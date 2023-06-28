Man Paid Thousands in Child Support For Someone Else’s Kid Until He Said This

Henry was dumbstruck. He had been proven right—he wasn't the father after all. As the truth slowly hit him, his initial shock turned to rage. He was baffled at how Sofia had been so certain that he was the child's father and how she could take any money from him when it wasn't even rightfully hers. Then he had an idea that would turn this whole situation around…

Henry the Hammer Was a Famous Wrestler

Henry “The Hammer” Hogan was a famous professional wrestler who spent decades traveling across the country. Eventually, Henry would settle down and marry. But during his time on the road, keeping relationships afloat was pretty much impossible. Despite this, Henry did have a few short-term girlfriends, including one in particular who would cause all sorts of problems in his life.

How Henry Met Sofia

It all started back in 1975. Henry was wrestling one night at a show in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The arena was small but packed with people, a sold out show. Henry had a lot of fans in those days and some of them were women who would flirt with him after the shows.

Sofia Approaches Henry

After he finished his match that night in Bethlehem, Henry was greeted backstage by a woman named Sofia, who said she was his biggest fan. Henry was flattered but used to these types of compliments. He signed a poster for Sofia and wished her well. But she followed him backstage, evading a security guard in the process.

Sofia and Henry Backstage

Henry thought Sofia was a bit nuts for running past security. But there was something about her that he liked. She seemed more fun and adventurous than crazy. So Henry invited her out for a drink later that night at a local pub. Sofia of course agreed to go.

They Meet Up At A Pub

Later that night, Henry arrived at the pub to find Sofia already there waiting for him. He ordered some beers for the two of them. As they talked and got to know each other, Henry was pleasantly surprised to find they actually got along pretty well. Being on the road so often, Henry wasn’t looking for a relationship but he also wasn’t immune to a woman’s charms.

One Thing Led To Another

As the saying goes, one thing led to another and Henry ended up spening the night at Sofia’s place. He awoke early the next morning. He needed to hit the road since he had another match in Allentown later that day. He gently woke Sofia up and told her he needed to go.

They Exchange Numbers

Sofia and Henry exchanged numbers, then Henry went on his way. To be honest, he figured he’d never see or hear from Sofia again. Although being a wrestler was definitely an unusual profession, many people still thought of wrestlers as rock stars. So this wasn’t the first time Henry had spent the night with a female fan.

A Few Months Go By

A few months went by as Henry continued his life on the road, driving from one town to another and putting on wrestling matches for his fans. He didn’t hear from Sofia but wasn’t surprised. After a while, he forgot all about her. In his opinion, it was for the best. There was no way he could maintain a relationship considering he was at home for only 2 or 3 months each year.

Suddenly, An Unexpected Phone Call

Until one day, out of the blue, Henry called his answering machine to check his messages. To his surprise, Sofia left a message asking him to call her back. He was a little reluctant to call her back but figured it would’ve been rude not to. So he called her a few minutes later. What Sofia told him next would forever change his life.

Sofia Makes a Shocking Announcement

When Henry called her, Sofia said something shocking. She told him that she was pregnant and that the baby was his. Henry was speechless. He had no idea how to respond. The thought of having a child had not even crossed his mind. His whole life was about his job. He might’ve faced down some scary-looking men in the ring but the thought of raising a baby was truly terrifying to him.

Sofia Explains the Situation

As Henry struggled to think of what to say, Sofia announced that she’d already decided she would raise the child on her own. She didn’t expect Henry to be a father but also expected him to pay child support. Henry was still in shock but agreed to help Sofia financially. He figured it was the right thing to do.

Henry Is In a Daze

For the rest of that week, Henry was in a daze. He couldn’t focus on anything other than this startling fact: he was a father. He talked with anyone who would listen and asked them for advice. One of his best friends, a wrestler known as Fightin’ Phil, advised him to just pay child support and keep living his life.

His Friend’s Advice

Phil suggested that the best thing Henry could do right now is help support the baby financially. Then, one day, maybe the kid would want to meet him. But until then, there was no way Henry could be a good father considering his job kept him on the road nearly all year.

Henry Agrees

Henry thought Phil was right. On the one hand, he did feel like maybe he was abandoning this child. On the other hand, he didn’t want a baby and wasn’t even in a relationship with the child’s mother. So if he quit wrestling, who knew if a relationship with Sofia would even work out?

Henry Isn’t Sure If He Did the Right Thing

Despite his decision, Henry wasn’t entirely sure if he was doing the right thing. He was in a tough situation. But he figured that maybe one day he would call Sofia and see if perhaps they could have some kind of relationship. Even if they didn’t exactly fall in love, at least they could be friends.

Meanwhile, His Career Takes Off

Despite everything going on in his personal life, Henry’s career began to take off. He was signed to a lucrative contract that would make him one of the highest paid wrestlers on the independent circuit. He was traveling more than ever. He felt like he was in the prime of his career.

