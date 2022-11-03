Soldier Orders 2 Beers Every Day Until Bartender Realizes Why

He Had Seen It All

She had been sitting at the bar for a while and willed herself to smile through the tears. She came in every day and stared at the bottle, overcome with all sorts of emotions.

Greg Hammond was a bartender from Washington State. He often had to deal with bar fights and disorderly clients. He thought he had seen everything there was to see, but he would soon think differently.

One At A Time

Hammond had many 'peculiar' customers walking into the bar but had never encountered anyone like this before. A woman had come in one day and asked for two different beers. She looked pained, and so the other customers made way for her. She looked tired, too.

The Washington State Law stated that customers were only allowed to order one drink at a time, but he soon realized that she didn't seem to care.

Day After Day

Hammond was calm when he told her she wasn't allowed more than one drink at a time. He told her the same thing every day, and he could tell she was growing frustrated.

He would give her one drink, but she would still beg for the second. Hammond was respectful when he refused her again. That's when she got up and stomped away, but he knew from the defiant look on her face that he would see her again.

A Man By Her Side

The woman returned the next day with a bullish-looking man by her side. He was dressed in army attire and a crew cut. If Hammon thought the woman was intimidating, this man was more so.

They ordered two drinks, and it wasn't long before Hammond realized the woman’s true intentions. He started to feel apprehensive about it.

He Left

Hammond realized she had found a loophole in the bar's one-drink policy. He had an annoyed expression as he stole glances at the soldier.

Hammond had just handed them their drinks when the man accompanying the woman got up and left. The space beside her was empty, and she stared at the second drink as her eyes filled with tears.

Silent And Staring

Hammond's mind was racing as he tried to calculate what had happened. It wasn't long before his thoughts started getting out of hand.

His years working at the bar had taught him that people often came looking for comfort at bars. But this woman seemed strange to him. She sat there staring silently at the second bottle.

Worried

She had been sitting like that for hours before Hammond noticed her start. She was ready to leave but spun around to the bottle again and stared at it more.

Hammond saw that she looked worried, and he couldn't help thinking she was mourning. He had seen that same bitter expression on a customer's face before and knew it wasn't a good sign.

Her Bag

Hammond was surprised when the woman's friend accompanied her again. He ordered a drink and left it behind for her as he walked away. Her eyes were glued to the open beer in front of her.

He noticed she had a bag next to her that she kept opening and looking into. He couldn't determine what was inside, but that did nothing to ease his worry.

A Family Establishment

A Buffalo Wild Wings was home to the bar Hammond worked in. Although it was a sports bar and restaurant, everyone knew it welcomed families of all shapes and sizes.

Hammond had his own family and watched the families with their children inside the establishment. His eyes flitted to the woman every so often, wondering if she posed any threat.

Was She Dangerous?

The woman appeared as she had every other day, with tears in her eyes. She continued to stare at the bottle, but her eyes flitted to the inside of her bag every so often.

Hammond knew that he needed to respect every customer that came through the doors, but he found himself worrying if she was a danger. He had been growing tenser by the minute.

It Got Worse

After a while, her colleague returned and escorted her out. Hammond watched as they stood in the parking lot arguing. She looked furious. Brushing off her colleague, she got into her car and sped off.

Hammond was relieved but vowed that if she ever came back, he had to do something. Sure enough, the next day, she returned.

The Truth At Last

She was alone this time but ordered two beers as usual. Staying calm, for the first time, Hammond cautiously asked why she needed two.

Opening her bag, she showed Hammond a picture inside. It was her “brother” who had been killed in Iraq. The second drink was for him. It was his favorite beer and a toast to his memory.

He Helped Her

Finally realizing that she was just a soldier paying tribute to a fallen friend, Hammond faced a new dilemma.

He now felt compelled to reciprocate her actions; a family man himself, he wanted a simple gesture to show how much the sacrifices of service personnel were truly appreciated. As he got her bill ready, an idea occurred.

Honoring The Fallen

Speaking to USA Today, Hammond explained that he approached his manager and asked, “Is it okay if we take care of that beer?”.

Upon hearing the woman’s story, the management of Buffalo Wild Wings did not hesitate to fulfill this request. The woman was so touched by the gesture, she left a note on the receipt before leaving.

An Everlasting Tribute

Checking the receipt, Hammond was touched by her message, which read, “Thank you. An act of kindness goes a long way.”

Hammond could not bring himself to toss the beer. Instead, he displayed it on a counter. Placed beside an American flag, it is now a perpetual toast—a tribute to the bravery of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

A Similar Occurrence

But Hammond's story isn't the only one in the country. A little way down the road, a similar event took place.

