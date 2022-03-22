Bags of Doritos Will Now Have 5 Less Chips Thanks to Inflation

In case you weren’t already upset enough by the recent inflation of food prices at the grocery store, you’ll be upset to hear that Doritos are decreasing the amount of chips in their bags in order to not raise costs. It is estimated that each bag of Doritos will lose about 5 chips

Doritos’ parent company Frito-Lay confirmed the news last week with business magazine Quartz. A representative for the company said, “Inflation is hitting everyone… We took just a little bit out of the bag so we can give you the same price and you can keep enjoying your chips.

Wikimedia Commons / kundl / CC 2.0

The exact weight decrease of Doritos is about 15 grams of chips, decreasing the overall weight from 276 grams to 262. It is estimated that the company will save about $50 million from this transition, which will help the company survive amidst a 7% inflation rate in the United States in 2022.

And Doritos isn’t the only product that is being redesigned to save dough. PepsiCo has recently replaced Gatorade’s 32 oz. bottle with a 28 oz. version. The company told Quartz, “The redesign generates a new cost and the bottles are a little bit more expensive… this is only a matter of design.”