Woman Who Was Missing For Decades Was Finally Located In An Absurd Place

On August 3, 1975, a man took his wife to her doctor's appointment in upstate New York and promised to be back as soon as it was over. The husband anticipated seeing his wife waiting for him when he came back to the hospital. Instead, he waited for her and had the worst shock of his life when she never arrived.

He was informed by the front desk receptionists that his wife was not present at the doctor’s office. What was it that may have occurred while he was away? The whereabouts of his wife would remain a mystery for 42 exhaustingly long years. She would then be located by police in an unexpected spot.

She Felt Sick

Facebook / Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Florence Stevens, age 36, was a vibrant lady. She loved having a new and exciting experience every day to keep her going. At the time of her checkup, her only concern was whether or not her cold was serious.

However, Robert Stevens had no idea that he would be returning home that evening completely alone. The events of the day were simply shocking.

She Worked At a Resort in the Catskills

Wikimedia Commons

For the most part, Flora enjoyed her work environment. She was an employee at the Catskills' ultra-chic and opulent resort, The Concord.

With its 1,200 guest rooms and stellar reputation for relaxation, The Concord was the place to be for vacationers and residents alike in the summer of 1975.

Looking Into Her Past

Facebook / Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

During their search for Flora, the police learned that she had attended Lincoln High School in New York. This tidbit of information was learned by the investigating officers from her application to work at The Concord.

But how might the cops use Flora's old high school name to track her down? The investigators had very little information on the woman, but they did know that she was married to a guy named Robert Stevens.

Amateur Sleuths

YouTube / CBS News

No one knew what happened to Flora or why from the minute she disappeared. Is it possible that she was abducted? Did she leave the clinic purposefully without looking back?

Neither Robert Stevens nor any of the detectives could figure out what may have happened to Flora. But years later, the community pulled together and found the missing lady. Because she was such a wonderful person, everyone who started hearing about the case wanted to know what happened to Flora. Where did she end up?

They Didn’t Know Where to Look

YouTube / CBS News

For one thing, folks in 1975 didn't have the internet to use in their search for lost loved ones. In the past, they used different methods and means when attempting to track down a person. And when the investigation started, nobody knew whether Flora had any relatives in far off places that she may have gone to see.

It was a mystery, even to her husband, where she might have disappeared to. The police were left without a clue to discover her whereabouts. Without a mobile phone, tracing her location was next to impossible. The situation as a whole seemed bleak at best.

Cold Case

YouTube / CBS News

Robert, Flora's husband, and the investigators searched for clues as to what had happened to Flora. The days, however, grew into weeks, and the weeks, into months. It became apparent that the detective working the case would have to put a halt on their efforts to find Flora when each fresh lead proved fruitless.

With no fresh information to go on, the case had to be marked as unsolved. But Robert wanted answers about where Flora had disappeared to be at peace. But after years passed, he had to give up his search for Flora to continue living his life. He had no idea that it would be nearly half a century after Robert's wife went missing that she would be found.

A New Perspective

YouTube / CBS News

When the investigation froze, it wouldn't be revisited until 2017. Then, Yan Salomon came upon a piece of information that would completely crack the case wide open.

Yan Salomon was one of the top detectives working on the investigation when it was reopened in New York. Going through old files, he found something unusual that had been missed during the first hunt for Flora.

This Must Be a Mistake

YouTube / CBS News

Salomon looked through the case and could not believe his eyes. The obvious to him had been missed when the matter was first investigated. However, there were certain mysteries that required further investigation. If he could only locate Flora, all of his questions would be solved.

Salomon had the same thought process with the rest of the men on the case. The main question on his mind was simply, where is Flora? And now he wondered if she was still out there at all. Of course, these were the same questions that plagued those who were keeping tabs on the case in the hopes that Flora might be located one day.

A New Piece of the Puzzle

Unsplash

Flora's case was taken up by Salomon, who immediately recognized it as being similar to a previous case. He kept digging through the material until he uncovered the key to solving the case.

