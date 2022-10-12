Couple With 30-Year Age Gap Learn They’re Related

A Difficult Conversation

After two months of knowing her, he began to feel comfortable around her. His life had been transformed during those two months. Upon the doctor entering the room, he felt her squeeze his hand.

The tears streaming down her face made him struggle to look at her. Looking at her broke his heart. When the doctor spoke, his entire being seemed to die.

His Future Wife

Having dated Mindy since high school, Chester married her in his early twenties. Her popularity in school had made Chester want to be with her for a long time.

She stayed in their small rural town and continued her nursing studies as he left for college. He discovered that she had been looking after his grandpa, who had been ill when he went to spend Christmas with his parents.

A Rash Decision

Chester and Mindy had always had a glimmer of a connection when they were younger. After being apart for over five years and being free of the constraints of high school, seeing her again fanned the flame that had been latent.

After several months of dating, Chester and Mindy married on a sandy North Carolina beach. However, what was supposed to be a joyful married life suddenly turned into mayhem.

Marital Troubles

Chester and Mindy were in love, but their marriage was plagued by problems. Chester's brief absence from the country due to work set the whole thing off.

He received a call from a buddy telling him that his wife wasn't keeping her commitments. Naturally, when Chester returned home, he confronted Mindy, which led to never-ending arguments and contentious divorce.

Letting Go

Chester's former self was reduced to a shell after his divorce. His personal and romantic lives were a mess, despite the fact that he managed his business life well and even advanced to high positions in his industry.

Chester had sincerely, deeply, and unconditionally loved Mindy. He couldn't believe she had so completely wrecked a wonderful thing. With time, he'd intended to forget and forgive, but as the years went by, his pain only got deeper. That is, up until he met Ana.

Slow And Steady

Chester had just turned fifty when he first met Ana. His brief union with Mindy had been over twenty years ago. He was completely over the anguish the marriage had caused him, though he was unaware of it.

It was clear from the beginning that Ana was different. While Chester and Mindy had a fiery attraction from their very first meeting, there was a slow burn that Chester wanted to savor with Ana.

The First Meeting

Chester's company had organized a conference at which Ana and Chester met. In spite of her youth, Chester was captivated by the way she carried herself.

It was the first time Chester had seen someone dressed professionally, intelligent, and with a strong presence. Toward the end of the convention, Chester realized he needed to invite her for coffee.

Things Were Going Well

The next month passed by more quickly than Chester could recall. He and Ana had had several dates together, visiting every cafe, festival, movie theater, and convention their city had to offer.

Even though everything between them seemed ideal, Chester started to worry a little bit about a significant aspect of their growing relationship.

Doing Things Differently

The only romantic activity Chester and Ana had engaged in during their relationship was holding hands and giving each other hugs.

Chester wanted to take his time with Ana since he was mindful of how he hurried things with Mindy twenty years earlier. But tragedy struck as he was heading to meet her for their next date.

Out Of Nowhere

Chester had been contemplating for some time, trying to come up with a way to tell Ana why he was taking things gently with her.

At the crossroads, he was unaware of the approaching automobile. A bone protruded from his left forearm, and blood was streaming from his skull when he finally came on the chilly runway.

The Hospital

Chester woke up in the hospital with a teary Ana by his side the following day. A doctor stood above him, a metallic board in hand and a solemn look on her face.

The doctor explained everything that happened, detailing that Chester had been involved in a gruesome accident, and if it weren’t for Ana, he wouldn’t be awake that morning. But she also revealed something else that made Chester’s lips part.

The News

“You lost a lot of blood, Mr. Reginald,” the doctor began. “The hospital has been in dire shortage of blood, so we needed a donor.” Her eyes flitted over to Ana, “She called your phone as the EMTs brought you in, and we informed her of your situation.

When she heard you needed blood, she volunteered immediately.” Her eyes turned away, and as if forcing herself to speak, she added, “While we were doing some preliminary compatibility tests on both your blood, we discovered something.”

A Heartbreaking Discovery

Coming closer with her board in hand, the doctor said, “We found remarkable resemblances in your blood. And when we ran a DNA test, we discovered you two are related.”

She presented her board, and though her lips continued moving, Chester couldn’t hear anything. His ears buzzed, and his eyes stung. They were related. How?

An Only Child

Chester had been an only child. He also knew and was pretty close to all his nieces and nephews. Whatever the doctor was telling him was either factually wrong, or she was pulling some sick prank.

But as Chester pondered the situation, trying to figure out what was happening, he realized something that made his mind pause.

What If

The doctor said Chester and Ana were related. She didn’t specify how. What if Chester was interacting with his little sister or cousin?

He knew his parents well, but that didn’t mean they didn’t have secrets that they kept from him. But Ana was too young to fit the description in his mind. He quickly scrapped that idea from his mind.

A Difficult Time

Ana sat before him, her teary eyes avoiding his. Chester tried to sit up and failed. Was Ana one of his nieces that he didn’t know about?

