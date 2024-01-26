Ingenious Hotel Hacks That Everyone Should Know

Hotels should be a sanctuary. But sometimes it's all too clear that a stranger has just occupied the room that you'll be living in for the next few days. Fortunately, there are simple yet effective ways to enhance your hotel experience without exerting too much effort or draining your wallet. Whether it's economical tricks or creative do-it-yourself solutions, these brilliant hotel hacks will greatly improve your stay.

Keep Your Toothbrush Off The Counter

Reddit / BrReg

Do you always make sure to avoid placing your toothbrushes on the bathroom counter at home? Well, the same rule should apply when you're staying in a hotel room. To keep your toothbrush free from germs, here's an easy solution. Take a paper or plastic cup, flip it upside down, and make a small hole in the middle using the handle of your toothbrush.

Keep Your Shoes Away From Your Clothes

Instagram / unlimitedescapes

Imagine that you're getting ready to leave your hotel room and travel home. Suddenly, you panic because you don't have a way to keep your dirty shoes separate from your other belongings. What should you do? Just go to the bathroom and find an unused shower cap. Wrap the shower cap around the bottoms of your shoes, put them in your luggage, and you're all set to go!

Childproof Your Room

Facebook / Baby Life Hacks

If you are traveling with little ones, it's be a wise idea to include some band-aids in your luggage. These can come in handy to help child-proof your hotel room. Use the band-aids to cover any open electrical outlets, ensuring your children are safe from the risk of electrocution. You can also use them to secure electrical wires or extension cords in place, preventing your kids from accidentally tripping.

Freshen the Room With a Car Air Freshener

Facebook / The Frugal Girls

Ever entered a hotel room and thought it could use a touch of freshness? Whether it's lingering odors from previous occupants or a stuffy atmosphere, here's a trick that never fails to work wonders. Tuck a vent clip in your suitcase, and upon arriving, simply attach it to the air conditioning or heating unit. Flip on the A/C, fan, or heat, and voila! Breathe in the delightful aroma drifting through the air!

Block Unwanted Sound and Light

Facebook / The Frugal Girls

Grab an additional bath towel from the bathroom or request one from housekeeping. Roll it up and strategically place it along the crack at the bottom of the door. This ingenious trick not only blocks out any intrusive light but also minimizes disturbances caused by noisy hallway foot traffic. To be extra prepared, don't forget to pack earplugs and a sleep mask for those unpredictably noisy nights.

Use the Coffee Maker For Instant Meals

Facebook / The Frugal Girls

Save some serious cash by opting for affordable snacks that you can enjoy right in the comfort of your hotel room. No microwave or hot water? No problem! Just make use of your in-room coffee maker! With a little water, you can effortlessly whip up quick meals like instant Ramen or Oatmeal. It doesn't get any simpler than that!

Use the Toaster to Defrost Butter

Twitter / SamanthaBrown

It's such a hassle trying to spread cold butter on your bread without tearing it or ending up with a lumpy chunk in the middle of your toast. But there's a simple solution! Just place those little butter packs on top of your toaster while you're toasting your bread. The toaster's heat will work its magic, softening the butter and making it effortlessly spreadable.

Keep Your Swimsuit In An Ice Bucket Bag

Pixabay

If your hotel has a pool, chances are you'll want to take a dip. But when it's time to leave, you don't want to ruin your other clothes by packing your wet swimsuits directly in your luggage. Here's a simple solution: take the plastic bag from the ice bucket and toss your wet swimsuits in there. Just remember to tie the top of the bag securely before placing it in your luggage.

No Need to Bring a Garment Steamer

Pixabay / Stevepb

If you're trying to cram all your clothes into your suitcase, you'll end up with lots of wrinkles. This can be really frustrating, especially if you're heading to an important meeting where you want to look sharp. But don't worry, there's an easy fix! Just hang your clothes in the bathroom while you take a hot shower. The steam from the shower will work its magic and smooth out most, if not all, of those wrinkles!

