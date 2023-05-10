Teacher Forces Girl To Use Male Pronouns, Regrets It When She Returns With Dad

A Lady In Need

One thing was on the determined Kimberley Jones' mind that fateful morning: speaking up to her daughter's teacher.

During a conversation with Kimberley about Kayla's, her daughter’s, discomfort, Kayla burst into tears when she told her what was wrong. After initially suspecting she was being bullied at school, she investigated further and discovered something else entirely.

Best Pals

Kayla Jones, 9, had a devoted mother, Kimberley Jones. It was an extremely close bond between the mother and daughter: they were completely inseparable.

One day, Kimberley could see Kayla's swollen and reddish eyes. They were a sign that she had been crying. Kim and Kayla normally talked about everything, but when Kayla froze, Kim instantly knew that there was something terribly off.

A Team

A strong woman, Kimberley knew herself to be. As a recently divorced mother of a young daughter, she had to be a superheroine to keep Kayla and herself safe, fed, and happy.

Kayla, their pride and joy, was in caring hands even though Kim and James were separated.

Extreme Frustration

Generally, Kimberley and Kayla would settle their disputes calmly and diplomatically, but Kayla's entire persona had suddenly flipped.

Despite Kimberley's best efforts, Kayla was always irritable and short-off as of late. She thought Kayla began showing early signs of puberty, but she had cause for concern. Kayla started exhibiting symptoms of something else entirely.

No Talk Zone

Rather than greeting her mother, Kayla marched into the house and headed directly to her bedroom.

In an attempt to calm Kayla down, Kimberley tried to calmly talk things out with her. Her immediate response was a stern “No!” barely heard from the other side of her locked door. It was harder than she expected to deal with Kayla’s issues and outbursts.

Many Tries

Kimberley missed her daughter, and she hadn't spoken to her for days. Despite being in the same house, they felt strangely alone.

In an attempt to reconcile with Kayla, she gave trying to talk another shot but was met with stony silence, followed by a blood-curdling scream, “I hate my life! ”

Barging In

When Kayla did not open the door, Kimberley made her first demand. It was unbearable for her to hear her daughter speak so abrasively. She seemed to be going through something. What could it have possibly been?

Upon hearing the distinctive click of the lock opening, she stepped into the dark and depressing cave-like bedroom. “I can’t do this anymore,” Kayla replied, her voice breaking, holding back a stream of tears.

Strange Happenings

It was Kimberley who rushed to the side of her grieving daughter. This was the first time Kim had seen her in such an emotional state; it was totally obvious that she had been crying for hours.

Asked what was happening, Kayla solemnly replied that school had become agonizing and she couldn’t continue on. A look of disbelief quickly spread across Kimberley's face. A detailed explanation was urgently needed. There was something serious going on.

A Full Account

It was a heartbreaking moment for Kayla. Her appearance was defeated. In spite of Kimberley's efforts, she was not able to obtain any further answers. It wasn't a good day for Kayla to confide.

In the midst of giving up, Kayla interjected. “I don’t know who I am anymore. It's so confusing." Kimberley looked perplexed. Her mind was blown by what she had heard.

Different Feeling

In an instant, Kimberley dropped down beside Kayla on the floor. It was important that she understood what she was saying. Until the issue was resolved, she wouldn’t budge.

It took Kayla many hours to open up. It was confusing for her to figure out who she should be, and she was being called a different name. There was a pause in Kimberley's breathing.

Had She Missed The Signs?

Where was Kayla getting these thoughts from? She was nine, and even though Kayla was a tomboy, she never thought that she felt “different.” Was it possible that Kimberley had missed all the signs?

She felt so bad. But then again, Kayla said the kids at school were calling her by another name. Could that be where all this started? Kimberley knew she had to get to the bottom of it.

What Was She Going To Do?

Kimberley’s mind flashed with endless possibilities and thoughts. Why were they calling Kayla by another name, and who started all of this?

Her daughter was in distress, and she needed to find a way to make things better for her. The problem was she didn’t know where to start. This was something she had never imagined she would be dealing with.

No Solution Yet

As the weeks passed, Kimberley was no closer to finding a solution, and Kayla was still in a bad space. Every day was the same. She’d come home and go straight to her room to cry.

Kimberley was up in arms. Her daughter was suffering, and she urgently needed to get help before it was too late. She had seen stories like this, and she was not going to let her daughter be a victim.

The Problem Ran Deeper

Kimberley knew that the problem was at school, so she needed to confront the teachers and principal about what was going on.

