Mom Makes Daughter Pay Rent, Regrets It When Army Dad Returns Home Early

A Nasty Surprise

During Lt. Chris Wilson’s deployment, he received an odd message from his close friend stating that his wife was selling their furniture. He intended on surprising his family by coming home earlier than anticipated.

However, once he arrived home, he was shocked to see in what environment his daughter was living in. It was enough to confirm his suspicions. The situation did not sit right with him at all.

Going Home

Chris couldn’t help but think of his family whenever he left for deployment. Providing for his beautiful family was what kept him going. However, the strange message Chris received from his friend made him second-guess everything he believed in.

Even though he trusted his friend, he needed to see it for himself. He booked the first flight home a month earlier than intended. If there was nothing to find, he would at least be able to spend some time with his family.

Not What He Expected

Once Chris arrived home, he was stunned. Never in a million years could he have predicted what he would walk into.

He fully intended on surprising his wife, but in the end, she was the one who surprised him. His daughter was involved in the surprise, and he couldn’t believe what was happening

Home Sweet Home

As soon as Chris opened his front door, he was beaming with excitement. He hadn’t seen his family in months. However, instead of being welcomed with open arms, he was welcomed with most of his furniture missing.

But it didn’t end there. When he realized what the state of the house was, his heart dropped to his stomach. He couldn’t help but blame himself for leaving for such a long time.

A Lot Of Responsibility

Chris Wilson was your average dad, who frequently watched cartoons with his daughter and attended neighborhood barbeques whenever he could. He was a family man, however, he had more than one family to take care of.

His military family was demanding, especially since he was the Lieutenant. Because he had a lot more responsibility compared to the privates, he had to go on longer tours.

His Hands Were Tied

Because he was away for most of the time, he missed his wife a lot. Sadly, Chris had to miss the birth of his own daughter, it was his biggest regret.

However, there was nothing Chris could do about it. His daughter was a sweet and understanding girl who loved him, even though she only saw him every now and then. But, did his wife feel the same way?

Was She Understanding

After everything they had been through, Chris thought that his wife understood that the country had to call on him. He just hoped that it was true.

Did she start selling furniture and hide other dark secrets while he was away because he was never around to be her husband? Chris would learn soon enough.

All He Could Do

Chris couldn't be there for his family physically, but he did work incredibly hard at the military base so that he could at least provide for them.

His wife had her own job, but she barely made enough money to survive. Therefore, they relied heavily on Chris’s financial contribution. Was his wife satisfied with that?

Confusion

After being on active duty for a few months, he received the strangest text. Chris liked to keep up to date with everything going on back home, so it wasn’t surprising that his friend texted him

Being gone for so long meant Chris needed to stay in touch with his friends over text messages and phone calls. But the text from his friend made him scratch his head in confusion.

Not Like The Other Messages

It broke Chris’s heart that he had to leave his friend and family so often. Thankfully, Kenny, his friend would always text him with the latest town news.

But Kenny’s newest text wasn’t about a weather update or some local drama. No, it was about his wife. A chill ran down his spine. It was unbelievable.

Updates

Kenny frequently gave Chris status updates on unimportant issues as a method of staying in touch. Usually, it was what had been reported in the local news or other small issues.

Chris saw the message as he glanced down at his phone in between shifts. He was aware that he needed to get home right away. He would have to approach an administrator and ask for leave right away.

Concerns

The message's reference to his wife was what made it so worrying. Kenny never mentioned his wife in any of his remarks. Up to this point, he had no reason to.

Chris' wife was involved, but it wasn't the only thing that upset him. His concerns were aroused by the message's content, which led him to request leave.

Requesting Time Off

"Chris, I just thought you should know your wife is selling the furniture out of your house," was the message. Chris's eyes widened.

In his thoughts, warning signals flashed. He wasn't expected to take leave for another month, which was the problem. But he would put on his biggest smile and try to find a solution.

Fingers Crossed

Chris asked for a leave of absence from the army base's administrative office. He merely hoped that because of his impeccable record, they would grant it to him.

They advised him to wait a day while they processed the request. He worried about what was going on at home the entire time. Did she intend to leave him but was reluctant to tell him?

Worries

Chris was a wonderful guy, but he had a tendency to overthink things. His thoughts wandered to what might be happening at home as he awaited the response to his plea.

That evening, as he lay on his bunk, he considered all the things that could go drastically wrong in his life. It was still his life even though he wasn't at home too often. Everything he valued was in his home, but would he still have a place to return to?

