The Inside Of This Abandoned Cruise Ship Left Them In Shock

It was big news when a giant cruise ship capsized in the sea. And ten years later, it was found completely abandoned and still laying on the rocks underwater where it ran aground. Two young divers, Mike and Jeff, decided to take a look inside. But they didn't expect to find what they found inside.

Because when Jeff and Mike entered the cruise ship, they suddenly heard a loud scream in the distance…

Follow the sound

Mike looked at the rusty old door. He knew the scream came from there. Unfortunately it was locked so they had to try to open it. Jeff was looking around with his flashlight to see if he could find some kind of pipe when he suddenly saw a large crowbar lying on the ground.

Opening the door

Jeff quickly picked up the crowbar and ran for the door. He leaned back, knowing he had only one chance to open that lock, and slammed the crowbar on the lock. A loud bang echoed through the vessel, the lock fell to the floor, and Mike quickly opened the door.

Screams In The Distance

They couldn't believe what they saw inside. Now the screams suddenly had so much meaning to them! They knew they had to call the police immediately…

But what did the divers find on the cruise ship? Where were the strange screams coming from and why did the police need to get involved?

An Abandoned Cruise Ship

Jeff and Mike knew that no one was allowed near the sunken cruise ship, but they didn't care. As soon as they saw it, they wanted to climb on it to check it out. And so the young divers set off early in the morning when no one would stop them…

Dangerous situation

The ship didn't seem very sturdy, and who knows what they would find inside. It could be very dangerous, and if something happened to one of them, there was no way they would get back to shore in time. But Jeff didn't listen. He had already started looking for a way in.

One last look

As the ship was listing, part of the upper deck was in the water. Then they can climb it and look for a door. But they had to be very careful. One mistake and they slipped straight into the water. Jeff tied their boat to one of the railings on the cruise and gave Mike one last look.

Don't leave him alone!

But Mike sighed and shook his head. He wasn't going to go in, but when he saw Jeff clambering onto the deck, he knew he couldn't leave him alone. So he took a deep breath and went after Jeff. If only he knew then what a bad idea he was.

A strange atmosphere

As soon as they entered the cruise, they could feel the strange atmosphere of the ship. It was quiet and dark, and the only sounds were the creak of metal parts and the splash of water. "Wow," they both said in unison. "We should go ba.." Mike said, but Jeff was already gone.

Explore the rooms

"Wait until!" shouted Mike running after Jeff. His voice echoed in the distant corridors of the ship. As Jeff and Mike explored the derelict cruise ship, they came across numerous rooms, each with its own eerie atmosphere. Some rooms were locked but fortunately not all rooms were.

The main hall

They first entered the main hall, which was large and spacious, with high ceilings all around and a grand staircase leading to the upper decks. However, the room was dark and dusty and the furniture was covered in cobwebs. They could see the heartbreaking signs of neglect and abandonment everywhere.

Gone in a hurry

Then they moved on to the cabins, small and cramped, with two or four beds in each room. But the beds weren't made and the sheets were stained with mildew. You could see suitcases still open and clothes strewn about the room as if the passengers had left in a hurry.

A weird sound

As Jeff and Mike walked through the empty corridors of the ship, they suddenly heard a strange noise. "Did you hear that?" Mike said in a shaky voice. But Jeff looked faceless. He just shrugged and walked away. But Jeff would soon find out what was really going on.

Go down even lower

After a while, Jeff wanted to go even lower into the lower parts of the ship. There was a small stairway that could lead them there, but it was dark. So they took out their phones and used their flashlights to guide them, and as they descended the noise started to get louder.

Investigate the sound

It sounded like a low, muffled scream and startled Jeff and Mike. They looked at each other with fear in their eyes, but knew they had to go further to investigate. Suddenly, the ladder ended and they found themselves in the mechanical section of the ship.

Walk in the water

They could hear the water running and there was a small layer of water they had to go through. They tried to be as quiet as possible so they could follow the sound of the gloves, but the sound echoed through the ship. This made it even harder to pinpoint where the sound was coming from.