But first, Kayla needed psychological help. All the thoughts she had swimming in her mind were unhealthy, and she needed to talk to a professional. Kimberley made an appointment with the school psychologist.

Getting Help

When they got there, Kimberley was surprised that the psychologist wanted to speak to her first. She had something to say, and Kimberley became increasingly worried.

The psychologist informed her that Kayla had been to her office almost every day, and although she was happy to listen to her and help, the real problem was what was going on in the school.

No Feelings Were Spared

Kimberley knew what she had to do, but not before the psychologist revealed something else. No feelings were spared when the doctor stated the facts.

She reprimanded Kim for not confronting the school sooner. Kimberley couldn’t believe the audacity of the doctor. She promptly took Kayla by the hand and marched out. She was not about to be scolded by a school psychologist.

Feeling Guilty

Although Kimberley knew the doctor was right to some extent, in her defense, she didn’t know what Kayla was going through until very recently.

She had hidden her hurt feelings so well. Kimberley felt guilty about not confronting the problem sooner but vowed to save her daughter, and everyone involved in her pain was going to pay.

Time For A Talk

Kimberley was able to get another piece of information from Kayla. She mentioned that her mom should talk to her teacher.

She understood that it was a good idea, but her main focus was to get the principal to talk to him about what the other kids were doing to her daughter. Hopefully, she would finally be getting some answers.

The Principal’s Office

She sat impatiently and waited outside the principal’s office. She could see things were busy, but she had made an appointment and could see that she was next in line. There seemed to be a flurry of angry parents in the school foyer.

When she finally got inside, the principal was sweating profusely, trying to diffuse what seemed like a heated situation.

A Desperate Plea

The principal didn’t really bat an eyelid when she told him about what was going on with Kayla. He seemed to have a “heard it all before” look on his face.

Kimberley didn’t care. She needed to help her daughter no matter what. She was sinking into a deeper depression every day, and unless she solved the problem, she could lose her forever.

A Huge Raucous

Upon leaving the office, she could hear the raised voices of the other parents standing in the hallway. It sounded like they were baying for someone’s blood. It became more aggravated with shouts and chants that were heard all across the school.

Kimberley didn’t want to get into the middle of what was going on, so she turned on her heels and left. But then she heard something that roused her attention.

What Exactly Was Going On?

As she got closer, she could clearly hear them chanting a familiar name. What was going on? She pushed her way through the crowd trying to make sense of the gathering.

The parents protesting were very angry and were accusing someone of hurting their children. Could this be related to her case with Kayla? Was someone at this school physically hurting her daughter?

A Familiar Name

When Kimberley heard what they were chanting, she stopped dead in her tracks. “Down with Miss Pridmore, down!” Kim decided to stay and hear what the commotion was all about.

Miss Pridmore happened to be Kayla’s teacher, and she wanted to know why the other parents wanted her to go “down.” She would soon find out more than she bargained for.

Out Of Control

The parents began getting rowdier with each chant. One child’s father picked up a trashcan in the hallway and threw it out of frustration.

The tension in the air was so thick it could be cut with a knife. But that was only the beginning of the madness. Things would get a lot worse before they started getting better.

Getting Worse

If that was not enough, one of the parents threatened to set the foyer alight if Miss Pridmore and the principal didn’t come out immediately.

They wanted the issue to be addressed, and they wouldn’t stop until that happened. And Kimberley had to admit that, for a moment, it felt like she had stepped into World War 3.

Trying To Diffuse The Situation

Kimberley was still trying to figure out what was going on. Her lack of knowledge of the situation didn’t help, as she was trying her best to diffuse the volatile situation.

She tried to speak to the parents, not only to find out what was going on but also to try to calm them down. But each time she tried, she was pushed to the back of the protest.

What Was Happening?

Kimberley was trying to figure out what exactly the other parents were unhappy about. It must’ve been very serious for the parents to be threatening violence.

No person would go to that extent unless their children were in serious harm. So what exactly was it that caused the uproar? It was just then that she heard something disturbing.

The Source Of The Madness

They were hurling out disturbing words and accusing Miss Pridmore of harming their children. Kim knew there was something wrong as she saw Miss Pridmore standing by her classroom door a distance away.

The woman was shaking her head as if all the accusations were untrue. That was when Kimberley knew that she had to get to the bottom of this.

The Truth Revealed

Kimberley was just about to approach the teacher when she was pulled back by another parent. The parent insisted that talking to the teacher would be useless.

“She’s teaching our children about transgender people and telling them to “try being gay” or try going by the opposite gender,” the parent added. As soon as Kimberley heard those words, her blood ran cold.

