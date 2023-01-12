The Housekeeper Was Completely Unaware She Was Being Filmed; The Owner’s Footage Is Absolutely Shocking

“I should have seen what that witch was planning!!”

When Pipa began to suspect her maid Jackie, she secretly installed a slew of surveillance cameras around the property without telling Jackie or her husband Sam. Jackie's approach was brilliant, since the tape she shot quickly revealed her genuine motives.

Pipa was shocked that she had ever put her faith in the lady.

In a hurry to get home

Shutterstock

After seeing the hidden camera film of Jackie, Pipa was seething with hatred. Basically, it proved her worst fears and suspicions correct. Before leaving, she planned to confront the housekeeper. For good cause, she hadn't even informed her husband Sam what she was up to.

Taking on Jackie

Shutterstock

Fortunately, her timing was perfect. As Jackie was tidying up the house, Pipa sprang through the front door and scared the bejesus out of her. Since Jackie didn't anticipate Pipa's return until the next day, she was surprised when her boss showed up today.

Pipa had complete and total knowledge

Shutterstock

The housekeeper's face became eerily white as Pipa revealed the existence of the concealed cameras to her. There was, in her mind, no escaping it. Having seen it all, Pipa had...

What, if anything, did Jackie observe on the surveillance film that made her so suspicious?

What had Jackie been up to behind her boss's back?

Working Her Hardest

Shutterstock

Jackie was working her tail hard, and Sam and Pipa thought so highly of her that they told their friends and neighbors about her. They all hired Jackie and had a great time while she toiled away. She cleaned a family's home almost every day. Many of the male companions seemed to be very pleased with her.

Pipa's work is unparalleled

Shutterstock

Despite this, Sam did not employ her because of her physical attractiveness. He was baffled by his pals' enthusiasm for Jackie. Only his wife, Pipa, could compare to her in his eyes. Back in high school, he had met the love of his life, Pipa. They were together for almost seven years before getting married.

Too hectic

Shutterstock

Since they were both so busy with their careers, they were never able to take a honeymoon. Sam decided it was time for them to take a week off work now that they had Jackie. Their houseplants and cat needed care while they were away, so they requested Jackie to remain there. Just a little too happy.

Feeling Skeptical

Shutterstock

They have two weeks till their honeymoon, and preparations have been made for it. Pipa, though, is beginning to have reservations about Jackie after hearing some unusual rumors. At first, she avoided telling her husband the news, despite her earlier assurances to the contrary. This new arrangement, though, would see Jackie spending more time at their home.

Investigating the situation for evidence

Shutterstock

Pipa sought evidence before she told her husband. If she expressed concern, Sam would advise her not to fret. So, she devised a strategy. She informed Sam that she would be leaving for work soon. In reality, though, she waited for Jackie's arrival while hiding herself in a closet. She was curious to learn whether the reports were true.

There is nothing to see here!

Shutterstock

Jackie showed up in the afternoon. Since they started paying Jackie at 10 in the morning, Pipa felt this a little peculiar. Her curiosity peaked, she emerged from the cloakroom to observe Jackie's activities more closely. Despite the commotion, she found Jackie in the kitchen just emptying the dishwasher.

A chance to prove her wrong

Shutterstock

Pipa emerged from her hiding place to offer Jackie a chance. She rounded a corner and welcomed Jackie. Jackie's cleaning hours were outside of Pipa's normal home routine. So, she looked shocked, but she managed to grin nevertheless. Jackie appeared relieved when Pipa informed her she was going.

A late arrival that was spotted and punished

Shutterstock

On the day when Jackie arrived at work late, she was dismayed to see that Pipa was at home. She had something scheduled for today, but now it will have to wait. Since Pipa had already caught her being late once today was useless. That's why she put in additional hours at work in the hopes that Pipa would eventually forget about it.

