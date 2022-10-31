Strangers With The Same Name And Face Get DNA Test

Mirror Image

While they waited for the DNA test results to arrive, Brady Feigl and Bradly Feigl anxiously glanced at each other. Looking at each other was like looking in a mirror, considering that the two men were identical. They appeared to be twins and shared the same name, so how could they not have grown up together?

Both men's stomachs were in knots when the results finally came in. What exactly had their parents been hiding all these years?

Brady Number 1

YouTube - Inside Edition

Brady Feigl (to minimize confusion, we'll refer to him as Brady Number 1) was a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had been a huge baseball fan for as long as he could remember.

Along with being a straight-A student, he was also tall and had an athletic build. His mother loved to brag about him to anyone who would listen. Until he met the other Brady, Brady Number 1 had always loved and trusted his parents.

Brady Number 2

YouTube - Inside Edition

Brady Fiegl, who we'll refer to as Brady Number 2, was a fun-loving guy and the class clown. He was raised in Houston, Texas. He had a passion for baseball since he was a child, much like Brady Number 1. He was adopted when he was just a baby by his loving parents, and they provided for him in every way.

Brady had always wondered what his life had been like prior to being adopted. Who are his biological parents? Did he have any siblings? However, as soon as he saw Brady Number 1, he knew they were somehow related.

A Shared Passion

YouTube - Inside Edition

Baseball was a sport that both Bradys stuck with into their teenage years and beyond. They were both accepted to the University of Texas in Arlington. Brady Number 1 majored in political science, while Brady Number 2 majored in accounting.

They made time for baseball, their true passion, despite working hard to study and maintain decent grades. Later, both Bradys met while playing for the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

Unable To Tell Them Apart

YouTube - Inside Edition

Their coach initially found it amusing that he had two players who he couldn't tell apart, but it didn't take long until managing the two identical redheads turned into a challenge.

Both Bradys would respond each time he called for one. The joke was now becoming not just confusing but also incredibly annoying. The next thing Coach Johnson said would alter both of the Bradys' lives forever.

Coincidence Or Not?

YouTube - Inside Edition

After becoming increasingly frustrated with the unusual situation, Coach Johnson remarked, "You two need to determine if you're related or not because you're both equally obnoxious!"

The two Bradys exchanged startling glances as they contemplated whether or not their similar appearances and shared last names meant more than they had assumed. There was no way that that was just a coincidence, right?

Fred and George Weasley

YouTube - Inside Edition

The baseball team for the Bradys enjoyed making fun of the redheaded "twins." In an effort to distinguish them, they started calling them Fred and George after Ron Weasley's twin redheaded brothers in Harry Potter.

The Bradys played the joke since Brady Number 2 was the class clown of the pair and everyone found it amusing. That was until the joke became too serious to handle.

Crossing The Line

YouTube - Inside Edition

The Bradys grew increasingly uncomfortable as the Fred and George joke among their teammates continued.

They started to examine the possibility that they were related. The joke crossed the line when one of the teammates remarked that the two had the same mother. They needed to know the truth.

Twin Brothers?

YouTube - Inside Edition

After their teammate's snarky comments, the two Bradys sat down together and discussed the likelihood that they might genuinely be twins or brothers. After all, they shared the same height, wore glasses, and even shared the same sense of humor.

Their sole distinction was the color of their eyes: Brady Number 2 had blue eyes, while Brady 1 had hazel ones. However, Brady 1's mother had blue eyes, while Brady 2 was an adoptive child. They seized the chance to discover whether their parents had lied when it was presented to them.

Yet Another Similarity

YouTube - Inside Edition

Inside Edition scheduled an interview with the doppelgangers in 2018 after learning about them.

The Bradys disclosed even another astounding similarity during the interview: they both had the same medical surgery on their elbows, and it was even carried out by the same doctor! In actuality, the Bradys first became familiar at that point.

The Same Procedure

YouTube - Inside Edition

The surgeon who performed the surgery on both Bradys, Dr. Dave Andrews, was confused by the doppelgangers. He called Brady 2, thinking he was Brady 1. "The way we found out about it actually (was through) Dr. Andrews' office,' explained Brady 2.

"He's the guy who (performed) both of our surgeries.” So, Brady 2 already knew that there was someone out there who had the same name as him before the pair met.

Becoming Famous

YouTube - Inside Edition

“I was probably six or seven months out of surgery, and their office called our trainer and said, 'Hey, when's Brady reporting for surgery? Is he getting down here tomorrow?' He was like, 'He had it six months ago. What are you talking about?'" Brady 2 explained.

And when Inside Edition aired the story of the two Bradys, people lost their minds.

Causing A Stir

YouTube - Inside Edition

Now, everyone knew about the two Bradys and all their similarities. “The week that it hit TV, my phone blew up,” Brady 2 said. The constant notifications he was getting started to become so intrusive that had to put it on airplane mode for eight hours at a time.

Still, the buzz on social media grew and grew. Everyone insisted that “they had to be related” or were even “long-lost twins who were separated at birth.”

Help From Fans

YouTube - Inside Edition

The two matching players had become fan favorites with the Texas Rangers fans and everyone who saw their interview. Their fans were so obsessed with the possibility that the two were related that they set up a Kickstarter to pay for a DNA test.