Don't Panic If You Lose Your Charger

Pixabay

There's a simple solution if you forget to pack a charger for your phone. If you have your phone's USB cable with you, just plug it into the USB port of your hotel room's TV. Nearly all smart TVs have one these days! If that's not possible, just swing by the front desk and politely ask if they can lend you a charger. They usually have plenty in their lost and found.

Makeshift Cooler

Twitter / Starjen_Hotels

Don't worry if your room doesn't have a fridge or if you've run out of space in it. There's an easy way to keep your food and drinks cool! All you need is a sink and lots of ice. Simply fill the sink with ice from the hotel's ice machine or a nearby convenience store, and place your items on top of the ice. This clever trick will keep everything nice and cool for several hours.

A Clever Warning

Twitter / Snopes

This clever hotel trick is becoming more and more popular. We've all experienced that awful moment when we discover there's no more toilet paper in the bathroom. But thanks to this hack, the person who finishes the roll can warn future bathroom goers of the situation. The next person who enters will see the unusual arrangement and it will be enough to stop them in their tracks.

Amplify Your Sound

Twitter / TravelZoo

If you forgot to bring a speaker with you on your travels, look no further than a mug! It may seem strange, but placing your phone into a ceramic mug can amplify your music without the use of any additional electricity. This unexpected hack can also be achieved by placing your phone in a glass or bowl, depending on the shape.

Makeshift Bottle Opener

Reddit / Albert Dumblestein

We've all been there - craving a refreshing cold beverage in your hotel room, only to discover there's no bottle opener in sight. But fear not! With this nifty trick, you can quench your thirst and unwind without a hassle. Look no further than the door opening mechanism; it works like a charm! Give it a try, and you'll be toasting in no time.

Extra Storage Space

Reddit / mahlanks

No bedside table? No problem! By folding back the sheets on your bed you can have an extra storage space for your most valuable belongings. Small objects like your phone, keys and glasses can be stored here while you're sleeping, just don't forget to take them with you when you check out!

Germ-Free Remote

Twitter / ChipBrown

Even if your room looks clean, there are still some hidden areas and items that are teeming with bacteria and germs. And surprisingly, one of those items is the remote control, which often goes unnoticed by cleaners. Imagine how often you clean your own remote control at home! To lower your risk of getting sick, a simple solution is to wrap your remote control in an ice bag or shower cap.

Optimize Your Space

Facebook

Running out of room for your belongings? No worries! Take a peek in the closet to see if there's an ironing board you can repurpose. If you can't find one, simply reach out to the helpful staff at the reception desk and request one to be brought to your room. Not only can you use the ironing board as an additional shelf, but it also serves as a versatile space for work or meals.

Up Your Security

Twitter / clenprice

If you're traveling with some bungee cord or even some extra rope or string, try this hack out! Hotel locks are notoriously flimsy, if they work at all, but you deserve peace of mind while you're sleeping somewhere away from home. Simply tie a knot around your lock and affix it with a bead for some well deserved rest.

Easy Iron Snack

Twitter / Theloopca

Craving a mouthwatering grilled cheese sandwich? With just an iron and a bit of aluminum foil, you can whip one up in no time! Simply prepare your sandwich as you normally would, wrap it snugly in aluminum foil and apply the heat of the iron to both sides. Your deliciously gooey treat will be ready to devour in just a few short minutes.

Fix Those Pillow Issues

Flickr / Smylers

If your pillow is too low, simply grab a few towels from the bathroom and place them underneath the pillow. You can add more towels as needed to find your desired height. And for those excessively fluffy pillows, try folding a towel and tucking it inside the pillowcase for extra firmness.

Don't Forget Your Keys Or Charger

Reddit / crujones43

If you're the kind of person who forgets to grab their phone charger when you leave a hotel room, this hack is for you. By tying your keys to your charger, you'll need to grab it if you want to get out of your room and on the road. You can even wrap the cord around your wallet if you want to make extra sure you're not forgetting anything.