Certainly not someone to forget

Shutterstock

However, Pipa didn't lose track. A different strategy was required if she was going to find out what Jackie did when no one else was around. Sam and Pipa had considered installing security cameras for some time but never got around to it. However, it looked like a good moment to have them put in.

Secretly, behind her husband's back

Shutterstock

When she phoned, the business she contacted said they could send someone out the next weekend. Since Jackie only has weekday hours, it was ideal. Pipa arranged for her husband to be absent from the house. For this shopping trip, she had given him a lengthy list. For the next two hours, he wouldn't be returning home.

Aiming the Cameras

Shutterstock

The workmen were constantly coming and going. The cameras were placed in the common areas, including the kitchen, living room, laundry room, bedroom, and guest rooms. Except for the toilet and a few other obscure nooks, almost every inch of the home was captured on film. Pipa had requested that they conceal the cameras as much as they could.

Assuming the cameras weren't there

Shutterstock

After a while, Sam, her husband, arrived home and he, too, failed to see the cameras. That gave Pipa confidence that her strategy would succeed. On Monday, they were off on their honeymoon. It was Jackie's intention that they take a stroll around the home upon her arrival. Jackie apparently didn't see the cameras, which was good news for Pipa.

Being recorded invisibly

Shutterstock

Confident that her every move would be documented, she relaxed and enjoyed her honeymoon. At first, she didn't think anything could go wrong, but Jackie had other ideas. There was no indication to her that she was being taped. So, it should come as no surprise that she didn't play the part, either. Later that night, Pipa intended to watch the tape.

The failure of a strategy

Shutterstock

When they got back to their flat, though, they discovered that the camera app wasn't quite ready for prime time just yet. Pipa felt helpless. To examine the tape, she had to wait until they got back. With everything that was hanging over her head, how could she possibly relax and enjoy her honeymoon? Her husband needed to know about the surveillance cameras, so she told him.

Upset with Pipa

Shutterstock

Sam was annoyed that Pipa had set up the surveillance equipment without consulting with him beforehand. Although she had promised him everything would be well, he still didn't get it. She explained why she felt she had to do it, and he finally got it. They had a great time spending the remainder of their honeymoon together.

Deleted footage

Shutterstock

Sam and Pipa's home was unaltered when they got back there. Much less sloppy. Pipa attempted to review previous video, but the cameras weren't linked to the app, thus nothing was recorded. Although she felt like a failure, she was still intent on discovering Jackie's whereabouts.

Weird sounds

Shutterstock

Strange noises had been coming from their house, according to Pipa's neighbor. More than one automobile had been parked in the driveway. Pipa was troubled by this, so she went to talk to her husband about it. They collaborated to devise a new strategy. When they regrouped, they decided to stay at a motel in the area.

Needing to Have a Word with Jackie

Shutterstock

Rather than repeatedly intruding Jackie's private with cameras, Sam intended to have a talk with her about Pipa's worries. However, Pipa did not consider this a viable choice. Because of how long she had been kept in the dark regarding Jackie, her paranoia had begun to rise to new heights.

All eyes are permanently glued to the screens

Shutterstock

With the neighbor's report of "weird noises," Jackie's wildest fantasies were confirmed. For as long as the cameras were running...

When Jackie first heard the news, she had no idea what it was.

Jackie Didn’t Think Twice

Shutterstock

Pipa worried that Jackie would see their decision to spend the night apart so soon after returning as suspicious. It was unusual for them to go out together, so the fact that they were going out twice in one week made her wonder. But Pipa need not have feared; Jackie was just pleased to have another opportunity to carry out her schemes.

All night

Shutterstock

Therefore, it transpired. Sam and pipa planned a "romantic night away" for the next weekend, and they departed. But it was not a romantic occasion at all. Hell, Sam went out with his pal while Pipa checked into a cheap motel and began stalking the cameras to find out what Jackie was up to…

This whole slew of concerns

Shutterstock

Pipa was unconcerned that her husband was spending time with his pals. Even when told the destination, she made no inquiry. Everything she thought of was Jackie at her home, doing who knows what. Pipa pondered if or whether her neighbors thought the same of her, or if this was something she did solely at their house. However, she will soon have the opportunity to find out the answers to her concerns.