Yan Salomon was nervous about telling his family and friends about his finding because of its significance to Flora. You see, he discovered human remains and immediately assumed that they belonged to Flora. However, identifying the deceased was necessary before he could close the case.

Assembling the Puzzle

YouTube / CBS News

Salomon had to spend the following several days making calls to identify the deceased. He immediately dialed the number for the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department. The first thing Salomon did was speak to a local detective about the situation.

Yan told the investigator at the Sullivan office how he came across the woman's skeletal remains while hiking in the Catskills. The detective couldn't resist the opportunity to solve a case that had been going on for ten years, so he agreed to identify the corpse with Yan.

She Was Just a Statistic

YouTube / CBS News

In the United States, sadly, 70,000 women go missing every year. Sadly, some of these missing person reports soon become cold cases like Flora’s, due to a lack of information available to investigators.

This Flora situation was going to be tough for Yan to handle on his alone. Even if it meant finding out if Flora had been killed, he was determined to find out what had happened to her with a little luck and a sharp eye.

A Ton of Cases to Look Through

Public Domain

The globe has come a long way since the 1970s, and we can thank the many technical advances that have been made for that. A file is now created for every missing individual and kept in a secure location. In order to determine whether the corpse he discovered belonged to Flora, all Yan had to do was go through the relevant files.

Yan's workload was substantial, there were 21,894 active missing person cases alone to sort through. He needed to examine this data to see whether the woman whose corpse he had found was a match for any of the missing people in these files.

Assembling a Team

YouTube / CBS News

Yan Salomon soon realized that he did not have the time to look through all 21,894 files. It was for this reason that he assembled a group to assist in the investigation of the missing persons.

It took some time, as you could expect, to go through all the open case files. The squad, however, was not deterred and continued searching for links to the corpse Salomon had discovered. He and his team would need to be patient and lucky to solve this one.

Staying the Course

Public Domain

Salomon didn't only look at the active cases. He widened his search to cold cases, as well. His goal was to figure out what was going on as soon as possible. So he left his team at the office and went to Sullivan County to conduct some independent investigating.

Salomon had a sense that he might better comprehend the problem if he put in the legwork and visited the suspected crime scenes firsthand.

He Discovered New Information

YouTube / CBS News

Yan Salomon knew that the remains he had discovered were from Sullivan County. He used his investigative abilities to further restrict the search.

He only needed to do a bit more research before he would come to a break in his case. After some searching, Salomon located the unsolved case that corresponded with his research.

They Hit Another Dead End

YouTube / CBS News

After reviewing the data and coming to his conclusions, Yan made one more request of his colleagues. He directed his men to look for any live acquaintances or relatives of the lady he'd located.

Even after a considerable amount of time, he and his colleagues were unable to locate any surviving relatives of the lady he had discovered. As a result, Flora's case was never resolved.

One Case Still Left Unsolved

YouTube / CBS News

Undoubtedly, the file Yan retrieved from among the lost cases had been sitting there for a while, accumulating dust. Though it was encouraging to provide closure to one family's search by solving a cold case, he still wasn’t able to solve Flora’s case.

There was an initial investigation into Flora's death in 1975. It then became buried behind the growing pile of unaccounted-for people. Furthermore, there wasn't a great deal of useful information in the file itself. Although, it didn't deter Yan Salomon from refusing to give up. They had to dig a little more, but he and his crew thought they were onto something.

Passing the Baton

YouTube / CBS News

After putting in so much effort, Yan Salomon had no option but to transfer Flora’s investigation to Sullivan County Police Department Detective Rich Morgan. Even with all his efforts, Salomon was unable to solve the mystery on his own. Not with the crew he had, no matter how talented they were individually.

Det. Rich Morgan was given the massive case and tasked with making the link between Flora's disappearance and the corpse Salomon discovered. Det. Morgan had a feeling there was a connection, so he started digging. It took some time, but eventually he was able to uncover some fresh data.

