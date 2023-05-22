He Refuses To Let Old Man Go, Then Police Get Involved And Find Out The Shocking Truth

Bill finally got the chance to confront the older man, who looked lost and disoriented, as if he had stumbled into a world that he did not recognize. The old man seemed confused and helpless, and Bill couldn’t shake off the feeling that something was not right. But what he found out about the elderly man left even the police in awe…

Bill was a Popular YouTuber

Bill was a 20 year old YouTuber with a large online following. He lived in San Francisco. His success as an internet personality granted him a lot of fun opportunities. Not only did he make a good amount of money producing videos but his job also came with a lot of perks.

Bill Was Living the Life

Some of the perks Bill enjoyed included free stays at fancy hotels, free meals at trendy restaurants, and invitations to exclusive parties. Bill thought he had it all. He couldn’t imagine having a job that was more interesting or fun. But one day, all of that suddenly changed.

Bill Makes a True Crime Video

Bill was interested in the growing trend of videos about true crime. He thought this might be an interesting new type of video he could produce. But he didn’t know that much about true crime and didn’t want to make videos that wouldn’t be taken seriously. So he started doing research.

Bill Investigates a Notorious Killer

Bill began with one of the most notorious cases in San Francisco history: the case of the Gemini killer. He read several books about the case, with each one detailing a theory of the identity of the killer. The case was so well known because it had never been solved despite the crimes occurring decades ago.

Bill Develops a Theory

Bill began interviewing experts about the case for his video. They all seemed to have different opinions about the case. Some of them had no opinion at all about the killer’s identity and said they believed the case would never be solved. Bill thought the whole thing was fascinating but never could’ve imagined how his investigation would turn out.

Bill Speaks to a Brother of a Suspect

Then, Bill landed an important interview that few had gotten before: an interview with the brother of one of the top suspects. This brother had never spoken to anyone publicly before but now seemed willing to share his story. Bill was thrilled to have landed this exclusive interview for his video.

Bill Interviews the Suspect’s Brother

Bill conducted his interview with the suspect’s brother. He was nervous about this big opportunity and was careful to learn as much as he could to ensure he got all his facts right. Then the big day came. Bill asked the suspect’s brother, whose name was Carl, as many questions as he could think of.

Bill Edits His Video

Bill thought the interview went incredibly well. Carl had sworn up and down that his brother was not guilty of any crimes. Considering his brother was one of the most rumored suspects, Bill thought his video would generate a lot of interest among true crime enthusiasts. So he quickly finished editing his video, excited to share it with the world.

Bill Releases The Video

Bill uploaded the video. The response was overwhelming. Many websites and newspapers wrote about the exclusive interview Bill had gotten with Carl. Bill himself was interviewed to talk about the video. Many people thought he had contributed new and compelling information to a notorious case. Bill was thrilled with his video’s success.

Bill Receives Strange, Mysterious Messages

Shortly after the video’s release, Bill began receiving strange and mysterious messages from all sorts of people who supposedly had information about the Gemini case. Most of the messages seemed pretty crazy to Bill but he read them all anyway. If he could find just a few interesting people, he could potentially make a second video about the case.

One Message Captures Bill’s Attention

There was one message in particular that really captured Bill’s attention. It was written by a young woman who claimed that her estranged father was the Gemini killer. Bill had gotten a few messages from people claiming to know the killer’s identity but this one was different.

Bill Reads the Message Again and Again

This particular message was filled with details. Names, dates, locations, and other important info that helped bolster the women’s argument that her father might be the killer. Bill carefully fact checked all the information. He wasn’t able to verify everything but what he could verify turned out to be true.

Bill Replies to the Woman

Bill decided to reply to the woman and see if she’d be interested in doing an interview. She said she would. So Bill scheduled an interview with her for later that week. He was eager to strike while the iron was hot and continue building on the success of his first video.

Bill Interviews the Woman

Bill interviewed the woman and found her to be very nervous. She seemed reluctant now to discuss things she had mentioned in her message to Bill. Although she was estranged from her father, he was still alive and she feared he was a dangerous person. Bill tried to be sympathetic to her but also wished she would reveal more for his video.

Bill Makes a Bold Decision

Bill reviewed the interview he’d done but decided it wasn’t quite good enough to release on its own. He needed more. So he made a bold choice. He decided to track down the woman’s father to ask him about her accusation. He figured if he merely reached out via email or phone, the man would ignore him. So he decided to find out where he lived.

Bill Tracks Down the Suspect

BIll managed to track down the woman’s father, whose name was Jeff. It turned out Jeff lived about two hours away from Bill on a ranch. As far as Bill could tell, Jeff lived there alone and had been there for quite some time. He was an elderly man now and retired for many years.

Bill Drives to Meet Jeff

Bill loaded up his camera gear and decided to drive to Jeff’s home. He knew the woman had said her father could be dangerous but he felt he had to take a risk. Getting an interview with this man would be an incredible follow up to his first video and make his YouTube channel an even bigger success.

