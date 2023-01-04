The Physician Who Advised Couple Against Having Children Says “I Told You So” Two Years Later

After Mindy's doctor warned her against becoming pregnant, she began behaving more erratically. Throughout her pregnancy, she kept Jack in the dark about most of the major developments, which heightened his suspicions about her. The doctor wouldn't randomly say that; there had to be a good reason, and Jack was about to learn what it was.

However, things didn't turn out the way Jack anticipated.

That's a real gift

Jack felt fortunate for the opportunity to become a father. To his relief, the infant seemed to be perfectly healthy. Jack may have been content, but Mindy wasn't. There was obviously a problem, and she realized it.

Failing health

Mindy, however, did not share her inner feelings with anybody. To her, it was important to learn by doing. She had been experiencing these symptoms during her pregnancy and had assumed they would subside after delivery, but they persisted. As a matter of fact, she felt worse than before. What if she had only gone to the doctor sooner?

No One Knows Where Mindy Is

The situation suddenly worsened one day. When Jack got home from work, he heard his baby boy sobbing in his crib, but Mindy was nowhere to be seen.

For what reason did the doctor warn Mindy against trying to have a baby? What kind of mother would just abandon her child like that?

There was obviously something lacking

Jack and Mindy are five years into their marriage. There was a lot to celebrate in their marriage, but they both feel like something is missing. Almost many of their married peers began having children within the first couple of years of their union. As a result, Jack and Mindy also began attempting it. Unfortunately, though, that wasn't the case for them.

Far Beyond Their Youth

Both were examined to make sure nothing was amiss, and the results were positive. No one at the hospital could figure out why they were having so much trouble becoming pregnant. Jack and Mindy were advised that it was probably due to their advanced years. They weren't really twenty-year-olds anymore.

IVF Treatment Begins

Age was working against Mindy, who was already 45. This fact led them to initiate in vitro fertilization. They knew it would be a long route filled with varied shots and emotional ups and downs, but they were up for the challenge. Mindy initially had no anxiety about the therapy, but the effects began to show after a while.

Prioritizing emotional well-being

She blamed herself since they were still childless after trying so hard. When she asked Jack whether it was her fault, he said no. You have no say in the matter, and he did everything he could to cheer her up. Because of Mindy's mental state, they chose to end their IVF procedure. They had no idea what was coming, however.

They Kept Trying

Mindy sought medical attention for her state of mind. She informed him that they were going to attempt having a baby the natural way despite her having discontinued the IVF therapy. The physician warned her against it and suggested she consider adoption instead. However, Mindy was adamant on having a child of her own.

Second thoughts

She shared the physician's recommendation with Jack. He couldn't understand why Mindy's doctor would advise her to cease trying to have a child. Who knows, maybe she wasn't telling him everything. A simple question might have set her off, so he refrained from asking. Since her system was still cleansing itself of the influx of hormones, Jack hesitated before acting.

Sensing Illness

Something new transpired not long after. Thought they'd have a regular day together, but Mindy became ill. It seemed clear that she may be pregnant, but she avoided taking a test out of fear. They would both feel heartbreak all over again if the test was negative. Of course they were going to try.

A True Miracle

When Jack and Mindy saw the test result, they were shocked since normally they don't believe in miracles. A favorable outcome, indeed. Their joy was mutual. They still couldn't believe they were really going to become parents. However, they needed to be ready immediately.

Family Planning

Mindy's first instinct was to start a family. With her pregnancy confirmed, she began attending prenatal courses and organizing the nursery. She eagerly awaited the arrival of her baby bump. Still, despite the meticulous planning, something seemed off.

Jack Can Do Nothing

Jack had no control over the situation from the start. He was unable to provide a hand in the nursery, and Mindy did not want him to come along to the prenatal sessions. He didn't see the big deal about it. Her protectiveness seemed understandable in light of what had transpired. In every situation, he would offer his assistance. However, this wasn't all of it.

Ultrasound for the First Time

Mindy went in for her first well-being checkup and ultrasound. But Mindy flatly rejected Jack's request to accompany her. This being Jack's first appointment, he decided to stick around. Mindy may have sought this just for self-gratification. It was a tough call, but Mindy felt OK going on her own. And that would be a terrible idea.

New Procedure

Mindy showed up for her scheduled visit. There was no apparent cause for concern, but the doctor insisted on a few further examinations just to be sure. Mindy's attention was clearly on the monitor displaying her baby rather than on the obstetrician. She just replied she would adore the kid no matter what and agreed to everything. That means the testing continued.

Spill the Appointment Details

Mindy was allowed to return home since it would be some time before the lab results were available. Jack was curious about the status of the appointment and requested for details. Due to their infertility issues, he was particularly interested in the doctor's opinion on the matter. What Mindy had to say, however, was not going to sit well with him.

What Did the Physician Have to Say?

