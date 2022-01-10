Helpful Guides For Life That They Don’t Teach You in School

The key to learning is taking in the right kind of information. And the internet is a great source of useful information, but it can also be a cesspool of inaccurate ramblings. Fortunately, these super helpful guides to life are super simple to understand and are designed to make life easier or to expand your mind with knowledge you never even knew existed.

The Caffeine Spectrum Reddit/stockyman Not sure how much caffeine you’re putting into your body? Well according to this image, you might either be drinking too much or too little. For example, did you know that on average, herbal tea has 0 milligrams of caffeine? Just make sure that you’re not drinking green, black, or Matcha tea as these have higher amounts of caffeine. Of course, those amounts aren’t nearly as high as the amount of caffeine found in coffee. Yikes!

The Amount of Snow to Cancel School Facebook / Aaron Brackett This is a graphic representation of the amount of snow required to cancel school by county across the United States. Obviously, the counties that experience 24” of snowfall will have a ton of happy kids jumping with excitement that they get to stay home. So will those that get 12,” 6,” and 3.” But oddly enough, any of the counties colored green on the map that experience any snow will cancel school. That seems like such a drastic move for less than 1” of snow. Unfortunately, the odds of those counties ever seeing snow is very low. Sorry kids.

Therapist Warning Signs Reddit/Beamow People go to therapists to find a safe space where they can open up about their life, emotions, and any kind of issues they may be experiencing. But finding the right therapist for you can be pretty hard. In fact, this image shows all the warning signs you need to watch out for in case the therapist you’re seeing is not the right fit for you.

Know Your Windows Reddit/PuzzleMule Here’s an illustrated guide of 28 different types of windows. On average, people are used to seeing the more common types like fixed windows, cottage windows, casement windows, or awning windows. But these other types are pretty cool too, particularly the bow window and the bay window which would be ideal for a reading nook or a house that has a nice view of a lake, some mountains, or a cityscape.

How to Choose the Color of Your Outfits Reddit/PigsFlyOnMars Every adult knows basically how to dress themselves, but they might not be so good at picking out the best matching colors for their outfits. Now generally, you shouldn’t care what other people think, but that doesn’t mean you can't try to look your best for yourself and no one else. With this color dressing guide, you'll be able to create easy complimentary outfit parings to find the perfect color scheme for you.

Alternatives to Adobe Reddit/ulubulu Adobe products are used to create vector graphics and illustrations, product visual effects, and motion graphics. Essentially, they provide you with whatever you need to design the ultimate digital experience. But while it is quite a popular brand, it is not the only one around. This chart indicates all the alternatives to Adobe products available. And there are also a series of dots that clarify which of these products are free of charge.

The Yarn Chart Reddit/OfficialJrizzle Do you love to knit? Well, you’re going to need a whole lot of yarn. The problem is that you might not know how much yarn to buy and what type of yarn you want unless you have a chart like this one. This infographic lets you know how much yarn you’ll need for specific projects like hats, scarves, socks, blankets and sweaters in yards. That way you don’t end up going to the store and buying too much or too little.

Your Car’s Warning Indicators Reddit/TitanicsAnInsideJob The dashboard has all kinds of symbols, each of which were designed to tell you something different. Some indicators let you know that your handbrake is on or that cruise control is on. Who knows? Maybe someone didn’t close their door correctly. There’s an indicator for that as well. But other indicators will warn you that there is a problem with your engine and that service is required. Regardless of the situation, these symbols aren’t always easy to interpret. Fortunately, this chart tells you what each indicator means to make it easier to figure out what your car is telling you.

How to Use Proofreading Marks Reddit/Wisdomized You may believe that you wrote a masterpiece, but then when your essay gets graded and you find a bunch of weird symbols made in haste by an overzealous English Composition professor. Many of these symbols kind of look like cave drawings, but they’re actually proofreading marks and there are lots of them. This chart tells you what they mean and how they are used to figure out what the teacher or professor wants you to fix.

