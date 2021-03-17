Lucky Thrift Store Finds That Were Worth Much More Than They Were Sold For

The thing about thrift stores is that no one really knows what they're going to find when they get there. They might rummage through things for hours and find nothing except other people's useless junk. But sometimes, someone might discover a proverbial diamond in a pile of coal like these people. These folks all went to a thrift store and found more than they could have imagined. And best of all, they got it at a bargain. From unique vintage furniture and priceless jewelry to designer clothing and mint condition keepsakes, you'd be surprised at what people are willing to throw away!

He Found an Easter Island Tissue Dispenser Facebook / WeirdSecondhandFinds Thrift stores are the best places to find unique home goods, like this Easter Island statue inspired tissue dispenser. You could scour the internet for hours for strange things like this, but thrift stores are always the best place to find things that you never knew existed but that you also absolutely must have.

She Found Medusa’s Headband Facebook / Bee Ford This golden headband with snake hair, like the mythological character Medusa, is a show-stopping accessory. The golden headband is also light because it’s made out of plastic, but that’s hard to tell from far away. This find was located at a thrift store in Roanoke, Virginia, but there’s no word on who made it.

1990’s Pizza Hut Decor is Back in Style Facebook / Katie Sasinoski Sometimes you find the perfect item, and other times, the perfect item finds you. This person didn’t so much as stumble upon this ‘90s Pizza Hut light fixture because they were actually looking for it! Luckily they found one in great condition that will absolutely revive their nostalgia for pizza places for years to come.

The Match to Wanda’s 1970’s Buffet Facebook / Aubrey Sharwarko The person who owns this cabinet hutch was surprised to find the matching buffet not in a thrift store, but on their screen! The ’70s style furniture was seen on Disney’s “WandaVision” and the owner of this cabinet instantly recognized the vintage design because it matched some furniture that they found at Goodwill in Folsom, California for $40.

A Mug That Looked Like Her Husband Facebook / Kristina Hinesly The woman who found this mug said that she was “prepared to pay whatever it cost” because it resembled someone that she knew very well. After bringing the mug home, she added a silver ring to the mug’s nose and suddenly no one could deny that the cup was the spitting image of her husband! The resemblance is really uncanny!

They Found a Dresser and Mirror Set Reddit / cwm8817 The great thing about shopping at thrift stores is that one can find just about anything, including a dresser and mirror like this set. This two-for-one furniture piece was on sale for $30 and it made a great addition to this shopper’s bedroom. The price was surprising given that the piece is still in excellent condition and could probably be sold at a boutique for hundreds.

He Found a New Chair Reddit / milesperhour25 Looking for a new chair? Head to your local Goodwill. You might get lucky like this guy did. After his roommate moved out, he found himself needing to fill up the space in his house with new furniture. So, after doing some browsing, he found this beautiful used chair for just $25. The vintage style would probably cost a couple hundred dollars at another store!

He Found '70s Style Furniture Reddit / Sappet102 This guy bought a '70s style home. The only thing missing was furniture from that era, which isn't easy to come by in the 21st century, at least not at a bargain price. But he was able to find some awesome pieces that completed the retro look to his home, without having to pay huge prices or get anything custom made.

They Bought NASA Property Reddit / paperbackdreams It might look a bit like an eyesore, but if you’re looking for a grayish shelf that gives off a military vibe, then this furniture is perfect for you. But what was great about this shelf is that it was actually former property of NASA, so it will probably withstand a ton of use and stay in great condition for years to come.

She Found a Handmade Leather Tracksuit That Fit Perfectly Reddit / dudesiiick Next time you're looking for something cool to wear, you might want to opt for your local thrift store instead of the mall. That's what this gal did and she ended up finding a handmade leather tracksuit that fit her perfectly for only $10.

Mom Found an Expensive Strawberry Dress Reddit / lirik.matoshI A mom went thrifting and what she found was this beautiful strawberry print dress. What was even more impressive was that she only paid 75 cents for it when the original cost of the dress was $490. But her daughter, who was very jealous of her mom’s awesome discovery, will have to wait to grow into this dress.

They Found This Signed Photo of the "Harry Potter" Cast Reddit / FirstManLostOnMars They say that one person's trash is another person's treasure. Well, that would certainly apply in this case. One shopper discovered a framed photo of Harry Potter, Hermione and Ron. And the best part is that it was autographed by the film actors and on sale for just $2. They later admitted that the store owner had no idea who the people in the photo were!