Approved

The next day, Chris busied himself with the normal tasks on the base while he waited for the result to come back. By afternoon, he had gotten an email from just the faculty he was looking for.

It was about his requested leave. He opened the email and breathed a sigh of relief. His leave was approved immediately.

Flying Home

Chris chartered a flight back to Dallas and was happy to be coming home, even if it wasn't for the right reasons. He just hoped that it was nothing and that he'd be able to enjoy his time with his family.

He sat on his flight and pulled out a photo of his young daughter and his wife. Nothing made him happier, but what would he be met with when he got back?

Getting Home

After his flight, Chris got a cab back from the airport to his house. He felt a pang of anxiety as he pulled into the street where his house was. He expected to see it in shambles or maybe even a for-sale sign in the front yard.

But as the cab pulled out in front of the driveway, he looked at the house that he hadn't seen in three months with scrutinizing eyes. What would he make of it?

It Looked Normal

To Chris' surprise, the house looked just the way he had left it, at least on the outside. But as he walked towards the front door, he felt an uneasiness creep over him.

With every step closer, he felt dread slowly creep up his spine. He got to the front door and turned his key in the lock. But he had no idea what he would be met with once he walked inside.

His Friend Was Right

Chris walked into the living room and noticed that the couch was gone. A lot of the other furniture was missing too. He then turned to walk upstairs to check out the bedroom. He knew his daughter would be at school. But he didn't expect his wife to be home.

That's when he stumbled into something that he would never have thought possible. He heard his wife's voice from the bedroom. Then he heard the clear voice of a man. She definitely wasn't alone.

The Voice Of A Man

That's when he stumbled into something that he would never have thought possible. He heard his wife's voice from the bedroom. Then he heard the clear voice of a man. She definitely wasn't alone.

He started questioning his whole world. He couldn’t help leaving for months on end, did she really replace him?

Furious

Chris felt his blood boil as he approached the door. He hated confrontations, but this was the last straw. He kicked the door open and looked into his bedroom.

His military training had kicked in, and he was ready to take on any threat in the room. But then he noticed that his wife wasn't in trouble. It was actually quite the opposite.

The Bed

Chris's eyes went to the bed in the corner, where he saw his wife and a stranger. He couldn't say or do anything. He just stood frozen at what he saw in front of him.

He didn't quite understand what was going on. His wife would have to give him a really good explanation to get out of this one. When she saw him, tears rolled down her cheeks.

Happy To See Him

The scene that Chris stumbled into was his wife standing on the bed without any sheets or duvets on it. It had been wrapped up like it was ready to be moved.

But that wasn't everything. There was also a man in a boiler suit with her. It must have been the man that belonged to the voice he had heard. But what was he even doing here?

Strangest Thing He’d Ever Seen

Chris just stood in the doorway with his mouth open. It was like a scene out of a drama show that his wife often made him watch.

It was one of the strangest things he'd ever seen in his life. His wife, however, just seemed happy to see him. Tears streamed down her face as she went in to hug him. But she needed to explain herself.

What Was Going On?

Chris was a little relieved that the man seemed to be there for professional reasons. But what was going on?

Chris needed answers. And he would try to get them out of his wife. Before he could say anything, though, she told him that it would be better if they spoke in the kitchen. That was her first mistake.

Looking Into His Daughter's Room

As Chris turned to walk down the stairs, he couldn't help but peer into his daughter's open room. That's when his anger flared up again. He saw something very distressing.

Her daughter's bed was gone, and in its place were a few pillows on the ground. Was his princess really sleeping on the floor? What was going on?

Demanding Answers

Once in the kitchen, Chris demanded to know what was going on. Where was all of the furniture, and most importantly, where was his daughter's bed? Why was she sleeping on the floor?

"Well…" his wife started as she looked at the kitchen floor. "She has been sleeping on the floor, but don't worry about it." How could she say something like that? Then Chris' mind went to the worst thing it could.

Moving?

Were they moving out, maybe? It would explain the man upstairs moving out their beds and the furniture downstairs. Were his wife and daughter secretly moving away while he was on duty?

He mustered up the courage to ask her in a hoarse voice. But what he was about to tell him would break his heart more than any of his military-related injuries could.

Excuses

He was ready to hear what she had to say, but before she could, the man from upstairs came down the stairs with the bed wrapped up. He told his wife that he was ready to leave with it.

