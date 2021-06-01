A 23-Year-Old Who Gave Birth to Triplets Later Learns Something Incredible About Her Pregnancy

In 2015, Becki-Jo Allen was living in Liverpool, United Kingdom, with her boyfriend and young daughter. Balancing a career and motherhood was not an easy task at 23, but she was up for the challenge despite being so young. One day, Becki-Jo discovered she was pregnant again, only this time, she was facing a completely different situation than her first pregnancy. Unbeknownst to her, her life was about to do a complete 180. And even after she delivered her new children, she had a surprise in store that she never could have expected.

She Was a Young Mom With a Bright Future Instagram / @beckijo92 Becki-Jo had everything she could have possibly wanted. Not only was she the proud mom of a little girl named Indiana, but she was also pursuing a career in children’s nursing. But her life wasn’t all work and no play.

Her Friends Were Her Support System Unsplash Despite having a busy schedule, Becki-Jo knew that the best way to stay sane was to have a social life. Fortunately, she had a lot of personal friends that she could hang out with when there was time. But she had no idea what kind of curb ball life was soon going to throw her way.

She Was an Animal Lover Unsplash She had a soft spot for animals. It’s the main reason why she decided to become a vegetarian. Clearly, her daughter had a great role model to look up to, but Becki-Jo was human. And what she was about to deal with was really going to test her limits.

She Was in a Committed Relationship Instagram / @beckijo92 At the time, Becki-Jo was living with her boyfriend, Liam Tierney, who was also Indiana’s father. Although they were in their early 20s, the couple had talked about having more kids. So, when she discovered she was pregnant again, the couple rejoiced. But things didn’t go the way they were expecting.

Something Was Off About the Pregnancy Unsplash Becki-Jo had been pregnant before, so she knew that fatigue, increased urination and nausea were some of the more common symptoms. But the headaches and nausea she felt this time around were far more intense. Out of concern, she and Tierney decided to see a doctor.

The Doctor Did an Ultrasound Unsplash Becki-Jo was a little nervous while she lay on the examination table waiting to be seen. Luckily, she had her boyfriend at her side holding her hand. Then the doctor came in and started to do an ultrasound, and what they saw on the monitor was shocking.

She Had More Than One Fetus Unsplash The ultrasound revealed that they were having more than one baby this time. This was the reason why Becki-Jo felt so strange compared to her last pregnancy. But when the couple was told they were having triplets, they were surprised. It was, however, a happy surprise.

It Was the Biggest Shock of Her Life Instagram / @beckijo92 “It was the biggest shock of my life,” Becki-Jo shared in an interview. “We haven’t got any triplets in the family, so it came completely out of the blue.” Science appeared to back up her claim, too.

Neither of Them Had Twins or Triplets in the Family Unsplash In a lot of multiple pregnancy cases, there is always one parent who comes from a family of twins or triplets. But Becki-Jo and Tierney didn’t come from those types of families. But there was another reason why this pregnancy was so unusual.

This Pregnancy Was Statistically Rare Unsplash From a statistical perspective, the odds of a woman getting pregnant with triplets is about 1 in 9,000. And it’s even more unusual in women who were Becki-Jo's age at the time. But there was one way this could have happened.

Fertility Drugs Usually Produce Multiple Fetuses Unsplash Fertility treatments are one of the ways that women can wind up with twins, triplets, or more in the womb. But the triplets growing in Becki-Jo's stomach occurred without medical assistance. And yet, the couple wasn’t complaining until the 7th month of the pregnancy.

They Got Startled During the 7th Month Instagram / @beckijo92 The pregnancy had progressed normally over a course of several months, but during the 31st week everything changed. Becki-Jo began to experience contractions. It was too soon to go into labor, and she worried that something was wrong. So, Tierney drove her to the hospital right away.

Their Family Was About to Grow Instagram / @beckijo92 For years, it had just been the three of them. Now all of a sudden, they were hit with the possibility that they were only moments away from becoming a family of six. But could Becki-Jo deliver these babies safely? Or would she be soon be confronted with a terrifying decision?

She Had an Emergency C-Section Instagram / @beckijo92 Becki-Jo underwent an emergency C-section to ensure that the triplets would survive, and fortunately, they all did. In 2015, little Roman, Rocco, and Rohan were welcomed into the world. Both the mother and father were elated, but not for long.

The Triplets Were Underweight Instagram / @beckijo92 The premature triplets were placed in neonatal intensive care and Becki-Jo and Tierney were going out of their minds. A healthy baby boy was supposed to weigh approximately five pounds, But Rocco only weighed three pounds and five ounces. Meanwhile, his brother Roman weighed three pounds and six ounces, while his other brother, Rohan, weighed three pounds and ten ounces.

They Were Under Constant Observation Instagram / @beckijo92 Medical professionals monitored the triplets’ heart-rates and respiratory rates constantly. Their temperatures and blood pressures were checked as well. This was a process that was supposed to continue for the first six weeks of their little lives and it was difficult for their parents to witness.