They Found Furniture for Their Gerbil Reddit / creamiepuffs It’s rare to find furniture, like a couch or even just a chair, that’s made in pet sizes, but this shopper found one at a thrift store. It’s so cute, too! But not nearly as cute as his pet gerbil, Garbanzo, who is obviously enjoying his new couch, which seems to have been lovingly made and will probably stay in good condition for years.

They Saved This Emerald Couch Reddit / 0934883947520 This shopper couldn't believe his luck when they found this vintage emerald-colored couch at a thrift store on sale for just $10. So naturally, they bought it and drove it home in the middle of a terrible snowstorm. Luckily, it wasn't hurt at all in the process!

She Found Her Perfect Prom Dress Reddit / Colleen_Rourke For some teenagers, finding a prom dress is almost as hard as looking for the perfect wedding dress. That's why it came as a bit of a shock when this young woman found this gorgeous red prom dress that fit her perfectly at a thrift store for only $11.50. And it even has pockets!

She Found a Suit Jacket and Later Found the Matching Pants Reddit / dudesiiick Sometimes, we don't always find a complete collection in one trip. That's what this young woman discovered when she bought herself this suit jacket. A couple of months later, she was browsing through the clothing section at Goodwill and discovered the pants that perfectly matched her suit jacket. It must be fate!

They Bought an Art Studio in a Box Reddit This shopper bought what looked like a wooden closet. But when they opened it, they discovered that it was actually a desk full of cubbies. And it also had a message from the previous owner that read “Your labors will bear sweet fruit.” What a great omen for their future creations.

She Got Herself a Designer Gown Reddit A Chiara Boni gown for $15? Yes, please! This gorgeous gal is an opera singer who was looking for a new outfit at the Salvation Army and she found more than she could have ever imagined. Not only would this gown look great on stage, but she didn't have to fork over the usual $1,000 that the gown costs at a retail store.

They Found This Abstract Painting Made by a Unique Artist Reddit / Erin Anne This might just look like a bunch of random brush strokes done with green paint. But when this shopper took a closer look at the description under the painting, they discovered that the artist was a snapping turtle named Marshmallow, and who wouldn't want art with such a great story behind it?

They Found These Unique Book Coasters Reddit / ABardInTheHand What's so great about these coasters? It's probably the fact that in their resting state, they look like old books on a shelf. But when this shopper took one of the books out, they realized that the books magically turned into coasters. And they were on sale for $2, so why not?

They Bought This Hilarious Crochet Piece Reddit / Jonny N. Emerick A shopper saw this framed crochet piece that put a smile on their face. It read: “If I can hear you chew, I have fantasized about your death.” And it was only $2.99! So, they bought it and have probably hung it up on their dining room wall, for all of their dinner guests to see and abide by.

He Found a Toy Car for His Niece Reddit / itstht1 Sometimes, the best gifts for kids can be found at a thrift store because kids have to outgrow their toys sometime. This uncle discovered this awesome toy car that kids can drive at Goodwill. And it couldn’t have come at a better time because he was looking for a gift for his niece for Christmas.

They Bought This Jar That Looks Like a Coffee Maker Come to Life Reddit / Mary Rugger One would swear that this was a deleted character from the Disney film, “Beauty and the Beast.” But this is just a jar who has one hand on its hip and a cup of coffee in the other hand. The purpose of this jar is to store coffee grounds and it’s so adorable. It even has a fake electric cord that makes it look more like a kettle come to life!

She Found a Gold Diamond Ring Reddit / valentina1130 This shopper never imagined she would find a gold diamond ring while on a weekend trip, but she did. She stumbled on it while she visited an antique shop and it was 14 Karats and from the 1950s, which obviously makes it an antique, and a pretty impressive one at that!

They Found This Divine Cup Reddit / WeirdSecondhandFinds The great thing about this cup is that it appears to have a divine message on one side, but the other side shows the person reading it what the cup holder really thinks of them. And one has to wonder if the previous owner donated it to a thrift shop because they felt insulted.

She Found a 1960s Dress in Perfect Condition Reddit / the_baumer This lovely woman was looking for a dress to ring in the New Year and she found one. It was a gold dress with sparkly material, which caught her eye instantly. She then discovered that the dress was from the 1960s and still in such excellent condition, so she couldn’t leave without taking the dress with her.

