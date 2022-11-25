Principal Refuses To Let Boy Speak, Has No Idea School’s On Fire

Run Now

The boy was getting more nervous. Mitchies heart was pounding through his chest. His adrenaline was rushing through his body now. He couldn't see anything around him. His brain was in emergency mode.

He never expected to find this, especially at his school. And yet there it was, in front of his eyes. This was something they had always been warned about. He never thought it would really happen. Who was doing this to them?

Afraid

The Mirror

His first thoughts were to run. He wanted to scream but his throat was dry in fear. He choked up. He had to do something. So he sprinted straight down the corridor.

He knew he had to get everyone out of the school. But the clock was ticking, and time was running out. He had to warn everyone now. Time was of the essence and he had to get to the office now.

High School Ends

Stephen Lloyd - Youtube

All the children were looking forward to the upcoming graduation. Mitchie Smith was especially excited because he and his friends had some fun plans.

Although the students were excited about going to college, they were going to miss their old teachers. The graduation party was all the talk throughout the school

Departing Thoughts

CBS News

It was one of the last weeks of school and Mitchie was determined to make the most out of every day. He greeted all his friends and teachers happily and made an effort to smile today.

With all the excitement of the time, nobody suspected that anything could go wrong. Little did they know how exciting things would get at the school.

Final Goodbyes

Stephen Lloyd - Youtube

Mitchie had bought some iced coffees for his group of friends. They were happily drinking and laughing in the corridor. This was one of the things he would miss the most about school.

He was always a good student. This was the best year of high school for him. He felt like he had finally found his place but now it was already time for him to leave.

Probably Prom King

Famous Birthdays

Mitchie was n of the popular bys. All the teachers and even staff knew him well and encouraged him to fulfill his dreams. He was also a genuinely kind and caring person so it was easy for people to get along with him.

But not even the most diligent student would have been able to predict what happened next.

Starting His Day

Stephen Lloyd - Youtube

The first lesson of the day was History. He laughed to himself thinking this was probably one of the last times he would complain about how boring it was. He looked at the clock and sighed. He couldn't wait until break time.

Mitchie was looking forward to lunch with his friends. He had no idea how eventful his school day was actually going to be.

Last Walk Down The Hallways

Stephen Lloyd - Youtube

Promptly after the lesson Mitchie jumped out of his desk and ran to the hallway to meet his friends. They sat together and enjoyed one of their last lunches together.

As Mitchie looked through the hallway, he felt a bit emotional. He was going to miss this place He had been a big part in creating great memories at the school. He would be leaving a piece of himself behind.

All The Happiness and Sadness

Pinterest

There were a few groups of other students standing around. Everyone was hugging, signing shirts, and exchanging mementos, some couldn't hold in their tears and cried nonstop. The final goodbyes were getting more real.

The unsuspecting students didn't have a clue that things would get more emotional as the day proceeded. There wouldn't just be tears of joy and friendship but tears of fear and pain.

Best Lesson

Stephen Lloyd - Youtube

After their short break, Mitchie and his friends went off to their next class. This was secretly Mitchies favorite class. He loved to draw but didn't spend enough time on it.

Mrs. Michele the art teacher always encouraged Mitchie to practice his freehand drawing more. But Mitchie couldn't because his parents preferred him to focus on Maths and Science.

Stern Look

Stephen Lloyd - Youtube

He sat at his table and smiled at his teacher. Usually, she gave back a cheery smile at the beginning of every class, but this time was different.

Instead, a stern look was plastered on her face. Suddenly, she started to make her way over to Mitchie. And a terrible feeling hit the pit of his stomach.

Running An Errand

Understood.org

What did his teacher want to tell him? By the look on her face, it looked like it was something serious. Mitchie braced himself for what she had to say.

“Will you take these documents to the headteacher please Mitchie?” she asked. “Sure thing!” Mitchie responded, flashing his smile. He picked up the documents and made his way to the principal's office.

He Saw It

Public Domain

At first, Mitchie thought it would be something more serious. But what was in those papers? Well, that was none of his business. As he walked down the eerily quiet hallway, memories of his school years came flooding back.

But then suddenly, in the corner of his eye, he saw something outside. And what he saw made his stomach drop to his knees.

Terror And Shock

Stephen Lloyd - Youtube

This had to be some sort of joke. Mitchie’s mouth drops wide open as his eyes fixate on what he can see outside. Confusion, terror, and adrenaline burst through his body and his breath quickens.

Right then and there, he knew what to do. However, there was something blocking him from acting. He was paralyzed.

Paralyzed

Public Domain

He had to get help. He had to do something; he couldn’t just stand here. But for some reason, he couldn’t move one muscle of his body.

He was frozen in his tracks, filled with terror and anxiety. After a few seconds, he snapped out of it and raced to the principal. He had to get everyone out of here.