The Different Types of Sleeves Reddit/Gitmurr There are various types of sleeves that many people are totally unaware of unless they’re fashion designers. For example, there’s the puffed sleeve that you might have seen in Disney princess outfits like the one worn by Snow White, or the peasant sleeve worn by Princess Aurora when she was living as a peasant girl in Sleeping Beauty. And then there are more fashionable sleeves like the cape, the cowl, the butterfly, or even the Marie. And the list goes on and on!

The Polite Way of Saying “Sorry, I’m Not Doing That for Free” Reddit/beybabooba There are lots of different ways to say “Sorry, I’m not doing that for free.” The most obvious one is to be direct. Unfortunately, this can come off as rude and burn bridges with a client, co-worker, friend, or a loved one. So, this chart has a couple of different ways to politely get the message across that your time is valuable and you expect to be paid for any services you provide.

The Name of Things You Probably Didn’t Know Reddit/Alexray1 There are all sorts of names to things you probably never realized like the space between your eyebrows being called a glabella. Most people just point and the space between your eyebrows, but this chart tells you what that area is called along with a couple of other items. For example, who knew that the dot over the lower case j is called a tittle? Give the rest of this list a quick look so you can impress your co-workers and friends with your newfound knowledge.

The Rhythm Guide Reddit/Chedapayyan This rhythm guide chart might seem a little confusing to the untrained eye or to someone who has very little knowledge of music. But take a closer look and you’ll see that there are music notations right under each food item. Still not sure what you’re seeing? Well, all you have to do is say the words out loud and the rhythm of the pronunciation will correspond to the music notation. But fair warning: this chart might also make you hungry.

Reddit User’s Guide to Acronyms Reddit/TooHigh2Die420 Reddit is a discussion website that allow members to submit content to the site. This content often includes images, videos, text and links as well. But Reddit users use a lot of acronyms that newbies might not be familiar with like IANAD, which means I am not a doctor. So, this acronym guide is perfect to help netizens decipher the common, but sometimes confusing, acronyms on Reddit.

A Guide to Patterns Reddit/ i-am-a-potatoo Looking for some new patterns to enhance your wardrobe? Well, look no further than this guide to patterns. There are all kinds of different patterns from pinstripe to floral to paisley. It’s truly a blessing for fashion designers and anyone in general looking to give their ensemble a makeover. But some of the lined patterns are a bit mind boggling like the plaid one or the sharkskin. Look at them long enough and you’ll swear that you can see the lines moving.

The Proper Way to Water a Plant Reddit/teebiv Plants are a lot like people when it comes to watering. If you give them too much, you run the risk of killing them, but if you don’t give them enough, they’ll dehydrate and die. Sometimes you'll have to look at the type of leaves the plant has. For example, if their leaves are thick and waxy, then 1 cup of water every three days or so will do. But if the plant has thin leaves, then give it a half a cup every two days.

How to Activate Happiness Chemicals in the Brain Reddit/naturalenergyy The brain creates all sorts of feel-good chemicals like serotonin, dopamine, endorphin and oxytocin to make a person feel better. But sometimes, the brain needs a little help to figure out when to release these chemicals. Fortunately, this chart tells you what each happiness chemical does and how to activate them. In most cases, this can be achieved by doing something simple like getting some sun, while other times you might want to cuddle with a pet to get the love hormone oxytocin flowing.

Understanding Celsius Temperatures Reddit/varnavruz Celsius is used to measure temperature changes in a lot of parts of the world, except in the United States, where people use Fahrenheit. So, this guide to Celsius was designed to help Americans understand that 0 degrees Celsius is freezing while 10 degrees Celsius is cold and 20 degrees Celsius is warm but not as hot as 30 degrees Celsius. But hopefully no one experiences 50 degrees Celsius, which is extremely hot, unless they’re walking around in the desert or in some parts of Australia.

Taxes Made Easy in the UK Reddit/regian24 No matter what part of the world you’re living in, everyone can agree on a few things like the fact that taxes are always so high and very often unfair. But they can all agree that taxes are very complicated and they seem to get more complex every year. Luckily, someone created a chart with detailed explanations of what you will have to pay, at least if you’re in the United Kingdom. But the brackets will obviously differ in other countries.