Shock and Disbelief

Kimberley couldn't believe what she was hearing. She knew that Miss Pridmore was a progressive teacher, but she never thought the woman would go that far.

Kimberley was torn between her loyalty to the school and her duty as a mother. The duty to protect her child. But she knew she needed to find the truth before jumping to conclusions.

Not Part Of the School Curriculum

Kimberley was by no means a bigot, but she was against certain teachings to her nine-year-old. Miss Pridmore had no right to be teaching something other than what was in the school curriculum.

And as far as she knew, transgenderism and its exploration had nothing to do with the curriculum that was currently being taught at that age.

The Source Of Her Confusion

Was this why Kayla was questioning herself? Was this the source of all her confusion and sadness? If it were the case, Kimberley wouldn’t be standing for it.

Kim was outraged. She couldn’t believe that this was happening to her child. With her seething anger threatening to break free, Kimberley promptly marched all the way to Miss Pridmore’s class. She needed answers.

A Cautious Approach

Kimberley decided to approach Miss Pridmore and ask her about the allegations directly. It was a risky move, but Kimberley needed to know the truth.

She needed to know whether or not these parents were right. And she needed to find out if her child was being forced into something that she didn’t want to be part of.

Keeping Calm

Kimberley walked up to Miss Pridmore's classroom door, took a deep breath, and knocked. Miss Pridmore opened the door.

And to Kimberley’s astonishment, the teacher was incredibly calm. It was almost as if she were completely unaware of what was going on outside her door. Was she even bothered by the protest? Did she care about the children at all?

A Talk With Miss Pridmore

As Kimberley stepped inside the classroom, she saw that Miss Pridmore was sitting at the desk. It was almost like she was waiting for her parents to come to her.

She got what she wanted, and Kim had a myriad of questions in her head. For starters, what was she teaching? Before she could say anything else, Miss Pridmore spoke up.

Unexpected Reaction

“Oh, you must be Kyle’s mom,” Miss Pridmore said. Kimberley was dumbfounded. She had to defend Kayla and promptly said, “No, I’m Kayla’s mom.”

Miss Pridmore got up and strolled through the classroom aisles, running her fingers across the desks as she smirked. At that moment, Kimberley understood why the other parents were so upset with the way things were being handled.

The Accusations

Kimberley asked her about the accusations, and Miss Pridmore denied them, saying that the parents were spreading lies. She told Kimberley that she was teaching tolerance and acceptance and that her lessons were in line with the school's curriculum.

It seemed logical, but those words could be twisted in any way a person wanted them to be. And that was exactly what was happening.

Digging Deeper

Kimberley wasn't sure if she believed her, but she decided to investigate further. She knew that something was off, and she was determined to find out the truth.

But Kimberley had no idea what she was in for. If she thought this would have a quick, easy solution, she was gravely mistaken. This would end in a war.

No Point In Arguing

“But I can see that your child wants to be a boy, and thus I gave her that name,” the teacher said matter-of-factly. Kimberley couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

She knew that her fury was written across her face. Was this woman being serious? Did she understand what she was doing to the children in her class? Kimberley didn’t have time to argue with this woman. She knew what she had to do.

Protesting

Kimberley walked back to the foyer to the other seething parents. Her face was beet red, and she felt like her head was going to explode with rage.

She understood why the parents were angry now. And she immediately joined in on their protest. But then she thought of something that could possibly help them in their cause.

Investigation

Kimberley started talking to other parents, and by now, even some students had joined in. Everyone was trying to piece together what was going on.

Kimberley learned that there was a group of parents who were opposed to the school's curriculum and were spreading rumors about Miss Pridmore. Was there any truth to those rumors?

More To It

Kimberley also learned that some students were uncomfortable with the lessons and felt that they were being pushed to accept things that they didn't understand.

But she didn’t have to take their word for it. She had seen it with her own child, and she knew how damaging that could be. This needed to end before it was too late.

The Right To Protest

How dare a teacher betray their trust in this way? They sent their children to school on a daily basis, hoping that they would be getting the best education possible. But now, it was clearly not the case at all.

Kimberley was fuming, and so were all the other parents. They had every right to be protesting. This was not what they sent their children to school for.

Not Willing To Cooperate

With Miss Pridmore being so unwilling to cooperate and refusing to come out and address the situation, the parents were angrier than ever.

Kimberley needed to do something before the violence really escalated because it would be a matter for the police then. And she knew once the police were involved, things would get very ugly indeed.

