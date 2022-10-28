Man Sues Doctors Over Trans Surgery He Regrets Undergoing￼

What Did I Do?

The psychiatrist suggested taking tablets to stop his testosterone production and urged him to begin gender transition as soon as feasible. Naturally, the man revealed his mental conditions and questioned the psychiatrist as to why she advocated for gender treatment without considering all of the circumstances.

He didn't push any more than that; he was too young and defenseless. He started his gender transition, established himself as a woman, and changed his name. After the last treatment, he had only one thought on his mind: "Oh God. What did I do?

The Brave Decision of Riley Edwards

Riley Edwards merely wanted to live in a body he felt connected to when he bravely decided to undergo gender reassignment.

He had experienced many ups and down during his life, the latter being more prominent than the former. He had believed that gender reassignment was the solution to his problems for the longest time. When he finally realized his mistake, it was too late.

Spending Life In London

Riley is a typical Londoner who lives in Bexley under the care of his sister Mario and Cliff, her husband. Riley, currently a male, spent his late 20s as a woman named Denise. He only decided to change his gender following a spate of unfortunate incidents.

By sharing his experience with the public, he aims to influence many individuals to reconsider gender reassignment before making their life-altering choices.

His Early Years

In the late 1980s, Riley was born in London to a mom who worked as a nurse and a dad who owned a butchery. His life wasn't the most pleasant, especially after losing both parents at five to a terrible accident.

Riley would go through the most difficult mental battles in his life while living with his sister Marion, a young adult working and residing in Bexley.

Questions Arise

In his adolescent years, Riley discovered he was struggling with his sexual identity. He struggled heavily to repress these emotions, but anxiety and depression eventually set in.

He also developed obsessive-compulsive disorder due to his repetitious actions to hide his true nature and unhappiness. Despite each disorder's severity, it was merely the beginning of his lifelong issues.

Discovering Gender Dysphoria

In his early twenties, Riley discovered gender dysphoria while seeking support on online forums. The discomfort a person may experience due to a mismatch between their gender identity and biological sex is known as gender dysphoria.

Riley believed that gender dysphoria was the cause of everything he was experiencing. He became even more perplexed when the folks he encountered on those sites persuaded him that he might be trans.

Acquiring Professional Help

Riley, fighting alone in such a world, did the only thing he could: he sought out professional help. His visits to the offices resulted in recommendations for a physician who did not contest his diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

As part of the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear NHS Foundation Trust, the doctor directed him to the Northern Region Gender Dysphoria Service. Riley's issues would start to develop a life of their own at that point.

Making An Appointment

Riley overcame a complex and lengthy process to get an appointment with a psychiatrist for the program, but he was determined to see it through.

Before the same doctor diagnosed him with transsexualism, he went to two appointments with her. Riley accepted his prognosis, but he couldn't help but think it strange that each appointment had lasted less than thirty minutes.

Moving Forward

The doctor suggested medicines that would stop Riley's testosterone production and urged him to begin his gender transformation as soon as possible. Riley addressed his mental health difficulties, questioning the psychiatrist why she was pushing for gender treatment without considering the whole picture.

Riley didn't push much further than that, considering how young and defenseless he was. He started the gender transition process, declared himself a woman, and changed his name to Denise. When the final operation was over, he just had one thought on his mind: "What have I done?

The Next Steps

Gender reassignment is a drawn-out and challenging process. It takes several months to finish and requires enormous mental strength. It involves taking prescription medications and undergoing several operations.

Riley did his best to delay the next step since he knew there was no turning back once he entered the surgical area. But delaying would have an undesired effect.

A Confusing Time

Riley turned down the first surgery offer, claiming he wasn't ready for the life-altering step. He was still unsure whether he wanted to change his gender fully.

The hormone pills he'd been taking were already changing his body, making him appear more feminine. But although he couldn't bring himself to leave the program, he also couldn't opt out because of one crucial reason.

His Reason For Staying

Riley had been in the reassignment program for months now. But his reason for sticking around was different than most people's reasons for staying. In the time he’d been part of the program, he'd been receiving therapy to help him cope with his mental issues.

He felt strongly that those sessions were his lifeline in his dark world. Although he was unsure about going through with surgery, he knew he couldn't leave because of the therapy. But trouble was already looming ahead.

Turning It Down

A few months passed after Riley turned down his first chance at the reassignment surgery. His assigned doctor talked to him about a second chance, insisting that Riley considers it.

But Riley was still battling with the same thoughts as before. Although he was still taking the hormone pills, he wasn't sure if he wanted to continue with surgery.

A Line To Be Crossed

"There was a finality to it that I feared," he shared. "It was a line I feared crossing." When asked why, he said, "Some things are irreversible. Once you cross that threshold, you must now commit."

Regrettably, the program would begin pressuring him to start the surgeries. When he maintained that he was unsure, they came after the only thing keeping him sane.