They Needed Time to Develop Instagram / @beckijo92 The triplets were no longer growing in the safety and comfort of their mother’s womb, but they still needed to develop. So, they remained in the neonatal ICU under close observation until they fully developed. In the meantime, the only way their parents and big sister, Indiana, could see them was through windows.

Each Baby Had Their Own Set of Problems Unsplash Becki-Jo explained that the triplets were “born minutes apart, [at] 31 weeks, each baby had their own neonatal intensive care journey, they were all born in different conditions. It’s so hard having 3 babies in different circumstances all fighting for life in their own ways.”

It Was Hardest on the Mother Unsplash “Some days you can’t hold one because they aren’t doing too good but the others are having a good day and you can hold them but then suddenly you’re riddled with guilt,” Becki-Jo shared, and added: “But watching them hitting milestones like sucking a dummy for five seconds and starting to gain weight and feed through a bottle all makes it worthwhile.”

Mom and Dad Tried to Stay Busy Unsplash The triplets didn’t suffer any serious complications during their six-week stay in the NICU. Meanwhile, Becki-Jo and Tierney maintained their sanity by preparing the baby room for the eventual arrival of their newborns. But when the day came, something happened that scared them nearly to death.

Something Happened on the First Night at Home Instagram / @beckijo92 The triplets were finally home, and Becki-Jo and Tierney couldn’t have been happier. But on that first night, baby Roman stopped breathing and his parents almost died from fear. But luckily it was just a hiccup and he started breathing again soon after.

The Babies Were Growing Stronger Unsplash The triplets were doing great health wise. With each passing day, they got stronger and stronger. The only problem was that they looked so identical to one another that it was nearly impossible for people to tell them apart. This forced Becki-Jo to investigate...

She Had Their DNA Tested Unsplash Becki-Jo wanted to know if her newborns were all identical twins or if they were fraternal twins. If they were fraternal, then that would mean that each of them came from a different egg. But she had a theory about her triplets that she desperately wanted to prove to be correct.

She Had a Theory Instagram / @beckijo92 She believed that two of her boys were likely identical, meaning that they came from the same egg which essentially split into two. This process basically creates a clone of the other embryo resulting in an identical twin. And the only way they develop any differences is because of environmental impact. In most cases, however, twins and triplets turn out to be fraternal. But only the results could shed a light into this mystery.

The Results Shocked Becki-Jo Instagram / @beckijo92 It turns out that the triplets weren’t fraternal at all. Roman, Rocco, and Rohan had all come from the same egg. This meant that they were all identical, which was rare indeed because this only happens once in approximately 200 million births.

This Pregnancy Was Rare Instagram / @beckijo92 From the test results, Becki-Jo discovered that the chances of having fraternal twins is 1 in 67 and 1 in 250 for identical twins. But for her, this happened two times. First the egg split into two and then the second egg, which was identical to the first, split again, creating another identical human being.

They Struggled to Tell Them Apart Instagram / @beckijo92 Becki-Jo and Tierney had a tough time telling their newborns apart because they were virtually identical. But eventually, they found a way. “They’ve all got dark birthmarks between their eyebrows. Roman’s [birthmark] is slightly darker than the others, and Rohan has got a birthmark on his leg as well,” she said.

She Doesn’t Get Them Mixed Up Anymore Instagram / @beckijo92 Mothers have good instincts when it comes to identifying their twins, or in this case, triplets, and Becki-Jo was no exception. “I don’t get them mixed up – it’s only when they’re asleep that they look the same to me. They all have completely different personalities,” she claimed.

They Have a Big Sister Instagram / @beckijo92 Despite a rough start, the triplets adjusted well to their new life at home with their two loving parents and their big sister, Indiana. But although her new siblings required a lot tender loving care from her mom and dad, she never felt left out.

She Was a Mom of Four and Loving It Instagram / @beckijo92 Becki-Jo was so excited to be a mom that she wrote the following on her Instagram page: “I love being a mum to my four special babies. I’ve got the triplets and they have shown me another side to motherhood that not many people get to experience but us lucky multiple mums.”

She Had to Divide Her Attention Equally Instagram / @beckijo92 Becki-Jo was happy that life had given her four gorgeous kids, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing. All of her kids were under the age of five at the time, and they needed her constant attention. But while she did her best, she had to make some adjustments.

She Made a Huge Sacrifice Instagram / @beckijo92 Becki-Jo had family members who were more than happy to help her and Tierney out. But even then, the demands on her time and energy were great. So, she put her nursing career on hold, but promised to get back to it once the triplets were old enough to go to preschool. Unfortunately, not everything went so well.

Her Love Story Came to an End Instagram / @beckijo92 Things didn’t work out with Tierney, and the couple decided to split up. This left Becki-Jo home alone with four kids to raise. But he wasn’t a slacker either. Tierney did offer financial support and visited the kids, but it wasn’t the same as having him for support 24/7.

