Man Divorces Wife Over Dog Obsession, Judge Orders Him To Pay Child Support For 30 Dogs

A Wasted Decade

“Ten years of marriage,” she whispered in tears, alone in the room her sister had allowed her to stay in. “A decade of wasted time.”

Looking out the window to the night-eaten neighborhood, she wondered where she’d gone wrong. She’d only hoped to build a family with him.

Wiping her eyes, she vowed to make him pay.

Constant Heartache

She’d done everything accordingly. After finishing school, she found a good man and settled with him. She treated him like a king, knowing he was hers forever.

But now all that was gone. He’d left her with constant heartache and worry over the morrow. But her sister was a lawyer, and she’d suggested a plan to get back at him.

Now driven to depression, she decided to take her up on her offer.

It Was Supposed To Be A Good Year

But for Alice Hill, this was supposed to be the happiest year of her life. After months of hardship, things were finally starting to look up for her.

Her marriage to Bryden Hill had been the only thing holding her together.

Her love for him kept her head above water. So when he served her the divorce papers, she couldn’t understand why he’d do such a thing.

We Were So Young

Alice met Bryden while she was still in college. The two hit it off immediately and, after a few movie and dinner dates, announced to their friends that they were dating.

Bryden was the perfect man in her eyes. 6 feet tall with shoulders like a linebacker, he always made her toes curl whenever he entered the room.

He was kind and funny, with a work ethic that would put any self-made millionaire to shame.

A Dream Come True

The two dated through college and even after graduation.

Two years later, Bryden got on one knee and popped the question. Alice couldn’t say “Yes” fast enough. Bryden was her everything, and marrying him was a dream come true.

But although the first few years of their marriage would be perfect, it would only be a matter of time before the foundation they built their love on started crumbling.

Different Paths

It all started with their careers. Although both had graduated from business school with great degrees, only Bryden pursued a career. In his words, Alice was meant to build their home while he provided and protected it.

He insisted that he could handle being their breadwinner. Hoping to make him happy, Alice agreed.

She set aside her degree and everything she’d spent her younger years building to be a housewife. She had no idea how all this would end.

A Hard Worker

Bryden doubled down on his career as he was the only one working.

He started making aggressive moves to climb the corporate ladder, moves that eventually paid off.

But this, although good for him and Alice, resulted in a negative side effect that would be their end and Alice’s salvation when the torturous dust settled.

Loneliness

Bryden was rarely home because of work, so Alice grew lonely as the months counted.

She’d barely seen him before he had to go on a business meeting in a different city or state.

She’d travel with him sometimes, but even these moments didn’t equal more time with him as he’d still need to meet his clients and business partners. It wouldn’t be long before Alice was fed up.

We Need To Talk

The loneliness got to Alice, and she sat Bryden down, explaining that they needed to figure a way out of their problem. “What if we had a child?” she suggested.

They’d always discussed having kids; Alice saw this as the perfect time.

She could stay at home and raise their kid while Bryden worked. Wasn’t that their initial plan after they got married?

A Child

The two began trying for a child.

But as with many plans made by man, nothing seemed to work. Frustration took over, threatening to cleave the couple apart.

Although neither of them verbally admitted it, the pressure was getting to them. That’s when Bryden suggested a temporary way out.

A Way Out

“I know it isn’t what you want, but what if we started with a dog?” he asked one night while they were having dinner. “We can go to the pet shop tomorrow or adopt one if you want.”

Alice had never been a dog person before. But the idea wasn’t a bad one. Bryden had put them in a beautiful house that always felt empty when he was gone.

A dog running all over the place would turn the gloom on its head.

More

Alice agreed to get a dog, and the two drove to the shelter first thing in the morning.

But by the end of that month, they’d rescued five dogs instead of the one they initially planned on getting.

With five dogs running all over the house, Alice’s loneliness surely ebbed. But this didn't mean that her earlier issues magically solved themselves.

What Do You Want?

Alice still wanted kids. She wanted to go to her son’s soccer practice or to watch him take up the arts as a hobby.

She’d dreamt of taking her daughter shopping for makeup and dresses at the mall.

Although the dogs helped kill the deafening silence that had once ruled the house, they couldn’t fill the gaping void in her soul.

We Can Keep Trying

As she’d always done when something bothered her, she talked to Bryden about her issue. He listened carefully, telling her they’d still try to have a child.

“These things take time,” he said, and Alice couldn’t disagree.

But in the meantime, Bryden suggested they get more dogs. “You can never have too many dogs,” he said with a grin.

More Dogs

Alice and Bryden adopted more dogs, thirty in total.

Although caring for them was beyond hectic, it helped keep Alice’s mind from wandering into what could’ve been if she and Bryden had actual kids.

The years continued counting, with the couple and their thirty dogs existing in a perpetual limbo of pain and happiness. Seeming to notice that they needed help conceiving, Alice devised a plan.