Tally Marks from Around the World Reddit/ineptnoob Tally marks or hash marks are known as a unary numeral system. But in layman’s terms, it’s those lines people make when they’re keeping score or counting the days they’ve been behind bars. Generally, the first four numbers are a series of vertical lines followed by the fifth number which is a line across the first four number lines. But this chart shows that tally marks are different in various parts of the world. Some even look like they’re out of this world.

Evolutionary Relationships Between Species Reddit/Medium-Comparison-34 The evolutionary history and genetic relationship of a group of organisms is called phylogeny. For example, did you know that a hippo is more closely related to dolphins than they are a buffalo? If you think that’s shocking, then wait until you hear that mushrooms are more closely related to humans than to plants. And those aren’t the only surprises that this visual chart of evolutionary relationships has. Some of them will really make you question everything.

Different Types of Wetlands Reddit/FioDC A wetland is described as an ecosystem flooded by water seasonally or permanently. In some cases, the water is near or at the surface. In others, the land is completely covered. This flooding leads to the prevalence of oxygen-free processes and affects vegetation as well as animal adaptation. And this image explains the various wetlands and how they differ from one another. And it’s such an interesting topic to bring up at the dinner table.

The Dunning-Kruger Effect Reddit/tropicalsquash The Dunning-Kruger Effect is described as a form of psychological bias, which this chart represents. For example, a ping-pong player that’s just starting out may overestimate their ability to perform in an upcoming match with a player who is far more competent and experienced. So, in general, the effect is a person’s ability to overestimate their competence in something.

Signs of Burnout Reddit/regian24 Burnout is an emotional, mental and physical state of exhaustion as a result of prolonged stress that leaves you feeling overwhelmed and drained. People suffering from burnout are unable to meet the demands of their everyday life. But since stress is a part of everyday life, it’s difficult to see the warning signs until it’s too late. This guide offers a clearer picture of emotional and physical symptoms of burnout that go beyond feeling like every day is a bad day.

Drive-Thru Service Speeds Reddit/darkman21 Burger King, McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell are just some of the various fast food chains that offer drive-thru service. But is the service more efficient this way versus actually waiting in line at the restaurant? Well, this chart shows how many seconds a driver spends at the drive-thru of these popular chains and as it turns out, people who order from Chik-fil-A spend the most time waiting in their cars versus any other restaurant.

Letter Grades Reddit/Jg6915 Want to know the difference between an A+ and an F? Well, it’s actually pretty basic. If you got an A or an A+ on your class assignment, quiz, test or on your report card, then you’re an excellent student. If you have a B, then you didn’t do great, but you did good. And that’s better than getting a C which is average. And a D is, of course, indicative of a poor performance, but some students can still pass with a D. But no one wants to get an F because it means you failed.

Human OTC Medications That Are Dog-Friendly Reddit/JudgeGusBus Most pet owners would never even think about giving their dogs human medication because they’re afraid their four-legged pets wouldn’t be able to handle it. But as luck would have it, there are a couple of medications that you can give your dogs if they need it and it shouldn't hurt them. Although it’s difficult to assess if a dog has a headache or not, aspirin can be given to them to deal with pain relief and inflammation, but always check with your veterinarian if your pets symptoms continue.

The Different Levels of Atmosphere Reddit/MasterAdapter Earth’s atmosphere is divided into layers based on various temperatures and the distance between the ground and the upper atmosphere. For example, there's the troposphere, which is the lowest layer, followed by the stratosphere, the mesosphere, the thermosphere and the exosphere. And to provide a better perspective, this guide shows which layer planes, weather balloons and rockets travel through and where certain clouds are located.

How Data is Generated Every Minute on the Internet Reddit/BananaBus43 Data is generated every minute on the internet, and thanks to this visual guide, you can see just how much of that data is generated per some of the most popular social media platforms and websites. For example, Twitter users tweet 575,000 tweets a minute while TikTok users watch 167 million videos a minute. And the fact that this knowledge is known shows that these websites and apps are constantly tracking users from the moment they log in to the moment they log out.

How to Store Your Fresh Produce Reddit/mrladymau Storing fresh fruits and vegetables can be confusing to some people, but this guide makes it easier to figure out how long produce will stay fresh inside the fridge. For example, did you know that strawberries and mushrooms will only stay fresh for up to one week on the refrigerator shelf? Respectively, vegetables like eggplants and avocados will stay fresh in the pantry for a week as well.