He was about to speak when she shook her head at him. She asked the doctor to give them some privacy, insisting that she needed to tell Chester everything by herself. With a curt nod, the doctor vacated the room.

How Do You Feel?

Ana took a deep breath before her trembling lips curled. “How do you feel?” she asked in a small voice. There was worry in her tone.

“I’ve felt worse,” Chester answered lowly. There was a pain in his throat when he talked, a scratchy, uncomfortable agony that made him wish he had no throat, to begin with. But he wouldn’t let it stop him from understanding what was happening. “What did the doctor mean?” he asked.

Don’t Hold The Tears Back

Ana stood up, inhaling as she’d done after the doctor left. She tried to smile again. “Wow,” she said, wiping her eyes with the pads of her forefingers.

“The results say you’re my dad.” Her voice broke as she detailed the report. She wiped her eyes again, her tears flowing freely. “I don’t understand it. Not any of it.”

A Freight Train

The news hit Chester like a freight train, and he spent the next few minutes reeling from it. He tried to formulate words, but his mind wouldn’t work. His tongue was thick and immovable, and his vocal cords were unresponsive.

He was still gathering his wits when memories barraged him. He remembered his past, and all the confusion within suddenly turned into anger.

Fate Can Be Cruel

“Your dad?” Chester stammered. He remembered how twenty years past, he’d found someone he believed he loved. He’d given her everything only for fate to declare them incompatible.

After two whole decades, he was finally in a place where he could put himself out there again. Against his expectations, he’d found someone that made him feel alive again. Now fate was here to repeat history.

Make It Make Sense

“I know how it sounds,” Ana said as she sat back down. “I have spent the entire morning trying to make sense of everything.” She wiped her eyes as her other hand squeezed Chester’s fingers as she’d done when the doctor started talking.

“I talked to my mom about it,” she said. “Not directly. I just asked a few questions and filled in the rest.” Her speaking gave Chester the impression that she’d figured out everything herself.

Her Mom

When Ana and Chester were together, Ana shared that a single parent raised her. She always talked about her mom as her rock, a woman who had been thrashed over and over by life but had emerged on top.

She described her mom as having a complicated past, a time that still held power over her. As Chester looked at her now, something clicked.

Her Mom’s Past

Ana had once revealed that her mom had been married once. The marriage didn’t last long, ending in a very bad divorce. She described the time after the divorce as the worst for her mom, who was still recovering.

“I am a product of an unfruitful bond,” Ana had once said. Everything she’d ever said now made sense to Chester. Ana was Mindy’s daughter.

The Confirmation

As Chester tried to make sense of everything, he realized he’d never asked Ana about her mom’s name. “Is your mom’s name Mindy?” he croaked, and Ana sobbed.

Chester’s heart sank. That was the only confirmation he needed. He watched as Ana cried. He couldn’t even comfort her, emotions banged against each other within him, and the pain from his accident kept him rooted. He didn’t know that the most challenging part of this disaster was yet to come.

A Father, Not A Lover

Through grueling chest and neck pains, Chester sat up and hugged Ana. He held her tight, not as a lover but as a dad seeing his daughter through a difficult time.

But as he held her, letting her sob over his shoulder, he realized one thing he’d failed to acknowledge from the beginning of their time together: it would save them from the barrage of heartache waiting to fall on them.

How He Feels

Throughout their interactions, the bond between Chester and Ana had been strong. But it hadn’t been romantic.

Looking at her now, it made sense why he was stalling their physical relationship. Something within him had struck a fondness for Ana. But it wouldn’t let him view her through a romantic lens. Hugging her now, he smiled, thankful that he’d listened. But did Ana feel the same?

Her Side Of Things

Afraid of what she felt, Chester pulled out of the hug and asked her what was on her mind. She replied that in all her life, she’d always wondered what her dad was like.

She would never have guessed that she would go on dates with him, know him as a person, and love spending time with him. But was she romantically attached?

She Opens Up

Ana confessed that in their time together, what she felt for Chester was a strong bond that transcended the romantic level. She’d tried to think of him as a romantic partner many times, but it didn’t seem to work.

She was glad he didn’t put any pressure on her because despite liking him very much, she didn’t want anything romantic with him. And now to find out they were father and daughter.

The Future

Watching her speak and seeing her tears dry as her chirpy, happy, and arresting self came to the fore made Chester smile. Ana was so much like Mindy. But her heart and mind were even more intriguing.

A daughter, he sighed. He squeezed Ana’s hand and struggled down until he kissed it. Although he didn’t hate Mindy anymore, he wished she hadn’t hidden this from him. Would she be open to meeting him and perhaps talking things over?

It Makes Us Stronger

Chester asked Ana if she could organize a meet-up between him and Mindy. After a few weeks of physical therapy, he joined Ana at a restaurant where they met Mindy.

She was changed, livelier than she was when they divorced. She seemed happier too, and Chester was glad for her. He didn’t scold her for hiding Ana from him, only thanked her for raising her well. Now the three meet weekly, with Chester and Mindy enjoying their time as friends who went through a dark past but came out stronger.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.