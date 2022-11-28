Screenshots of Weird Creepy Private Messages

For some receiving a weird or creepy private message is not new. Some of these people have even decided to upload said messages to the internet, and we must say that it's rather surprising to see what some people dare say to others. So we took some screenshots of such messages and decided to expose them.

Don't believe it can be that bad? Why not scroll down and see it for yourself? These screenshots are enough to make anyone laugh, cry and perhaps even change their account status to private. We hope you enjoy this journey as much as we did.

Not Understanding The Dress Code

Being invited to an event can be fun, especially when there's a dress code. But it's vital to know what the dress code is so we can wear something fitting.

But this dude obviously didn't get that memo. When he spoke about wearing a tux, it had absolutely nothing to do with a formal event. While this is the kind of thing movies are made of, this guy's offer was far more casual.

Who's Destroying Who?

Ah, the hackers. Those folks online who contact people and make them think they have the power. At times that might even be the case, especially if they got unauthorized access to your data. But at other times, that's just what they think.

This hacker tried to play the power card, but the tables quickly turned on him. He wasn't messing around with someone who would easily fall for his tricks. Unfortunately for him, the receiver of this text wasn't going to back down. They quickly disarmed the hacker from any ammunition he thought he might have.

That Was Fast

The older generation often gives this new generation of texters a hard time. That's mainly because they get irritated with all the selfies and stories. But there are times when they have genuine reasons for their dislike. One of those times is when the new generation starts escalating things, and they do it very fast.

This guy is a perfect example of that. Right from the start, it's clear that the girl is not interested in him. Yet, he doesn't get the point and continues putting on his charm, or so he thinks. Who offers to skip dating and get straight to the marriage? He should definitely learn to pick up on the subtle hits.

Not Trying To Be A Secret Admirer

When we think about secret admirers, the first thing that comes to mind is what we see in movies. A guy secretly sends a girl flowers, hoping she'll see his love someday. Or children leaving roses in the lockers at school to show their appreciation for the person they admire. But in reality, it's not always so romantic. So let's step out of wonderland and look at the more typical scenario.

The furniture you ordered gets delivered, and the delivery guy gets a crush. He breaches his contract by stealing your number with the hopes of showing you his charm. We would've lost all respect for this guy if it weren't for the second message. We hope he repents.

When It's Cold Outside

Feelings can be complicated, especially when you don't know if they are returned. Trying to find out if your crush feels the same way is like trying to predict the weather. It's a gamble that often blows from hot to cold, leaving you without any concrete answers.

It's clear that this guy had the hots for this girl, but it's also evident from her response that she was giving him the cold shoulder. And it wasn't just because her texts were icy; she was literally cold. Luckily she had central heating. Let's hope this guy has some ointment; he will need it for that burn.

Real Charming

The phrase “whispers sweet nothings” usually means that someone is quietly flattering the other person in some way or another. This is the modern-day spin of it since nobody talks in real life anymore.

Instead of sitting on a park bench with our sweetheart, we hide behind our smartphones and text them the cliché or sometimes creepy compliments we would've whispered. Just like Sebastian here did. It's safe to say that no one who is trying to get a date with their crush should take a page from this guy's book.

Inconsistencies

When each month comes to an end, we expect a few things. We anxiously await our paycheck, which can be rather exciting. But then our bills start rolling in and drain both our fun and accounts.

But that's a part of the joy we face as adults. However, there is something you wouldn't expect to be a monthly occurrence, and that's receiving a text from a creep on Instagram. That's what a good comeback is for, though, and this person didn't fail to deliver one.

Trying Something New

Roleplay: the thing many couples do to spice things up and forget about the boring day-to-day narrative. But things don't always end up as sexy as planned, as is evident here. So we're going to hand out a few pointers for these texters.

We would start with a suggestion for person one. Putting your sentences in between asterisks is overkill and creepy. And for person two who is rather obsessed with kitchens. Try to focus on the bigger picture. Your partner is doing their best to seduce you. Stop being so picky, it's annoying.

Different Pages

Miscommunication is something that can creep up in relationships every now and then. It often happens when two people have different mother languages, which is understandable. But these two texters are having two different conversations while using exactly the same language.