The Stakes

"They threatened to kick me out of the program," Riley said. "It was either I continued with the process or step away completely."

Seeing that the therapy sessions were the only thing keeping him afloat in this suffocating situation, Riley keeled to the pressure. But unknown to him, someone was coming to his aid.

His Sister Is Watching

Riley's sister, Marion, closely followed his progress throughout the program. But given how Riley was secretive about everything, no doubt trying to protect her from his pain, she never told him that she was watching.

She'd seen him smile for the first time in many years because of the program. But behind these smiles were the vacant stares of a hurting man. Marion didn't know what to do.

Detective Marion

As the weeks counted, Marion realized things were more complicated than they seemed. Her little brother was going through a very difficult time, perhaps even more difficult than he was letting on.

As any loving sister would, she began digging into the program. She met with some program heads, learning more about what was happening. It was then that she discovered the harsh truth.

Digging Deeper

Meeting with some of the program heads as someone who wanted to join the process, Marion learned that the doctors had little to no regard for patient welfare.

They were pushing for gender reassignment surgeries without fully diagnosing their patients. The way they saw it, whoever participated in the program wanted only one thing.

Her Findings

"I discovered that the program was only there to do one thing, facilitate gender reassignments. Simply put, it didn't seem to care about the patients' problems that might've been influencing their decisions.

To make matters even worse, the larger population in the program was a younger demographic of highly impressionable young adults. "They didn't know what they were signing up for."

Seeing From His Perspective

Starting to finally understand why her brother seemed lost in a part of his life where he should have been happy, Marion confronted him.

What she'd uncovered in the program was enough for her to convince Riley to at least halt the procedures. But confronting him, she discovered that everything wasn't as black and white as she thought.

He’s Been Stalling

Marion had enough evidence to pull the plug on the entire operation. She had always been responsible for Riley, and although she knew this was what he wanted, she couldn't let him continue without first considering everything.

But while speaking with him, she found out that he'd been stalling for months, unsure about the surgeries. Her eyes would flow with tears when he opened up.

Understanding Him

Riley explained his problem to Marion. He told her about how happy he was with the process at first, especially the therapy sessions, which made him feel less alone.

He also explained the surgery portion of the process and the threats he'd received from the program. They would kick him out if he didn't continue with the process. He was distraught.

What He Needs

Marion asked Riley what he wanted to do, and he replied that he needed those therapy sessions. The program was adding more pressure, informing him that they'd take him off their list if he kept turning down surgery opportunities.

Seeing how far he'd come and how much the program had done for him, Riley did the worst thing he could for himself. He succumbed to the pressure.

Thinking It Through

Riley had turned down two different surgery opportunities before finally giving in. He'd only stayed in the program for this long because of the mental therapy he got alongside the procedures.

"Those therapy sessions were my lifeline," Riley shared. "I was battling many self-worth issues at the time, feeling like I wasn't even supposed to be alive." The program informed him that he could continue therapy only if he participated in the surgeries.

Another Alternative

Riley and Marion tried to find alternative ways to solve their issue. But regular therapy was far too expensive for them.

With Riley making the final decision, they opted to continue with the gender reassignment program. The final floodgates holding back their problems were about to burst open.

Succumbing To The Pressure

Before they knew it, nurses wheeled Riley to the operating room for irreversible surgery. "I didn't even see the surgeon," he shared. "I was very much in the mindset of "I'm here now, there's no stopping it even if I wanted to."

The process involves surgically removing parts of the male reproductive system and replacing them with female organs. Although the surgery would be successful, Riley would come out with a single question seared into his mind: "Oh God. What have I done?"

His Life Now

Riley's life has become almost unbearable, with his health digging into his job as a civil servant and personal life. "It takes me about ten to fifteen minutes in the bathroom while taking a short call," he said.

"My body is numb, shell-choked from all the procedure done to it." He is filled with regret for falling victim to a process that seemingly preyed on his vulnerability.

The Truth

As it stands, Riley is among an emerging population of individuals who took part in gender reassignment due to pressure.

Their medical practitioners didn't consider the various factors around their patients' situations, pushing them into irreversible procedures that have ruined lives instead of saving them. Most of these individuals were misled into believing they were on the right path.

Legal Steps

Derrick Hanningfield, Riley's barrister, stated that Riley and the many like him are now faced with "a lifetime of medical care and consequences."

Riley is suing the program he took part in. He believes he was pushed into making "the biggest mistake of his life" that has left him "infertile, incontinent, and with ongoing pain."

A Better System

"Transition is now being sold to people on a mass scale," Riley says. "I'm proof the whole system has to become far more robust. How many more people are out there like me, vulnerable and impressionable?"

He hopes his story will encourage folk to think everything through before taking or prescribing steps they can't reverse.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.