Therapy

She suggested visiting a specialist and was surprised when Bryden quickly agreed.

They had been together for a decade now with no kids to fill their house.

They spent the first month seeing the specialist, who suggested a few methods to help them conceive. But even those didn’t work. The truth was slowly becoming apparent.

The Truth

Alice and Bryden discovered they couldn’t have any kids through conventional methods. Their specialist referred them to a doctor that would help them narrow the issue.

After a few tests, the whole truth finally came out. Bryden couldn’t father children. He was beyond heartbroken and could barely look Alice in the eyes throughout the session.

But the doctor assured me this wasn’t the end. There were other ways to have kids.

IVF

He discussed the different ways Alice and Bryden could have kids, from adoption to IVF.

The couple weighed their options, with Bryden insisting they take the latter.

“IVF?” asked Alice, hopeful that she’d finally have children of her own. “Yes,” Bryden answered soothingly. But their end was already looming above them.

A Happy Occasion

The two started the process, and it wasn’t long before Alice got pregnant.

The couple rejoiced, even calling their friends, family, and Bryden’s business associates to celebrate this momentous occasion.

After ten years of trying, Alice and Bryden finally got what they had always prayed for. But what was supposed to be a happy occasion quickly devolved into chaos.

Thirty Dogs

It all stemmed from the 30 dogs that the couple had running all over their house. Now that Alice was pregnant, she couldn’t give them the full attention she once did.

She tried to tell Bryden what was happening, but he was barely home.

He paid a few caretakers to help with the dogs, but this couldn’t halt the terrible end barreling toward their marriage.

She Needs Help

Being pregnant meant Alice needed more help and attention at home, especially when it came to the dogs. But when he spoke to Bryden about it, all hell broke loose.

Bryden talked about how hard he was working to provide for her.

He mentioned how he’d put her in a massive house that other women only dreamed about and bought her the car of her dreams. But he didn’t stop there.

Speechless

“I even agreed to let you have this… this thing!” he pointed at her belly, foaming at the mouth.

“What more do you want from me?”

Alice was speechless. She recoiled, silently disappearing to one of their guest rooms to sleep. But she spent the night in tears, wondering why her husband had chosen to act the way he did.

Alone But Surrounded By Love

In the morning, she woke up to find Bryden had left. His car was still in the driveway, meaning he’d taken a taxi to the airport.

He let Alice’s calls go to voicemail and asked his secretary to inform her that he was busy.

Lost with nothing but thirty dogs and a baby that her husband wanted nothing to do with, Alice cried herself back to sleep.

Where Is He?

She spent the rest of the week trying to get hold of Bryden. But all her calls went answered. She even drove to his office to convince his secretary to help.

But the woman wouldn’t do such a thing. Alice was left to guess where her husband was.

Her mind raced as she thought about all he could be doing. He’d never been the unfaithful type before, but now, Alice couldn’t help but wonder if he was doing something wrong.

He’s Back

She returned home in tears, hoping Bryden would return, so they could talk.

As the new week started, he came back home smelling of booze and sweat.

He took a shower, ate breakfast, and went to bed. But when he woke up, he wouldn’t talk to Alice. She couldn’t understand what she’d done wrong.

A Quiet Hell

The two spent the rest of the week in a quiet hell.

But one night, Bryden came to the kitchen while Alice was making dinner.

“I want a divorce,” he said with a blank stare while twirling a half-empty bottle of scotch. “What?” Alice stammered. “A divorce, Alice” Bryden sneered. “This isn’t going to work out, and you know it!”

It’s Over

Alice thought Bryden was saying all these things because he had been drinking all evening.

But she woke up to a lawyer serving her divorce papers the next day.

She tried talking to Bryden; she loved him, after all, and wanted to work through whatever they were going through. No issue could overwhelm them if they stood together. But Bryden felt differently.

Divorce

He pushed for the divorce, and it wasn’t long before Alice found herself unmarried, homeless, and with a baby two months away.

Her big sister, Adrianna, a divorce attorney in Boston, took her in.

She gave her one of her kids’ rooms, asking the little angels to share a room until their aunty got back on her feet. But the way Alice saw it, this was the end of the road for her.

Everything For Nothing

She thought about everything she’d given her marriage - ten years of her life wasted.

She’d not pursued a career nor tried to make a life for herself outside the role of a housewife.

She thought about going out there to hunt for a job. But no one would hire a seven-month pregnant lady with no work experience despite having a degree for ten years. Her life was over.

Her Sister’s Offer

Thinking about the best way forward, she remembered Adrianna’s offer. “We can make him pay,” she’d said. “He had you taking care of 30 dogs, correct? I’m sure we can find something – a loophole to make him pay child support for all those pups.”

The idea sounded absurd at first. But now that Alice was thinking about it, it felt right. Bryden had used and thrown her out like she meant nothing. She would ensure he regrets the day he met her.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.