Worry

They sank deeper and deeper into the ship and Mike was filled with anxiety. He knew they could never find their way back if something happened to them. Various worst-case scenarios flashed through his mind as he gazed beyond the damp, rusty walls of the ship. What had he gotten himself into?

A secret door

After walking for a while, they finally came to the end. They knew they couldn't reach the bottom of the ship, so why was there a standoff? But then Mike noticed something. There was a small handle in the center of the wall. "Here," he indicated. "I see a door.”

Something inside

Jeff grabbed the handle and pulled as hard as he could, but the door was stuck. He put his ear to the door and listened intently. “The sound definitely comes from here,” he said. Mike stopped next to him and put his ear to the door too. "I hear it, but how are we going to get in?”

Another boat

Suddenly, they felt something that nearly made their hearts stop. A boat was approaching the ship and they could hear muffled sounds of men talking angrily to each other. It looked like they were boarding the cruise ship too. "Damn it," Mike said, "I knew it was a bad idea.”

Strange Men

They knew they had to act fast. They rushed to the stairwell, but as they started up the stairs, they heard loud footsteps coming down the stairs. So they turned quickly, extinguished their torches, and hid behind the stairwell. They held their breath as the men got closer and closer.

What was happening?

The sound of heavy footsteps on the metal ladder thundered through the ship. They watched as three men descended the stairs and headed straight for the closed door. As the men opened the door, the muffled scream grew louder and Mike glimpsed what was happening inside.

Was it a woman?

"Damn it," he whispered. "We have to get out of here and fast." Jeff looked at him with a worried look on his face. "What did you see, Mike?" Who was in this room? But Mike didn't say anything. “This cry sounded like a woman's. We have to help him.

They were outnumbered

Mike sighed because he knew Jeff was right. But this situation just got worse. Not only did these men outnumber Mike and Jeff, but they were also much bigger and stronger than them. And to make matters worse, Mike noticed one of them was carrying a gun.

Call the police

They decided to call the police, but knew it would take some time for them to arrive. So Mike mustered all of his courage and agreed with Jeff to see what the men were doing behind the closed door. They got up slowly and walked towards the door listening carefully to what the men were saying.

Taken by criminals

"There is someone on this ship," one of the men said. “Did you see how the lock was broken? He couldn't have done it from here. “Their boat is still moored to the ship so they must still be here somewhere,” another man said. "You stay here and I'll search the ship.”

Hidden

Mike and Jeff quickly went back under the stairs and watched in the darkness as a man came out of the room and up the stairs. Mike caught a glimpse of a pistol tucked into the man's belt and swallowed at the thought of coming face to face with him. They listened to the man's footsteps as he slowly walked away.

Mike Panicked

"This is not good," Mike muttered in a panic. "Calm down, Mike," Jeff replied. "I need you to stay alert and stop panicking." Mike sighed because he knew Jeff was right. His heart was pounding in his chest and he couldn't wait for the police to arrive. "Okay," Jeff said softly. "I have a plan.”

Jeff has a plan

“We have to lure this man out of the room and, at the same time, distract the man upstairs who is looking for us,” Jeff said. “But how can we do this? It's just the two of us, Mike replied. "Follow my example." It seemed like Jeff was very confident in his plan, but Mike wasn't so sure yet.

Looking for something

Jeff looked around in the dark. Mike was confused as to what he was looking for, but soon realized it when Jeff lifted a large rock. Mike was about to say something, but Jeff put a finger to his lips and threw the rock down the stairs. A loud bang echoed through the ship.

A Big Hit

Mike's eyes widened and Jeff hurtled into the darkness. The man left in the room stormed out and ran straight for the stairs. "Bridge!" he shouted. "I have them!" The man ran up the stairs and Jeff and Mike waited for his footsteps to fade.

Distract the man

When all they could hear were muffled footsteps, Mike and Jeff emerged from the darkness and ran into the room. Jeff opened the heavy door and went inside, but just as Mike was about to enter, he heard the men getting out. Mike froze, not knowing what to do.

Stay Inside

He ends up hiding behind something, just in time for the men to return. "I really thought I had them, Derek," a man said. “I told you to stay in the room with her, silly,” Derek replied. "I'll lock you inside her with her, and when I find the intruders, I'll come back for you.”