Chris still wanted some answers. But he thought of a brilliant idea. He told his wife he’d help the man pack the mattress into the van parked outside. As a soldier, this was his way of gathering more information, so he knew what he was up against.

Going Outside

Chris followed the mysterious man with the bed outside under the guise of helping him with the mattress.

As he helped carry it to the van, he thought about what he was going to do next. He was thinking on the fly when the idea came to him. He would ask the man outside, out of earshot of his wife, an important question.

What’s Going On?

After he finished helping move the mattress into the van, he turned to the man and pulled out his wallet. His eyes glinted as he flashed a friendly grin.

He pulled out ten dollars and handed them to the man, thanking him for his help. Then he said, “Where’s this thing going anyway?” The man looks confused for a moment before falling right into his trap.

Some Of The Truth

The man said, “My house, actually.” But now Chris was the one that was confused. He now knew some more of the truth, but it had backfired on him. Why was his wife giving their couch to some random guy?

Did she know him more intimately than he initially thought? His head was spinning even more than it was before.

Asking Who He Was

Chris’ subterfuge didn’t work out as he intended. This time he’d use a much more direct technique. He just outright asked the man how he knew his wife and what was going on.

The man looked even more defensive than before, but once again, he began explaining, “I dunno what you’re talking about…” But would it be enough for Chris?

I Bought It

“…I bought it from your wife because she offered it to me cheap, and my wife had been complaining about ours for a while now.” The man explained.

Chris immediately understood what was going on now. He was thankful that it wasn’t what he thought it was, but he still had a burning question in his mind.

Why?

Chris stood there in the driveway, lost in thought for a while. He was thinking hard about all of the facts laid out in front of him. Why on earth was his wife selling their furniture?

He now felt confident in confronting his wife, who was still waiting for him inside the house. He just wondered what could have possessed her to make his child sleep on the floor.

Confronting Her

He walked back inside the house and saw his wife waiting in the kitchen for him. She looked down at her feet and didn’t look happy. This made him wonder what was going on even more than before.

He sat down next to her and knew he couldn’t delay the inevitable any longer. He asked the important question.

The Fateful Question

He looked at his wife and mustered up the courage to ask her, “Honey, I spoke to the man outside, and he told me you were selling the furniture. Why would you let our daughter sleep on the floor?”

She abruptly burst into tears in front of him. That’s when he knew that it must have been much worse than he initially thought.

A Matter Of Money

His wife explained in a sad tone that it was due to financial problems. Chris couldn't understand and asked her what she meant by that.

She broke down and spilled everything. It had been a long three months, and Chris clearly didn't know what was going on, but his wife was about to enlighten him on the grim turn of events.

Fired

"I had to take a pay cut from work, and that meant that we've had to scale back a few things in order to afford groceries, water, and electricity." She finally told Chris.

He couldn't believe it. So they weren't moving out. But it was almost as bad since it meant he had failed his family, and his own daughter had to sleep on the floor because of their financial situation. He understood why she didn't tell him. She was as proud as he was when it came to her career.

Devastated

Chris was devastated, he had no idea that it was this bad. He had to think of a way to fix things. As the man of the house, he couldn’t bear to let his wife and child sleep on the floor while he was on duty.

Then he thought of something that had come up a few months ago. It was something from his work that might actually save them after all.

A Solution

Chris pondered a solution until it came to him. He reassured her that he would make a plan that would mean that they could at least sleep on beds like most people.

He had already devised his plan. He had saved it for a happy moment, maybe over dinner or champagne. But now he would have to let the cat out of the bag. He’d have to tell them the startling truth.

Things Were Changing At Work

Chris’ work had also been changing, just like his wife’s. It seemed fair that if he hadn’t shared his news, why should he be angry about her hiding it?

But thankfully, his news wasn’t nearly as dire as hers. His was going to be a simple change in the chain of command. But would it be able to save the day he was hoping it would?

Explaining His Career

Although she knew that Chris was a military soldier, she knew little about what he did. The stereotype of a typical soldier didn’t exactly help, either.

To tell her what would save them, he would have to explain his position in the military. Up until now, Chris was a lieutenant, but a recent mishap during a training exercise showed that he was no longer capable of that position.

Unfit As A Lieutenant

Chris hadn’t wanted to tell his wife, but he was recently found to be unfit as a lieutenant after an accident during a training exercise. He didn’t know how to tell her in a way that felt right.