No matter how much Mindy wanted to, she couldn't tell Jack what the doctor had said. She had ignored the doctor's advice and assured Jack there was nothing wrong. She continued harping on the impending arrival of the kid and the need of continuing to be ready. Jack was quite irritated. Surely she would have heard the doctor's verdict by now.

There's a Secret That Mindy Won't Tell

Jack promised to accompany her to her next consultation. Again, Mindy informed him that he couldn't. So why was she being so evasive? Where did her secrets lie? Jack was baffled by her desire for solo work. I mean, they had to be pulling for each other, right?

Making a Best Effort

Mindy seemed to be completely detached. He was unable to do anything without her permission, but he was determined to help in any way he could. Take care of Mindy, he hoped, and he did his best. He wanted to ease her discomfort as much as he could since he knew how difficult it was for her to be pregnant. But it appeared to her that no matter what he tried, he failed miserably in her eyes. Things had been the same before, but not now.

Resentful

Jack blamed his wife's coldness and isolation on the strain of her pregnancy. To put it simply, she was struggling. Somehow, he knew. Perhaps Mindy had some animosity towards him. He was free to travel anywhere he pleased, while she was stuck at home. But for her, he would sacrifice everything. What was occurring?

Putting in a call to the doctor

Jack's patience had worn thin with Mindy's antics, so he dialed the doctor's number. If there was anything going on behind Jack's back, the doctor would know about it. But the doctor had more to say, and Jack was going to be totally taken aback by it.

False Negative

Something was amiss with the pregnancy, the doctor informed Jack, but he couldn't get in touch with Mindy since she was avoiding their calls. Jack was informed by the doctor that they had been attempting to reach Mindy for over a week but had received no answer. Clearly, Jack was completely perplexed.

Something Only Mindy Knows

Just how could Mindy keep this a secret from him? Everything is OK, she replied. As a matter of fact, Jack had no idea the doctor was conducting tests. He was seething with rage. After thanking the doctor, he realized he needed to immediately contact Mindy. There was a lot of backtracking and explanations that she needed to make.

What's It To Mindy?

Jack's rage didn't faze Mindy in the least. Indeed, she couldn't have cared less. She said she was uninterested in her child's diagnosis. Anyway, she'd adore them. However, Jack didn't share that view. Of course he would adore the child no matter what, but if there was anything wrong, they needed to know.

Divorce Was Imminent

He suggested they contact the doctor. Mindy stood firm, even going so far as to threaten divorce to Jack if he secretly saw a doctor. Having parents who were often at odds made for a difficult childhood for Jack. As much as he hated to do it, he knew he had to do something behind her back.

End Result

Without telling Mindy, Jack sneaked off to the doctor. The doctor was instructed to get in touch with him instead of Mindy going forward. The doctor warned him to expect bad news when he received the test results in a few weeks. So, what does this all mean?

Jack Lost It

As time passed, Mindy entered the third trimester of her pregnancy. She had been pregnant for quite some time, but her pregnancy bump was only now becoming visible. The small size of her baby bump was something she had grown used to. Though she was nearing the end of her pregnancy, Mindy was feeling everything but joyous.

Mindy kept to herself and didn't say much

Somehow, Jack knew that his wife was ill. Mindy, who usually asked him random questions and struck up discussions on the fly, was unusually silent. She mostly ignored Jack, even when he attempted to strike up a discussion. Despite his best efforts, he couldn't muster any remorseful emotions.

It was beyond Jack's comprehension

This dude just does not get it. Surely you must feel grateful for the gift of parenthood. He became aware of his growing resentment against his wife as she continued to keep him in the dark. They were no longer the formidable pair they had been before. Jack decided he would simply have to wait for the test results by himself.

I'm hanging up the phone

Jack would answer the phone, but as soon as he did, Mindy would dash into the living room and take it away. It wasn't uncommon for her to abruptly stop a call without first seeing who was on the other end. When she became upset, it was a bad sign. “I should have expected this kind of behavior from you, Jack. I had faith in you.”

Who to Talk to at the Hospital

Jack felt guilty about sneaking around on his wife, but she needed to understand his desire to know the outcome. He couldn't make it through his pregnancy with so many unresolved issues, but he also didn't want to broadcast the fact that he was the go-to guy at the first hospital.

They knew there was a problem

Mindy no longer had faith in her spouse. Because she wanted to be the first one to answer her phone, she kept it on the stand beside her bed. Jack now knew for sure that something was really wrong, but that she just didn't want to discuss it with him.

His temper flared up

The hopeless guy lost all patience as he grew preoccupied with the outcomes. There must be some way he could learn more without telling his wife just yet, right? But the odds weren't in his favor, and the miserable married guy knew it.

The beginning of Mindy's labor

Jack resolved to give his whole attention to his work for the time being. Mindy's behavior toward him gradually returned to normal after a few more days. At the moment, he was optimistic about the future. The next evening, while things were progressing normally between them, labor began abruptly.