New Evidence

Public Domain

Morgan, the detective, finally got a break when he discovered the woman's ID. They were able to put a name to the corpse that Salomon had discovered months before.

The lady had an ID badge much like Flora's, proving she was a Catskill Mountain worker. But Detective Morgan found out that the woman disappeared at about the same time as Flora.

The Case Got Stranger

YouTube / CBS News

You need to realize that in 1975, when Flora disappeared, people lacked the technologies we have now. Nobody had access to a missing people database or knew how to find one without prior knowledge. Thus, the mystery remained unexplained and the case files were buried in a closet.

Yan Salomon and Rich Morgan were not going to let Flora's case go unsolved, however. One way or another, they would discover the truth. Yet the story had became more bizarre, and now involved mysterious remains and a missing person.

An Unlikely Discovery

YouTube / CBS News

Morgan, the investigating detective, quickly realized that he had uncovered a significant development. As they probed further into the Catskill Mountain region, they discovered evidence that something nefarious was occurring there.

Since one lady was already dead and the other had been missing since 1975, it seemed inevitable that Flora's corpse would be discovered at some point. Det. Morgan needed to keep looking for clues if he was going to solve the case and find out where Flora was.

He Never Gave Up

Facebook / Marisa Scheinfeld

If a close family member or friend went missing, what steps would you take? Would you go to whatever lengths necessary to locate them? The spouse of Flora did just that. After he left her at the clinic that fateful day, he never gave up looking for her.

Flora's husband, Robert, was as determined as the cops to track her down, no matter how long it took or how far he had to travel. The situation, however, would not be that black and white for Robert.

He Never Saw Her Again

YouTube / CBS News

Robert's optimism began to fade as the days, then weeks, then months passed without a trace of Flora or any new information about her whereabouts. It turns out that he died ten years after reporting Flora missing.

Robert spent the better part of his final years worrying about what had happened to his wife after she disappeared. He was never brought the closure that he deserved. But maybe everything had worked out well for him simply because he didn’t have to spend any more years of his life worrying about whether or not his wife would ever return.

The Worst Case Scenario

Getty Images

In the wake of Robert's death, Detective Morgan found himself in an increasingly difficult situation. Flora's case was growing colder than ever before since she had no more living relatives to turn to.

With Robert's demise and no one else to question after years of investigation, Detective Morgan and Salomon were once again at a dead end and had to focus on various other cases they wished to pursue.

A New Revelation

YouTube / CBS News

Detective Morgan now has every technological tool at his disposal to solve the crime. He has access to county records and transcripts, as well as the database of missing files. He also had access to both state and federal social security records, which allowed him to effectively close the case.

Detective Morgan had a sense that Flora's number would pop up in the Social Security Database, so he looked for her there. He checked Flora's SSN and found that it was already in use. Someone else may be using Flora's SSN.

Person of Interest

Facebook / Prospect House

When Det. Morgan learned that Flora's social security number had been compromised, he immediately set out to locate whoever was using it. He was curious as to whether or not this was an instance of identity theft.

The person using the number was approximately 250 miles away, and Morgan went out of his way to contact the assisted living facility where they resided. Somewhere north of Boston, in a little town, Morgan would find the answers he had been seeking.

Could This Really Be Her?

YouTube / CBS News

The detective was expecting to acquire some answers by calling the residence. After questioning numerous employees, he learned that Flora was the resident he was looking for.

The same name gave Morgan reason for optimism. The staff then informed the detective that her surname was Harris and not Stevens. Morgan also found out that Harris had been a resident of the building since 2001.

Could It Be Identity Theft?

Shutterstock

Morgan, the detective, saw that the Flora case was becoming more bizarre. Even though he understood the odds of Flora still being alive were low, the discovery of someone impersonating her would make the trip to the senior center worthwhile.