Another Shocking Phone Call

Just then, Henry got another shocking phone call out of the blue. It was Sofia’s sister, Gretchen. Gretchen told Henry that she knew something that he should also know. She said that he was not, in fact, the father of Sofia’s baby. Gretchen said that Sofia was lying to Henry because she knew Henry had enough money to pay child support.

Henry Can’t Believe It

Henry couldn’t believe what he was hearing. Would Sofia, a woman he believed to be kind and honest, really lie to him about something this serious? He would’ve never suspected Sofia capable of something like this if Gretchen hadn’t called him. But he knew what he had to do next.

Henry Calls Sofia

Henry called Sofia as soon as he could. He told her what Gretchen had told him. Sofia was furious. She claimed Gretchen was a liar and that she knew for sure that Henry was the father. Henry suggested a solution: he would take a DNA test to determine whether or not Sofia’s baby was his.

Sofia Was Furious

Henry thought this was a logical solution to the whole mess but Sofia became enraged by the idea of taking a DNA test. Henry understood that the whole idea might be offensive to Sofia but that a DNA test was the only logical solution to the problem. If Henry was the father, he would continue paying child support.

Sofia Finally Agrees

After a few days of exchanging angry phone calls, Sofia and Henry both finally agreed to participate in the DNA test. Sofia hated the idea of the test but knew that, if push came to shove, Henry could demand a test. So she reluctantly agreed to it. They contacted a testing center called DNA Services, Inc., located in Philadelphia.

They Take the Test

Henry cancelled one of his gigs in order to make the long drive to Philadelphia. He went to the DNA Services building and, for only the second time in his life, saw Sofia face-to-face. He tried to be cordial with her but he could tell she was still angry about the whole thing.

The Test Results Come In

It wasn’t long before the DNA test results came in. Henry got a call from the testing center one night before he was scheduled to put on a match. The man on the phone told Henry that they knew with 99.99% certainty that Henry was NOT the father of Sofia’s child.

Henry Is Floored

Henry couldn’t believe it. After all he’d dealt with, it turned out he wasn’t even the father. Gretchen had been telling the truth. At first, he was shocked. But then as the realization set it, he became furious. How could Sofia claim she knew for sure he was the father when he obviously wasn’t? And wasn’t she essentially stealing money from him by accepting child support?

Henry Considers Legal Action

Henry considered taking legal action against Sofia considering he’d sent her lots of money for child support. As always, Henry’s best bud Fightin’ Phil advised him on the matter. Phil told Henry that the easiest thing to do was forget about the whole mess. Taking legal action meant the issue would drag on for months, maybe even years.

Henry Knows Phil is Right

As always, Fightin’ Phil was a fount of wisdom. Henry was angry about the whole situation and thought he’d been cheated out of his hard-earned money. But he thought the best solution was to just put the whole mess behind him and move on with his life. And so he did. He called up Sofia and declared “I’m done with you!”

Decades Go By

Decades went by as Henry continued his wrestling career. He never heard from Sofia and soon forgot about the whole thing. He was now appearing on TV and was more famous than ever, winning both the World Championship and the Galaxy Championship twice. His career was at its peak and he couldn’t be more pleased. Until one day, the past came back to haunt him.

Henry Gets Another Suprise Call

Henry got another surprise call from Sofia one day, about 25 years after the DNA test. Henry was shocked to hear from her and hadn’t thought about her for a very long time. He called Sofia, nervous that she would try to get money from him somehow. He wouldn’t believe what happened next.

Sofia Reveals Something Shocking

Sofia told Henry that a technician at the DNA center in Philadelphia had just been convicted for swapping vials during a test. It turned out that a man had bribed the technician to alter his DNA test results. So the technician ended up being sentenced to several years in prison, and the DNA center was shut down.

Henry Is Angry

Henry was surprised to hear about all this but was also angry. Why had Sofia called him to tell him this? He didn’t bribe anyone so this incident had nothing to do with his test results. Sofia said that despite their test results, she always knew he was the father. And not only that, but her daughter was now famous.

Henry Is Shocked Once Again

Henry was yet again bewildered by all this news. Sofia’s daughter was famous? Who was she? Sofia told Henry that her daughter, who Sofia believed was Henry’s child, had launched a successful startup in San Franscisco. Sofia’s daughter was named Brenda, and Brenda was now a famous tech millionaire businesswoman.

Henry Tries to Process All The Info

Henry struggled to process everything that Sofia was telling him. So Sofia’s daughter had ended up becoming rich and Sofia still believed Henry was the father? He thought the whole thing sounded nuts. But sure enough, after doing some internet research, Henry read articles about Brenda that stated Brenda didn’t know who her biological father was.

Henry Is Contacted By A Reporter

Soon after the phone call with Sofia, Henry was contacted by a reporter. The reporter wanted to know one thing: was Henry really Brenda’s father? Henry told the reporter that he’d already taken a DNA test many years ago, and that the test proved he was not Brenda’s father. The reporter than asked Henry a surprising question.

