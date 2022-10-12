Woman Takes Smelly Dog To The Vet, Told To Call The Cops

Something Wasn't Right

Kelly Benzel couldn't stop the smile that crept up on her face. She finally had her newly adopted dog with her, and she couldn't wait to bring him home. She had so much love in her heart for him already.

She ushered him into the car, and she was just about to start driving when she noticed something strange. She would never have thought she would be calling the cops so soon.

Another Dog

Kelly loved animals and adored her dog named, Brewer. However, she had been contemplating finding another dog needing a family. She knew she didn't want to buy one; she didn't think it was right when so many other dogs were looking for a home.

It wasn't long before she found Rocco. The white pit bull mix was the perfect dog for her, and she didn't hesitate to start the process of bringing him home.

A Facebook Ad

Kelly had been scrolling through Facebook when she found Rocco. There was an ad posted by the owner's roommate offering to sell Rocco for $50, but Kelly didn't get the chance to speak to the actual owner.

She knew she didn't want to buy a dog, but there was no way her heart could give up on Rocco. She offered to buy him and waited for the day should bring him home.

A Terrible Smell

Kelly felt her heart swell to twice its size when she met Rocco in person. She was delighted to take the sweet boy home and ushered him into the car. She climbed into the driver’s side, envisioning how happy he would be once he realized he had a new life.

She had been driving for a few minutes before she realized something was off. She sniffed to confirm, but there was a terrible smell coming from the dog.

What Could It Be?

Kelly didn't panic at first and thought about the possible reasons for the bad smell. She considered the possibility that Rocco's previous owner didn't care much about his hygiene and didn't bathe the dog very often.

She knew that dogs often got nasty odors from their paws due to a natural bacteria. Kelly wondered if it was that and if her nose was particularly sensitive to the smell but she couldn't help wondering if it meant something more serious.

Inspection

The smell became so overwhelming that Kelly had to pull over. She needed to find where the smell was coming from, so she headed over to the other side of the car and opened the passenger side door.

She did a quick once over and didn't find anything, but she noticed Rocco was still wearing a harness. What she saw when she removed it shocked her to her core.

A Wound

The harness had done an excellent job of hiding it, but Kelly was shocked to see a long slash on Rocco's chest. It seemed to be 6 inches and 1.5 inches deep, making for a gruesome sight.

The answer to the horrid smell was right in front of her. Kelly felt frantic and knew she had to rush Rocco to the vet. The wound was infected.

At The Vet

Kelly was relieved when the doctor said the infection could be remedied. They explained that he needed to be taken in for surgery to close the wound once the infection was cleared but gave him antibiotics and painkillers for the time being.

The tension left her body, and Kelly felt herself breathing again, grateful that Rocco would be okay. But that didn't mean all was forgotten. She wanted to know how Rocco had gotten hurt and who had done it.

A Shocking Answer

The vet finally came to her with an answer, but it wasn't the answer she was expecting. She explained that Rocco had most likely been forced to wear his harness since he was a puppy. They speculated that the harness had started fusing with the skin when it was never taken off.

Kelly was fuming from the news, and she didn't hesitate to call the woman who had sold Rocco to her.

Calling The Police

The woman stuttered on the phone, not expecting Kelly to call her about Rocco's injury. She told her roommate would cover the medical bills, but it was a bribe, and Kelly knew it.

She quickly called the police and reported to them the animal abuse. She would not let them get away with what they did to Rocco.

The Police Get Involved

After being contacted by Kelly and the police, Rocco’s previous owner tried to feign ignorance. He claimed he had no idea the dog had an injury on his chest.

He said the harness was for safety purposes, to keep Rocco from running away. Unfortunately for him and his roommate, the court thought otherwise.

Justice Was Served

Rocco’s previous owner and his roommate were charged with the mistreatment of animals and subsequently fined $1,500.

Though it was unclear whether any of the money would go to Rocco’s medical bills, Kelly didn’t care. She was happy that justice was served and, more importantly, that Rocco was now away from those who mistreated him so badly.

A Bond Of Love

Rocco took to Kelly right away, and now she can’t imagine life without him. “I have never felt this strong of a bond or this much love from any living thing,” she told AnimalKind.

Though he was out of imminent danger, his wound was far from healed. The path to recovery would be slow, but Kelly was there for him every step of the way.

A Slow Path To Recovery

The vet told Kelly it would take around two months for the wound to be clean enough and ready to be closed up. In the meantime, Kelly would have to change his bandages regularly and make sure it didn’t get infected again.

It was hard work and painful for Rocco, but he knew she was doing it out of love. And her efforts paid off.

Leaving The Pain Behind

After the surgery, Rocco's wound healed up pretty fast. Soon, the pain and suffering were behind them, and they were free to enjoy family life together.

A year later, Rocco still bears a scar on his chest, but that doesn't stop him from being Kelly's happiest and most loving dog. But his story is only one among thousands of others that should be heard. Our next protagonist didn't know what she was driving toward until it was too late.

