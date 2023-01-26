The Worst Rated Cars of 2023

Some new cars are better than others. While 2023 saw the release of many instant classics, there were also more than a few duds that haven't exactly set the automotive world on fire. Here are 2023's worst rated cars.

Mitsubishi Mirage

Autotrader

On the one hand, the Mitsubishi Mirage is relatively inexpensive. This price comes with a lot of sacrifices, though, as the interior feels cheap, the steering lacks oomph, and the engine lacks enough power to make the car stand out. While the car's fuel economy and low base price make it an affordable option, there are far better cars on the market for the money.

Chevrolet Malibu

Chevrolet

The 2023 Chevrolet Malibu falls at an important hurdle: the seats just aren't that great. For anyone looking for a comfortable driving experience, it may be best to look elsewhere. The cabin in general leaves a lot to be desired, and sealing the deal is the fact that the engine lacks enough horsepower to get you where you're going with any degree of ease.

Subaru WRX

Road & Track

The 2023 Subary WRX is positioned as a compact car, but alas, it's not as good as some smaller vehicles at hiding its diminuitive size. There's very little trunk space, and the inside of the car feels cramped and lacking in space. Add to this a poor fuel economy for a vehicle of this size, and this is certainly not the best small car on the market.

MINI Electric Hardtop

BMW Press

While it feels unfair to criticize the MINI Electric Hardtop for being small (it is right there in the car's name) the back seats feel particularly cramped. This isn't the biggest of flaws given the brand's reputation, but a larger problem is the fact that this electric car has a relatively short maximum driving range, making it more difficult to put this car to use on a longer journey.

Subaru Impreza

MotorTrend

As with many compact cars, the Subaru Impreza suffers from a lack of adequate trunk space and an underpowered engine. Legroom is better than some compact cars on this list, but that comes at a price, making it more difficult to take luggage with you on journeys; an issue that can be a dealbreaker for some buyers.

Toyota Tacoma

MotorBiscuit

The Toyota Tacoma is designed as a lighter, offroad-ready pickup truck. This design choice means that its usage on asphault, though, is limited. The engine is surprisingly weak for an offroader, there's not a huge amount of space in the backrow, and, crucially, it's not very comfortable to ride in for extended periods of time.

Volkswagen Jetta

Volkswagen

There's no one glaring flaw with the Volkswagen Jetta. It's fine; it's a perfectly serviceable vehicle. The problem is, it's just not very fun or intuitive to drive. Perhaps it's something about the tremendously average quality of the internal cabin, but the car just doesn't feel as sporty or engaging as its peers. The behind-the-wheel experience feels lackluster at best.

Nissan Leaf

MotorTrend

The Nissan Leaf falls into a familiar trap for a lot of electric cars: it's just not got a good enough maximum driving range. The handling and acceleration are the car's biggest strengths, but they're not much use once the battery has run flat. Add to this an unremarkable internal cabin quality, and this is far from the best option for an electric road trip.

Toyota Crown

Toyota USA Newsroom

The Toyota Crown's seats could be more comfortable. The size of the cabin means that there's not enough headroom for taller passengers, which hurts the riding experience. The car also suffers from a poor fuel economy, and the feedback when steering lacks a little something.

Ford Ranger

Auto Express

The 2023 Ford Ranger is a bit plain. It doesn't come with a lot of the bells and whistles that are commonplace on pickups of this size and price point. What's more, the interior feels noticeably cheap. It's not the most comfortable or advanced pickup on the market, making the driving experience feel just a little barebones compared with its competitors.

Mitsubishi Outlander

InsideEVs

Some hybrids manage better fuel economy than others, and the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander is certainly not the best option. Guzzling fuel at a faster rate than most cars is enough to defeat the purpose of a hybrid, but the fact that this seven-seater's back row is too small for adults means that the car also doesn't live up to the typical needs from a people-moving SUV.

Toyota Prius

Car and Driver

The 2023 Toyota Prius is not the best Prius that money can buy. The newest model feels like a significant downgrade from previous iterations, with a cramped middle row and limited trunk space. The build quality of the interior cabin also isn't fantastic, making this new redesign a bit of a disappointment compared with what has come before.

Mitsubishi Eclipse

Autotrader

The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse was nothing to write home about, and sadly the 2023 model doesn't improve the situation much. Limited storage space and an outdated cabin mean that this is far from the most versatile SUV. Additionally, while the engine gets decent fuel economy, this means that it's not got as much power as other, similar vehicles at this size and price point.