He decided that he would just go out and say it. “Honey, I’m no longer a lieutenant. During a training exercise, there was a terrible mishap. Here’s what happened:”

What Happened

Chris explained how he had diffused a dangerous situation when a rookie enlisted soldier failed to throw a grenade after throwing it. The rookie was his responsibility, so he took it upon himself to fix things.

He grabbed the live grenade off of the floor, where it landed just feet away from everyone else, and tossed it as far toward the explosive range as he could.

No Consequences

The Major on the base saw what had happened and approached Chris. He expected the worst chewing out of his life. But there was something different about the way the Major walked towards him.

He congratulated Chris on his bravery and told him that not only was he not going to be in trouble - he’d put in a good word to get him promoted.

A Promotion

He had been offered a promotion in rank along with a raise. He was going to wait and talk to his wife before making a decision. But now, it was a no-brainer. Everyone would be financially secure, and his daughter could get her bed back.

Chris had already ordered his daughter and wife new beds by the time his daughter came home from school. She was happy to see him say the least.

Smile On Her Face

Chris surprised his daughter when she got home. She was shedding tears of joy over seeing her dad after months without him. But that was only the start.

How have things been while I’ve been gone, honey?” Chris asked, his bundle of joy, but that’s when her smile stopped, and he noticed tears form in her eyes. Clearly, things had been harder than Chris thought.

Tears

“Things have been hard, but mommy promises that things will get better. I’m really happy that you’re home.” Chris knew that no child should ever have to go through what his daughter did. But he knew his wife was trying her best.

He had a surprise for her. He knew she must have had many aches from sleeping on the floor. He was about to give her the gift that she didn’t expect. She just thought her dad was home.

Things Will Get Better

“Of course, things will get better, honey!” Chris said. In his defense, he genuinely thought that things would get a lot better than they were. But then his daughter said something she wasn’t supposed to.

“So now I can have a bed again? That means Mommy doesn’t have to punish me anymore!” A switch flipped in Chris’ head. What was she talking about?

Punished?

Chris thought about all of the times that he was gone. Was his wife doing things to their daughter that he wouldn’t have agreed with? He needed to quickly find out what his daughter was being punished for.

“What do you mean by being punished, honey?” Chris delicately asked. But he made a mistake being so blunt. His daughter immediately withdrew. What was going on?

Not Supposed To Say

“Why was mommy punishing you, honey?” Chris rephrased, putting on a smile and soft voice. But all he could get out of his daughter was a mumble under her breath, saying, “I’m not supposed to say.”

This set off alarm bells in Chris’ head. A parent always fears the worst when it comes to their child’s safety, even if it’s from the other parent.

Brainstorming

Chris knew that he had to brainstorm if he was going to figure out anything about the current situation. If he was too blunt, his daughter would never tell him the truth, but if he was too soft, then he may never find out what was going on.

He had to keep a perfect balance in order to find out the truth. As a military man, he had dealt with delicate situations before.

Personal Matter

Even though Chris had disarmed bombs and dragged injured soldiers out of the line of fire, this circumstance felt much more vital. Because it was a personal matter, and it affected those he held close.

He didn’t want anything bad to happen to his daughter, so he knew he had to find out the truth before it was too late.

Getting More Information

Chris decided that he could make a bargain with his daughter. “If you tell me what you were being punished for. I bet I can get mommy to stop.”

The little girl looked over at her father and smiled. “Okay.”

The Truth

Chris asked his daughter for everything. “Well, it started when I lost my bed. Mommy said she was punishing me.” The girl told her father as she swayed back and forth.

“I did something wrong, and mommy didn’t want you to know about it.” Chris didn’t like secrets, “What did you do, honey?” He knew he was close to the truth now.

A Punish-Reward System

Chris wasn’t ready for what his little girl told him. “Mommy and I have a reward and punishment system. I was being naughty and not doing my homework. When I didn’t do it, she would take away one of my toys.”

“When I was good and did it, she would buy me a treat every Friday.” The girl said with a broad smile, proud of her accomplishments.

Finally, Understood

Chris breathed a sigh of relief. He got worked up over something so simple. He trusted his wife’s discipline techniques. He just wanted to be in the loop. She probably didn’t want him to know since he had so much on his plate already.

But now that the matter was resolved, he bent to one knee and pulled out his phone. “Do you wanna see what I ordered for you, sunshine?”

Her New Bed

Chris smiled and showed her a photo on his phone. It was a pink princess bed with the comfiest mattress he could find. His little girl would never sleep on the floor again as long as her dad was around.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.