Bill Arrives at Jeff’s Ranch

A couple hours later, Bill arrived at Jeff’s ranch. He cautiously approached the front door. He was secretly recording with a hidden camera but he knew he’d be in trouble if he didn’t get Jeff’s permission to film. So he had to be as persuasive as possible when Jeff answered the door.

Jeff Answers the Door

Jeff slowly came to the door and seemed angry to be disturbed. He shouted at Bill to identify himself. Bill said he was working on a video about the Gemini killer case and that he wanted to ask Jeff some questions about it. Jeff seemed suspicious of Bill but told him he could come inside.

Bill Talks with Jeff

Bill sat down in Jeff’s living room. Jeff’s house was old and dirty. It creeped Bill out. Bill began asking Jeff a series of questions to confirm that Jeff was in San Francisco at the time of the Gemini killings. Jeff said that he was. After a few minutes, Jeff said something startling.

Jeff Cuts to the Chase

Jeff told Bill to cut to the chase and ask him what he really wanted to ask. So Bill asked Jeff straight out if he was the Gemini killer. Jeff said no. He said that he had a criminal record, that he’d broken into some people’s houses when he was young. He said these crimes had given him a bad reputation.

Jeff Admits Something

Then Jeff admitted that he had struggled with alcoholism for many years, which ruined his relationship with his wife and daughter. He said he could understand why his daughter didn’t like him but didn’t know how he could be considered a suspect in the Gemini killings.

Jeff Reveals Some Information

Jeff then went into great detail about where he was and what he was doing during the killings. Bill found his story to be believable but would have to fact check all of Jeff’s claims. But there was something creepy and secretive about Jeff at the same time. Bill got a bad feeling listening to him speak.

Bill Reveals His Secret

After Jeff had spoken at length about his life and crimes, Bill finally revealed his secret. He told Jeff that he had a hidden camera and asked him if he could use the footage in his next video. This sent Jeff into a rage. He stood up and screamed at Bill to get out of his house at once.

Bill is Reluctant to Leave

Bill didn’t want to leave just yet. He’d come a long way and needed to get Jeff’s side of the story for the video. Jeff didn’t seem to care. Bill said that if Jeff’s story wasn’t made public, people would think he was the Gemini killer. Jeff didn’t seem to care. He warned Bill once more to leave immediately.

Jeff Leaves the Room

Bill again said he didn’t want to leave until Jeff gave him permission to use the interview. So Jeff angrily stood up and left the room. Bill knew he was pushing Jeff hard but desperately wanted to use the interview footage in his next video. Then what Jeff did next filled Bill with pure terror.

Jeff Terrifies Bill

Jeff came back into the room holding a shotgun. Bill jumped up and grabbed his belongings and started running for the door. As he sprinted towards the front door, Jeff fired a shot. Bill screamed. Luckily, Bill wasn’t hit. He kept running as fast as he could out the door and back to his car.

Bill Drives As Fast As He Can

Bill drove away from Jeff’s ranch as fast as he could. He couldn’t believe what had happened. He suspected that Jeff had fired a shot in the air rather than actually aimed it at him. But he was nonetheless frightened beyond belief. He knew he had pressured Jeff too hard but never thought something like this could happen.

Bill Files a Police Report

When he got back to San Francisco, Bill filed a police report. The city police got in touch with the local police in Jeff’s town. It turned out this hadn’t been the first time Jeff had done something like this. He was known to be a troublemaker who hated being disturbed.

Bill Sends His Video to the Police

Bill then sent the hidden camera footage of his encounter with Jeff to the police. He was grateful that he’d captured the whole incident on camera. Although he hated to admit it, there was also a part of him that couldn’t help but think how good his next video would be, given all that had happened.

Bill Puts Out His Next Video

After all he’d experienced, he knew his next video would be hugely popular. He definitely didn’t enjoy his encounter with Jeff but he knew it would blow up his channel. He also suspected that what Jeff had done would convince more people that Jeff was the Gemini killer. After all, what normal person would act the way Jeff had?

Bill’s Video Makes Jeff the Prime Suspect

Bill’s next video about his encounter with Jeff made many people believe that Jeff must be the killer. This led to reporters constantly trying to interview Jeff. Bill wasn’t sure that he cracked the Gemini killer case but after what Jeff had done, he didn’t feel too sorry that Jeff was now the prime suspect.

Bill Reviews His Interview with Jeff

Because it was evidence in a police investigation against Jeff, Bill could not use the hidden camera footage of his interview with Jeff. He wasn’t terribly concerned though since there was already so much interest in his last video. He decided he’d go through his interview with Jeff and get the video ready for when the police investigation was over.

Bill Finds Something That He Can’t Forget

As Bill was reviewing the footage, he kept coming back to one important thing Jeff had said. At the time, he didn’t think much of it. But as he reviewed the interview again and again, he became obsessed with this one detail. He couldn’t get it out of his mind.