The Kickstarter reached its target, and the players were approached about doing the test. The two men agreed to it and knew that this was the defining moment of their relationship.

The Moment Everyone Had Been Waiting For

YouTube - Inside Edition

The two Bradys had created such a stir that Inside Edition returned to interview them for the second time in a follow-up segment.

The cameras rolled as they captured the moment the Bradys placed their saliva samples in the test tubes and put them back into the plastic seal they had arrived in. It was a tense moment.

German Ancestry

YouTube - Inside Edition

In the interview, one of the Bradys explained that he had been to Ellis Island and had looked their shared name up. It turned out that some Fiegels had come to America from Germany, so it was very likely that they had descended from that German family.

But that revelation hadn’t led them any closer to the truth. The two Bradys were more curious now than ever before.

The Results

YouTube - Inside Edition

Brady and Brady gave saliva samples, and their tests were sent away for analysis. They knew that the results would be life-changing. They had been dogged by rumors of being twins separated at birth for years.

They were visibly nervous as they read the first results. They couldn’t believe it. The results showed them that they did have many similarities.

The DNA Test

YouTube - Inside Edition

When they looked through their ancestry DNA, one of the Bradys revealed the top result of his ancestry, and the other Brady was shocked.

The two Feigl’s could see that they both had the exact same amount of Germanic ancestry at 53% each. That was most likely where their matching surname came from. So, were they twins?

Differences

YouTube - Inside Edition

However, the similarities stopped at the Bradys’ shared German ancestry. Brady 2 had 2% Irish/Scottish ancestry, while Brady 1 had 10%. So, they finally knew that they definitely were not twins.

The two players were taken aback by the results but were glad their parents hadn’t lied to them. However, they were still connected in one very important way.

Connected Forever

YouTube - Inside Edition

The two men have become very close friends throughout the years and still have the nicknames Fred and George, which their coach now uses to differentiate them. Their experience of having a DNA test together has bonded them forever.

Despite not actually being blood-related, the redheaded baseball stars still consider themselves to be brothers.

Art Lovers

pexels-chokniti-khongchum

But the Brady's weren't the only people to have their paths collide in the most unexpected way and discover they had a lot in common.

Two unsuspecting art lovers would form a friendship online after realizing they had so much in common regarding looks and likes. But their world would be turned upside down when they decided to take a DNA test.

A Quiet Evening

pexels-cottonbro

This particular story occurred in Los Angeles, California, where a tattoo artist was relaxing in his apartment after a long day at work. He'd only hoped to catch up on his favorite tv series with his girlfriend when his phone started ringing out of nowhere.

Seeing it was his best friend, he quickly answered. But what his friend would share would leave him speechless.

Just A Call

pexels-maria-geller

Davis Figueroa was your everyday twenty-nine-year-old tattoo artist looking to make a name for himself in the cultural melting pot of the City of Angels.

After dedicating years of his life to learning fine arts and translating it into the tattoo scene, Davis was well on his way to making his dream come true. He had no idea how one phone call would change his life.

He's Excellent At What He Does

pexels-wendelin-jacober

Davis had established a loyal online following by posting his work on Instagram. He was not only good at what he did but highly sought after by tattoo enthusiasts all over the country.

But that evening, he only wanted to forget about his career and take a breather. But his best friend called, telling him to check an Instagram account.

A Lover Of Art

pexels-lisa-fotios

Not knowing what to expect, Davis did as his best friend commanded, meeting with an account filled to the brim with fine arts paintings and sculptures.

As a lover of art, Davis was taken aback by the sheer mastery of what he was seeing. But his mouth fell open when he saw who the account belonged to.

A Painter From New York

pexels-ana-souza

The man in the pictures, a painter from New York City, bore a striking resemblance to Davis. Everything was identical, from his face, body silhouette, hairstyle, and tattoos, to his taste in art, music, and food.

Davis couldn't understand it. He sent the man a message, and the man, Eric, was just as astonished by Davis's Instagram profile. By the end of that week, the two had become best friends.

Getting To Know Each Other

pexels-shelagh-murphy

Davis and Eric got to know each other more, even introducing themselves to their friends over the internet. But with each passing day, they would start wondering if they were related or if they were only similar in taste and likes.

Everything changed one day. The two started talking about their parentage. The more they shared, the more they realized they needed to take a DNA test.

Touring The Country

pexels-cottonbro

Eric was the one who brought up the conversation. He'd heard Davis mention that his late dad was a drummer in a band in the 80s and loved touring the country in his Harley Davidson.

Davis found the story odd because his mom always talked about his dad playing in a band before he settled down. But one piece of information would bring everything to light.

Talking About His Dad

pexels-cottonbro

Eric shared that he had never met his dad, who was never in the picture since his birth. He also shared that his mom rarely talked about him. That alone made Davis ask Eric for a DNA test.

The two met in New York that summer and carried out the test. Fear coursed through Davis's veins throughout the procedure as he wondered what would happen if Eric was his brother. What would their parents say about the matter?

Already Brothers

pexels-cottonbro

The DNA results came out a week after the two men took the test. They sat in the doctor's office as he opened the envelope and read the result.

It turns out that Davis and Eric were half-brothers living on different coasts. Funny enough, the news didn't come as a surprise to both of them. It only brought them closer as they were already brothers, even without a piece of paper confirming it.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.