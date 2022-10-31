Man’s First Day Of Work Ruined When Squad Car Follows Him

Raging Feelings

Although Walter never intended to become so emotional, it became too much to bear. He only attempted to arrive at work in time for his day. He couldn't help but feel unworthy of this.

His feelings were raging right now. The tears started to come before he could control them. All the emotion from everything that had happened finally overcame him as they spilled like a river

He Was Only A Child

Walter Carr lived in Five Points West, one of the most desolate neighborhoods of Birmingham, Alabama. His high school career had just ended. Life had never been simple for him. To top it all off, he had an old soul despite his young age.

He had seen a lot of things as a child that no child should ever witness, and those experiences had permanently changed the course of his life.

Giving Their Best

As far as Walter could remember, his parents had always gone above and beyond to provide him and his three brothers with a good life. However, sometimes even their best wasn't enough.

Even though Walter's parents worked hard, the family still didn't have much. The family could not afford to pay for hot water, so no one was permitted to take a hot shower for the last ten days of the month.

Providing Advice and Support

Walter's parents had always tried to be there for their kids and offer them advice and support, despite always being occupied with second and third jobs to pay the bills.

They were well aware that poverty was both a material state as well as a mental one. They didn't want their kids to make the wrong decisions or go down the wrong path.

Making His Parents Proud

Walter acted accordingly, knowing all of this. He worked hard in high school and earned the top spot in his graduating class.

His biggest motivation was making his parents proud, easing them of the strain of being the only breadwinners, and getting a proper job to contribute to the house's finances. He would soon, however, find a hindrance in this path.

His Older Brother

Walter's parents were thrilled and delighted when he received his diploma. Walter was the first of their four children to earn a high school diploma, despite being the second youngest.

Marvin, his brother who was older than him by four years, broke his parents' hearts when he dropped out. However, that wasn't the worst aspect.

Their Greatest Nightmares

Marvin had embodied his parents' greatest nightmares. As a child, he was quite frustrated with the situation at home.

The relatively constrained lifestyle that the family's meager budget could support was something he struggled to accept. His classmates all had more than him, even though their school was located in a less affluent location.

Rebel Child

Growing up, Marvin was rather vocal about his dislike of wearing the same worn-out clothes and shoes every other day. He also became rebellious.

Every day, his parents prayed and did everything they could to prevent what they knew was a serious possibility: Marvin from turning into cannon fodder for the streets. Up until the day it actually occurred.

The Wrong Crowd

Marvin began spending time with the wrong crowd, giving him the wrong ideas. Before his parents knew it, Marvin was arrested and hauled to the police station, where he was questioned about his role in a robbery ring.

But just before his trial, an unbelievable incident occurred that left Marvin's parents heartbroken for days.

Vanished

Marvin vanished with no sign of him. In the days leading up to the trial, he was staying with his parents, who noticed his absence when they knocked on his bedroom door one day.

Naturally, everyone believed he was evading arrest. The cops started searching the state for him. In addition to his whereabouts, there was still another uncertainty.

Accessory After The Fact

Did Marvin’s parents help him escape from law enforcement? Or, in other words: could they be charged for accessory after the fact?

After being questioned by the police forces several times, the authorities concluded that Marvin’s parents didn’t have any part in his escape. They left them alone with their grief, at least for the time being.

It Wasn’t Easy

Those were the circumstances Walter had to endure during his time in high school. It wasn’t easy; however, he stuck through it and managed to graduate at the top of his class.

After all the misfortunes his parents had gone through, he wanted to help them out and make them proud. However, it wouldn’t be an easy path.

Job Hunting

Walter knew he had to find a way to make things happen for himself, but he soon found out the harsh truth about the conditions of the area’s employment market.

Lacking the benefit of a tertiary education, Walter was disheartened when he first started job hunting. He had his high school diploma, alright, but he soon realized that wasn’t enough.

It Was Tough Out There

Walter had a willingness to work hard and a desire to prove himself. Unfortunately, every local job vacancy seemed to require further education, previous experience, or both.

Walter had none of these. He was beginning to lose hope after every application he sent never yielded anything positive. However, one day Walter suddenly received a call that would change his entire life.

There Was Finally Hope

One of Walter’s friends had come across an opening at a small furniture removal company. After being in touch with the owner, Walter was offered his first job. It was the weekend, and he was expected to start that coming Monday.

Walter was ecstatic and could not wait to start his first job. However, when Sunday evening came around, he was left crestfallen again.