Sharks and Coral Reefs Benefit Each Other Reddit/NatsuDragnee1 This chart from the Wildlife Conservation Society is not only visually pleasing but it also explains how coral reefs provide food for millions and how sharks contribute to the well-being of the reefs. This is pretty surprising given that sharks get a bad rap for being predators that attack humans. But in reality, sharks ensure that oceans remain healthy and the biggest threats to these creatures are human.

Fresh vs. Frozen Strawberries Twitter / livewellnb The good news about frozen strawberries is that they’ll definitely last a lot longer in the freezer than a fresh batch will in the refrigerator. But don’t get too excited because there is a definite downside to frozen strawberries like the fact that their nutritional value decreases slightly. Also, they’re not quite as visually appetizing or as plump as fresh strawberries are. So, you may want to save the fresher ones for dessert and use the frozen variety to make smoothies.

Shelf Life After Best Before Date Reddit/erin214 Every food product has an expiration date on their package, but a lot of people want their products to last for a longer time. Well, the good news is that the shelf life after the best before date is longer than most people realize. For example, did you know that dry pasta can last up to 3 years past the best before date? And carbonated drinks like Pepsi or Sprite can last as much as 9 months beyond their best before date before they go flat and stale.

5 Fact-Checking Tips to Fight Fakeness Reddit/sirkingslyton It’s easy to fall into the trap of seeing everything on the news as factual, but disinformation and misunderstandings can spread like wildfire thanks in part to social media. That's why it’s very important to fact check everything you see and read, especially if you’re a writer or doing a research paper for school. And this guideline on how to fact check will explain in greater detail how and why this is necessary in order to avoid being discredited or accidentally spreading false information.

How to be More Productive Reddit/where_is_my_monkey Being productive isn’t always easy, especially when there are more interesting, but unproductive, habits to engage in like checking Twitter and Instagram or watching cat videos on YouTube. Productivity can also take a hit if the person has no idea how to reach their end goal. Luckily, this chart offers an easy guide on how to be productive by creating routines, eating healthier, and avoiding certain behaviors that can hinder productivity.

Find Your Strain Reddit/joshuasiderman While research on the benefits of cannabis is limited, there are some promising results that indicate that it can do wondrous things like kill cancer cells and slow tumor growth. It can also help stimulate appetite in people with cancer as well as control vomiting as a result of chemotherapy. But this guide provides an inside look into some of the other benefits that cannabis can provide, such as which strain provides pain relief, relives stress and fights depression.

The Twenty Foods Highest in Magnesium Reddit/zeelaboratoriesltd Magnesium is one of several minerals that are vital for good health. Not only does it regulate blood sugar and chemical reactions in the body, but it produces energy, too. And as a reminder, this is the mineral that helps build bones and teeth and allows muscles, kidneys and the heart to function properly. But you don’t have to go to a health food store to buy magnesium supplements in pill form. There are lots of foods that are rich in magnesium and this guide shows twenty that have high amounts of the vital nutrient.

Check Your Eggs Reddit/BubbleGutzy Some people buy eggs with the intention of frying, boiling or poaching them. But somewhere along the way, that carton of eggs is forgotten in the back of the refrigerator until several weeks later. Luckily, there’s an expiration date on every egg carton, but sometimes you don’t feel like going to the store to buy some fresh eggs. So, you consider using what you have, which is where this guide comes in handy.

A Cat’s Body Language Reddit/notlikelyevil Cat owners know that one of the most obvious ways to know what a cat is feeling is to pay attention to their body language. But sometimes, they’re not all that easy to read, so it’s important to look at what they're doing as a whole. This includes the situation they are in. Do they feel safe or does a specific person or object make them uncomfortable and stand-offish? When a cat wants to let you know how they’re feeling, they’ll tell you with their eyes, their ears, their tails, and their body posture as seen in this guide.

Tips to Deal With Police Reddit/Gullible-Pear9565 Police officers are there to serve and protect the general public. Unfortunately, there are a couple of rotten apples that seem to think they can operate above the law. They’ll also use intimidation tactics to get people to consent to illegal searches. So, this guide offers a couple of lines that you can utter to a cop if they stop you on the street. It also tells you what you can do if they try to perform a search of your property without a search warrant.