The Reporter Makes a Surprising Suggestion

The reporter asked Henry if he would be willing to take another DNA test, considering the DNA center in Philadelphia had been shut down for corruption and incorrect test results. Henry said he hadn’t bribed anyone at the DNA center and thus, there was no reason to believe his results were wrong.

The Reporter Pushes

The reporter asked Henry again if despite all this, he would be willing to take another test to clear the air once and for all. Henry said another DNA test was pointless but if it would put an end to all the speculation, he would do it. And so another DNA test was scheduled.

Henry Meets Brenda

Henry went to a DNA center in San Francisco for another test. At the center, Henry saw Sofia again. Brenda was also there. Henry ignored Sofia but introduced himself to Brenda. He told Brenda he was sorry for this whole mess and that he was sure he wasn’t her father.

Brenda Is Kind to Henry

Henry wasn’t sure how Brenda would react to him but she was very understanding about the whole thing. She said she had her doubts about Henry being her father, but that her mother Sofia was so strongly convinced that Henry was her father. So Brenda appreciated that Henry was willing to resolve the whole thing, once and for all.

Henry Takes the DNA Test

Henry took the new DNA test again. He said goodbye to Brenda and told her he wished her well. He thought that Brenda was a kind and intelligent young woman. But he knew he wasn’t her father. But more problems arose thanks to this second DNA test.

Media Gossip

As Henry waited for the results of the second DNA test, more and more media outlets began reporting on the story. Mostly it was tabloid sites that were interested in the story. Henry felt embarrassed by the whole thing. He didn’t really enjoy being in the news. Reporters called him constantly seeking more details about his night with Sofia. But he ignored them all.

The Second DNA Test Results Come In

Finally, at long last, the results for the second DNA test came in. Henry got a voicemail on his phone telling him to call for the results. He quickly called back. He was certain he wasn’t the father but a part of him was still anxious to hear the results. There was a chance he was wrong.

Henry Makes the Big Call

Henry talked to a technician from the DNA center in San Francisco. He could feel his heart pounding in his chest. If he had been wrong about being Brenda’s father this whole time, he would get eaten apart by the press. His reputation could be ruined. His whole wrestling career could be overshadowed by this.

The DNA Test Results Revealed

Then the results were revealed: Henry was NOT the father. He exhaled sharply. What a relief, he thought. He felt certain he wasn’t the father but was scared that he might be wrong. Now he knew the truth for sure: he was not Brenda’s father. He could finally put the whole thing behind him.

The Reporter Calls

The reporter called Henry and asked for his reaction to the results. Henry issued a brief statement: “I’ve known for many years now that I was not Brenda’s father. All this media speculation has been unwarranted. I feel bad that Brenda has not known the identity of her father for all these years. But I took a test a long time ago to ensure it wasn’t me.”

Brenda Calls

Later that day, Brenda called to thank Henry. She said she knew the whole situation was a pain for him, as it had been for her. But she was grateful to him for taking another test. Now, she said, her mother would finally shut up about Henry being her dad. Henry laughed and said that despite everything, he was glad Brenda turned out to be such a mature person.

Brenda and Henry Meet Up

After having been through so much together, especially all the media gossip and speculation, Brenda and Henry decided to meet up for coffee one day when Henry was in town for work. Despite having very different careers, they got along incredibly well. Both of them were ambitious people and workaholics.

They Become Good Friends

As time went on, Henry and Brenda stayed in touch and developed a friendship. They both realized it was a bit odd they would be friends after their whole situation but Henry felt a sense of fatherly affection for Brenda, even if he wasn’t actually her father. And Brenda enjoyed having an older male father figure to talk to.

Henry Retires

After decades on the road, Henry’s body had experienced enough pain and aggravation. He decided to finally retire from the wrestling business. He was soon voted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, a big accomplishment for someone who had given so much to the industry. His induction ceremony was scheduled for the following month.

The Ceremony Occurs

Henry attended the ceremony and watched tearfully as his friends and co-workers made speeches about what he meant to them. Even Fightin’ Phil got emotional while giving his speech. Henry thought this ceremony summarized a lifetime of work and dedication. He considered it probably the best night of his whole life.

A Surprise Speaker

Just when Henry thought the ceremony was wrapping up, it was announced that there was one more surprise guest speaker for the evening: Brenda. Brenda began her speech by telling everyone about the bizarre and funny circumstances of their first meeting. Everyone in the audience was laughing at the strange but true story.

A Final Confession

As Brenda concluded her speech, she became serious. She said that although she’d never had a father and although Henry certainly was not her biological father, she felt that he had become one in spirit. Henry’s eyes welled up with tears. From that night on, the two formed a special bond that they would share for the rest of their lives.

The events of this story are entirely fictional and are products of the author’s imagination. Images included are meant for illustration purposes only. Any resemblance to actual events, places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.