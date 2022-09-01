Man Hears Hissing Inside Tree, Cuts It Open

He Would Put A Stop To It

He was sweating buckets as he spat into the grass. He took a step back to get a better look while holding tighter onto his axe.

He would stop this tree from destroying his entire farm. He swung his axe with all his might, but his determination was cut short when he glimpsed something from inside the trunk.

What He Loved Most

Lucas Brown had a strong love for two things in life. First on the list was his family. Debra was his beautiful wife and they had become parents to Shelly, Kenny and Brian.

The second love of his life was his farm. He had put his all into that farm, and the family saw it as more than just a small-scale ranch. They lived off that farm, but Lucas was heartbroken when he realized that his land was slowly dying.

Tree Farm

The Browns used their farm to sell birch, pine, and spruce trees in their local market. These sold well, so the family also thought to plant apple and maple trees. Lucas was looking forward to the outcome.

Their farm was covered in tall, swaying trees growing in rich, dark soil. They had one tree in particular that they treasured. But the family never guessed it would be the root of all their problems.

A Typical Morning

Lucas drove down every morning to inspect his trees. He would look into everything from how acidic the soil was to how healthy the trees themselves were looking.

That morning, he got up early for the daily check-up, joined by his youngest son. Lucas and Kenny would find only what they least expected.

A Different Smell

Lucas first noticed a burning stench lingering in the morning air. The foul smell mixed in with the usual smell of leaves, tree bark, and wet soil.

They hardly explored the farm on foot, but today Lucas suggested to Kenny that they continue on foot. Something was wrong, and they needed to find out what it was.

These Were Different

The pair made their way towards the center of the farm, the stench becoming stronger as they went. Lucas noticed that the trees grew lighter there farther they walked. They were usually dark green.

Kenny pointed out what they both were thinking - something wasn't right. Kenny was an agriculture major at the university and told his dad to look at the leaves. Lucas' eyes darted toward them, and he was shocked at what he saw.

A Horrible Sight

Lucas' eyes were unbelieving as they scanned the tree. There was an army of grey caterpillars covering practically the entirety of the tree from its leaves to its base. Lucas was visibly upset.

Kenny called to his dad, saying that it looked like they were spreading out from the center of the farm. He thought he knew where they were coming from.

Continued Search

Lucas needed to get the caterpillar attack under control, so he called their local botanist. But where was the smell coming from? That's when Kenny called to get his dad's attention.

Lucas hurried over to his son, standing by the mighty white oak in the center of their farm. What was coming out of it seemed to be indescribable.

A Sad Reality

The tree had many cracks in its bark, and a grey liquid oozed out of them. The pests had eaten the leaves, and the branches were now covered by silky webbing. Lucas felt like he wanted to throw up but instead asked Kenny to fetch his axe.

Kenny ran to the truck to retrieve it and gave it to his dad. He saw how his dad was at war with the decision he had to make. What he said had Lucas' eyes filling with tears.

10A Sad Realization

Kenny told his dad that he thought their prized tree was gone. As much as Lucas had tried to look after it, it had been withering away during the past year.

Lucas and his brother Larry had grown up with this tree, and the family generations before that had grown up with this tree. Lucas tried to ready himself for what he had to do, but he wasn't sure if he could do it. He thought of what his brother, who moved upstate, would think.

To Bring Down A Might Oak

“It’s alright, Dad,” his son comforted him. “The caterpillars have been nesting here. If we don’t cut her down now, we might lose the farm.” Lucas motioned him back and let the axe fly.

Thick grey liquid oozed out of the cut. The stench was unbearable. Kenny handed him a handkerchief which he tied around his face. He swung a couple of times, making significant progress. And then he saw it.

They Found Something

The tree creaked as the axe’s blade wedged deep into its trunk. Lucas pulled it out and swung once more. More smelly liquid poured out, the horrid stench now at its worst.

Lucas jumped back, and Kenny came closer to investigate. “What is that?” he asked, amazed at the dirty white blob that was wedged amid the ooze. As it bobbed along with the thick liquid, Lucas pocked it with his axe, an old memory surfacing in his mind.

A Time Capsule

Lucas and his brother, Larry, had spent years playing on these lands as kids, long before Lucas had turned it into a farm. Among their favorite sports, the boys loved practicing their golf swing by driving balls at this very tree.

They had once lost a golf ball in this part of the land. Lucas never saw it again. His eyes ran wet again, but it wasn’t from the stench this time.

The Special Ball

Lucas and his brother, Larry, spent many summers here. Their favorite game had become a sibling rivalry. On one occasion, the score was tied at 19 hits each. The next hit was going to be the decider.

The match between them had become such a classic. It seemed almost anticlimactic to use one of their ordinary balls. That was when Larry had remembered the “special ball.”

A Walk Down Memory Lane

When legendary golfer Jack Niklaus won the 1966 Masters Tournament, Lucas and Larry Brown’s grandfather, Thomas Brown, had been there. The ball had been signed by Niklaus and given to him.

Being one of the balls Niklaus had used in the tournament, it was something of a family heirloom. Since the ball had been passed down from the boys' grandfather to their dad, it had always held sentimental value.