Det. Morgan did just that. He drove down to verify that he was really dealing with Flora. After all this time, he just wanted to see the matter resolved. It almost seemed too coincidental that he would find someone with the same birthdate and first name as Flora. But he still had hope that this individual could least bring him more answers.

They Prepared to Question Her

YouTube / CBS News

Det. Morgan brought a partner with him to the assisted living facility north of Boston so that they could be completely certain that they had found the right person. He was determined to solve this case without taking any unnecessary risks.

When Det. Morgan and his team arrived, however, they found a fresh piece of evidence that added even more mystery to the situation. Only the actual Flora Stevens would recognize the picture they presented.

It Must Be Her

YouTube / CBS News

The detectives were astounded by the elderly woman's knowledge when they interviewed her at the nursing home. What really set her off was her response to seeing her employee photo ID from the Catskill Mountain Resort.

She immediately recognized herself in the photo and said, "That's me!" But what was really remarkable was her ability to single out her ex-husband, Robert. This was the moment the investigators realized without a doubt that they had located Flora Stevens.

They Still Needed More Answers

YouTube / CBS News

Flora was unable to provide authorities with any information about the day she vanished. Dementia had caused her to lose track of most of the details of her life.

While the investigators' enthusiasm was understandable, the case could not be closed due to a lack of information. Flora was still alive, but she had lost so much of her memory that she couldn't help them find out why she went missing.

Was It a Bad Situation?

Unsplash

Detective Morgan said he talked with Flora, and she told him she wasn't sure what occurred all those years ago. They had no idea why she fled or whether she had been abducted, and they still don’t know after all these years. And given her predicament, they'll never hear back from her.

The investigator thinks that Flora may have suffered from psychological disorders that prompted her to flee. Mbuva, Flora's caretaker, was unable to provide any other information. All they could figure out was that a long time ago, Flora was in a really poor marriage and an abusive relationship.

Who Knew What Would Happen to Her?

Public Domain

Many investigators think Flora jumped at the chance to escape the relationship as quickly as possible. She might have easily gotten a bus ticket and left town, as has been pointed out by several other investigators.

Upon further reflection, Flora's life narrative is very similar to the plot of the movie "Sleeping with the Enemy." She ran away from an unhealthy relationship, and it worked out so well for her that she wasn't located for many years. The investigators are aware that Flora's recollection holds the key to solving the crime, but they accept that they may never get closure.

Maybe There’s a Good Reason Why She’s Hiding

YouTube / CBS News

Mbuva, Flora's caregiver, has been at her side for a very long time. He provided some context for the investigators by explaining that Flora didn't want to be located.

And he went on to say that he could tell a lot had occurred to Flora in her younger years. Flora seemed like she had been through a lot, thus it makes sense that she escaped when she could.

“None of Your Business”

YouTube / CBS News

Flora's catchphrase is "none of your business," and it's known that she's from Yonkers. Her caretaker and other people who have interacted with her claim that this is her favorite slogan and that she refuses to change it.

The investigator who solved the Flora Stevens case remarked on how satisfying it was to finally put an end to the investigation. They are relieved to discover that Flora is okay and had a long, fulfilling life.

Closed For Good

YouTube / CBS News

Despite the fact that they had been looking for Flora Stevens rather than Flora Harris, Sullivan County was finally able to conclude the case on Flora. Nonetheless, they earned it because of the time and effort required to resolve the issue.

It's not every day that they solve cases that have been open for 42 years, Sheriff Make Schiff says. Finding Flora alive after all that time spent looking for her was a huge relief.

She Bid Them Farewell

Rex Features

Although it took the investigators 42 years to locate Flora, they were successful in solving other cases. Both the identity of Flora and the fate of the person whose bones Salomon discovered were determined.

The fact that Flora was unharmed was the most crucial detail. Flora merely smiled and waved as the investigators departed, wishing them well. The investigators must have thought that they stumbled upon a rare happy ending in their field.

