Man Gives Birth, Nurses Call Him A Woman

Beginning The Transition

Bennett Kaspar-Williams, a resident of Los Angeles, discovered he was trans about ten years ago when he was in his 20s.

After a remarkable life event made him understand he had to live his truth and free himself from the preconceptions surrounding and keeping him back, Bennet began the transition process three years later.

Follow Your Heart

Like most people, Bennet decided to follow his heart and chose love above all else. He didn't start the process of transitioning until he met Malik, his current husband, whom he married in 2019.

He realized that no barrier or setback could prevent him from being the person he wished to be and having everything he wanted.

A Family To Start

Bennett was ready to begin the transition because he knew he wanted to have a family with Malik. Nothing was going to stop him from doing so.

At least, that is what he believed. He had no idea that what lay beyond would not be a path lined with roses.

The Operation

Bennett underwent surgery to have his breasts removed in the summer of 2015, two years after starting hormone therapy. The procedure cost him $5,000. But it was all worthwhile.

He claims that the procedure was incredibly freeing and that it was only after the operation that he realized how miserable he was when he still had female breasts.

Feeling Emancipated

According to Bennet, he felt it was something he needed to do. Once Bennet began transitioning, he started feeling emancipated. He had finally found love and, most importantly, himself.

For the first time in a lifetime, he could be confident that someone loved him for who he was, regardless of what others thought of him. Before this, he had lived in denial about who he truly was, fearing what others might think of him.

Loving Himself

Bennett firmly maintains that, unlike some trans persons, he has never harbored any resentment for his female breasts. He never experienced dysphoria and still doesn't have it regarding certain body parts.

But the overall theme of the whole thing is how he could never have anticipated how relieved he would be to find them gone.

Set Free

It felt as if a tremendous weight had been lifted off his shoulders. He added that the removal of his breasts signaled the end of his surgical journey toward transitioning and that there would be no work on his lower half.

The surgery served as an affirmation that he could continue living as the person he had always known he was, and he felt liberated.

Steps To Starting A Family

After determining they wanted to start a family, the couple began discussing their options and decided to go the natural way. Bennett had to stop using his testosterone hormone supplement.

As a result, Bennett's ovaries were able to function. Bennett had some reservations about it, even though it was necessary. He wasn't entirely sure about it.

A Lengthy Process

Bennet's decision to become pregnant and give birth was not easy. He was aware that his body could become pregnant, but he battled for some time with the idea.

But that changed after he realized that gender stereotypes did not influence how his body performed its functions.

Growing Their Family

Bennett states that the process of trying to conceive, succeeding, and ultimately becoming pregnant did not present any difficulties for him in terms of his gender identity.

But there was one thing that bothered him: how the medical staff had consistently presumed his gender. This would quickly turn out to be a significant issue for him.

Destroying Stereotypes

Bennett says once he learned to think of his body as a tool and not a collection of gendered stereotypes, he realized that he could be both the person he wanted to be and be able to bring a child into the world.

However, unfortunately, not many people understood that properly. And more than once, Bennett came across some people who kept proving their own ignorance.

Pregnancy Blues

Since Bennett decided to take that leap to conceive naturally, the rest was up to his body to do what needed to be done.

He says that no one could ever really know whether having children is possible until you try. However, it was his dream to have a baby, and he was willing to go all the way with it.

By Any Means

Being born with a uterus does not give you the certainty that you will be able to conceive or carry a baby full-term. He continued by saying that none of these things are universally true.

However, he wasn’t willing to give up. He wanted to give it a shot and try to conceive by any means necessary.

Success

Bennett found out he was pregnant in March 2020 after falling pregnant naturally without any medical intervention other than coming off hormones.

He says they expected the process to take longer than it did; however, everything happened quicker than planned. He was absolutely ecstatic when he heard the news. Still, there was a long and potentially difficult process ahead of him.

Over The Moon

The couple was over the moon about the soon-to-be new addition to the family. However, 2020 was when the world was also overwhelmed by not only a pandemic but also by lockdown and isolation.

Due to this, his high spirits were sometimes replaced by anxiety and anguish about how he would keep himself and the baby safe.

Lockdown

“Lockdown has meant going to a lot of check-ups on my own. Nurses and doctors have been brilliant. I think I’m their first trans pregnancy, but everyone has been very open and understanding.”