They Found a Bag of Babies Reddit / Jen D Popein Most people would find very little use for a bag full of tiny plastic babies. But when this shopper found these at a thrift shop, they decided to pour the babies into a bowl and give them to their parrot so it could play with them. Someone's trash is always someone else's treasure!

Her Husband Found This Reformation Dress Reddit / riss89 This wife went to a thrift store with her husband and he spotted a Reformation dress for only $20. So, he took it off the rack and showed it to her. And she instantly fell in love with the flower print on the material and bought it and it looks like it fits her perfectly.

They Found the Mona Lisa... Sort Of Reddit / Billy Scrape It may not be the original Mona Lisa, but it’s just as cool. So, naturally, this shopper bought it, framed it, and hung it up on their restaurant’s wall. And now, their patrons can enjoy looking at the various extra features on this painting like the cat resting on the Mona Lisa’s chest and the various faces in the background.

She Found a Vintage Adidas Sweater Reddit / Jaxnroo Finding a 1980s Adidas sweater might not seem like a big deal to everyone, but it’s a classic as far as vintage clothing goes. So, even though some shoppers might have seen it without batting an eyelash, this shopper fell head over heels in love with her rare sweater find.

These Vintage Plates Looked Familiar Facebook / Elizabeth Calise One thrift store regular noticed that some plates that her parents had bought in the ’70s were pretty popular. The exact same set of dishes popped up in an episode of the drama series “Dexter,” so she decided to take them out of storage and begin using them again.

A Grand, Vintage Wicker Chair Facebook / Neringa Atkinson When the person who now owns this chair first laid eyes on it, it was on the side of a stranger’s lawn with a sign on it that simply read “Free.” They knew that if they waited until after the work day, the chair would likely be gone, so they pulled over, folded down their car’s seats and still managed to make it to work on time with their classy vintage chair in tow.

An Old Lunch Spot’s Menu Facebook / Kent Latimer The man who found this unique sandwich shop sign found it in a different way than most secondhand shoppers. He actually went dumpster diving in Philadelphia while he was working as a sculptor and he found five signs from an old lunch spot. It definitely has a unique vibe and brings back some good memories of great food for many people.

A Cash Register From 1901 That’s in New Condition Facebook / Jillian Kennon This antique cash register was originally bought by its first owner in the 1940s for his shoe repair business after it was used in 1901 by a pharmacist. The owner left it in a shed for years before their grandchildren decided that instead of donating it to a thrift store, they would have it refurbished. And after some repairs, it looks more like something that should be in a museum than a second hand shop!

She Found 1950’s Style Plates Facebook / Robin Bénard An eagle-eyed viewer of Disney’s “WandaVision” series noticed something familiar in one of the scenes: their plates! The thrift store shopper originally found her set of plates at a second hand store in Canada and they paid just 30 cents per plate for their set, but maybe after viewers spot them on the show, they’ll be worth a little bit more!

Who Needs Instant Underwear? Facebook / Kat Rodriguez There are a lot of beautiful things to be found at thrift stores, but there are also plenty of oddities. One person found that out in an instant when this little object caught their eye. Yes, you read that right. This is one pair of instant underpants that will expand when doused with water. Why anyone would want a pair of wet underwear in an emergency is certainly a point of confusion.

She Found an Incredible Couch For Free Facebook / Sheila Gordon The woman who now owns this couch got it after receiving word from a friend that a 90-year-old woman left it behind in a house that was recently sold. The friend offered it free for anyone who could pick it up, so this woman did just that! She reupholstered the couch a few years later to this gorgeous purple color and her whole family, including her dog, is able to enjoy it.

Her Thrifted Painting Had a Famous Past Facebook / Jennifer Litten Art is a good thing to find at thrift stores because even a cheap framed photo can bring warmth and joy to a home. The woman who found this framed photo of two horses was surprised to find out that the picture had a pretty famous past and had appeared on television on the program “I Dream of Jeannie” in the 1960s.

They Found a Frightening Candle Holder Facebook / Jennifer Ruof To give your home that Addams Family vibe, definitely opt for a candle holder that looks just like The Thing. This eerie addition to the living room is perfect for Halloween, or just scaring your guests year round. It also proves that the best time to shop for spooky decor is anytime but October, because items like this will be incredibly discounted.