Next, learn about a young lady from Houston, Texas who vanished after leaving work one night. Police had exhausted all possible avenues of investigation until a single piece of information from a restaurant patron completely changed the trajectory of their search.

The Disappearance of a Well-Known Sports Reporter

Facebook / Courtney Roland

Courtney Roland is a young Texan lady whose tale you are about to read. Her passion for athletics was genetic; she shared this trait with her father and many other inhabitants of her southern state. Additionally, football was a special passion of hers.

It all started when she was a freshman at Texas A&M University and she became obsessed with football. Her team could always count on her to be front and center at home games, cheering them on with the biggest grin on her face.

Her Dream Was to Work in Sports

Facebook / Courtney Roland

Courtney always enjoyed participating in sports, but she never imagined making a living from a sport-related profession. However, her outlook on the future shifted when she opted to enroll at Texas A&M University.

Courtney pursued degrees in media and communications, but she eventually realized that the skills she was learning were transferable to other fields as well. So she set out to combine her interests and abilities in some manner.

Her First Step Towards Success

Facebook / Courtney Roland

First on Courtney's itinerary was seeking an internship in athletics at Houston's news station KPRC. This supporting part helped her get a reporter position at Rivals.com, a website that specializes in reporting on the recruitment processes for college football and basketball.

This work gave Courtney a foothold in the sports industry, and she used it as a springboard to further reporting gigs in the years that followed. She was able to obtain a position hosting an outdoor program for Mossy Oak due to all of her previous expertise in the field.

She Was Passionate About Football

Getty Images

There's little question that Courtney's career took a huge leap forward with the gigs in sports and lifestyle she landed. However, her devotion to football never wavered.

She stayed in touch with her interest by working as a football reporter for her alma mater and for local high schools. She was already well-known in her community for her reporting and sports writing when she found herself in the spotlight for an entirely unexpected cause.

A Mystery Is About to Unfold

Getty Images

On January 6, 2018, a bizarre chain of events started. On that Saturday, hopefuls participated in tryouts for the professional football squad known as Team Texas Elite. Many others saw Courtney at the event, and they all saw her leave in an Uber when the auditions completed.

No one saw her make it home that night, but no one had any reason to think that she wouldn’t. Later that night, Courtney's roommate returned to the apartment and found that Courtney and her vehicle were gone, even though she expected her to return after the tryouts.

A Surprising Text

YouTube

Courtney's roommate had no cause to suspect anything was wrong and so she went out for the evening without the young reporter. Everything changed, though, when Courtney's roommate got a disturbing text message just after midnight.

She was quite taken aback by the message, and its implications were disturbing. Courtney told her roommate that she had gone to the local Walgreens and, upon leaving, had seen a blue vehicle following her.

She Didn’t Hear Back From Courtney

Getty Images

After hearing the shocking news, Courtney's roommate naturally wanted to learn more. She quickly replied through text, eager to learn as much as possible about the mysterious blue vehicle.

But despite her roommate's best attempts, Courtney stopped responding. This first message was the final one she sent. The roommate remained cool, figuring that Courtney's phone must have run out of juice, and chose to wait for her to return home.

They Reported Her Missing

Facebook / Courtney Roland

Her roommate had fallen asleep while waiting for Courtney to get back. In light of this, she did not begin to worry that Courtney was still missing until she realized that her car still wasn’t in the driveway.

At this moment, she realized there was legitimate reason for alarm. After considering her options, she decided to contact Courtney's family and inform them of what had transpired. The next day, Courtney's parents reported her missing after receiving no word about her whereabouts by afternoon.

Her Family Wanted to Know What Was Going On

Facebook / Courtney Roland

The local police quickly started looking for the young lady once the missing persons complaint was filed. No one knew anything about what had happened to Courtney, and the only hint was the text message her roommate had received.

It was clear at this point that her parents were worried and looking for solutions. They were aware that the police were investigating, yet they felt compelled to take action nevertheless. So, they went to the local news station (KHOU11) to publicly beg for Courtney's safe return.

