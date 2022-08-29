Castaway On Deserted Island Survives On Lemons And Coal Until The Fifth Day

Fighting For His Life

It was unknown to Carlos Macedo how he wound up on the island. One second, he was busy deep sea fishing, and the next, he found himself battling the mighty currents of Rio de Janeiro.

The waves dragged him to an isolated island. He knew he desperately needed to get help, otherwise he would not survive the week.

Taking Care Of Them

In a little community outside of Rio de Janeiro, Carlos was your typical fisherman. He gained notoriety as the bank teller who changed careers in the wake of the global pandemic that left many people without jobs.

Carlos prioritized taking care of his wife and two-year-old son. Given his lack of employment, he did what he had to: he paddled a canoe filled with fishing gear out into the open sea.

An Average Fisherman

His fishing skills weren't the best in the neighborhood. Although he might not have been the best, he was also not the worst. His experience as a fisherman comes from growing up in a fishing community.

He had done it numerous times previously and saw no risk in doing it as temporary employment while he looked for something more fulfilling. He didn't know what he was getting into.

The Perfect Time

He cleaned his used canoe and took some borrowed fishing equipment from a friend. He woke up at the crack of dawn to canoe into the ocean.

He could start his fishing operations now that the sun wasn't up. The operation would begin flawlessly, but the outcome would be a catastrophe Carlos would never forget.

Turbulant Waters

After preparing his equipment, Carlos got into his boat and started fishing. Except for occasional splashes, there was nothing to disturb him.

But suddenly, the calm water surface became turbulent, posing a risk to his boat. He made an effort to maintain his composure by holding onto the edges and hoping that the disturbance would stop. That is when it took place.

Capsizing

Carlos was thrown into the ravenous water as his canoe capsized. Being an excellent swimmer, he exerted every effort to swim back to the surface while battling the powerful ocean ripples.

But it turned out that the water currents were too powerful. They whirled him into the night as they dragged him away from his boat. Nothing but the limitless ocean was in front of him when he came to the surface.

He Had No Energy

Carlos was looking for his canoe as the sun started to rise. He was still being moved by the ocean currents, but because he was exhausted, he made no effort to resist them.

He was about to give up when he noticed the yellow sands of a solitary island off in the distance. Carlos swam in its direction, aware that it was his only chance to survive.

His Lifeline

For a man literally drowning, the island was a godsend, and Carlos grabbed it without hesitation. He climbed up the chilly, damp sand and laid on his back, breathing heavily and closing his eyes.

His mind was occupied with other things since he was on land rather than in the water. The ocean's voracious waves would be unable to stop him now if he had outrun them.

Nothingness

Several minutes after he lay down, Carlos awoke. With no boats, ships, or land masses on the island, it was surrounded by a vast expanse of blue water. How far did the water currents carry him?

He started by looking for any kind of shelter that may shield him from the weather. He was aware that he wouldn't survive beyond the third day without access to water and a way to get in touch with his family.

Hopeful

Carlos's quest led him to an empty compound with one dilapidated hut. He let out a relieved sigh and rushed inside to check if there was anything of value there.

But all he got in return for his hopes was an utter disappointment. The hut was deserted. However, Carlos was grateful to have discovered something to protect him from the scorching heat of the day and the chill of the night. He was unaware that they would turn out to be the least of his issues.

Enjoy Your Stay

Carlos began his stay on the island, walking across the beach for hours to see if he could spot a boat out in the ocean.

The first day came to a close, with Carlos eating wild lemons and coals from a fire he'd made inside his hut. As the days began counting, his hope of seeing his family again dwindled. He didn't know how long he could hold on.

Five Days

By the fifth day, Carlos was dehydrated and tired. He could barely stay on his feet for more than an hour. His worry over his family had also clouded his mind, and more than once, he'd contemplated jumping back into the ocean to see if he could find his canoe.

But the truth was that the only thing he could do was wait. He'd tied his shirt on a tree, hoping someone in the ocean would see it. His prayer would be answered.

Is It Real?

Carlos thought he hallucinated when he saw the boat form on the blue horizon. He'd already had several other hallucinations due to poor sleep, fatigue, and dehydration, and he thought this was the same.

But the tiny boat began taking shape as it got closer to the island. Carlos fell to his knees as tears blurred his sight. Everything happening before him was real.

Back In The Water

The boat's bottom scrapped against the yellow sand, and a burly man with a fishing hat jumped out. He hurried over to Carlos, helping him up.

After ascertaining that no one else was on the island, he took Carlos on board and called the coast guard. As the boat's engine roared to life and the vessel carried Carlos back into the open ocean, he knew he was finally safe.

At The Hospital

The man took Carlos to the nearest port, where EMTs airlifted him to a hospital. His family and friends came to visit him as soon as possible. They'd been looking for him for over five days and feared the worst had happened.

But seeing him safe and sound made them relax. When asked what kept him going throughout his ordeal, Carlos said, "The hope to see my beautiful family again."