The one part of the couple is trying to initiate a dirty conversation, while the other insists on talking about their dog. Honestly speaking, we're happy the dog lover didn't get the hind. This guy is a dog for talking that way, get it?

The Creepy Babysitter

Babysitters are supposed to protect and take care of kids, especially while the parents are out. But it looks as if sometimes the kids need protection from the babysitter. Don’t believe us? Just check out this text history.

Not only is this ex-babysitter super inappropriate for crossing those lines and trying his luck, but he’s also fueled with such outsized anger. Someone get this man his meds before he lands up in cuffs!

Nations Apart

What’s really great about technology today is that we’re able to communicate with people from all over the world, so distance doesn’t have to mean the end when it comes to relationships.

However, while these people might be physically far apart from each other, they’re also on very different pages in their understanding of one another. While the one is trying to be frisky, the other is providing a short history class on Armenia. Ha!

She’s An Asset

The love a parent has for their child is unconditional. No matter the cost of raising a child, most consider it a priceless gift. Emphasis on most. Because then there are the odd outliers who think getting a baby is as simple as going into a store to make a purchase.

That’s exactly how this woman’s text came across. It’s one thing to stalk someone and ask where they bought their dress or if they’re selling a furniture piece but it’s a whole different story when they ask you to buy your child…

Keep Lying To Yourself

The only thing more annoying than a creep trying their luck with you is when they act as if they weren’t once they’ve been rejected. Like, come on and own up to the fact that she’s just not that into you.

Then this toolbag had the nerve to tell his crush “keep dreaming.” Well, we’ve got some words for him ― quit lying to yourself that you’re a smooth operator and educate yourself on how to talk to a girl. That’s all for now!

Accidents Happen

Sometimes, when we least expect it, things come down the pike that makes us feel bad about ourselves. For example, forgetting your friend’s birthday. But luckily nowadays we have Facebook’s algorithm to help us with that one.

Speaking of accidents, though, this person here was trying to diss this girl and instead gave her the ultimate compliment. Ouch! It must hurt to live with that mistake. Better luck next time, champ!

Send Pics

This text exchange should be the spokesperson for our creepy PMs narrative. Why you may ask? Well, because it encompasses so much but in just a few lines. For starters, this guy was saying one thing but meaning another *cough cough* typical, right?

Then, instead of just ghosting him, this girl decided to give him a taste of his own medicine. She sent him the body pic that he so desired but it wasn’t hers. Truthfully, we don’t know what that is. An alien? An armadillo? Maybe an anteater? Guess we’ll never know.

Payback

If you take it upon yourself to harass others online by sending inappropriate photos, then you bet your bottom dollar there are going to be some repercussions.

Such was the case for this person here who got hit with a violation report. Good luck trying to worm your way out of this one, you little incompetent (beep). Payback is on its way to right your wrongs and bite you in the derriere.

A Beautiful Throuple

This message chain left a smirk on our faces. It’s always funny when someone gets rejected in such a savage way. While we’re sure the recipient of the rejection isn’t laughing, we’re making up for him.

Could the one-half of the “beautiful couple” have let him down easier? For sure, but then chances are it wouldn’t have been worthy of a screenshot. One man’s pain is another man’s enjoyment — what a sick, twisted world, right folks?

Double The Fun

How many of you have heard the saying, “Double the chins equals double the fun?” Don’t worry if you’re scratching your heads at this, we just made it up now. That chin-friendly selfie inspired us!

We love this girl so much for having such a good sense of humor. If somebody asked us for inappropriate pictures, we’d probably hit them with the middle finger but now we’ve learned a better comeback — the art of the double chin.

Stranger Danger

Now we’ve heard and seen it all. This laguna beach stranger takes the cake for the creepiest text so far. There are so many layers of creep to this, we don’t even know where to begin but bear with us while we try.

Firstly, just because she smiled at him doesn’t mean she’s crushing on him. Secondly, the fact that he remembered and wrote down her number (which wasn’t intended for him) is the real kicker. But then, he had the audacity to think that this message would land, which is where our minds explode.