He Begged For Her to Be Set Free

YouTube / ABC News

Steve, Courtney's father, started by expressing empathy for whomever may be holding his daughter hostage, saying, "If anybody has her, we just want to tell them that we love you too."

“And because of who she was, I know Courtney would be praying for you too. She had empathy for others around her,” he continued. This was an attempt to reach out to whomever was holding Courtney against her will and maybe elicit some compassion from them, but he had no idea if this tactic would work.

They Had No Leads

Facebook / Courtney Roland

Unfortunately, the family was going to be sorely disappointed if they thought this plea would miraculously free their daughter. Although the public was interested in the safe return of a local personality, there was little information made public about the disappearance that could have helped them aid in the investigation.

The family and the police were becoming more concerned as time passed with no trace of the young reporter. The likelihood of successfully locating her become less probable as Sunday turned into Monday.

The First Real Hint

Wikimedia Commons

The local police force was determined to solve the mystery despite the obstacles they encountered. They went back to the spots where Courtney was last seen in an effort to find clues.

The Houston Police Department's attentiveness was rewarded with new information about the case. By searching the area where she was last seen, they were able to narrow down the search area and find her. They discovered the young woman's automobile in the parking area of the nearby Galleria retail center.

No One Was in the Car

Facebook / Courtney Roland

They still hoped to locate Courtney, but just finding her car couldn’t definitively prove anything. All of Courtney's possessions were located inside the vehicle, but she was nowhere to be seen.

They located her dead phone, which had been idle since her last communication with her roommate. So, why hadn't Courtney gone back home and why did she abandon her vehicle, phone, and everything else she owned?

She Made a Surprising Reappearance

Facebook / TheTab

Since Courtney's disappearance became public knowledge after the family's message aired on television and the usual way that news travels by word of mouth, many residents in the area were on high alert.

One individual specifically was up and alert that morning. While having breakfast at a neighboring Chick-Fil-A, a diner recognized a familiar face. Outside the eatery, a young blonde lady matching Courtney's description was milling around.

In a Fog

YouTube / ABC News

Someone who was observant enough to keep their eyes on the young lady as she strolled around the fast food restaurant's outside sensed that something wasn't right. She seemed lost and perplexed, as if she were on the prowl for something.

This early morning diner, based on the woman's looks and her peculiar demeanor, was certain she was indeed Courtney Roland. They called the police and requested they immediately come to the eatery.

Yet Another Appearance

Getty Images

The police responded quickly, but by the time they arrived, the girl had disappeared. To find out how she got so far away so fast, they started looking around the restaurant.

But because they hadn't given up hope, they had yet another stroke of luck. Someone called in, saying they saw the missing reporter. Again, there was a report of a lost young lady who fit Courtney's description, this time on the adjacent I-610.

She Was Found

YouTube / ABC News

They didn't waste any time traveling to the place she was last seen for fear that she might have left again. On this occasion, though, their good fortune lasted, and they discovered a person cowering beneath an overpass.

They were certain they had discovered their missing young lady even before they got close to her. Her mental state was unclear, but she was able to tell authorities that her name was Courtney Roland.

Put in the Hospital

Wikimedia Commons

Finding the missing reporter was a relief, but the next step was to make sure her ordeal hadn't harmed her in any way physically or mentally.

She was sent to Houston Methodist Medical Center, where she stayed for five days as doctors monitored her condition until she recovered. Courtney wasn't healthy enough to issue a statement to the public explaining what had happened during the previous weekend until the following Friday.

The Path Back to Normal

Facebook / Courtney Roland

The message was sent on her own Twitter account, where she said, "After five days of intensive testing, physicians concluded I experienced an adverse response to my prescription medicine."

She later tweeted, "I am feeling much better and look forward to coming back to work covering Texas A&M football for Rivals.com when the time is appropriate," assuring her followers that she was recovering well and looked forward to getting back to her regular life.