Jeff Revealed Something Important

Jeff had said that he knew one of the victims of the Gemini killer but Bill already knew that. It was one of the reasons Jeff had been a suspect. But what really interested Bill was that Jeff had said the victim was dating a man at the time named Clark.

Bill Tries to Find Out Who Clark Is

Bill had never heard of anyone named Clark in all of his research. He wondered if this Clark person might be a missing link in the investigation. So he asked everyone he had interviewed if they had ever heard of someone named Clark dating one of the victims. They all said no.

Bill Keeps Investigating

Bill knew there was something to this Clark person. Even if Clark wasn’t involved in his old girlfriend’s death, he might’ve had valuable information that nobody had uncovered. Jeff became obsessed with finding Clark and dug into every resource he could find. But no matter how much he looked, he couldn’t find anyone named Clark.

Bill Meets Up With Jeff’s Daughter

Bill reached out to Jeff’s daughter and they decided to meet up at a coffee shop to discuss everything that had happened. Bill hoped that Jeff’s daughter wasn’t mad at him for going to see Jeff. He also wondered if maybe she knew anything about this Clark person.

Bill Talks with Jeff’s Daughter

As Bill arrived at the coffee shop and sat down next to Jeff’s daughter, he began explaining to her everything that had happened. Jeff’s daughter felt bad that she had led Bill into that situation, but she also felt more convinced than ever that her estranged father was the Gemini killer.

Bill Asks Jeff’s Daughter About Clark

Bill then asked Jeff’s daughter about this Clark person. He said he’d looked everywhere but could find no mention of any Clark. He wondered if Jeff had ever mentioned this Clark person before. Jeff’s daughter seemed confused but then said she thought her father might’ve been mistaken about the name.

Jeff’s Daughter Shocks Bill

Jeff’s daughter then said something that would shock Bill, something he would remember for the rest of his life. She said that Clark was not the name of the victim’s boyfriend. Her father had misremembered. In fact, the name of the victim’s boyfriend was Carl. Bill was stunned and speechless.

Bill Immediately Leaves

Bill said he knew of only one Carl involved in the Gemini case. Carl was the brother of one of the suspects. The same Carl Bill had interviewed at the beginning of his investigation. Could this be the same Carl who had dated the victim? He excused himself and dashed out of the coffee shop.

Bill Races Home

Bill raced home as fast as he could. He had to look up Carl’s information to see if there was any way he might’ve known or dated one of the victims. Somehow this had never come up in their conversation. In fact, Bill didn’t know if the Carl he interviewed had any connection to the case other than Carl’s brother being a suspect.

Bill Discovers Something Shocking

When Bill got home, he opened up an old high school yearbook he had acquired during his research. He looked up Carl, the man he’d interviewed and found him in the Class of 1973. Then he quickly looked through the pages for the victim. It was then he saw her. Class of 1973. The Carl he interviewed had been classmates with one of the victims.

But What Did This Mean?

Bill’s mind was racing. What could all of this mean? Did Carl purposefully never mention he’d dated one of the victims? Did this mean Carl’s brother was the killer after all? Could this even mean that Carl himself was a suspect? Bill’s mind started racing through all the possibilities. But he knew what he had to do.

Bill Calls Carl

Bill set up his hidden camera to record what he was about to do next. He called Carl. Bill was so anxious he nearly dropped his phone as it rang. Carl picked up. Bill tried to sound as calm as possible but he was beyond nervous. He told Carl that he had a question for him and wondered if he’d be willing to speak at a restaurant for a few minutes. Carl agreed.

Bill Questions Carl

At the restaurant, Bill began to ask Carl a series of questions about his background to establish that Carl did in fact date one of the victims. At first, Carl answered the questions quickly and easily. But as Bill’s line of questioning continued, he could tell Carl was getting nervous.

Carl Hides Something

As Bill continued asking Carl questions, Carl continued to become more evasive. Bill could tell he was hiding something. Finally, he got frustrated and got right to the point. He asked Carl if he had dated one of the victims and if so, why he’d never revealed this before. As soon as Bill asked this question, Carl lept up to leave the restaurant.

Bill Grabs Carl and Doesn’t Let Go

Instinctively, Bill grabbed Carl as Carl tried to leave. Carl raised his fist to attack Bill. But bystanders in the restaurant intervened. As Carl struggled to get away, Bill yelled out “Call the police!’ When the police arrived, Bill explained everything and Carl was taken into custody. When Bill got home later that night, he immediately uploaded his conversation with Carl to his YouTube channel.

Carl Admits Everything

Before long, the world had seen Bill’s video. All this time, Carl’s brother had been one of the prime suspects. But now the public and police would learn the truth: Carl had been the Gemini killer. Bill had never imagined that his interest in true crime would lead to cracking the Gemini case, but it had. Newspapers across the world reported the shocking conclusion to the decades-long mystery. Finally the world knew the killer’s identity.

The events of this story are entirely fictional and are products of the author’s imagination. Images included are meant for illustration purposes only. Any resemblance to actual events, places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.