The Cost of Raising Kids Was High Instagram / @beckijo92 Being a single mom who was earning a living while trying to get back to her career at some point was a challenge. Her boys went through four packs of baby formula per day. She also had to buy 520 diapers and 20 wet wipes a month. And this wasn’t even taking into account her eldest daughter’s needs.

Her Kids Didn’t Miss Out on Anything Instagram / @beckijo92 Although her budget was tight, she had plenty of help from her family when she needed it, and she made sure her kids had everything they wanted. She even managed to make the triplets’ first Christmas great.

The Triplets’ First Christmas Instagram / @beckijo92 Becki-Jo put the triplets in adorable matching holiday pajamas and there were also plenty of presents for the kids. This was evident in this photo of the triplets’ first Christmas together with their mom and big sister. But one-on-one time was still a tough gift to buy.

Special One on One Time is Hard Instagram / @beckijo92 All four kids are constantly looking for mom’s attention, especially with their dad out of the picture. So, it’s like she’s doing double the work. She even said: “Having triplets is the most rewarding thing but it’s so hard trying to give them all that special 1:1 time.”

Parenting is a Juggling Act Instagram / @beckijo92 “Most of the time I’m juggling 3 little people in my arms or balancing them on my knee,” Becki-Jo shared with her Instagram followers. Regardless, she had done a great job making it work, even when she has had to have grandma take care of them once in a while so she can get some sleep.

She Had Her First Night Out Instagram / @beckijo92 It was about a year and a half before Becki-Jo was able to go out and hang out with friends. “Last night was the first time in 15 months my boys have stayed out,” she shared on social media. “So I had a night out to the boxing.” But it was still hard caring for her triplets, especially given their unique personalities.

The Triplets Have Their Own Personalities Instagram / @beckijo92 As time went on, the triplets’ personalities started to surface. Roman was the comedian of the bunch. “Everything he does is funny, even when he was tiny he had something about him which just made me laugh,” she said. “But Rohan isn’t a fan of sticky stuff. “Play-doh… Rohan hates it, he hates anything that can stick to him or with a texture.” This is the total opposite of his brother Rocco, who thinks sticky texture is always food and he loves it.

They’re Inseparable Instagram / @beckijo92 Becki-Jo knew by now that she couldn’t tear these three apart. They’ve always had each other’s backs, and they often waited until she left the room to make a mess. But despite having to clean up after them, she loves them to the moon and back.

Friends Forever Instagram / @beckijo92 “Don’t you just love the bond between these” she shared on Instagram. “Actually unbreakable! They are friends forever. For all the negativity we have to listen to this picture makes me forget all about it, because look at them.”

The Triplets Fight a Lot, Too Instagram / @beckijo92 Although their bond is strong, they also fight a lot, according to their mother, who always has to play referee. On Instagram, Becki-Jo wrote: “They have the cutest bond… don’t be fooled though because they also bite and scratch each other!”

Everything Happens For a Reason Instagram / @beckijo92 Having triplets was never something that she and Tierney ever planned, but she wouldn’t change a thing. “We all have different lives which can change over night, we never planned to have four children but look… we wouldn’t change a thing because everything happens for a reason,” she explained on social media.

She Had Spare Time Instagram / @beckijo92 Once her triplets were old enough to go to school, Becki-Jo had no idea what to do with all the extra time. “Weekdays, I literally never know what to do with myself. Even when I’m occupied with my work, house work and everything else,” she wrote on social media.

She Went Back to School Instagram / @beckijo92 Becki-Jo eventually decided that it was time to revisit her nursing career. This was a goal she knew would be difficult given that she was a single mom. “Applied to uni again this year and how I am going to juggle it alone with them I’ll never know,” she shared with her social media followers.

She Wants to Be a Role Model For Them Instagram / @beckijo92 “Plus it is going to be hard but it’s all for them” she added. “They are my will power and I will be the best role model for them to look up to. I do the best I can for them and always will, sometimes I wish I could do more but it’s so hard because I’m limited with having four of them.”

She Had to Do Lessons Online Instagram / @beckijo92 By 2020, Becki-Jo had to do online college courses while also homeschooling her four kids. “My second year of nursing starts tomorrow at 9 am online,” she wrote on social media. “Homeschooling four kids and doing a degree at the same time under the same roof is going to be the craziest thing I’ve ever had to do. Pray for me.”

They Celebrate All the Kids' Birthdays Together Instagram / @beckijo92 Indiana’s birthday is two weeks after the triplets, so Becki-Jo throws one big party for all of them, but the boys aren’t always easy to manage. “Once upon a time I used to be able to put three little humans to bed and not hear a peep,” Becki-Jo shared with her followers. “However things have changed and tonight I have been up the stairs 17 times in the last hour putting the same little humans back in bed because they have escaped…”