Having the complete opposite reaction

Shutterstock

Sam, on the other hand, had an opposing opinion on the matter. He didn't like prying into other people's lives, but when his wife made up her mind about anything, there was no stopping her. Oh, she was so set in her ways regarding Jackie.

Separately spending the night

Shutterstock

They agreed to spend the night apart due to their divergent perspectives on the matter. But in the end, it would prove to be a terrible error. Pipa might quickly lose all sense of reason without any calming influence. Not until it was too late would Sam find out.

She'll finally get her this time.

Shutterstock

Sam did not give his wife a second of his attention while he was out drinking and partying with his pals. Nonetheless, she did not give her spouse a second thought. They were each so wrapped up in their own thoughts. Pipa followed Jackie about the home while she interacted with her iPad. Hopefully, this time, she'll be successful in catching her.

Focus

Shutterstock

As the saying goes, "time flies when you're having fun," and that certainly applies to spies.

Pipa didn't glance up from her iPad for hours. Her stomach was growling and her eyes were burning. She looked at her watch and couldn't believe it was already eight o'clock. Since lunch, she had been poring through the surveillance tape. She forced herself to turn aside and place an order for dinner.

If Jackie was still alive, where was she?

Shutterstock

A short time, but Pipa felt like she had missed hours of Jackie's dance routines. The sofa, where Pipa had left her when she closed the app, was empty. Pipa looked at every screen from every camera, but she couldn't see Jackie. Why is this even possible?

Calling the first person she thinks of

Shutterstock

Pipa felt a twinge of worry and called her neighbor. Suppose Jackie saw the cameras. For her scheme, that would be a disaster. She phoned her next-door neighbor and politely requested a peek over the boundary. The next-door neighbor showed some hesitation. However, Pipa brought up the eerie sounds again. The neighbor responded by peering across the boundary.

She attempted to conceal her emotions.

Shutterstock

Nothing out of the ordinary was occurring in or around the home, much to their dismay. Even Jackie had left the house. The woman found that her automobile was disappeared. Pipa's frustration was evident, but she tried to keep it under wraps. Someone who discovered her actions could think she's insane or tell Jackie about them. She just could not allow it to occur.

Preoccupied with spying

Shutterstock

Pipa's fixation on the screen had reached an all-time high. Even when Sam contacted her three times in a row, she still didn't pick up her phone or respond to his messages. Sam became concerned for his wife's safety and made up his mind to check into their hotel room as a result. However, what he discovers there surprises him.

Another wife

Shutterstock

Sam was taken aback by the condition his wife was in when he walked in. She sat hunched down on the bed, looking at the iPad between her knees. She showed zero reaction to Sam's entrance. It was the first time he'd ever seen his wife so distraught.

Trying to save her

Shutterstock

In an effort to preserve his wife, Sam took drastic measures. That can't go on much longer than it has already. He snatched the tablet computer from Pipa's hands and raised it high over his head. Pipa cautiously turned her head toward him, a look of terror on her face. Suddenly she sprang up and grabbed the iPad right out of Sam's hands.

Astounded by her out-of-character actions

Shutterstock

Sam left the room without saying a word since he was so shocked by his wife's actions. When asked about his wife, he froze. Pipa felt some sadness as she watched him go, but she was more interested in keeping an eye on Jackie. It turned out that her skepticism was well-founded.

Activity within the home

Shutterstock

Still fixated on the locked door, Pipa caught a glimpse of movement out of the corner of her eye. Again, she heard noises inside her home. Something was different about Jackie now that she was back at home. She was pacing wildly around the house while clutching strange things.

