign hadn't been there? I can almost definitely say no." This realization would hit her like a freight train, opening her eyes to several things she'd never considered before.

"We don't know what someone is going through. We don't wear signs that illustrate our struggles. You don't see signs taped to people's shirts that say, "Going through a divorce," "Lost a child," "Feeling depressed," or "Diagnosed with cancer."

Making A Call

Pexels -Andrea Piacquadio

But what could she do in such a situation where she needed to get to work and someone learning to drive was blocking the road before her?

Rebecca grabbed her phone and called her office. She explained she'd be running late because of a home emergency. Thankfully, her boss was a friend of her family and understood when Rebecca mentioned her son being sick. But Rebecca's revelations would continue after the day was over.

More Thoughts

Pexels -Andrea Piacquadio

"If we could read visually what those around us are going through, we would definitely be nicer," she shared on Facebook. She recalled times when she should have been kinder to people around her.

How often had she passed by someone without thinking about how they were feeling? In her post, she urged those reading to open their minds to her revelation. Would they listen to her plea?

Be Kind

Pexels - Matheus Bertelli

"We shouldn't have to see signs and have reasons to treat strangers with kindness. We should do it anyway, whether we know what is going on. Whether they deserve it or not."

She greeted the stranger in that SUV that morning before driving off to work, commending him for his skills on the road. "Let's give everyone an extra dose of patience, kindness, and love. Have a good day!" she concluded in her post. But she never anticipated the responses she would get.

Viral Post

Infomatique Mania

Before Rebecca knew it, her Facebook post was inundated with 10,000 messages and had accumulated 195,000 likes and 217,000 shares.

Rebecca had been publishing blog posts and advice columns on her personal blog page and sharing them on Facebook for five years, but her blogs had never attracted this kind of attention before. She had given people something to think about… and her message is more relevant now than ever.

Responses

PeterDavisLaw

“Well said. I drive a standard, and people get annoyed daily just because I cannot go from 0-50 in 5 secs! I do have to shift gears. Society is very much in a 'me first' mindset....blinders on. SAD!” one woman commented.

And the woman had a good point. A lot of people increasingly feel like society has gotten less conscientious of others over the last decade. And they might be right.

A Ruder World

BritishGQ

If you have a sense that we are living in a more hostile world, you’re not alone. Acts of hostility are all over social media and the news lately.

And, according to workers in the service industry – especially servers and flight attendants – people’s sense of common decency seems to have gone out the window. And it seems to have gotten even worse after the pandemic.

A Deeper Trend

NBCNews

Of course, only the most extreme stories about entitled “Karens” losing their minds make the news. Everybody remembers the Connecticut mother who slapped an elementary school bus driver and the California woman who physically attacked a SouthWest airlines flight attendant.

What’s disturbing, though, is that psychiatrists say these stories seem to reflect a much deeper trend in America.

Year Of The Karen

CBS News

Americans seem to have forgotten their niceties – especially when dealing with those whose job it is to assist them. Flight attendants who have seen it all are reporting that people on flights causing mayhem, and restaurants say they have to deal with ruder diners than ever.

One restaurant in Massachusetts even closed for a day in 2021 to give the staff a break from all the impolite and demanding guests. So, what’s going on?

Americans Forgot Niceties

Menufy

According to psychologists, the rudeness that’s directed at the customer service industry is due to a power shift.

“People feel almost entitled to be rude to people who are not in a position of power,” says Hans Steiner, a professor of psychiatry at Stanford University. “Especially when they come at them and remind them of the fact that they have to do their piece to get rid of this pandemic.”

No More Filters

The Mirror

Some researchers blame the internet and point to it as the “gateway rudeness” that people are experiencing now.

“We don’t filter ourselves as much as we used to,” says Bernard Golden, a psychologist. “On the internet, people feel like they can say anything. They no longer guard themselves. And I think they transfer that lack of filter into public life. I think from leadership that we’ve had in the last number of years, that’s only been more encouraged.”

A Startling Revelation

Getty Images

Alison Green, who has fielded workplace questions on her popular website Ask a Manager for more than ten years, has noticed a startling trend: workers in every sector claim that they have experienced a “dramatic increase in abusive behavior from the public.”

Alison’s inbox is a good gauge that rudeness from the general public has been on the rise for years, but it got even worse during the pandemic. Some of the emails she receives are shocking.

People Being Their Worst

AllAboutArizonaNews

“I’ve been in retail for over ten years, and there has been behavior from people in the last few months I’ve never seen, even in pandemic times, where it seems the convergence of war, rising energy prices, ongoing pandemic, etc.,” one email reads.

“This has resulted in some of the crappiest behavior from the public en masse I’ve been subjected to yet. … People all over are really being their worst right now.”

Another Example

The Guardian

“I work as an EA in the largest health care system in my state, and employee safety has been a topic among executives and board members in the past six months,” another anonymous email read.

“Rude behavior and physical violence from patients, family members, and visitors is at an all-time high. We’ve had to beef up security measures in our facilities in order to help protect our nurses, doctors, clinicians, receptionists, and other employees who come into contact with the public.” But, interestingly, Alison has also received emails from the Karens themselves.

The Other Side Of The Coin

USAToday

“I will sheepishly admit that over the past two years, I was rude to a few service employees/call center agents over things that were either out of their control or because of minor mistakes that we ALL make at some point. I was never like that before,” one email read.

“Not an excuse, but the pandemic stress/isolation just got overwhelming, and it manifested in me acting like a jerk a few times, unfortunately.”

Sign Of The Times

Wikimedia Commons

A lot of the “Karens” recognize their awful behavior and entitlement. But they say the times of uncertainty we live in are making being kind and understanding more difficult.

“I generally try to be as kind as possible—especially to those in IT or service jobs—but recently, I have noticed frustration coming out in my interactions with people, particularly when I’m anxious about other things. Climate change, the pandemic, war, collapsing trust in government and institutions—it is all so large and outside of our control,” one person explained.

A Manifestation Of Anxiety?

University Health News

“So at the moment, it feels not only ‘good,’ but that I’m entitled to feel and act with frustration. Obviously, this perception is untrue and harmful,” the person continued.

“But I have a sense that much of the aggression coming out in social interactions is an external manifestation of anxiety and feeling loss of control in our lives,” the email concluded. So, is this why people just seem to be ruder nowadays?

Back To Rebecca’s Post…

GoodNet

All of this insight makes Rebecca’s post explaining that we don’t know what other people are going through even more important – and people who read her story are trying to take the lesson to heart.

“Yes, seriously, we all need to remember, if people act different...impatient, upset, sad, unfriendly, it doesn’t mean they’re bad. Sometimes there’s something going on in their lives, so the best way to handle it is to smile and be understanding! It works every time,” one commenter wrote.

Summing It Up

BBC

Another Facebook user who commented on Rebecca’s post summed it all up perfectly: “Everyone we meet is fighting some kind of battle... it's not up to us to judge them just because we can't see their inner turmoil. It is up to us to be kind, regardless of what we know/can see.”

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.