Living In Holy Springs

Miranda Matkins was your average mom living in Holy Springs, North Carolina. She had two daughters, seven-year-old twins she loved to the moon and back.

A single mom looking to give her kids the best lives they could ever ask for, Miranda worked as a librarian in the local library. She had no idea how her occupation would lead her to save a life.

A Good Life

Miranda's life was a simple one. She had divided her time between her darling daughters, work, and hobbies. As such, she led a very productive life as a mom, a career woman, and her own person.

When she wasn't at work, she would spend time with Dora and Dana, her kids, or attend her book club's meetings. But her far past perfect life was about to take a dark turn.

A Great Night

The night that the event took place was a quiet one for Miranda. It was deep in the rainy season, with the North Carolina sky turning dark every evening from the heavy downpour.

Miranda had already left work and picked up her kids from school. After helping them clean up, she had them finish their homework before dinner. Afterward, they watched a movie before the kids went to bed. Now free, there was only one thing Miranda had on her mind.

The Book Club

Miranda connected with a few of her book club friends over an online meeting to discuss a chapter of the novel they were reading. But halfway through the meeting, Miranda realized she'd forgotten one of her books at her friend's place.

Seeing that her friend lived a few blocks away and it was relatively early, Miranda took a coat and jumped into the night. Her life was about to change.

A Mistake

Miranda wasn't halfway down the block when she realized she'd made a colossal mistake. The rains had ceased throughout the evening, but now the sky was rumbling, the dark clouds above swirling unnaturally.

Miranda thought about returning home. She didn't need the book at the moment and could pick it up later. But seeing that she was halfway to her friend's, she decided to continue. What she'd find along the way would leave her speechless.

The Rains Begin

Miranda hurried down the block. But five minutes in and raindrops began pattering the roofs and tarmac road. The street she was walking on hued darker and more ominous.

The light rainfall soon warped into a hefty downpour, with Miranda sprinting to her friend's house. But she was barely there when she saw it.

A Black Bag

Along the curb was a large black bag. At first glance, Miranda thought it was a trash bag filled with garbage. She couldn't believe someone would leave garbage near the road like this.

But there was also a possibility that stray dogs dragged someone's trash bag to the road. There had been an increase in such occurrences in Miranda's neighborhood of late. Miranda neared the bag, continuing to jog on her way to her friend's.

A Sound

Miranda ran past the black bag to her friend's place to pick up her book. But a few meters from the bag, a sound snared her attention.

The rains were pounding her neighborhood, pattering loudly as water began streaming down the path. But among all the chaos, Miranda heard the sound again. Something was calling out for her.

Here, Girl

At first, Miranda thought she imagined the sound. Then she heard it again - a whine from some dog. She looked around, soaking wet from the rain.

"Hello," she called out. "Here, boy. Come here! Can you hear me?" She wasn't sure if the dog was a male or a female and tried "Here, girl" instead. But although the whining sound would continue, Miranda would see no pup in sight.

Trying To Help

With panic, Miranda forgot she was supposed to reach her friend's house. With her phone's flashlight turned on, she fell into searching bushes and behind trees for the distressed dog.

But after a few minutes of searching, she still came up with nothing. She stopped in the rain, wondering if she was losing her mind. It was then that her sight landed back on the trash bag.

Searching For Her

In the frantic minutes Miranda had spent searching for the dog, she'd forgotten to check the most important thing. The trash bag was right there, waiting for her to open it.

Hoping she wasn't pushing her luck, Miranda walked to the bag, her shoes squelching as they dispensed rainwater. Miranda wasn't even close to the bag when she saw it twitch and move. Her breath caught.

Secure The Bag

As any person in this situation would, Miranda ran to the bag. She called for the dog again, and the weakest whine came as an answer. It was emanating from the trash bag.

Miranda opened it without a thought but jumped back at what peeked its head out of the wet glistening folds of polythene paper.

A Hurt Puppy

Miranda threw her hand to her mouth as she saw what was staring at her. It was a tiny puppy no more than two months old, with a bruised eye and reddened fur.

Miranda ate back a cry. Did someone do this to the puppy, wrapping it in a trash bag and hoping for the worst? How could some people be so cruel? She knew she had to step in.

How Could They Do This?

Miranda beckoned the puppy, and the little buddy fought her way out of the trash bag. But instead of running to her, it gave a tiny whine before limping to her.

One of her front legs was injured, with a streak of red glistening against its brown fur. Miranda choked out a cry, her sadness quickly morphing into a burning rage.

You're Home Now

Miranda took the puppy, heading straight back home. She didn't even bother with the book that had gotten her out of the house in the first place.

She and her two daughters spent the next few months caring for the puppy. They named her Laney, welcoming her as their fourth family member. Until this day, Miranda is glad she ventured out on that night.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.