Suspicion

Shutterstock

Pipa, skeptical of Jackie's motives, focused in on the items in her palm as she watched her suspicious behavior. Her hands were full with miscellaneous implements. Why would she need such items, anyway? Had she damaged anything by accident? What Jackie is doing, or rather preparing to do, will become immediately apparent to Pipa. I don't think this is good news.

Engaging in a peculiar behavior in the restroom

Shutterstock

Following that, Jackie went to clean up in the restroom. As Pipa did not install any cameras in there, she was unable to monitor Jackie's activity, but she was able to keep track of the time. Fifteen minutes later, Jackie reemerged from the restroom. And so began Pipa's downward spiral. Why does she seem to be spending so much time in there?

It was a shocking sight

Shutterstock

After that, Jackie does something that Pipa can't quite put her finger on. Pipa found the sight quite unsettling and wanted to go back to her house quickly. Pipa, though, was unsure for a short while. Is it time to go back and tell Jackie what you saw? When she saw what she saw, her temper flared and she was on the verge of turning off the iPad.

In the midst of a betrayal

Shutterstock

Pipa was completely mystified and gazed at the television. Someone they had trusted with their home and possessions for so long could not have possibly betrayed them in such a cruel way. She was shocked by what she saw. The reality was more worse than her worst fears. It was time for her spouse to accept her story.

Caught red-handed

Shutterstock

As her anger grew, she lost all self-control. Finally, after all of her efforts, she had succeeded in catching Jackie red-handed. Quickly getting into her vehicle, she sped off to her house. Before things got out of hand, she had to be there as quickly as possible.

Breaking through the door at the nick of time

Shutterstock

Thankfully, Pipa arrived at the right moment. Jackie was finishing up the house when Pipa screamed her lungs out by barging through the front door. Jackie's supervisor sought an explanation right now since he had not expecting Pipa home until the next day. Jackie, though, was so taken aback that she was speechless.

Trying to dissuade herself by talking

Shutterstock

Jackie finally began to understand after a few minutes. When the trap was sprung, she was exposed. However, she attempted to talk herself out of it since she was unaware that her employer had evidence. After exhausting all other options, Jackie finally decided to phone Sam. She had hoped that if she flirted her way out of this, things would turn out better for her. Of course, she was dead wrong.

Here’s the Evidence

Shutterstock

As soon as Sam arrived, he was presented with the evidence. After getting a call from Jackie, he had to get home quickly. He was afraid that his wife might do something she would come to deeply regret. Of course, Pipa was prepared with evidence. Out of her purse she pulled an iPad and played the video for Sam. Neither Jackie nor her husband knew what Pipa was showing him, but Jackie had a feeling it wasn't good.

Totally transparent and white as a ghost

Shutterstock

Because Sam glared angrily at Jackie as he turned back to her. How dare you! He screamed at her. Even yet, Pipa and Sam saw through her explanations and realized she was lying. When Jackie saw the tape, she became very pale. Everything that happened was recorded. It was impossible to get out of this jam.

Pretending to do a break-in

Shutterstock

Jackie gave in to her loss and told them the truth. She had loaded up her vehicle with stolen goods in an elaborate ruse. To fund her further education, she intended to liquidate her whole estate. Since she was never in a position to pay for college, she fabricated a Yale degree to put on her résumé. This news really shocked Pipa.

Having regrets

Shutterstock

Soon, she was feeling sad for Jackie instead of angry. There they were, in a large mansion filled with amenities that went unused. She comforted Jackie by assuring her that stealing was never acceptable, but that they wouldn't be reporting the incident to authorities. But they went in a different direction.

Financed through the Support of Jackie

Shutterstock

Jackie will be supported by Pipa and Sam's decision to pay for her further education. In return for their generosity, Jackie worked as their cleaner for a while until she had to quit because of her studies. She completed college and reimbursed Pipa and Sam for their initial investments.

The events of this story are entirely fictional and are products of the author’s imagination. Images included are meant for illustration purposes only. Any resemblance to actual events, places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.