Running For Help

Stephen Lloyd - Youtube

Mitchie raced through the school hallways, his heartbeat in his throat. Finally, he reached the principal's office and he burst inside.

“Sir, sir,” Mitchie yelled out. The principal was inside, however, he was speaking to someone else. “Just wait boy,” the principal said, his tone blunt. But Mitchie couldn’t wait any longer. Time was running out.

You Need To See This!

Public Domain

“Sir, please you need to come here and see this!” Mitchie proclaimed. With each second that passed, Mitchie’s pulse beat faster and faster, to the point where it felt like his heart was about to jump out of his mouth.

What he saw outside still burned into the back of his mind, he had to make sure everyone was safe.

“Sir, Please!”

Public Domain

“Sir, please!” yelled Mitchie. But the principal turned around and gave Mitchie a look that could freeze ice. “What is all this yelling about? You better learn your manners, boy, and I’ll get back to you after,” he spat out.

His words were bullets hitting straight at Mitchie. How could he not realize that what he had to say was urgent?

An Emergency

Stephen Lloyd - Youtube

Mitchie knew that he couldn’t wait any longer, he yelled, “look outside sir, it’s an emergency!” Visibly annoyed, the principal muttered to himself and glanced over at Mitchie.

For the first time, he saw the look of terror on Mitchie’s face and he instantly realized that he meant business. But still, he was puzzled. What could be so urgent?

Lost For Words

Public Domain

Although slower than Mitchie would have wished, the principal then walked towards the window and peered outside. And what he saw left him lost for words.

Now he understood why Mitchie was so shaken and dismayed by what he had just seen in the hallway. How could he have been so foolish for letting this happen?

Not What He Expected

BBC

You see, a fire had broken out in one of the dustbins near the entrance. It wasn’t a rip-roaring fire but it was still a pretty wildfire, and as soon as Mitchie saw it he knew he was in trouble.

However, he had enough sense to realize that he wouldn’t be able to deal with it by himself. That’s why he ran to the school’s authorities.

“I Told You”

Youtube - KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas

The principal’s mouth dropped as he saw the fire become even stronger and even bigger. He turned to Mitchie who just smirked at him, despite the seriousness of the situation. “I told you,” Mitchie said.

The principal started to panic. Now, he had to think fast on how to deal with it. Because it wasn’t too late, was it?

Pressing The Alarm

Firezone - Youtube

There was only one thing they could do at that moment, and they both knew it: Mitchie raced down the hall and immediately smashed the fire alarm button.

The piercing sound lingered in the air, and crowds of worried students and teachers left their classrooms and started to race through the hallway.

Leaving The Building

Farmers - Harvest

Mitchie rounded up a few students and told them where to leave. Suddenly, the principal appeared and he thanked Mitchie and apologized for dismissing him and taking his fear for rudeness.

The fire department arrived 15 minutes later. Luckily for everyone, they managed to put out the fire in no time. However, things were about to get even worse for Mitchie.

Who Started It?

Firezone - Youtube

While the entire school (2,000 students to be exact) stood outside worried about their school, the fire department soon arrived. Within half an hour, they were able to put the fire out.

As soon as they did, the students cheered and applauded the fire department. But when it came to figuring out how the fire was started, all fingers started to point in one direction.

Accusations

YourTango

Everyone looked at Mitchie, and some hands in the crowd even pointed at him. Mitchie’s jaw dropped. He didn’t expect to be singled out like that. How could all those people believe he had been the one causing the fire?

Why would he even do something like that? There was no way he could be guilty. Or maybe there was?

Blame Game

Stephen Lloyd - Youtube

As Mitchie was the first to discover the fire outside, the fire department immediately blamed him for starting it. Offended and angry, Mitchie proclaimed his innocence.

The principal stared at Mitchie, baffled. What if it all had been a dumb antic? But how could that be? After all, Mitchie was one of the top students in the school. And that wasn’t all.

Model Student

Famous Birthdays

During all his years studying in that high school, Mitchie had never gotten himself in trouble. In short, Mitchie was the last person anyone could suspect of doing something like that.

But now, the principal had doubts. What if he had fooled them all along? So after thinking for a few seconds, he made a decision.

Suspended

Famous Birthdays

Mitchie was temporarily suspended until the CCTV examined on the hallways could be examined to find out how the fire started. He was devastated to hear this. What if he missed his graduation?

In order to have access to the footage, however, the school would have to get authorization from the police department. So it would take a few days, if not weeks.

Resolution

Public Domain

Thankfully, the process didn’t last for longer than a couple of days, and Mitchy was proven not guilty after CCTV footage was reviewed.

The footage showed that the fire was started by a cigarette. Mitchie was happy that the fire was resolved, now he could concentrate on the inevitable emotional next few months.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.