A Huge Loss

It had been an ill-fated choice to use the ball. Lucas was confused when he won the game, only to find no trace of the ball around it thereafter. The ball had been part of their grandfather’s collection.

They had argued over whose fault it was, Lucas for his last hit that lost the ball, or his Larry’s for convincing him to use that ball for the last shot. Either way, both boys were left gutted that day.

Another Surprise

As Lucas peered at the wall of goo still oozing down the hollow cavity in the trunk, it was unmistakable. Through the murky grey color of the liquid, he could still make out the faint lines of the autograph on the ball.

It seemed that not only had the liquid kept the ball hidden all these years; it had also somehow kept it well-preserved too.

Getting It Back

With Kenny’s help, the pair used gloves to carefully extract the ball from its sappy tomb. Gently spraying off as much of the gooey liquid as he could, Lucas dried off the rest. To his amazement, the ball was still in pretty good shape.

While it now had minor staining, the autograph had clearly been done with a permanent marker. Despite being a little faded, the valuable signature was still precisely as Lucas remembered it.

Lucas Was Thrilled

Lucas had long since given up hope of being reunited with the special ball. He found a solitary tear streaking down his left eye as he wished his dad and grandfather could have seen it one last time.

The liquid’s odor became more pungent now as it snapped him out of his daydream. The hole gouged into the trunk seemed to disagree with being exposed to the elements. There was still work to do.

The Botanist Arrives

The botanist, Lara Peltzer, eventually arrived. She recommended the Browns spray the farm as soon as possible to minimize the harmful effects of the caterpillar infestation.

Unfortunately, to avoid any contamination of neighboring farms, she also urged quarantining of the farm. As for the odd liquid, Lara explained that the tree had hollowed out over the years, and water had likely collected inside it. But this wasn’t the weird part.

Something Out Of A Science Fiction Movie

Over the years, the harsh shifts in conditions had turned the inside of the tree into a bacterial hotbed. With millions of microorganisms congregating inside the tree, they had begun to mutate its structure from the inside out.

Between the water gathering on the inside and the chemical gasses being produced by the bacteria, it was likely that a unique kind of tree bacteria known as slime flux.

Further Testing

Lara spent hours painstakingly analyzing the strange substance. After collecting vials of it for further lab testing, she finally packed up her equipment.

She promised to do what she could to ensure that Brown’s farming activities weren’t too badly affected by the quarantine. Lucas was still a little uneasy about one thing. As he geared up to ask Lara, he was almost afraid of her answer.

The Other Heirloom

Lucas Brown had always been proud of his heritage. After years of research, he discovered that the land on which the family farm was built had been in the Brown family for six generations.

The land was among the oldest plots in the state. Lucas had seen pictures of his ancestors that spanned across the last four generations. Amid all the changes the photos highlighted down the years, one thing always remained constant.

The Tree

The mighty oak tree had been a stalwart of the property. It had outlived every previous generation and still stood tall, like a sentinel watching over the land.

The photos provided a glimpse into the role it played for each generation that lived here; a swing, a picnic spot, a family portrait site, and in Lucas and Larry’s case, a target for golf practice. Now, it seemed its time was finally up.

Lucas Couldn’t Bear It

Lucas recognized that since the tree appeared to be the source of the caterpillar infestation, it would probably need to be cut down. They had already damaged its trunk so badly.

It was a sad sight to see the mighty tree looking so wounded. Even the roots seemed weathered these days. Lucas feared the worst when he asked Lara about the tree, but her answer surprised him.

It Could Be Salvaged

Lara thought long and hard about the tree and analyzed the ground around it several more times. After what felt like an eternity, she turned to Lucas and Kenny.

“If you follow my guidelines to the letter afterward, we can still save it,” she assured them. Lucas was overwhelmed with joy, and Kenny was just as ecstatic at the news. It would take some work, but it was doable.

A Good Day

There wasn’t anything else Lucas could do for now. After all the drama of the day, he found himself beaming from ear to ear with the way it had ended.

He could finally turn his attention back to the special ball. With Kenny’s help and Lara’s advice on which chemicals to use, the ball was carefully cleaned. Kenny was thrilled to hear the story of its history and knew there was just one thing left to do.

Time To Tell Larry

Lucas called his brother Larry. He told him about their find, and they had a good laugh about their time as kids. Lucas was so grateful that the tree had given him a slice of his childhood back.

Since the ball had been left to both he and Larry, Lucas was afraid that a new argument might arise over who should keep it. As he asked Larry’s opinion on this, he dreaded the answer.

It Was Settled

Far from a new tussle over the ball, Lucas was pleasantly surprised when Larry graciously stepped aside. As Larry had never been married or had children, he thought it would be fitting that Lucas keep the ball.

In Larry’s words, “one day, you can pass it down to your sons too.” It was settled, the ball would stay, but Larry had still had one condition.

The Promise

Larry committed to letting go of his ownership of the ball if Lucas promised one thing, it would never be used to practice golf shots again. Lucas had never been prouder of his family and heritage.

As he gazed out the window of the ranch, the vast property seemed even more beautiful today, the oak tree swaying gently in the breeze. Lucas hoped it would live on to bring the next generation of Brown’s the same joy.