Use Tape to Cover Bright Lights

Twitter / Crooked50

Dozing off in an unfamiliar setting can pose a challenge, particularly if there's a lot of distractions. What's the solution when the blinking lights of your room's smoke detector and other electronic devices disrupt your sleep? Fetch some duct tape and cover those pesky blinking lights. The next day, once you've savored a peaceful night's rest, the tape can be easily removed.

Plug Your Drain With Coins

YouTube / FactsVerse

If you're exhausted from a full day of travel and all you want is a relaxing bath in your cozy hotel room but the bathtub drain plug is nowhere to be found, just grab a plastic bag and a few coins. Place the plastic bag over the drain and carefully drop some coins inside it to secure the bag in place. Now, all you have to do is start filling up the tub with water and you can indulge in a rejuvenating bath.

Use a Matchbook to File Your Nails

Twitter / JLap64

Most hotels implement strict no-smoking policies, but it's interesting to note that some establishments continue to offer free matchbooks. In a pinch, they can double as a makeshift nail file. Both matchbook striking surfaces and normal nail files are composed of the same materials, ensuring a safe and effective solution for a quick nail touch-up, even if you've forgotten to bring your own file.

Make a Face Scrub With Sugar and Lotion

Twitter / bbossoxx

Indulge in a budget-friendly DIY facial treatment that works wonders! Just raid your hotel room for a packet of sugar and a bottle of lotion. Merge these simple ingredients by pouring the sugar into the lotion bottle, creating a homemade facial scrub. Apply the mixture to your face with care, allowing it to sit for a minute before rinsing off. Experience the instant magic of a smoother, rejuvenated complexion.

Hide Your Cash Somewhere Surprising

YouTube / 5 Minute Crafts

When you're staying in a hotel, your room should feel like a cozy sanctuary. But unlike your own home, hotel staff and others have easy access to your space. If your hotel room doesn't have a safe, here's a handy trick: take a flat hairbrush and remove the rubber portion. Slide your cash underneath and put the rubber part back in place. Keep your brush hidden in your suitcase for added security.

Hack Your Room's Key Card System

YouTube / JohnDragonMan

Hotels are becoming increasingly energy-conscious, opting for key card systems to save on electricity costs. When you enter your room, you'll notice a slot on the wall where you insert your key card to activate the power. But here's a little tip: if you're planning to charge your phone while you're out, try using a business card or loyalty card instead of your key card to keep the power on. While this trick may not work everywhere, it's definitely worth a shot!

Keep Your "Do Not Disturb" Sign On

Flickr / bardzofajnynet

To ensure undisturbed privacy and secure your belongings, remember to hang the "Do Not Disturb" sign on your hotel room door, even if you're not around. This simple action signals the hotel staff to refrain from entering your room for housekeeping. It also acts as a deterrent to potential thieves, particularly in hotels with exterior entrances.

Place a Drinking Glass On Your Door Handle

YouTube / Bright Side

When staying in a hotel or Airbnb, it's natural to worry about safety. To ensure your peace of mind, lock your door and place an empty drinking glass on the inside handle. This trick serves as a makeshift alarm system. If an intruder attempts to enter your room, the jiggling of the handle will cause the glass to fall and shatter, alerting you to their presence. The loud noise could startle them away, or they might unknowingly step on the broken glass, giving you valuable time to take action.

Don't Splurge on Room Service

Twitter / AlexJAtiyeh

After a tiring day, it's tempting to order room service. However, be prepared to pay extra for the please of having your meal delivered to your room. If you're looking to save some cash on the same meal, consider leaving the comfort of your bed and heading down to the restaurant instead. You can also opt for a takeaway order if you prefer eating your meal in the privacy of your own room.