“We know the sex of the baby, but we won’t announce that until after the birth,” declared Bennett. And he had his own reasons for that.

Rejecting Labels

“There’s something about society’s obsession with finding out a baby’s gender, which is a bit too much,” he explained to the media when a reporter asked him about it.

“Once they’re born, we will use the pronouns that correspond to their sex, but we will make it clear they don’t have to accept those labels,” Bennett concluded.

The Anxiety Of Birth

Bennett discovered that he was pregnant a week before they went into lockdown, so the pressure of lockdown, pandemic, and safety made him nervous.

However, everything turned out well in the end. Bennet and Malik welcomed their beautiful baby boy Hudson via cesarean section in October 2020. The couple was absolutely elated, but something else happened.

A Big Nuisance

While in the hospital, Bennett says he was constantly misgendered. Even though he had a beard and a flat chest, the nurses and medical staff could not be bothered with using the correct pronoun for him.

This was quite a nuisance for Bennett. After all, he had gone through to accept that his body didn’t necessarily have anything to do with his gender, it seemed like the hospital staff didn’t care at all.

Misgendering

The only thing that made Bennett dysphoric about his pregnancy was the misgendering that happened to him when he was getting medical care.

Even though he had a full beard and a ‘male’ gender marker on all of his identification, nurses could not help but default into calling him ‘mom’, ‘mother’, or ‘ma’am’, which was extremely annoying.

Hurtful

It wasn’t just annoying. It was more than that: it was hurtful. The whole incident made him even more dysphoric about his identity.

It went so far as to erase the hard mental work he had done in separating his gender from being able to give birth. All those months and even years of reflection suddenly didn’t seem to matter.

Nothing Felt Feminine

Bennet says nothing about being pregnant felt ‘feminine’ to him. In fact, carrying a child, isolated due to the pandemic and facing all the hospitals and appointments alone, was the absolute toughest, bravest thing he has ever done.

Nothing feels stronger than being able to say, ‘I am a dad who created his own child.’ That carries strength and depth in itself.

The Meaning of Womanhood And Motherhood

No one can ever really know whether having a child is possible until you try. These are words Bennett told himself during his process of giving birth. He also kept in mind that it is very important that we stop defining ‘womanhood’ in terms of ‘motherhood’.

This might seem like a convoluted thing to understand, but it’s really easy. This is what he means by that:

A False Equivalency

It’s a false equivalency that all women can become mothers, that all mothers carry their children, or that all people who carry children are mothers. There are many people like Bennett who were able to give birth while being a man.

Bennett basically redefined the norm of what motherhood means and how there is no connection between womanhood and motherhood.

Concept of Motherhood

One expression Bennett uses to challenge these stereotypes is “the business of pregnancy”. He reiterates his stance about it being a business, and he does so for a reason.

The entire institution of pregnancy care in America is centered around selling this concept of ‘motherhood’ being intertwined with gende, which makes it hard to escape being misgendered.

Prejudice

Bennett’s experience with the medical staff misgendering him is what made him speak out against the prejudice most trans people receive on a daily basis, not only from medical staff but from people in general.

However, this event was only a minute setback that didn’t tarnish the immense joy he felt about conceiving and giving birth.

Best Thing About Fatherhood

Bennett says the best thing about being a dad is seeing Hudson share his new discoveries daily. “It is beautiful to see how unclouded children are by prejudice,” he explained to the media.

“When he discovers he can do something new, he runs over to me shouting ‘Dada!’ that is my best moment”, he confesses, visibly moved.

No Preconceptions

Bennett also adds, 'Children are these amazing beings that don't see the world with the same bias and preconceptions as adults do'.

To his son Hudson, having two fathers is the most natural and normal thing in the world. Those are the two people who brought him to the world and who are going to be by his side throughout all of life’s avenues.

To My Son

“To my son, there is nothing more natural than having a Dada and a Papa, and when he is old enough, he will come to know that his Dada was the one who carried him and took care of him, so he could come into this world," he says.

Clearly, Bennett’s story can teach us all a lesson of tolerance and a non-prejudiced spirit.

Acceptance

“Children see love, patience, and commitment. My son will no doubt accept that he came from me, just as he accepts all the other love and beauty around him with open arms,” Bennett concludes.

Those are the words of a Dada hoping only for the best for his son, not different from any other person that has brought a life to this world.