Free Software Alternatives Reddit/Tmfwang Although software gets more and more expensive every year, there are some free alternatives available with a click of the mouse. Unfortunately, free software often lacks all of the necessary features users are looking for, but it gets the job done most of the time. Other times, they’re just a hassle because they come with in-app purchase options. But it sure beats having to pay the full cost, which is silly to do when you can get the service for free.

Guide to Retain Employees Reddit/Working_Class_Pride There are a number of reasons why employees choose to leave their jobs. Some feel uninspired and are looking for a job that is more challenging. Others don’t feel valued by their supervisor, or they’re looking for better pay. Unfortunately, some companies have forgotten that the most valuable assets they have are the people working for them. This guide actually shows how to retain employees, and if better payment isn’t obvious enough, there are other things you can do.

Street Light Designs that Reduce Light Pollution Reddit/Narendra_17 Light pollution is the presence of misdirected or excessive artificial lighting that makes it difficult to see and enjoy the stars at night. It can also waste unnecessary energy and have some unforeseen health effects such as disrupting a person’s production of melatonin and circadian rhythm. And if that’s not enough of a reason to reduce light pollution, there’s also the fact that too much lighting can disrupt the migratory patterns of animals. But this guide shows which light works best and the consensus is that light rays aimed directly towards the ground work best.

What Information Are You Driving Around? Reddit Drivers love to decorate the back of their cars with sticker decals that reveal all kinds of information about their personal lives. While this may seem harmless, it can actually put you and your loved ones in serious danger. These aren’t things that drivers think about, but having a sign that says baby on board could cause a malicious person to target your kid. Other sticker decals also indicate that you may have expensive things in your car or in your home, which may make you a target for theft.

Danger! Hot Asphalt Reddit/LA_Grip Most people don’t really stop to consider how hot asphalt gets in the spring and summer months because they don’t usually walk on the sidewalk in their bare feet. But pets don’t have the luxury of slipping on a pair of flip-flops or shoes before going out. This sign warns about just how hot asphalt gets and how destructive it can be on their precious little paws. Even air temperature as low as 77 degrees Fahrenheit can make sidewalks reach temperature as high as 125 degrees Fahrenheit. So touch the sidewalk with your hands or feet first before taking your pet out for a walk.

The 3/3/3 Rule Reddit/regian24 Dogs may be the best friend a human being will ever have, but they don’t generally warm up to their new owner or owners right away. It takes time, which is where the 3/3/3 Rule comes in. This guideline explains in detail the adjustment period dogs go through after they are adopted. Essentially, a dog will slowly learn to feel at home over a period of 3 months. Until then, there are a lot of behaviors that may manifest, so be patient and understanding.

A Bee’s Busy Life Reddit/Pharmdiva02 This guide provides an interesting insight into a bee’s short but very productive 45-day lifespan. It turns out that they are put to work from the day they are born to ensure that the hive is nice and clean. But within a few days, their responsibilities are upgraded to feeding older larvae and eventually the younger larvae. They later move on from that and start guarding the hive before they enter the final phase of their lives and collect pollen and nectar. So, the term busy bee is not an exaggeration.

This Dewey Decimal Reference Sign Reddit/aheadimply The Dewey Decimal System is a classification system used by libraries to organize and locate books on the shelves. It was first published by Melvil Dewey in 1876 and continues to be used today. Now generally, people walk up to the librarian when they need help finding a book on a specific topic. But there are some topics that people are embarrassed to ask about for whatever reason. So, this library hung up a list of where to find these topics by their respective Dewey Decimal designation.

How to Handle Dementia Patients Reddit/Sabyn123 Dementia is a condition that disrupts the mental processes of the brain. Generally speaking, dementia is a degeneration of the cerebral cortex, the portion of the brain that manages thoughts, memories, and personality. As the dementia progresses, the individual will experience memory problems, impaired reasoning, and personality changes. This makes life very difficult for dementia patients as their condition continues to worsen. But this helpful guide actually tells you exactly what to do in order to make a dementia sufferer a little more cooperative.