Not knowing what to do

"I hope Jeff managed to hide," thought Mike. Derek took a new padlock from his pocket and locked his partner inside the room. Then he clipped the keys to his belt and went back upstairs. Mike waited a few minutes, not knowing what to do next, when suddenly a loud noise came from the room.

A fight

It looked like someone was rearranging the room, but why? Suddenly Mike understood what was happening. We are fighting! Mike hurriedly put his ear to the door and listened. Jeff and the man were definitely arguing, and he could even hear a woman screaming, but it sounded like she had something in her mouth.

Run with adrenaline

Mike's body was filled with adrenaline; all he could think about was saving his dear friend. Without thinking, he ran upstairs and started yelling for Derek. “Decks? Where are you, friend? Heavy footsteps ran towards him, and before Mike knew it, he was face to face with Derek, who looked very, very angry.

Derek

"H..Hello," Mike said, a little less confident now. Derek didn't say anything but walked slowly towards Mike with his hand near his gun. "So," Derek finally said. "Are you sneaking around this ship?" You have no idea what you've gotten yourself into, you know. Derek was very intimidating and Mike almost peed his pants.

Move quickly

But Mike also knew that the only way to get Jeff out of that room was with the keys hanging from Derek's belt. Mike had no idea how he did it. Everything was going so fast that he handled it without thinking about it. But suddenly he had the keys in his hand and Derek was lying dazed on the floor.

No time to waste

Mike didn't have time to waste, so he quickly ran downstairs and opened the door. He expected to find Jeff standing triumphantly over the other man's dazed body, but he couldn't be more wrong. When he opened the door, he was greeted by the other man's angry face. It was bad.

Like an action movie

It almost felt like an action movie. Within seconds, Mike had scanned the room. He knew where Jeff was, he knew someone was sitting in the center of the room, and he knew he was about to get punched in the face by a man nearly twice his size, but somehow he defuses the situation.

An explosion of confidence

Mike stopped in the doorway confidently. "Hi," he said quietly. "Your partner Derek passed out upstairs." But the man remained impassive. He had a dangerous look on his face, but Mike didn't seem to care. He was about to hit Mike when the man suddenly fell to the ground.

Saved by Jeff

As the man fell, it revealed Jeff standing behind him with the crowbar in his hands. He'd gotten off the ground as the man stood in front of Mike and, unbeknownst to him, punched him in the head. Both men were now dazed, but still had to hurry. They could wake up at any moment.

Untie the woman

Mike and Jeff rushed towards the woman. She was forcibly tied to a chair with duct tape covering her mouth. Jeff carefully removed her tape from her face and she immediately yelled, “Please hurry! Get me out of here!" Mike untied his hands and Jeff untied his legs.

Police sirens

They could hear police sirens from afar. They helped the woman up, for she was too weak to stand on her own, and together they walked back to the boats. They put the woman in their boat and Jeff grabbed pieces of rope to tie the men together.

Shocked the police

Eventually the police arrived and they were shocked to see what they had been called to do. They didn't expect to see this. They quickly rushed inside and arrested the two men. They took the woman to safety and Mike and Jeff also had to accompany them to the police station.

Go to the station

Jeff and Mike were questioned at the station and had to explain everything that had happened. They shouldn't have been on the ship in the first place, so they feared the police would arrest them for it, but instead the police reacted very differently than they expected.

Not a normal woman

Instead of arresting Jeff and Mike, they reward them for their bravery. It turned out that the woman they rescued was not like a normal woman. She was the governor's daughter, and had been held hostage for a few days now. The man had asked for money but suddenly cut off contact.

A happy governor

Were it not for Jeff and Mike, the woman would probably be dead right now. The governor congratulated the young men on saving his daughter and rewarded them with a large check. Jeff and Mike were still reeling from what had happened. They couldn't believe it was real life.

Their big reward

Jeff and Mike got a check from the governor so big that they decided to travel the world for a while. The frightening ordeal scarred the men, but that didn't stop them from having other adventures. They lived the rest of their lives like there was no tomorrow and enjoyed every minute of it.

