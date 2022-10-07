Supercharge Your Workout And Your Recovery With These Specially Designed Compression Socks

If you’re big into fitness, you probably already know about the benefits of targeted compression. It might not seem like much, but adding a little extra support to your feet can aid recovery and maintain vein health, in addition to myriad other benefits. And Apolla compression socks might just be the best in the game. They provide the support you need without the bulk.

The Joule features openings at the heel and ball of the foot, making them suitable for wearing barefoot or in pretty much any shoe. Because of the ideal combination of comfort and support they provide, many satisfied customers have taken to calling them “shocks,” a hybridization of “shoe” and “sock.”

The Joule Ankle Compression Socks

Image via Apolla

Like other Apolla products, Joule shocks are made with antimicrobial, breathable, moisture-wicking Sorbtek® technology, which keeps your feet drier and helps keep odor to a minimum. But it’s the support and compression of the Joule that will really impress. You’ll probably notice a difference after just one use.

While Apolla recommends one pair for exercise and another for recovery, their socks are so comfortable you’ll probably want enough to wear all week long. This combination of comfort and support is why they’ve earned the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.

The Apolla brand was founded by dancers, which makes sense since it’s such a physically grueling activity. But anyone who puts pressure on the feet can benefit from targeted compression. It improves circulation, reduces inflammation, and provides a warm, therapeutic hug for your feet. Joule shocks will even aid your recovery from injury.

Last but not least, if you’re interested in the environmental or economic impact of Joule shocks, Apolla products are made in the USA from REPREVE® certified sustainable yarns. So your conscience can feel almost as good as your feet while you wear them.

Apolla Joule shocks cost $34 per pair and come in a variety of colors and sizes. Get yours today at the Apolla online store, and before long, you’ll wonder how you ever managed to walk, run, or dance without them.