Taking Matters Into Her Own Hands

Kimberley decided that it was time for her to take matters into her own hands. She spoke to some of the parents and came up with a plan.

They would meet with the principal and demand an investigation into Miss Pridmore's teaching methods. They would also demand that she be removed from the school until the investigation was completed.

Not An Easy Task

Kimberley knew it wouldn't be an easy task. But she was determined to see it through. She could feel the tension in the air and knew that things could escalate quickly if they didn't act fast.

More and more parents were showing up to the protest, and before long, the school would be overrun with furious protesters.

The Meeting

A group of level-headed parents, including Kimberley, met with the principal. They presented their case and demanded an investigation into Miss Pridmore's teaching methods.

They believed that their request was only fair, given the way many of the children in her class were feeling. But would the principal and school board see things the same way?

His Response

The principal listened carefully and promised to look into the matter. However, he also warned the parents not to take matters into their own hands and to let the school handle the situation.

If any of the parents interfered with the school board's investigation, it would be shut down. That was enough for the parents to stop the protest in its tracks. But could they stop the rest?

Level-Headed

Kimberley knew that the principal was right. But she also knew that they couldn't afford to wait any longer. The tension was mounting, and they needed a resolution soon.

Kimberley took it upon herself to be the chief mediator between the parents, the principal, and Miss Pridmore. There needed to be someone who was calm and level-headed to handle the situation.

Her Side of The Story

Although Kimberley wasn’t happy with what Miss Pridmore was doing, she was willing to hear every side of the story.

Kimberley had always been a reasonable person, and she was only trying to be the best parent to Kayla in these very tough circumstances.

Miss Pridmore Emerges

After reaching an agreement with the principal, the parents stepped outside to calm everyone else down. It was then that Miss Pridmore finally stepped out of her classroom.

All the parents turned to her as she parted the hallway like the Red Sea. She walked right to the front of the principal’s office with an arrogant air. It looked like she was ready to talk.

Her Words

Kimberley was relieved. Maybe now all this raucous could come to an end. But to everyone’s dismay, Miss Pridmore promptly blurted out, “I won’t stop teaching what I believe in, and your children will become better human beings because of it.”

That was one of the worst things the woman could’ve said at that point in time. And she would quickly discover the consequences of her action.

The Culprit

Kimberley was outraged. It was Miss Pridmore that was causing her daughter’s misery. Kayla was questioning herself because she was being called by a boy’s name. It was all because of the woman in front of her.

Kim immediately got James on the line. She was sure that something like this would get him to help them out. It involved his daughter, after all.

Outraged

When James heard the entire story, he was outraged. He had seen the state his daughter was in over the last few months. But he never suspected that it was caused by her teacher.

He fully agreed with Kimberley. This needed to come to an end, and if the school wasn’t willing to do it, they’d enroll their daughter somewhere else.

Protest Action

As the chants and protest action grew louder and rowdier in the school hallways, Miss Pridmore barricaded herself in her classroom.

Her arrogant smirk had all but disappeared. However, it seemed like she was still sticking to her guns. She didn’t say anything else to the furious parents, and that angered them even more. If she only admitted that what she was doing was wrong.

Police Arrive

The parents banged against her door, demanding that she come out to face them. One parent came running, crowbar in hand, to force the door open.

But luckily, James arrived, and he was just in time. The parents stepped away as James announced himself to Miss Pridmore. She promptly opened the door in relief. If only she knew how wrong she was.

Problem Solved?

Miss Pridmore relished in the fact that the Chief of Police had come to “save” her from the “illogical mob” in front of her door.

Little did she know just who the police chief was. She had hurt his daughter, and he let her know just how he felt about the way she was dealing with the children in her class.

A Different Kind Of Protest

Miss Pridmore was quick to protest and tried to express her view on the matter. But the room fell silent when Principal Evans stepped out of his office with a suspension letter gripped in his hand.

Miss Pridmore was suspended, and that suspension would be effective immediately. It was something she didn’t expect, but it was the least of her problems.

Pleased

Although the parents were pleased with the outcome, Kim, James, and many of the other parents still had to pick up the pieces of their children’s hearts.

Miss Pridmore’s action caused a lot of damage to certain children. And it was evident in the ones who were happy the way they were. It was something that didn’t have an easy fix.

Working As A Family

However, James and Kim got together to help their daughter as the family she needed them to be. They talked everything out and explained the situation properly.

Kayla was relieved to know that she could be who she wanted to be. And what she truly wanted was to be the girl she had always been.