Definitely Not Dr. Phil

When we hear the name Phil, we always associate it with the famous and loved Dr. Phil. So, while there are plenty of other Phils out there, we can’t help but expect them to be all warm and merry.

Well, until now. Because this Phil is not only creepy but also oddly domineering for a stranger. What gives him the right to talk to a woman like that? We officially don’t like Phils anymore!

Too Far

Boys will go to pretty far lengths to get what they want, especially when it comes to girls and dating. But faking an illness that doesn’t even exist is just too far for us to comprehend. Also, who does this guy think he’s fooling?

We just hope that the girl was being sarcastic with her responses and didn’t actually believe the nonsense he was selling. Whatever happened to candle-lit dinners and love letters? No, now it’s all about nudes and ego.

Platform To Platform

To all those overly eager youngsters out there, we have a little piece of advice for you — if someone is not interested in you after you try your luck, then that’s final.

So, if your interaction, or more accurately, lack of interaction, took place on one social media platform, there’s no point in jumping to another. You just look desperate and creepy, which aren’t exactly attractive character traits that others look for.

Don’t Pet Me

You can pet a dog, a cat, and maybe a monkey (if it’s trained and living in the zoo), but you certainly shouldn’t pet a person. So, the fact that this weirdo thought it would be a cool thing to say when he was first getting to know this girl online is just beyond us.

These types of people need to get off their phones and muster up the courage to have real-life interactions. And of course, without the petting.

A Casual Marriage

We know about casual relationships. While they’re not our favorite idea, we do know of a few. But a casual marriage is something we can’t seem to understand.

We know we shouldn’t be judgy until we’ve walked in the shoes of casual partners but we have to draw the line somewhere. We’ve chosen to draw it right on this married man who thinks it’s perfectly okay to text and hit on the married delivery woman.

All Talk, No Action

Nowadays we don’t get very excited about advertising. It’s like dangling a carrot in someone’s face. What we mean by this is, unless you’re giving us the carrot, we’re not that interested.

It’s okay if you’re still lost because of our analogy. Basically, we want to see action, not talk. After all, talk is cheap and so is this guy’s game. Don’t tell me you can be funny when you can just show me!

Recruiters These Days

Back in the day, you were recruited for ‘traditional’ jobs such as modeling or acting but as times have changed, so has the recruitment process. Now, you could be scouted to be somebody’s sugar baby…

It’s okay if you’re not familiar with the term, we’ll break it down for you – this refers to someone who is monetarily endorsed by an older man or woman for certain favors. The nature of these favors can vary and chances are they’re unprofessional. Yikes!

Take The Hint

Sometimes in real life, it’s not always so easy to read the room and know whether someone is or isn’t into you. But via texts, it’s all in the fine print for you to see.

Different Game Preferences

Sweet little Izzy thought this guy was asking her about her favorite online games, but unfortunately, he had a different kind of roleplay in mind. While she enjoys playing the Tieflings Race for Dungeons and Dragons, the other one is into more inappropriate games.

If only Izzy had caught onto that faster, she could have avoided this awkward interaction altogether! But, then again, we wouldn’t get to experience the enjoyment of reading such a miscommunication. This is one for the books!

You’re Canceled

Nowadays, with the internet, cancel culture is a real thing, and for those of you familiar with this modern form of ostracism, we’ll explain. Basically, it happens when a person is condemned and thrown out of a social or professional circle based on something unforgivable that they have said or done.

In this scenario, this guy’s chances were over before the initial date because of an inappropriate question in which he asked. Like, come on, dude, have some class!

The Cancelation Continues

We decided to provide you all with part two of this text exchange because the dude was so out of whack. Not only would he not take no for an answer, but he would continue to badger the girl while she was at work.

Then, to make matters worse, he tried to make a joke to repair the damage. Based on his texts thus far, we can all assume how that went down. Let’s just say this Wednesday date will never come to fruition!

Just Stop

Sometimes, unfortunately, if you put yourself out there, you’re going to run into some seedy characters. This can happen quite regularly in the online dating world. If this happens to you, don’t stress!

Simply block the person before they can get his next sentence out. If someone spoke to us the way this guy spoke to this girl, we’d have him reported and off the site faster than you can spell loser — which by the way is exactly what he is!