A Huge Obstacle

Walter’s manager informed him that they had a job the following day to help a woman move furniture to her new house. Walter was given the address and expected to be there at 8 AM sharp. The problem: Walter’s car hadn’t been starting.

He meant to get it fixed after his first paycheck. The job was 20 miles away in Pelham, Alabama. Walter had no way of getting there as no buses ran that early from his neighborhood.

He Was Determined

Walter Carr was an extraordinary young man. Realizing he either had to make a plan or miss his first day of work, Walter decided nothing would keep him from getting there.

Checking a map, he worked out that if he started walking that day, he could reach his destination on foot by the morning. That same evening, he started walking.

The Long Walk

Walter’s walk was long and tiring. Walking along the main road in the dead of night by himself was a hairy experience. He encountered stray animals and many scary sounds coming from the woods nearby.

Any boy in Walter’s position would have probably given up and turned back. But not him. Maybe that was his mistake.

He Wasn’t Afraid

The dark was so deep he had to bring out his phone to light up the road ahead of him. But he wasn’t afraid. He knew he had to get to Pelham in time, whatever it took.

However, at some point, he heard something behind him. Then, he saw the lights. He didn’t know yet, but things were about to take a turn.

A Car

As if the darkness and the eerie sounds weren’t troubling enough, Walter soon heard a car approaching. It was starting to slow down behind him, and a part of him was afraid to look back.

Were they coming from him? Who was inside the car? What could they even be doing on the highway that late at night?

It Got Worse

Walter kept walking but was starting to feel nervous. The car got closer. He wanted to turn but just kept his head down and continued walking.

Knowing it was late and it must have seemed strange that he was walking alone, Walter couldn’t help but tense up. He had the temptation to start running, but he thought that could make things worse. And there was another thing.

Paralyzed

He was paralyzed with fear. Even if he wanted to run, his muscles wouldn’t have obeyed him. All he could do was keep walking and pray that the people in that car wouldn’t have bad intentions.

Then he heard a sound that made his blood run cold. When blue lights flashed, and a siren beeped, he realized it was a cop car behind him.

He Was Confused

After enquiring why he was walking alone at that time, the officers eyed Walter suspiciously when he told them why. They looked at him like he was crazy. He could almost see the wheels turning in their minds as they were trying to figure out if he was making up a story.

When he gave them his bosses and told them they could check with him, the officers told him to get into the car.

Now He Was Panicking

Walter was afraid to disobey and got into the car. The officers did not explain why they asked him to jump in with them. He was worried now and wondered if he was being arrested.

After the tension grew too much to handle, Walter asked. He was told that they were headed to the “station”.

The Station

After reaching the station, Walter was introduced to the captain and told to “wait”. After he explained his story again, he was starting to worry now.

Time was passing, and it was already almost morning. If he were held up much longer, he’d never make it in time. Finally, the police captain explained why he was there.

They Were Impressed

After hearing what Walter had tried to do to get to his job, the captain and his colleagues decided to help Walter.

They were so impressed with the young man’s work ethic they offered to let him hang out till morning. But that wasn’t all. They had another offer for him that would make Walter choke up.

They Offered Him A Ride

They then promised to give him a ride to the destination the next day so he wouldn’t have to walk the rest of the way and could get there well-rested.

Walter was so happy he could barely hold back his emotions. He was expecting the worst, but now he was glad the police officers had crossed his path. He thanked them profusely and prepared for the morning after.

The Next Morning

The following day, the kind officers kept their promise and gave Walter a lift to his job in a squad car. They had even gone the extra mile and bought him breakfast.

As he reached the house and met the owner, Jenny Lamey, he was overcome after hearing his story. After his colleagues arrived and they completed the job, Jenny was so taken with Walter’s dedication that she felt compelled to help him.

The Kindness Of Strangers

Jenny Lamey could not stand by knowing a wonderfully hard-working and dedicated young man like Walter had to struggle so much just to get to work.

Taking his story public, she started a “go fund me.” Initially trying to raise a minimum of $2,000.00 for him, his story touched people so much that she was able to raise $44,000.00 for him. But that wasn’t all.

His New Life

Lamey’s friend, a business owner, named Luke Marklin, offered Walter a new job closer to his home. If that wasn’t enough, Walter was asked to a meeting where Marklin and Jenny surprised him with a new car to call his own.

Walter was moved to tears by all the generosity and support. He felt he didn’t deserve so much, but people who heard his story all agreed he embodied grit, hard work, and dedication and deserved it all.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.