GMC Terrain

Autotrader

The GMC Terrain is priced uncomfortably high for what it provides. While it's decently roomy on the inside, the large size of the vehicle makes it difficult for the engine to accelerate rapidly, which can cause frustration while driving.

MINI Cooper Clubman

Autotrader

MINI Coopers are known for being pricey, but the 2023 Clubman's high price point feels somewhat more out of step with the driving experience than usual. The stiff suspension and brakes mean that the car is fun for short bursts, but it will likely feel grating over time if this is your primary means of zipping around for errands. Add to this a less than stellar fuel economy, and for the price, there are certainly more comfortable cars in this size category.

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler is far from the most comfortable driving experience. Road and wind noise can be heard inside the cabin, and the handling feels truck-like at best. This Jeep also doesn't have the best gas mileage, which makes it a more expensive option, and makes it less than ideal for long journeys.

Lexus LX

Lexus USA Newsroom

While the 2023 Lexux LX has a decent engine, its body design doesn't live up to its potential. The third row is uncomfortably small, making it ideal for neither storage or passengers. A car of this size lives or dies by its use of pace, and this SUV simply doesn't have what it takes.

Cadillac XT6

Autotrader

Even among SUVs, the 2023 Cadillac XT6 is decently roomy, making it relatively spacious. Unfortunately, the car is let down by lackluster build quality within the cabin, and its engine is underpowered for this size of vehicle.

Infiniti Q50

Infiniti

Based on its interior alone, you'd be hard pressed to tell that the latest Infiniti Q50 was a 2023 model. The design of the cabin feels dated, with an infotainment system that can become distracting to the driver. What's more, the handling leaves something to be desired, making this a difficult car to drive for several reasons.

Lexus IS

Lexus

While the 2023 Lexus IS has a solid V8 engine, its weakness lies in the finer details. Its back row is a little cramped for a car of this size and design, and its fuel economy isn't up to the standards that most drivers will expect of this type of vehicle.

Tesla Model X

Tesla

For a luxury electric SUV, the 2023 Tesla Model X doesn't exactly set the world on fire. While the engine has decent performance, the controls are needlessly complicated, and the interior materials are far from adequate considering the particularly high price tag on this vehicle.

Buick Envision

Buick

The 2023 Buick Envision has a lot going for it, with its solid fuel economy and wealth of safety features. Compared to other cars in its price range and class, though, the quality of the materials that make up the car's interior simply aren't up to par.

Fiat 500X

Fiat

The 2023 Fiat 500X has a lot of problems. The engine is underpowered, but also somehow struggles with fuel economy. Slow transition shifting makes the engine feel even less potent while accelerating. The cargo space and back seat both feel cramped, making it difficult to recommend this car for most needs.

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Mitsubishi Motors

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport isn't actually all thar sporty, with an underpowered engine and slow steering that makes the car feel sluggish. It's also a fairly shaky ride, meaning that even at low speeds, riding or driving in the car isn't particularly comfortable.

Jeep Renegade

Jeep

The 2023 Jeep Renegade is not a cheap vehicle, but struggles to justify its price point. While it's decent off-road, its engine is loud, its acceleration feels buzzy and forced, and it doesn't have great fuel economy.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai

The Hyundai Venue is a budget friendly car with all the issues that a budget friendly car typically suffers from. The engine is nothing to write home about, and the cargo space is limited. The lower price point may lead some to justify these limitations, but there are better options on the market.

Cadillac CT4

Cadillac

Despite having a solid, zippy engine, the 2023 Cadillac CT4 is a compact car which never manages to feel anything but compact. The car's limited trunk space and low headroom mean that passengers are squeezed from several directions, leading to a sub-optimal driving experience.

Cadillac CT5

Cadillac

If the CT4 struggles with headroom and trunk space, the Cadillac CT5 doesn't fair much better. While its starting price point does help mitigate its woes a little, there's no denying that this is far from the biggest, most luxurious car on th emarker this year.

Chrysler 300

Chrysler

On paper, the 2023 Chrysler 300 should be a solid car, coming as it does with a powerful V8 engine. Unfortunately, in practice, the driving experience isn't fantastic, with an outdated appearance, especially inside, along with a poor fuel economy and an unremarkable driving feel.

Nissan Armada

Nissan

The 2023 Nissan Armada leave much to be desired in several respects. For a large SUV it has surprisingly cramped footroom in the back seat, and not a lot of storage space. The handling is sluggish, and the fuel economy is far from fantastic.