Save Some Food For the Road

Twitter / joshwellborn

Heading on a lengthy road trip? Consider stowing away some leftovers from the breakfast buffet for those hunger pangs on the road. Think extra slices of toast or handy packets of peanut butter and jelly for a quick sandwich fix. Or, if you fancy a healthier option, grab some fresh fruits like bananas or apples. And don't forget to snag a few packs of yogurt for later, along with disposable spoons to keep things convenient.

Put Your Luggage In the Tub When You Arrive

Twitter / Snopes

As soon as you step into your room, consider placing your luggage in the bathtub or, at the very least, leaving it in the hallway. It can actually safeguard you from a potential bed bug nightmare! Although the likelihood of finding bed bugs in hotels is relatively low, you can temporarily store your luggage safely in the bathtub while you inspect the bed, mattress, and box spring for any signs of these pesky pests.

This precaution is crucial because placing your bags on the bed or hotel floor can be risky: if bed bugs are present, they could easily crawl into your luggage and hitch a ride back to your home, leading to a full-blown infestation.

Always Pack a Bread Clip

Facebook / Nick Wharton

When it comes to vacationing, most of us look forward to lazy days spent on the beach. And what better footwear for those sandy shores than a pair of flip-flops? The only downside is that they seem to snap at the most inconvenient times. If you've been caught in this predicament before, it's time to start carrying a small, handy solution in your wallet: a bread clip. Use it to rescue your beloved flip-flops in a pinch.

Connect Your Laptop to the TV

Twitter / DeusQain

When you're traveling in a foreign country and don't understand the local language, the chances of finding something interesting to watch on TV in your hotel room might be slim. However, if you have access to WiFi and a smart TV in your room, why not take advantage of it by streaming your favorite movies or shows through your phone or laptop instead? Simply connect your laptop to the TV using an HDMI cable and you can watch anything you can access from your computer on the big screen.

Absolute Darkness

Twitter / rklau

Sleeping in a different bed can be a bit challenging when you're away from the comfort of your own home. Especially if you find yourself in a bustling city, the brightness from street lights can disturb your sleep even more. In such situations, give this simple hotel hack a try: take a clothes hanger from the closet and use it to clip the drapes shut, blocking out any excess light.

Make Your Own Humidifier

YouTube / Dave Wirth

No humidifier? No problem! Tackle dry hotel room air with this ingenious hack: utilize the built-in air conditioning unit as a makeshift humidifier. Simply grab a damp towel and secure it over the luggage rack near the A/C. For continuous humidification throughout the night, keep one end of the towel soaked in a bucket of water. Rest easy with the perfect balance of moisture in your room.

Pour Your Juice Into a Coffee Cup

Instagram / themann00

The cups that hotels provide at breakfast are sometimes much smaller than the ones they provide in your room for coffee. So before you stop at the breakfast bar in the morning, make sure to bring a couple of cups from your room with you so you don't have to keep getting refills of your favorite juices.

Use Baking Soda to Tackle Odors

YouTube / Clean My Space

While hotel staff make sure to clean each room, if you have any concerns about the room's cleanliness, there's a simple trick you can try – baking soda! Sprinkle some baking soda on your mattress and let it sit for an hour. During this time, the baking soda works its magic, absorbing moisture, eliminating odors, and even tackling mold particles. Then vacuum up the baking soda, and voila! Your hotel mattress will be clean and fresh-smelling once again.

Always Keep a Crayon On You

Facebook

For parents traveling with children, a crayon can become a handy tool to entertain them during long car rides, flights, or while waiting at restaurants. And when it comes to emergencies, a crayon becomes an invaluable writing instrument. Unlike markers or pens that can run out of ink, or pencils that break and need sharpening, a trusty crayon always gets the job done.

Check For Abandoned Phone Chargers

YouTube / BrightSide

Upon entering your hotel room, it's important to conduct a thorough inspection of your temporary home. If you stumble upon a forgotten phone charger, you should report it right away. Although such objects may seem innocent, they could potentially be concealed cameras infringing on your privacy.