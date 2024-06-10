A&W Gives Free Root Beer Floats For Life To Centenarians

A&W Restaurants is celebrating its 105th birthday by offering anyone over the age of 100 free Root Beer Floats for life.

A&W Restaurants is America's oldest franchised restaurant chain, launched on June 20, 1919, when co-founder Roy W. Allen opened his first Root Beer stand in Lodi, Calif., for a homecoming celebration for WWI veterans. Today, the brand is still serving up its iconic Root Beer Floats, and still supports veterans through its work with Disabled American Veterans.

"We love our fans of all ages, but there are around 108,000 centenarians in the U.S. that brands overlook," Liz Bazner, VP of Marketing & Innovation for A&W Restaurants, said in a statement, "These are people that have been with A&W since the beginning. We wouldn't have survived the last century without them, so we wanted to show our appreciation with something special just for them."

The new promotion is "permanent," according to the brand, and to spread the word, A&W partnered with 104-year-old Hazel Calloway and 100-year-old Glendell Bennett, both of whom are WWII veterans.

Iconic "granfluencer" Baddiewinkle, 95, also joined the campaign as official spokesperson. Baddiewinkle has millions of followers on social media, where she shows off her bold style and zest for life.

"I've been a fan of A&W and their Root Beer Floats for my whole life," said Baddiewinkle, "so I think it's super cool that they're showing some love to the Greatest Generation. I'm only 95 so I'm just jelly that I don't qualify yet. But I'm totally gonna do it when I grow up."

To get a free Root Bear Float, centenarians need only visit any U.S. A&W franchise location, though ID may be required. Those younger than 100 can still get a free Root Beer Float every year on their birthday.

Story by TMX