This one involved a war veteran as well. The only difference was that he was a sixty-year-old man only looking to have a peaceful evening with his wife before four men cut everything short.

Working At The Bar

Our story takes place in a small town just outside Washington State. Billy had been working as a bartender for six years at a local bar and grill when the incident took place.

The protagonist of this story is war vet Jeffreys, a man who knows his way around every possible scenario life could throw at him. Yet nothing could've prepared him for what happened that evening.

Meet Jeff

Jeffreys Durant, or Jeff to the locals, had served in special forces for decades, going on tours in Vietnam, Iraq, and various classified locations.

Although he was in his late sixties, he was still a strong man with a sturdy back and a powerful spine. He did not only command respect and admiration but sometimes fear from those who knew what he was capable of when provoked.

Meet Ana

Jeff lived a quiet life with his wife of forty years, Ana. All their kids had left the nest, starting their own lives and blessing the two proud parents with many grandkids.

Jeff stayed at home enjoying cable tv documentaries and the occasional brew while Ana ran an antique shop in town. As far as they were concerned, life was perfect.

Quiet Days

Jeff and Ana's days were quiet ones. They would spend time at home in the mornings before Jeff went to hang out with an army buddy for the afternoon and Ana went to the shop.

Afterward, they'd convene at the bar and grill for dinner. They had done this for nearly forty years, given that they'd met at the same restaurant before going on their first date.

How About Some Lessons

In the years that Ana spent with Jeff, she'd known him to have a fiery temper. This was augmented by Jeff's ability to handle any confrontation, physical or mental, although he always chose a peaceful resolution.

But when backed up against a corner, he usually left the opposing party with a lifetime of hospital bills and lessons on manners. Ana always prayed that it never got to that point.

His Favorite Place

Among all the places that Jeff liked visiting in town was the bar and grill. As such, he'd made friends with everyone there, from the cooks, customers, and servers to the bartender, Billy, who had only started working there six years ago.

But despite Jeff's reputation as a special forces vet, he was also known for his easygoing nature-something that the three men who approached his table might have mistaken for weakness.

A Good Day

Jeff had spent the day as he usually did on the day that the incident occurred. After breakfast with his better half, he drove her to her shop before spending the day with his best friend.

As was his habit, he hopped back into his truck and hurried to pick Ana up so they could have dinner at their favorite restaurant. He had no clue what was waiting for them there.

His Favorite Cap

Jeff had worn his favorite army cap that day, an accessory he rarely left the house without. Ushering Ana to their favorite table near a window that overlooked the evening-eaten town, he sat across from her and waited for their server to come.

She did, and Ana ordered their Thursday special, a steak with asparagus and mashed potatoes. But the two wouldn't taste their food before the three men showed up.

They're Here

The server was walking away with Jeff and Ana's order when the three men walked in. They were tall and burly, easily overshadowing everyone in the restaurant.

They wore leather jackets with biker gang insignia on their backs and carried motorcycle helmets. From the moment Jeff saw them, he knew the night would end differently for him and his wife.

At The Bar

The three men sat at the bar, their tattooed arms rippling with muscles as they supported them against the wooden counter. They asked for their drinks in loud growling voices, slapping each other's backs as they joked and laughed.

Billy served their drinks and proceeded to open a tab for them. He had no clue what the three men were about to do.

It Happens

Jeff and Ana's server brought in their food, but on her way past the bar, she snared the attention of one of the men. He stared at her wildly, his burning gaze following as she placed her food on Jeff and Ana's table.

His friends seemed to notice him staring because they joked about it and asked him to behave. But as they laughed, their eyes landed on Jeff. And that's when it happened.

They Lock Eyes

One of the men stood up. His eyes stuck on Jeff's cap before he lowered it to his face. He tapped his friends' shoulders and jutted his chin at Jeff, and in unison, the three started approaching.

Seeing everything unfold before him, Billy was already lunging for his phone to call the police and possibly the emergency room. And he wasn't doing it for Jeff's sake but the three men's.

They're Talking

The men started conversing with Jeff in hushed tones. They pointed at his cap as they continued talking. But out of nowhere, one of them pulled up his shirt, prompting Billy to come rushing in.

But instead of finding a weapon on the man, Billy found him displaying a military-style tattoo on his chest. The other two men also had similar tattoos, showing that they were servicemen. But things were only getting interesting.

Matching Ink

Jeff rolled back his sleeve, and on his inner lower arm was a similar tattoo akin to the ones on the three men. He stood up in a flash, and the men stepped back in practiced unison as if they were in a tactical formation.

They saluted Jeff, thanking him for his service and the legendary status he'd left back at the special forces. They insisted on paying for his and Ana's dinner, stating that without people like them, the country wouldn't be as great as it was today!