It’s a Boy!

Jack stepped into his role as a doting father and encouraged his wife through the ordeal. After then, everything went more easily than either of them had expected, maybe because they were so well-prepared. The delivery went off without a hitch, and a healthy boy was brought into the world.

Liam, a robust youngster

In many ways, the arrival of the kid drew the couple closer together. The happy couple named their kid Liam, and everything went swimmingly for a time. Then, after some time, Mindy began to withdraw emotionally once again. Her illness forced Jack to take care of them both.

Mindy is Still Sick

In the days that followed, Mindy's sickness worsened, and her husband's concerns about her health increased. Yet nothing could persuade her to submit to a medical checkup. Once again, she was reluctant to be diagnosed because of lingering anxiety. Where did her secrets lie?

Forbidden from inquiring

Jack felt certain there was more to this than he was aware of. He pondered whether or if there was a traumatic experience in her past that led her to have such a negative attitude about medical professionals. However, she lost her cool when he questioned her on the matter. She didn't want him to ask her about her early life casually.

Back to sharing smiles

They were married, so he didn't know what was going on. Happily, it seemed that Mindy's health had improved once again. She got out of bed and began tending to her baby. She did the housework, the cooking, and even managed to crack a grin for Jack once in a while. He couldn't shake the feeling that something was odd with his wife, but he eventually adjusted.

Like a walking corpse

Mindy, however, became a walking corpse in her own body and had no idea why. After the birth of her baby, she put her life on autopilot, doing what needed to be done even if she felt lifeless. That was something the lady really wanted to alter, but she was too proud to seek for assistance.

Liam's upbringing was typical

Thankfully, Liam didn't seem to have any problems with this. In the year that followed, he flourished into a full-fledged kid. Between then and now, Mindy had apparently made some positive changes in her life. She and Jack had gotten back on track, but then the truth emerged.

Something went wrong, and the situation deteriorated quickly

When tiny Liam was almost a year old, his parents' relationship suddenly deteriorated. When Jack got home from work, he expected to find his wife in the kitchen and his baby either in his crib or on the sofa. But something wasn't right.

He found an unlocked door...

Jack could hear his kid sobbing as he came up the garden path to the front door. When he went to close the door behind him, he realized he had forgotten to lock it. The two had never done this before, and now he felt uneasy.

After picking up his kid

He then carefully pushed the door open and yelled for his wife. It went unanswered. He ran up to Liam's room and saw his kid sleeping in his cot by himself. As soon as he heard the baby scream, he grabbed him up, walked back downstairs, and started looking for his wife.

A letter was in his possession

While carrying Liam into the living room, he saw something that made him jump. Jack felt the breeze from the outside blowing into the home and looked around to see the living room door was wide open. Then he saw a message on the stove.

An apology

There wasn't much to the letter; all Jack could make out was "I'm sorry." In a panic, Jack hurried outside and saw his wife standing by a tree at the far end of the garden. Keeping his kid close, he raced as quickly as he could to reach Mindy in time. Shock prompted a sudden backwards turn on her part. Surprised, she whirled around.

In an instant, she was inconsolable

She felt cold, began crying, and dropped to the floor as soon as she looked into Jack's eyes. They were both understandably rattled up by the events that had just transpired. Despite Jack's lack of comprehension, they decided to phone the doctor, who answered in an unexpected way.

Medical clinic

Already having scheduled an appointment for the next day, they both went in together the following morning after dropping off young Liam at daycare. There, they filled him in on every detail of the pregnancy, beginning with the first signs of Mindy's pregnancy. Then Jack received the doctor's answer, which threw him off.

Incoherent response

He turned to Mindy and said, "I told you." It seemed as though the lady realized her error by the way she gazed at the floor. Mindy had been seeing this doctor for a while; nevertheless, what exactly did he know that Jack did not? He needed an explanation for this since he was completely perplexed.

Choosing to Ignore Medical Advice

Years ago, when Mindy initially saw the psychiatrist for her mental health, he reportedly warned her that this same thing would happen. She evidently disregarded his counsel and had a baby nevertheless. Jack felt the doctor was behaving in an unprofessional manner.

Being completely alone

Because she disregarded the counsel of her respected physician, she became more uncommunicative during her pregnancy. Over the course of many months, she had become more despondent as the sensation of isolation had further exacerbated her deteriorating mental health. But there was more to it than that.

Jack was in disbelief

She was already feeling down, but the baby blues just made things worse. She had finally reached bottom the day before. Jack was shocked that he had failed to see the vicious cycle Mindy had been in recently. The physician did point out one silver lining, however.

The tides have turned in her favor at last!

She had finally reached her lowest point, and the only direction to go was up. So she did that while also being more open with her loved ones about how she was really feeling. Their friendship was permanently repaired as she gradually recovered. To put it simply, Jack felt a tremendous sense of relief at having finally grasped the feelings of his cherished wife.

